An elite community of Boston

Boston is an amazing place to visit with so much to see. While exploring, you might even come across a Boston Brahmin without realizing it. So, who could this be? There existed a wealthy aristocracy in New England, called the Boston Brahmins (pronounced differently as Bremen or Breymun), a term popularized by Oliver Wendell Holmes, who compared them to the caste system and the high status of Indian Brahmins. You might also recall that Brahmins traditionally sat at the top of the caste hierarchy and played important social roles in old India; they had access to education and claimed closer connections to the divine through religious institutions that were more accessible to them. I won't go into a detailed discussion of Indian Brahmins, as this is only about Boston Brahmins, but I will add that they were not historically wealthy, unlike their American counterparts, the Boston Brahmins!





Most well-known Boston Brahmin families trace their roots to old New England families of Anglican origin that settled in Boston before the 17th century and became wealthy by the mid-19th century. The reader might recognize some of these families: Lowell, Ames, Adams, Cabot, Forbes, Shaw, Lawrence, Higginson, Lee, Lyman, Peabody, Sears, Appleton, Crowninshield, Saltonstall, and many others. As a self-proclaimed elite, they were almost always well-established, well-educated, and part of Boston's upper class. Several notable names can be traced back to the old Boston Brahmin elite.

As the East India trade based out of New England began to flourish (see the linked article by this author), American ties to Madras and Calcutta, as well as places like Alleppey and Bombay, grew stronger. This led to the emergence of a segregated upper class in Massachusetts. The upper echelon, including some wealthy families involved in the Indian Ocean trade, was loosely grouped under the term 'The Boston Brahmins.' Essentially, they were the WASPs—White Anglo-Saxon Protestants of British descent. Over time, many of these individuals frequented elite clubs and lived in the Beacon Hill (Back Bay) neighborhood of Boston. Many, in fact, were newcomers to the wealthier class, having profited from the India trade or gained connections to established ‘Brahmin’ families through marriage. Much like the Indian Brahmins of caste-conscious pre-independence India, Boston Brahmins also leveraged their status and lineage to position themselves advantageously.

Boston Brahmins were the wealthy, tight-knit, high-society families of Beacon Hill or Back Bay, a specific class within the broader Yankee group, while the "Yankee" term applies to all New Englanders, especially those of old English Protestant descent, but connected to the less affluent. Specifically, BBs were the old-money merchant class, often descended from Puritan families, dominating Boston’s business, education, and cultural institutions.

However, Boston Brahmins were quite different from the austere, sacred-thread-wearing, vegetarian Brahmins of India: they dressed stylishly, wore silk top hats, women were elegantly dressed, and their families entertained and dined quite well. They even established a style termed the "Boston Brahmin" look, characterized by ‘quiet luxury, conservative taste, and intergenerational durability’. This style represents the elite families who valued quality and modesty over ostentatious displays of wealth. Alan Flusser adds:

These Brahmin elites followed British culture to form a community of gentlemen and ladies, clearly separated from the commoners. They aimed to maintain high standards of personal excellence in all aspects—behavior, manners, and appearance, and prioritized duty. Well-educated, they participated in the arts and supported social causes, including charities, hospitals, and educational institutions. Many advanced to leadership roles within the community, attended top schools and Ivy League colleges, were linked to appropriate churches, and were skilled orators. Politically, they were mostly federalists or republicans. Scandals within their households were kept private, and marriages rarely ended in divorce. Over time, they moved out to Chestnut Hill, Brookline, Concord, Lincoln, Dover, Beverly Farm, and other elite suburbs.

Now, let's explore the history of the term. It was popularized by a doctor and writer, Oliver Wendell Holmes, who coined the phrase "Brahmin Caste of New England" in his novel Elsie Venner, which was first serialized in The Atlantic Monthly. Born in 1809, this small man, who was only five feet three inches tall, stood out among his peers, was regarded as one of the best poets, and later became a prominent physician and medical reformer. As a young man, he joined the "Aristocrats" or "Puffmaniacs," a group of students who gathered to smoke and chat. Initially studying law, he later switched to medicine. From the start, he was appalled by the primitive medical practices of the time, such as bloodletting and blistering. After a stint in Paris, Holmes earned his MD in 1836 and became a leading Boston doctor. He dedicated himself to fighting quackery and, in 1846, coined the term anesthesia. In 1850, he was appointed Dean of Harvard Medical School and faced criticism for admitting a few Black students. Holmes passed away in 1894.

