Muziris, Arikamedu, and Aalgankulam - Windows to Roman Trade
In the previous post, we discussed Indians who ventured
abroad and sometimes settled in Red Sea ports and Egypt for short periods while
engaged in Roman–Indian trade. While we uncovered some shipping routes, ancient
ports, and evidence of their presence, we had planned to examine evidence of
Roman presence in South India.
Eastern Chola and Pandyan traders sailed back and forth
between the west-coast ports, using local boats (Thonis) or traveling along the
ancient (peruvazhis) trade highways that connected to Cheranad through the
Palghat gap. There are mentions of Indian, Arab and Roman ships sailing to the
East Coast, a topic we will check out as we progress further.
Gurukkal had mentioned: The presumption that the Tamil
chieftains had a leading role in overseas trade is hardly realistic. Even the
presumption that the chieftain had shipped his goods only up to the Red Sea
coast and had depended on intermediaries for the remaining jobs is unbelievable
for the same reasons. Continuing, he added: The Mediterranean relics recently
unearthed at Pattanam, as in the case of Arikamedu, prompt us to presume that
contemporary Indian ports were, in fact, foreign merchant camps and their
bazaars." Run under the financial support and military protection of the
Roman Emperor all along the highly inhospitable camel/caravan routes (on
the last leg, that is) for the safe transport of the precious goods, it was
virtually Roman trade, no less, no more. Was he right? Let’s first check
the goings-on at ancient Tamil ports and purported Eastern Tamilakam
settlements, and then check the present status at Muziris.
Casson notes that after building larger (150’-180’ long) and
stronger-hulled ships, Graeco-Roman sailors mastered the Arabian seas,
achieving shorter, safer sailing times than Arabs on their dhows. He explains
that the routes originated at Myros Hormos and Berenike, followed the monsoon
winds, and terminated at Barygaza (Bharuch) and Muziris in India. He adds that
goods were then transferred to Indian vessels for delivery to East Coast ports.
Thus material disgorged at, say, Muziris reached eastern ports in multiple
shipments via land-hugging local ships (open sangras/thonis and other craft).
Exports comprised silks, cottons, pepper, nard (aromatic
oils from N India), gingers, ivory, gemstones (beryl, etc.), and some iron ore
and semi-finished goods. The meager imports, after gold and silver coins used
to pay for exports, were mainly for the consumption of foreigners settled in
inland and port locales, as well as the richer clientele in Madurai and Puhar,
and included raw glass, copper, tin, lead, wine, olive oil, etc., once a year.
Some evidence indicates that glass was shipped from Kanchi to China, and that
silk from China arrived at these ports for transfer to Muziris and thence to
the West. Interestingly, Roman coins were also imported for use in local trade
after being slashed or counter-stamped to supplement locally minted coins.
HP Ray, however, disagrees. She doubts that Graeco-Roman
vessels were used on the sea routes to India and emphasizes the superior
quality of Indian and Arabian ships. Furthermore, she argues that the
archaeological discoveries at Arikamedu don’t amount to evidence of a Roman
trade colony there. Ball concurs, adding that Graeco-Roman ships were incapable
of sailing the Indian Ocean because their square sails were too primitive to
cope with local wind patterns, and that the few western traders who wanted to
trade with India would use Arabian or Indian vessels. Fauconnier debates these
arguments and clarifies that Graeco-Roman ships were indeed active in the trade
networks of the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. He feels that native craft with
sewn hulls were quite adequate, intermingled with Roman vessels, and traveled
afar, as we saw in the previous article, which discussed evidence of Indian
settlements at Berenike and Quseir al-Qudaim.
In any case, there was robust maritime traffic between the
Red Sea and West Indian ports. Regarding the identity of local Indian sailors
on this route, one could conclude that they were Gujaratis as well as the
forerunners of the Marakkars.
Yavanas
Many Sangam-era poems and literary works allude to
fair-skinned, blue-eyed, tall, and fierce-looking foreigners, known as Yavanas.
The term derives from Ionia, a region in Greece, and it is believed that over
time, Ionia became Yonaa and Yavanaa. By the first half of the first millennium
CE, the term Yavana denoted a foreigner from the west, encompassing
Graeco-Romans, Arabs, Persians, and others. They were not only merchants but
also skilled sailors, glass, metal, and wood craftsmen, mercenaries, and
guards. The Yavanas are described as carefree, enjoying life, drinking, walking
along the streets at night, and living in well-made houses.
