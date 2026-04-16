And the graffiti made by Cikkai Korran, in the Valley of the Kings
It should be no surprise to anyone interested in the Indian
Ocean trade that there was robust intercourse between India and the various
dynasties that ruled Egypt and Rome. As one might guess, it was mainly fostered
by trade, though in the ancient past it was more about philosophical discourse,
stemming from Alexandrian forays to India and the resulting reverse migration
of some Indian gymnophobes. The Ocean trade links stabilized in the early
centuries on either side of the Gregorian era and persisted into the medieval
period. While I have written many articles on medieval trade, dealing with
Jewish traders such as Ben Yiju, and the robust trade with the Yemenis from
Hadhramaut, Karimi’s, Mamelukes, etc., we have thus far only dealt with
medieval trade. I had not covered the period just before and after the
Gregorian calendar's onset. This article will discuss Indians in ancient Egypt,
early inscriptions in Tamil Brahmi at some Red Sea ports, and the recently
discovered graffiti made by one Cikkai Korran from Tamilakam in the royal tombs
at the Valley of the Kings, south-east of Cairo. For me, this was particularly
interesting to research, as these people were among the first Indian expats.
Cleopatra VII had a torrid time, first facing dissent from
her husband (and younger brother) Ptolemy XIII. After Julius Caesar arrived and
she married another younger brother, Ptolemy XIV, Cleopatra and Caesar became
lovers and had a child, Caesarion. Their relationship did not last, for Caesar
was assassinated. Cleopatra then became the Roman general Mark Antony’s lover
and had three more children. Soon enough, Mark Antony, challenged by Octavian,
met his death, and Cleopatra, facing execution and humiliation in Rome, chose
suicide. To bring this saga to an end, Caesarion, Cleopatra’s son, succeeded
her until his supposed execution in the weeks after his mother's death, and
Egypt became the Roman province of Aegyptus.
As Octavian, with his army, marched toward Alexandria,
Cleopatra sent Caesarian, then a seventeen- or eighteen-year-old, away to
safety, accompanied by his tutor. As the story goes, he sailed up the Nile to
Coptos and was to proceed through the desert to a Red Sea port (Myos Hormos or
Berenike). Antony tried to negotiate with the Romans, but Octavian paid no heed
and brought a swift end to both their lives. One cannot say where he may have
been headed, but we can imagine that if the monsoon winds had already been
discovered by then, his most probable destination from Myos Hormos would have
been Muziris.
Now, why did Cleopatra consider sending her son to a western
port in the Hind, perhaps Muziris? India was well known to the Egyptians, and,
as we saw, Egypt had close commercial relations with India. There were even
special appointments in Egypt, such as those made by Soterichus and Euergetes
(Kallimachos served from 74-39BCE as the Overseer of the Erythraean and Indian
Seas). For now, suffice it to say that a strong foundation was in place to
further a strong trade relationship.
The Roman trade thus connected Rome with Western Indian
ports via a Red Sea route and a land route through Egypt to Alexandria. The
ports of Berenice and Myos Hormos – the ports used by ships returning from the
Hind - were administered by Egypt, and the land route (Wadi Hammat Road) was
policed by Egypt, so the Egyptian administration obtained a cut from the trade.
Now, let us examine the evidence for the short-term presence of Indian traders
in the vicinity of Egypt. That it was required is clear for two reasons. First,
traders had to wait for the monsoon winds to return to India, and second, they
were possibly left behind as guarantors or agents for Indian traders. A third
reason was that some were craftsmen, such as iron- or woodworkers, living in
Egypt for trade-related work, such as ship repairs.
In our discussions of the Chariton mime and Udyavara, we noted Indian traders in Alexandria, as attested by Dio Chrysostom (117 AD), who mentions Indians among the traders, a very reputable trading class. In context, one must also note references to Yavana at Muziris (near today’s Kodungallur) and at Kaveripattinam/Arikamedu in Tamil Nadu. Before heading to Alexandria and Memphis, let’s take a few minutes to stop at other locations - Quesir and Berenike (Berenice). We will study what these locations have to offer from the Indian perspective.