His novel Elsie Venner (about a neurotic young woman whose mother was bitten by a rattlesnake while pregnant, making her personality half-woman, half-snake) was published as a serial in the Atlantic Monthly starting in December 1859. The novel's message illustrated the doctrine of inherited moral responsibility for other people's misbehavior. The first chapter was titled 'Brahmin Caste of New England.

He explains: "If you will look carefully at any class of students in one of our colleges, you will have no difficulty in selecting specimens of two different aspects of youthful manhood." The first youth is the common country-boy, whose race has been bred to bodily labor. Nature has adapted the family organization to the kind of life it has lived….Many of them have force of will and character, and become distinguished in practical life; but very few of them ever become great scholars. A scholar is, in a large proportion of cases, the son of scholars or scholarly persons. That is exactly what the other young man is. He comes of the Brahmin caste of New England. This is the harmless, inoffensive, untitled aristocracy referred to, and which many readers will at once acknowledge. There are races of scholars among us, in which aptitude for learning, and all these marks of it I have spoken of, are congenital and hereditary. Their names are always on some college catalogue or other. They break out every generation or two in some learned labor which calls them up after they seem to have died out. At last some newer name takes their place, it maybe,—but you inquire a little and you find it is the blood of the Edwardses or the Chauncys or the Ellerys or some of the old historic scholars, disguised under the altered name of a female descendant.

He continues after introducing a Brahmin character named Bernard C. Langdon. The New England Brahmin caste often gets blended with connections of political influence or commercial distinction. It is a charming thing for the scholar, when his fortune carries him in this way into some of the “old families” who have fine old houses, and city-lots that have risen in the market, and names written in all the stock-books of all the dividend-paying companies. His narrow study expands into a stately library, his books are counted by thousands instead of hundreds, and his favorites are dressed in gilded calf in place of plebeian sheepskin or its pauper substitutes of cloth and paper.

How and why did he come up with the term Boston Brahmin? Interestingly, the term had been in use since the early 19th century, well before Holmes wrote the novel, and Holmes had used the term Brahmin earlier in his 1819 work, The Professor's Story. It is said that he heard it from his father; perhaps it was not widely noticed in those early days or was just a popular term, and, as used, it was not meant to make these families seem elitist, as it later did. Holmes was a Boston Brahmin who, at that time, belonged to a harmless, inoffensive, untitled aristocracy. Thus, after Holmes' novel Elsie Venner, the usage became common in Boston.

One could also see a parallel in Ralph Waldo Emerson, who is also considered the first Boston Brahmin, since he was the first American to champion the wisdom of ancient India, and was born and bred in Boston. The British poet Lord Byron used the term in his 1823 poem, in the context of the British Gentry, so it may have drifted across the Atlantic from Britain.

The party might consist of thirty-three

Of highest caste—the Brahmins of the ton.

I have named a few, not foremost in degree,

But ta'en at hazard as the rhyme may run.

By way of sprinkling, scatter'd amongst these,

There also were some Irish absentees.

Though considered elitist, they were usually discreet, and often the institutions they established did not prominently display their benefactors' names—such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Peabody Essex Museum, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, WGBH Radio, and the Museum of Fine Arts. Like the Parsis of Bombay, they were successful and philanthropic, but people only learned of them years after their demise.

Quoting Alexandra Hall: If Boston is, in fact, the Athens of America, the Boston Brahmins hover over our city like the gods of Greek mythology. Not only were they the ones responsible for molding Boston into a version of Athens in the first place, but their reputations are parallel: deities in history, enigmas in the modern day. Rumors about the Brahmins' influence in old and modern Boston are as plentiful as they are contradictory. Without a doubt, the Brahmins were (and, some believe, still are) the shadowy cabal that pulled the city's strings from on high.

In the same article, she describes Murray Forbes III so that you can picture a BB - Dressed in a square-shouldered tweed jacket accented with a navy handkerchief, plaid Oxford shirt, and paisley tie, he surges forward, dark bangs flopping over widened eyes and smoothly sculpted cheekbones as he pulls his arms back and shakes his balled fist almost maniacally.

