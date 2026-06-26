The Odi Cult and the Kalladikode Neeli
In the previous article, we read about Yakshis, especially Kalliangattu Neeli and the Panayanar Yakshi, and their connection to the Kadamattathu Kathanar. While those stories and myths were linked to Travancore, Malabar was also well known for sorcerers, witchcraft, and black magic. Some years ago, I wrote about the Chattans of Malabar and the evil eye; now we will explore the Odiyans of Malabar, who were mostly based in Palghat and Valluvanad. Sometime ago, we saw a movie with a kind and loving version of an Odiyan, played by Mohanlal, in a movie of the same name. But in historic accounts, Odiyans were not exactly friendly, as you'll see in the study that follows. Women were terrified of these Odiyans, as shown by mentions of these apparitions in many accounts and some old autobiographies. We can also find cases in court records describing horrifying acts by some Odiyan offenders. Let’s take a closer look.
By definition, the Odiyan can break a human body using their
magic, as demonstrated by snapping a twig in their hands. Iyer confirms this
after interviewing an Odiyan in Shoranur and defines it as a form of black art
practiced by the Parayans, who, once proficient, could render themselves
invisible or assume the form of a bull, cat, or dog at will. Armed with powers
to entice women, they could destroy fetuses, make someone sick or die, or
transport them from one place to another without the person even knowing what
was going on, and so on and so forth.
A Parayan determined to learn this black art finds a guru,
proves his resolve by serving as an understudy, and endures many tests from his
master. For example, the master suddenly becomes invisible, then reappears
before the young fella as a raging bull, a snarling dog, or a mad bull
elephant. Seeing this, the novice should not even flinch. He should be able to
spend lonely nights in dense forests infested with spirits and wild animals,
amid terrible nocturnal sounds. After he passes these ordeals, his guru
initiates him into the brotherhood during a special puja on an auspicious day
to his favorite Neeli, also known as Kalladikode Neeli. Following this, plenty
of meat and liquor are consumed, and the disciple is taught to prepare the
potent medicines (pilla thailam/angola thailam) required for the black art.
The main ingredient in the preparation of the pilla thailam
(infant oil) is a human fetus, six or seven months old, from a young woman in
her first pregnancy, belonging to a caste other than his own. The Odiyan sets
out at midnight from his hut to the house of the woman he has selected. He
walks around the house several times, sprinkling guruti (a mixture of water,
lime, and turmeric) from a coconut shell to simulate blood, and muttering
certain verses/mantras to invoke the aid of Neeli. He also draws a yanthram
(cabalistic figure) on the ground, taking special care to observe omens as he
begins.
Should the omens be unfavorable, he postpones collecting the
fetus. If all is well, the chosen woman-victim is forced to come out, herself
knocking down doors, if need be, and yields to the influence of the Paraya
magician. The Odiyan leads her to a secluded spot and extracts the fetus.
Depending on the Odiyan's mood, the womb is either filled with medicinal plants
or with rubbish, and the woman is left to live or die. The fetus is then mixed
with a powdered human skull and boiled or distilled to make the pilla thailam.
This thailam, when applied to certain parts (typically behind the ear) of the
Odiyan's body, allows him to assume the form of an animal he wishes to become.
With that, he is ready to execute the contract from a client, such as killing,
maiming, or scaring the intended victim. In most cases, the victim's neck bone
is snapped (Odikkuka).
The Angola thailam is made from a specific fruit of the
(Arinjil) tree, which is said to bear many fruits, among which only a special
fruit is believed to possess life and motion. This fruit can descend and return
to its position at night. A fruit that has descended is plucked by these
Odiyans waiting under the tree, just as it attempts to ascend the tree to
return to its position. When it is at hand, extracting the oil from it involves
precisely the same operations as those used to extract infant oil, and this
must be done within seven hours of its plucking. A mark made of this oil on the
forehead will enable the possessor to achieve his desires and to transform
himself into any animal he likes.
Strange were the ways in those days, as you can imagine, and
most people believed in all these things – spirits, demons, black magic, and
whatnot. In such times, the client contacts and contracts an Odiyan, who then
sets out alone or with an assistant after drinking a hefty amount of alcohol.
Omens must always be favorable, and if so, nothing impedes him; anyone in his
path is summarily dealt with. Once at the destination, he entices the victim
out of his home, stupefies him, and finishes him off with severe blows to the
head or by strangulation with two sticks. Most of the time, he transforms
himself into an animal apparition after applying pilla thailam behind his ears,
and once he has ensured the victim is alone, he completes the contracted act.