The Ports
The ports used by Roman traders were Muziris (near
Kodungallur) and Tyndis (Tondi-Ponnani or Pantalayani), controlled by the
Cheras. Road transport was through Chera country, through the Palghat Pass
(touching Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, and Karur). Nelcynda (Niranam, or around
Kottayam) and Bakare (probably Purakkad), both under Pandyan control, served as
hubs for transshipment onto local vessels to Madurai consumers and Eastern
Roman settlements. Other Pandya/Chola ports, such as Alagankulam
(Ramanathapuram) and Arikamedu (Virampatnam or Poduke), were perhaps Indo-Roman
stations at the other end of the local trade route, suggesting strong trade
ties. Northerly ports, such as Puhar and Kanchi, as well as Manthai (Mannar –
Ceylon) in the South, are also frequently mentioned in texts.
Roman Presence
Kanakalatha Mukund opines that Arikamedu and Alagankulam,
near Rameswaram, were ports where Roman ships traded. While the archaeological
finds at Arikamedu are well known, the beautiful graffito of a Roman ship on a
piece of pottery at Alagankulam is less well known and further proof that Roman
ships regularly visited the eastern ports. These trading ports, Arikamedu,
Alagankulam, and Puhar, as well as the inland capital Madurai, had settled
Roman colonies.
Let’s now turn to the East Coast to assess these
conclusions. While many excavations in the Tamilakam have uncovered Roman
remains, a couple of sites, such as Arikamedu and Alagankulam, provide evidence
of settlements. Poems mention beachfront Yavana quarters in Puhar, and both
barter and currency-based trade were prevalent. Soon enough, foreigners were
found traveling and trading in inland cities like Madurai. They were also
employed as guards, perhaps as mercenaries, and as metalworkers or carpenters.
Puhar, like Muziris, faded over time and, together with Madurai, is well
described in the ancient works Silapathikaram and Manimekalai.
One reason for a possible Roman presence on the East coast
was the problems with the ancient Silk Road, after which silk was transported
by sea to Eastern Indian ports and thence via Western ports.
Kanchi
Kanchipuram, a major capital of the Pallava dynasty and an
inland trade center, had significant commercial, non-colonial interactions with
the Roman Empire (1st century BCE – 3rd/4th century CE). Romans visited this
hub for spices and textiles, and finds of Mediterranean amphorae mark evidence
of their presence.
Mahabalipuram
A few Roman coins of Theodosius (4th century AD) found in
the region suggest that Mahabalipuram also had trade contact with the Roman
world around the Christian era. Amphorae shards have also been found in the
area. However, nothing in the findings thus far suggests there was a settlement
there.
Puhar - Kaveripattinam
Puhar (Kaveripattinam) was a thriving Chola port city with a
strong Roman presence, driven by maritime trade. Archaeological finds,
including Roman pottery and coins, indicate commerce and possibly the presence
of residential buildings and warehouses in the harbor area.
Arikamedu
Bagley maintains that the discovery of amphorae, Arretine
ware, glass fragments, and other artifacts indicates that the site functioned
as a maritime trading center long before Augustus. In her paper ‘Arikamedu
rediscovered’, she establishes that the site is unique as the only one in South
India to have yielded evidence of continuous trade with the West. It had a
robust bead-making industry, exporting to distant customers, including Romans.
She then connects the Tamil Brahmi inscriptions at Quseir al-Qadim to those at
Arikamedu, suggesting that this ancient port also flourished as an Indo-Roman
emporium. She points to evidence that Roman garum (fish sauce), wine, olive
oil, and a handful of Italian lamps prove Roman presence, or even residence, at
Arikamedu.
Van Arede and Zampierin argue that this inference rests on
scant evidence and that, based on excavations to date, the evidence is far from
sufficient to support the view of Arikamedu as a Roman trade emporium, or even
as home to a substantial settlement of Roman traders. Other historians conclude
that the samples may have come from a single Roman visit and that the site's
decline may have been due to rising sea levels. After reviewing the excavations
and reports, we can conclude that Arikamedu does not presently provide evidence
that it was a trading outpost.