Indian presence in Egypt attests to substantial Indo-Roman
trade in the early centuries of the Christian era, perhaps even earlier. These
traders left inscriptions and trade goods, such as pepper and Indian teak, at
some of these locales. An ostracon (a piece of broken pottery or limestone used
in antiquity as a writing surface) bearing a cargo and customs list, perhaps
dating to the 2nd century, was discovered at Quseir (Myos Hormos) and was
written in the Tamil Brahmi script. Inscribed pottery found at Quseir-al-Qadim
(Loucos Limne, just north of Quseir, also identified as Myos Hormos by some)
provides further proof of Indian presence in Egypt. Pottery shards at Myos
Hormos/Quseir Al Qadim matched those found at Arikamedu, indicating a Tamilakam
settlement. It appears that the site was abandoned by the 3rd century due to
silting at the port, and that all remnants were preserved by the very dry
climate.
Excavations also revealed a series of small, poorly
constructed rooms and a small iron forge, suggesting a ship-repair shop. The
graffiti found here, again in the Tamil-Brahmi style, appear to be two names:
Kannan and “C(?)atan” (Chaatan). Though these inscriptions are quite similar to
those at Arikkamedu, the port itself flourished from the first century B.C. to
the fourth A.D.
Though all this may be considered insufficient, we can
assume that Indo-Roman trade was lucrative enough for Indians to constitute a
minority in Roman Egypt. Excavations at Berenike have uncovered evidence not
only of cargo from the Malabar coast but also of short-term settlers from South
India in the vicinity of the port towns and along the stretch from these ports
to Alexandria, where the goods again changed hands.
In Berenike, they discovered trade items such as a Nile pot
(15 lbs.) of black peppercorns, fine ware, kitchenware, Indian pottery,
sailcloth, basketry, matting, etc. In addition, trace amounts of teak wood,
black pepper, coconuts, beads made of precious and semi-precious stones, cameo
blanks, etc., were unearthed, suggesting that this was perhaps a trade outpost,
or even a place where ships were repaired or refurbished using teak. The Tamil
Brahmi graffiti include one mentioning ‘korran’, meaning chieftain, and even a
rock inscription mentioning a South Indian passing through. Teak wood (endemic
to South India) was also found in buildings in Berenike, perhaps reused (from
dismantled ships).
A supposed Indian colony in Memphis, just south of Cairo,
evidenced by dancing figures and terracotta heads, has been written about
extensively, but these date back further in time and are not directly related
to the trade aspects we are discussing. However, this testifies that Egypt and
Arabian ports were not new to Indians, and people freely moved between ports
and settled thereabouts, if only for a few months.
Flinders summarizes: "The contact of India with
Europe dates back to the early years of the Persian Empire." Settlements
of Indians appear at Nippur in Babylonia as early as 425 B.C., and in the Aswan
papyri in Egypt. In view of these connections, there seems to be no difficulty
in accepting the Indian colony in Memphis as being due to the Persian
intercourse from 525 to 405 B.C.
Charlotte Booth adds - The earliest definite evidence of
Indians in Egypt is from a record of the royal procession of Ptolemy II (approx.
250BC), which included Indian women, hunting dogs, cows, and camels. The Indian
women included in the procession were likely to have resided in Egypt and may
have been the same women who danced for the cult of Harpocrates, giving the
procession an element of spirituality. The saloon in the Yacht belonging to
Ptolemy II was also lined with Indian stone, indicating that there were trade
expeditions at this time to India.
Was the Indian trader in complete trust of the Arab Muslim, Roman, or Arab Jewish trader? To reduce risk, as I had explained (“Hubs of Medieval trade” (Pragati, June 2009)), foreign traders placed an agent from their community at many Malabar ports. Did the Indian trading communities do likewise? You may also recall my introduction to Muziris, where we alluded to the presence of a Roman colony by analyzing the consumption of imported goods such as olive oil amphorae and garum, the Muziris Papyrus, and a possible Augustus temple thereabouts. A voyage between Berenike and Muziris would have lasted over 9 months, including a stay at Muziris for three to four months, a period during which merchandise was collected. Summarizing all this, we can safely assume that, given the substantial trade traffic, there was some kind of South Indian presence in or near the ports, be it Berenike or Qusier al-Qadim.