Brahmin Bostonians in the late 19th century differentiated themselves from the New York Robber Barons. Their decline started in the 1920s when they lost the moral high ground, especially after a set of Brahmin judges supported the death penalty in the Sacco-Vanzetti trial. Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were Italian immigrants and anarchists executed by Massachusetts on August 23, 1927, for a 1920 armed robbery and murder in Braintree. Their 1921 conviction and subsequent execution are seen as a major miscarriage of justice, heavily influenced by anti-immigrant and anti-radical sentiment of the time. It became a cause célèbre for intellectuals and activists, leaving a lasting and contentious mark on American legal history, widely viewed as an unfair trial conducted amid intense social paranoia.

After the Civil War, Boston's "Brahmin" elite shifted from cotton manufacturing to finance, transforming the city into a major financial hub by investing in railroads, mines, and stockyards. This strategic change separated local banking from regional industry, encouraging the growth of national corporate headquarters and overseas investments, such as the Mexican Central Railway and further into Latin America, India, and Africa.

One should also not forget the Forbes involvement in the Opium trade with China. R B Forbes shared the general view of his culture and his era that opium was neither more nor less addictive than or more harmful than alcohol. This was an age in which opium, though illegal in China, was legal in the West, considered beneficial, and the potent alcohol – opium tincture Laudanum was often prescribed.

Darrel Abel, who writes many interesting asides about this community—definitely a must-read for those particularly interested—tells us that Boston Brahmins hold conservative views about women and hold onto old-fashioned ideas about gender relations. The Boston Brahmin man believes women are purer-minded and more affectionate, but less rational and sensible, and more spiritual. He adds—His reward is a woman's tenderness and trust, which inspires him to realize the best in himself.

Interestingly, during the McCarthy era, marked by strong anti-communist suspicion and political repression in the U.S., McCarthy, who despised Henry Cabot Lodge, promoted the idea that the Brahmin intellectuals in the State Department and even the armed forces were soft on communism. Much later, there was the strict Eliot Richardson, who resigned rather than carry out President Nixon's plans in the Watergate scandal.

This poem about the BB’s was popularized by one John Collins Bossidy, who rose at the Mid-Winter Dinner of the Holy Cross Alumni in the year of 1910, and solemnly proposed a toast

The Boston Toast, or "Boston Brahmin Toast” by John Collins Bossidy

And this is good old Boston,

The home of the bean and the cod,

Where the Lowells talk only to Cabots,

And the Cabots talk only to God.

That is the Boston Toast…..

Bean and the cod" refers to Boston's staple food (baked beans) and traditional industry (fishing).

There is more to the topic, and I discovered that not only did we have Anglo-Saxons, whites, but also Black and Jewish Brahmins in Boston!

The Black Brahmins

Side by side with the BB’s, there was also a Black elite in Boston, which comprised educated, sometimes lighter-skinned, well-established black families. They too held political, social, and economic leadership roles, were associated with Episcopalian or Congregational churches, lived in specific neighborhoods, and were members of exclusive social clubs. They were influential within the community and maintained private social lives similar to those of their white counterparts. According to Cromwell, ‘this group played a key role in shaping Black life in Boston, engaging in professional, political, and cultural activities, and often holding moderate to conservative views compared to more radical abolitionist or civil rights leaders and served as a parallel elite, managing their own social structure while navigating a largely segregated society’. Some notable examples include the Nells, the Robinsons, the Garrisons, and the Trotters.

The Jewish Brahmins

The Jewish Brahmins of Boston refers to another influential group of individuals who, by the early 20th century, adopted the moral, civic, and intellectual norms of the Boston Brahmin elite. Louis Brandeis exemplified this, as he admired the BB moral code and saw parallels between the old Puritan settlement of New England and the Zionist movement, eventually becoming the first Jew to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Over the years, Boston has changed and become more diverse. Irish immigrants began to outnumber native residents and then took control of the city's politics. By the 1980s, Boston had begun attracting many high-tech workers from around the world, changing its demographics. BB’s still exist, though holding a lower profile, and I understand that their spoken accent has mostly vanished.