Alagankulam
Archaeological surveys in Alangankulam have identified Roman
pottery and coins from the late fourth and fifth centuries AD. Alangankulam was
the official harbor of the Pandya Kingdom in Madurai. Key evidence of this
presence includes Roman coins of Emperor Valentinian II (c. 375 CE), Roman
amphorae (storage jars), rouletted pottery, and Roman-style glass unguentaria
(perfume bottles). The site lies at the confluence of the Vaigai River and the
Bay of Bengal in Ramanathapuram district. The Archaeological Department found a
brick structure and evidence of a shell-bangle-making industry, an
iron-smelting workshop, terracotta ring wells, Roman coins, pottery, and a
cross-inscribed seal. They also discovered a structure made of burnt bricks,
indicating that people living at this site used such bricks during the Sangam
period in Tamil Nadu. Perhaps it was a silk emporium (together with Puhar and
Kaveripatnam).
Keeladi
Though the findings at Keeladi show no Roman connections,
Keeladi was part of the Sangam-era complex around Madurai, which points to a
robust consumer culture. However, it is an ancient site of importance, perhaps
connected to Arikamedu and Alagankulam, and part of a larger trade complex, the
extent of which will be determined after further excavations, which, it seems, are
marred by a lot of political wranglings and whatnot – all beautifully explained
in Sowmiya Ashok’s book.
Muziris & Nelcynda
Connected to Madurai is Vanchi, the alternate Chera capital
near Kodungallur. This was where the Sangam heroine Kannagi fled from Madurai
and stayed, and it is near Pattanam, purportedly the location of Muziris. We
discussed the overland trade routes connecting West Coast ports via the
Vaniyamkulam – Madurai peruvazhi, through the Palghat gap, and the many trade
centers around Madurai, from which inland goods were transported to Tyndis,
Muziris, and Nelcynda on bullock-cart caravans. There are hardly any mentions
of Yavanas in Tyndis, but Sangam poems do mention Yavanas in Muziris.
The town of Muchiri and the neighboring region were under
Chera control. The poems state that ships of the Yavanaas came through the
Chulliam Periyaaru (the Periyar River). The golden prize (material wealth)
brought by the ships was carried ashore by small 'backwater boats' called
kazhittoni. Thus, Roman ships were stationed a short distance from the port,
and the smaller boats that plied the backwaters carried the goods they brought.
Documentary evidence, such as the Muziris papyrus, provides clues to a Roman
trading settlement in Muziris, but because the entire topography of the area
was altered over time and by natural disasters, the exact location of Muziris
remains disputed, or at the very least, hotly debated.
We had previously discussed the location of Muziris and its
activities in some detail, but let us take a fresh look from a settlement
perspective. Though I have used the term colony previously, I need to define it
– it is not a colony in the sense of people being colonized, but rather a
quasi-settlement. We do not know for how long, but let us assume that it
remained so until direct Roman trade with India petered off for various
reasons. When the trade with Muziris began is unknown; however, a document
discovered in 1985, the Muziris Papyrus, dates it to the 2nd century, by which
time trade seems to have been well established.
Pattanam excavations
Pattanam is located near Vadakkekara village, north of
Paravur and south of the river Periyar. The Peutingerian Table lists a place
called 'Patinae' near Muziris. The presence of amphorae, terra sigillata, and
other ceramic and non-ceramic materials indicates that Yavana ships arrived at
Pattanam. Perhaps it was merely a trading market. The layout of the brick
structures suggests the entire town was planned, with streets oriented in a
particular direction.
Although there has been some discussion of the temple of
Augustus, it has been dismissed because he was not a king worthy of worship.
Most historians conclude that it was an Agastya temple in Cape Comorin.
Nelcynda & Becare
Schoff identified Nelkynda with Kottayam on the Meenachil
River and Becare with Purakkad. Casson equated it with Niranam based on the
distance mentioned in the texts. These locales have not been excavated, though
it is noted that Nakkida, near Tiruvalla, may have been the Nelcynda of the
past. This town was under the control of the Pandiyas, whose center was at
Madurai, but they took control of the port for its commercial significance.
Bead trail
To make glass beads, one first needs to have access to
glass. Arikamedu was a bead manufacturing site and different formulae were used
to produce the opaque red glass and glass of other colors. Peter Francis, an
expert on this topic, believes that Arikamedu pioneered production techniques
that are still used today. He believes that its exports were more toward the
East than the West. We discussed the road link between the East and West Coasts
of Tamilakam many years ago; see the article on the Palghat Gap listed under
references.