He can also vanish at will if confronted or cornered.
When an Odiyan is hired to commit murder, he waits outside
the victim’s house at night in the guise of a bullock. If, however, the person
is asleep, the Odiyan assumes the shape of a cat, enters the house, and induces
the person to come out. The victim is then knocked down and strangled. The
Odiyan can also, by using mantras and special medicines, induce sleeping
victims to open the doors and sleepwalk to the Odiyan. There were even Odiyans
who shot blunt arrows at victims, stunning them, after which they were
bludgeoned (the stick or truncheon was known as Odi vadi) into submission and
compelled to swear that they would not reveal the identity of their attacker.
By the end of the 19th century, courts, police, and improved
education had eradicated most of these acts and brought the cult to an end.
Criminal cases from those early days point to the prevalence of such acts and
the fear they inspired, even among the educated and upper classes. As a result
of increased police scrutiny, Parayans stopped discussing the cult and
professed total ignorance, fearing severe punishment. Many such 19th-century
cases can be found in the case journals of Malabar and Cochin. As children who
grew up in Malabar, we heard many such stories even in the mid-20th century.
Though they were mostly the fruits of a fertile imagination, they still scared
us quite a bit. Malabar Parayans are not necessarily the same as Tamil Parayas.
They were more outcaste, beef eaters, and were never allowed anywhere near
upper castes, as there were even cases of them stealing children from upper
castes.
U B Nair tells us that members of the brotherhood are bound
to secrecy by solemn oaths, and the secrets of their craft are not lightly
shared with any outsider. They should have one or more disciples or apprentices
who, in the first place, are bound to strict obedience. These apprentices fill
vacancies in the brotherhood. Saraswati Nair (KPS Menon’s wife) recounts
stories of Odiyans from her younger years in her book, listed under references.
Blood-curdling accounts of broken bones and animal apparitions scared her to
death, and she recounts a case in which some 24 of them were apprehended for a
mass murder and hanged by Justice Madhavan Nair. Locals feared that the Odiyan
would take the judge away, but nothing happened to him.
P Rama Pisharody explains: The ancient people of Kerala
were a sort of aborigines who had lived in the land from time immemorial. We
cannot say exactly when they settled in the land or where they came from. It
appears they came from the forests and were unfamiliar with village life. They
were afraid of demons and other evil spirits and felt the need to control them.
Kaali, Kooli, Kaappiri, Karinkutti, Kuttichathan, Mahakali, Chandi, Chamundi,
Kalladikode Neeli, and so on were, they believed, around to terrify them.
Therefore, big trees, stones of huge bulk, mud, and pieces of wood were
considered to be worthy of worship to ward off trouble. Cherumans, Pulayas,
Kanakkers, Parayas, Malayas, Kadars, Vettuvas, and Nayadis were among the
aborigines who had their own poojaris to look after their needs. 'Yantras' or
metallic pieces with figures cut in them, possessing, according to them, occult
powers, were used by these aborigines. These metallic pieces also took on an
iconic effect because they belonged to the image-making blocks variety. Huge,
upright blocks of granite were supposed to contain evil spirits and were given
crude shapes for worship. This was more or less the second stage of the Icon in
Kerala. After waves of Nairs and Namboothiris arrived, and life continued,
castes and creeds, tribes and social positioning occurred, and with that, the
independence of the aboriginal tribes vanished. Perhaps they took to black
magic as a profession, since it was financially rewarding and an opportunity to
get back at the upper classes.
It is not that the Odiyan always has his way; for example,
the Odiyan may take the form of a bull, but it might have some sort of
deformity. It might appear three-legged or tailless, which could amuse the
onlooker and prompt him to take a closer look. This gives the Odiyan enough
time to mount an attack and kill the prey as he approaches. Nevertheless, these
deformed bodies could be their undoing. A seasoned mantrikan or a learned elder
could easily recognize the anomalies and act accordingly to avoid the bluff or
take countermeasures, such as pouring hot water on the form (or water mixed
with cow dung and boiled). Another strange fact is that after transforming into
an Odiyan, he must be completely nude; otherwise, the Odi seva fails and the
Odiyan reverts to human form. It is believed that Odiyans can’t perform the Odi
seva when light falls on them; they need pitch darkness, and for that reason,
Odiyans don’t exist these days.
