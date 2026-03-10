The ubiquitous Malabar Parotta – and its meandering journey

I love the Malabar Parotta, and ever since I first tasted it during our college days in Calicut in the 1970s, it has remained a favorite. There was even a time when we only ate it during vacation visits to India since there was just one Pakistani restaurant in Istanbul in the 90s when we lived there. Not willing to give it up, we packed a few dozen fresh Parottas bought from Bur Dubai during a layover to be frozen and eaten when the craving hit hard. However, that attempt didn't quite work out; the hot-packed Parottas tended to stick together and were very hard to separate, even after microwaving. It was many more years later that the first frozen versions from Daily Delight and Wynad appeared in stores after we moved to the US.

Now we have many versions, but I can assure you that nothing beats the moist, flaky original from Hotel Sagar in Calicut. Before I start getting protests from others claiming that Paragon or Top Form versions are better, I should digress and return to the main point— which is an attempt to trace the story of this delightful bread that’s now so popular.

It is now sold worldwide in frozen form, and the days are gone when Mallu nomads would sit and dream about the small Kaka hotel in neighborhoods that once served them. Today, you find countless brands and many varieties—the original circular Malabar version, the square Ceylon or Veechu Parotta, chopped-up Kothu Parotta, fried enna (Parotta), coin-sized Parottas, kizhi Parotta, the exotic bun and nool (thread) Parottas, and the Malay versions made by Kawan. ID has added new items like the chili, peri-peri, and Italian herb Parottas. Whichever you choose, you can pair them with vegetable stew or a spicy curry with poultry, meat, or eggs, though the average Malayali would say it should be eaten with a robustly spiced beef curry.

But how did this bread become popular in India, and where did it originate? Some time ago, we explored the history of the Idli, the pedigree of the Sambar (many criticized me for spelling it Sambhar, but I had my reasons) curry, the Malabar Biryani, and now it's time to look at the winner of the gastronomic crown – the Kerala or Malabar Parotta. The search for its origin took a lot of time and effort, but it was definitely worth it!

Yemeni M'alwah

Let’s start by looking at the culinary history of Malabar in earlier times. Nearly all travelers to Malabar, whether from the west or the east, have observed that the residents mainly ate rice. Abdur Razak, Ibn Battuta, Ma Huan, Barbosa, and Pyrad Laval all stated that the food was quite simple, usually boiled rice served plain or as porridge, often accompanied by ghee and some type of lentil, and sometimes fish in certain communities. Ibn Battuta also mentioned that the parathas and shish kebabs in Delhi were very good, so he knew what he was talking about. From these historical accounts, it’s clear that even the Muslim communities mainly relied on rice dishes. From the 18th to the 20th centuries, new varieties like idlis, dosas, appams, puttu, and others appeared, while the Moplahs turned to Pathiris and other rice snacks. There are no records of chapati, pooris, wheat kanjis or gruels, or wheat dosas until the famine period of the 1940s to 1960s, when wheat was introduced more widely. Refer to my article on the introduction of wheat in Kerala.

I clearly don't remember seeing Parottas in any Calicut or Palghat hotel during my childhood. In fact, the first time I saw them was in the 70s, in Trivandrum and Calicut, and later in Palghat. I think they became popular in the late 60s. Kanippayur Sankaran Nambuthiripad, writing his memoirs in 1960-62, mentions that there were Brahmin, Nair, and Hindu (Ezhava) hotels in larger cities. Snacks and tiffins were served only in coffee hotels or clubs. Behind glass cases, they displayed items like vada, murukku, idli, dosa, puttu, etc. Puttu was, in fact, a new addition, which amazed him. He doesn't mention any use of wheat or wheat-based foods. However, it's worth noting that he had not visited any Moplah eateries.

However, that does not mean wheat was unknown to the people of Malabar, especially in the port towns of Zamorin's territory, mainly Calicut and Ponnani. During the medieval period, 1300-1700 AD, these ports hosted various nationalities, including Yemenis, Egyptians, Persians, Turks, Chinese, and fringe communities like Jews from the Maghreb region. Pathans, Africans, Siddis, and a mix of other Arabs and Christians from Mediterranean Europe lived and worked in Calicut and even Ponnani. So, without a doubt, they would have brought in foods they liked to eat or raw materials to cook what they preferred, if not in large quantities. Wheat was certainly carried by them, as flour, raw, or leavened. We also know from Ben Yiju's 12th-century accounts (who settled in North Malabar) that he often ordered wheat flour from Egypt.