With this background, let us now head to the Valley of the
Kings, near Luxor on the West Bank of the Nile in Egypt. Some months ago, when
Prof. Ingo Strauch visited the area, he came across many inscriptions,
potentially dating to the first and third centuries C.E. He discovered a total
of 30 inscriptions, written in four Indian languages (Sanskrit, Prakrit, Tamil
Brahmi, and Gandhari-Kharosthi), in six tombs. According to a recent
presentation by Strauch and Schmid, graffiti written in the Old Tamil Brahmi
script appears eight times across five tombs. This evidence proves that several
South Indians visited the area, well beyond the normal ports we discussed thus
far. Did they come out of curiosity, as tourists, or as craftsmen for some
purpose within the tombs? We do not yet know the reason.
The astonishing fact gleaned from these Tamil inscriptions is that, some 2,000 years ago, a man from South India named Cikkai Korran scratched his name in several places within the tombs in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings! According to Strauch, what was also unique was that Chikkai Korran inscribed his name and the proud fact that he came and saw (something akin to the note you make in a visitor's ledger at famous locations) what was there to see. Koppan Varada Kantan, Peran Thattan (a goldsmith??), Peravan rattan, Pantaya Mattan, etc., were other fellow travelers who inscribed their names on these tombs. Many of these are quite illegible; they are inferences from working hypotheses, and the exact deciphering continues.
Strauch also notes that some graffiti messages appear to be
in dialogue with one another. In one tomb, Sanskrit and Tamil inscriptions
reference a Greek inscription, suggesting cross-cultural engagement. He adds
that these new inscriptions show the integration of people of Indian origin
from across the subcontinent into Roman Egyptian society, and that additional
Indian inscriptions or other Indian artifacts may yet be found in Egypt!
Notwithstanding all the above, there are alternative
conclusions, such as that of Rajan Gurukkal, who, after studying the matter,
urges historians to be cautious and concludes that this was Roman-sponsored
trade, not Indo-Roman trade. His central argument is that an independent
evaluation of the latest archaeological data unearthed at ancient port sites of
the Egyptian desert and the Indian West Coast, along with other extant sources,
confirms that the classical overseas trade, celebrated in ancient Indian
historiography as ‘Indo-Roman trade,’ was a Roman–Indian exchange, an exchange
of serious imbalance, because it was between an Empire and a region of uneven
chiefdoms. The presumption that the Tamil chieftains had a leading role in
overseas trade is hardly realistic. Even the presumption that the chieftain had
shipped his goods only up to the Red Sea coast and had depended on
intermediaries for the remaining jobs is unbelievable for the same reasons.
He adds: The Mediterranean relics recently unearthed at
Pattanam, as in the case of Arikamedu, prompt us to presume that contemporary
Indian ports were, in fact, foreign merchant camps and their bazaars. Run under
the financial support and military protection of the Roman Emperor all along
the highly inhospitable camel/caravan routes for the safe transport of the
precious goods, it was virtually Roman trade, no less, no more.
A follow-up article will examine the connections among Roman
trade, Arikamedu, Muziris, Kaveripattinam, and Keeladi (or Keezhadi, near
Madurai). Arikamedu, a.k.a. Poduke, near Pondicherry in present-day Tamil Nadu
and mentioned in the Periplus of the Erythraean Sea, was an early Indian port
city. Indirect shipping links between these Eastern locales, the Red Sea ports,
and Rome will be discussed in more detail. For now, it suffices to state that
we can consider Casson’s conclusion that these Eastern sites were Roman
colonies that primarily forwarded goods to Rome through the entrepots of
Muziris and Nelcynda. It will be natural if, over time, other sites are
discovered in the ancient Tamilakam, encompassing today's Tamil Nadu and
Kerala.
References
Tamil Epigraphy conference Feb 2026 – Presentation
by Ingo Strauch and Charlotte Schmid
Quseir al Qadim 1980 (Preliminary Report) – Donald S. Whitcomb & Janet H. Janson
Memphis I – WM Flinders Petrie / JK Walker
Late Roman Berenike – Steven E. Sidebotham
Role of foreigners in ancient Egypt – Charlotte Booth
The Archaeology of Seafaring in Ancient South Asia: Himanshu Prabha Ray
Egypt and the Spice Trade: Donald Whitcomb and Janet H. Johnson
Empires Of the Sea – Radhika Seshan
Classical Indo-Roman Trade: A Misnomer in Political Economy – Rajan Gurukkal
Rethinking Classical Indo-Roman Trade – Rajan Gurukkal
Roman footprints at Berenike – Rene T J Cappers
The Periplus Maris Erythraei: Text with introduction, translation, and commentary – Lionel Casson
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