Conclusions
Sailing to the East Coast
Roman merchants were unlikely to have regularly sailed to
the east coast of India because doing so carried a greater risk of missing the
window (December to early January) for a safe return voyage within the year’s
trading season. Western ships never ventured into the waters between
Kanyakumari and Ceylon (Taprobane) because the sea was most turbulent and
perhaps had tricky mudbanks. The shallow channels between the southern tip of
India and Sri Lanka made it difficult for deep-hulled vessels to traverse. In
contrast, the weather conditions made it problematic to sail around the
southern tip of India until January, the period in which, according to Pliny,
most merchants would have already set off for Egypt.
It was possible to travel overland via the Palghat Gap (a
mountain pass) to conduct or oversee trade. Still, it is unlikely that Roman
merchants undertook such an arduous journey after a difficult sailing trip to
Muziris. On the other hand, why would Romans go to the East Coast? Possible
reasons include piracy on the west coast, attested by PME and PNH; silting problems
at Muziris; reduced costs at manufacturing centers and among craftsmen in the
East; and flourishing, richer Pandyan and Chola markets.
In summary, there is strong evidence of a robust
Roman-Indian trade, as R Gurukkal maintained, but little evidence of Roman
settlements. True, there is better evidence of Arab Yavana (Jonkan) settlements
all over the west coast of India, and we have thousands of their descendants
amongst us, but hardly any blue-eyed Roman Yavanas. Without a doubt, many of
these Romans were short-term residents who left an impact on poets' minds. They
may have visited and even worked for brief periods in East Coast ports or towns
as mercenaries, guards, craftsmen, etc., but there are no indications of any
broader settlements as yet. I will, however, not be surprised if evidence of
such a port town on the west coast is discovered one of these days.
The Muziris excavations had petered out for lack of
permissions. As I drove along the Kodungallur road to Calicut and then to
Cannanore, the one sight that troubled me no end was the ongoing excavations
for a massive highway project. Huge earthmoving equipment dug and tossed out
earth, and the workers were almost all from Assam, Bengal, or Bihar, with
little supervision. Most of the work was near the coastline and the ancient
port locales. God knows what got tossed around with the earth – pot shards, amphorae,
and whatnot. You can take a guess. Anyway, let’s hope the Pattanam excavations
restart and that some of these port towns are finally discovered. All these
studies point to one fact: the presence of a more advanced culture in Tamilakam
before and after the 1st century AD.
Rome & India – the Ancient Sea Trade – Ed Vimala Bagley, R D De Puma
Imperial Rome, Indian Ocean regions & Muziris – Ed K S Mathew
The Ancient Port of Arikamedu Vol 1 – Vimala Bagley
Graeco-Roman merchants in the Indian Ocean - Fauconnier Bram
Indo-Roman Pepper Trade and the Muziris Papyrus – Federico De Romanis
Arikamedu Reconsidered – Vimala Bagley
The Stone Bead Industry of Southern India – Peter Francis
A lot of pepper and a Little Garum – Marike Van Aerde, Daniele Zampierin
In Search of Muziris – Rajan Gurukkal, Dick Whittaker
The Chronology of Roman Trade in the Indian Ocean from Augustus to Early Third Century CE - Matthew Cobb
The Yavana Presence in Ancient India - Himanshu P. Ray
Aagankulam, an ancient Roman port city of Tamil Nadu - Ed TS Sridhar
Historic Alleys – Trade
through the Palghat Gap
Maddy’s Ramblings – Early
Indians in Egypt
Note:
1.
As you study these books, you will encounter two
acronyms: PME and PNH. PME is Periplus Maris Erythraei, and PNH is Pliny the
Elder's Naturalis Historia
2.
An ancient trade highway connected the west and
east coasts from Vaniyamkulam (Kerala) to Alagankulam, Arikamedu, Puhar, etc. via
the Palakkad Gap. It was later called Rajakesari Peruvazhi. Whether it went all
the way to Muziris way back in the past, is yet to be established (PAMA Idukki
Exploration Project)
1 comments:
Fantastic and deeply researched write-up, Maddy!
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