Kalladikode Neeli
Now we come to the Paraya goddess, or Kalladikode Neeli
(Karineeli) of Palghat, whose abode lies within the Siruvani forests of the
Muthkulam village. These forests are full of medicinal and magical herbs and
are home to many visiting sorcerers who come to hone their skills, obtain
special boons, make potions, gain power from the Goddess, and tether evil
spirits to tree trunks with nails after invoking Neeli.
As the story goes, Neeli and Malavayi were creations of the
sage Uthithappan, an incarnation of Lord Siva. They were nomadic orphans,
without a name or address. When Uthithappan did not help them formalize their
existence by giving them names, they prayed to the goddess at Thurumulakkal,
who took away the paddy crop from Uthithappan and the phenomena of sunrise and
sunset from him. When Uthithappan went to the goddess to learn the reason, he
was told about the plight of the two women. Anyway, the two were named Malavayi
and Kalladikode Karineeli, and a local chief, Kalladi Muthappan, was given
responsibility for protecting them. Later on, the two ladies went to take a dip
in a nearby pond owned by a fella named Nallachan, who took offense and
accosted the girls for using his pond without authorization. It appears that
while Malavayi addressed Nallachan respectfully as a brother, Neeli took a
sensuous approach, which infuriated Nallachan, who cursed Karineeli and asked
her to leave the hills. According to folklore, Karineeli became pregnant while
trekking downhill (don’t ask me how) and later gave birth to her son,
Karikutti. It is said that the hill deities are all descendants of Neeli and
comprise some 390 Chattans, 4448 magicians, and many thousands of assistants.
The Thotta dances prevalent since then are meant to propitiate Neeli and
Karikutti.
The Odiyan appears as a character in several well-known
works as well. Velutha, Arundhati Roy’s protagonist in The God of Small Things,
is seemingly adept at Odi, though his skill in this craft is only indirectly
connected. Anita Nair's Better Man features a Kampan, with references to other
Odiyans in a Valluvanad village. Jithu and Jisha, in their paper, tell us that
historically, Odiyan shamans were linked to sorcery, including feticide and
black magic, practices deeply ingrained in the customs of South Indian
indigenous tribes. In resistance to Aryan incursions on Aboriginal lands,
Odiyan shamans harnessed their mystical expertise. As societal dynamics
evolved, they developed countermeasures against Aryan settlers, leveraging
lunar cycles to avenge themselves, often by taking on various forms.
The novel Odiyan by P Kannankutty is a masterpiece that
rivals Jeyamohan’s Nayadi book Nooru Simhasanangal. Set in rural Palghat and
written in the Malayalam dialect spoken by the lower classes, it takes you
through the life of an Odiyan family, their struggles, their ties to the local
landlord, and the communities at Paruthipully. The opening scene, with
Karimandi atop the palm trees, surveying the region, is so finely written that
you will think you are on the tree, and minutes later you will fall with Karimandi
from the tree and wince as the body impacts the rocks below. Highly
recommended, I can only regret it was never made into a film. Exquisitely
blending myth with reality, Kannankutty gives you a taste of Palghat in the
60s-70s.
All said and done, anthropologists and folklorists conclude
that it was a belief that was exaggerated over time (Odi was even mentioned in
the Mahabharata, it seems) as a means of self-preservation among the affected
lower castes and communities. The existence of Odiyans rested on the upper
class's fear that the downtrodden might seek revenge.
Omens and superstitions of Southern India – Edgar Thurston
Notes on some people in Malabar – Edgar Thurston
Light of Other days – Saraswathy Menon
Cochin Tribes & Castes - L Anathakrishna Ayyar
Odiyan – P Kannankutty
Iconography in Kerala – P Rama Pisharody (Akshvaani – Dec 1958)
The chilling lore of Kalladikode Karineeli - R Sasisekhar (On Manorama Dec 2020)
An ethno-archaeological study of Shamanic Oddities from the Neolithic culture of South India reveals changes in folk rituals, particularly in the practices of Theyyam and Odiyan transformation - Jithu Dhanian D. C.and Jisha V. G.
Nayars of Malabar – F Fawcett
Maddy’s Ramblings – The Evil Eye
Maddy’s ramblings – The
Bewitching Yakshi
Maddy’s Ramblings – Neelikatha
– Myth or Legend
Maddy’s Ramblings – The
Chatans of Malabar
Note: there is a Tibetan community called Odiyan – This has nothing to do with them.
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