Many of these Arabs stayed in Calicut during the monsoon season, during which they prepared their favorite breads and taught their adopted Muta marriage partners how to make them. Most of these Arabs were Hadrami Yemenis, and some moved to the nearby Ma’abar sultanate to establish other port communities, mainly the Marakkayar-Chulia community. The Chulias later concentrated on the Kayalpatanam–Tuticorin area and laid the groundwork for trade with Ceylon. They were expert sailors and eventually built extensive trading networks with port cities in Ceylon, Penang, Melaka, Burma, Brunei, and Aceh (Sumatra) in Indonesia.

Now, let's explore the layered breads traditionally made by Muslims in the Middle East. Almost all of them have a version with a flaky, puff-pastry texture, although they look and taste different. While most use yeast, regular flour, and even semolina, the Indian Parotta versions use Maida without yeast. This is the key factor that leads to a different taste.

The original layered breads from which the Indian Parotta may have evolved include Morocco’s M’semen, which is square, and the M’lawi, which is circular and quite similar to Indian versions. There is the Omani Maldouf, the Somali Malawah, the Egyptian Feteer Meshaltet, the Algerian Msemen, the Qatlama Patir of the Uzbeks, the Iraqi Kahi, the Chapati Za Ngozi of the Kenyans, the Libyan Fateerah, the Bulgarian Banitsa, and the Azeri Fesli, just to name a few. All of them are similar, but the strongest contenders in the Parotta discussion are the Yemeni Khobz Tawa and the Malawah (Malawach of the Jews), which the Yemeni Arabs would have brought to Malabar.

Meanwhile, the Islamic conquerors left a lasting culinary impact in North India, where wheat was widely grown and consumed. Various baked, girdled, and tossed breads (with the Tandoor oven becoming prominent) were enjoyed enthusiastically alongside many curries. However, wheat was never very popular in the regions south of the Deccan, so the North Indian bread tradition persisted there even after the British took control. The only breads that show some characteristics of the Parotta are Rumali Roti, which is as thin as a handkerchief, and Laccha Parotta, which is rolled flat, coiled, and rerolled, similar to Malabar Parotta.

After the Pardesi Arabs left Malabar, Calicut lost its status as a trading hub. Aside from a few clerics in Ponnani and Calicut who became Thangals, there were very few expatriates in the towns. The once-busy trading centers became quiet old towns, and with the arrival of the English, their condition worsened. Major lifestyle changes and a decline in prosperity led to poverty, and old traditions began to fade away. However, the Portuguese and the English had introduced new dishes, vegetables, and cooking methods. Chillis, tomatoes, and potatoes were among the new vegetables that appeared, although wheat bread was primarily made and consumed by foreigners.

Wheat disappeared from the palate, was no longer imported after the expats left, and did not return to Malabar for many years. The Bengal famine, the Japanese occupation of Burma, and the diversion of Indian produce for the British war effort caused severe famines. My article on this very topic would provide more detail for those interested, but in summary, statutory rationing began in 1944, and a one-pound rice limit was imposed for ration holders in Calicut. However, this was conditional on their buying a certain amount of wheat and Ragi. Approximately 93 civic restaurants were set up in Malabar to help its people move away from rice. Wheat-based dishes such as Upma (salt mango tree), Poori, Chapati, and others entered the mainstream. The traditional meal, consisting of a huge heap of Burmese boiled rice on a plantain leaf with a curry or two, started facing new competition. But when did the Parotta come in?





The earliest records of Parotta date back to the 1940s and are linked to hotels in Madras, indicating that other cities in Tamil Nadu were already making Parotta. James Balraj, writing about his time in Madras around 1941, recalls that he and his friends used to visit the Deccan Hotel on Purasawalkam High Road to eat Parotta with Kurma. Manorama’s Mamman Mathew notes that he visited the Coronation Hotel on Mount Road to enjoy biryanis and egg parotta in the 1930s. A 1957 edition of the Madras Gazetteer mentions a demand for Parotta and Roti makers. This suggests that Parotta was already appearing on some Muslim-owned hotel menus during the 1930s and 1940s. This was well before wheat reentered Malabar, making it quite limited to a few hotels in Madras, a rarity, and thus not yet known in Malabar, Cochin, or Travancore.

After the war, efforts to promote wheat as part of the ration, along with numerous cooking demonstrations and an advertising campaign, introduced wheat to the South Indian palate. This was also the period when World War II was ending, and ex-servicemen began opening military hotels to serve many military personnel passing through, who were used to eating non-veg food. Velu’s in Madras opened in 1952. Ramachandra’s in Coonoor had served Veechu Parotta with Salna since the 1950s (it was renamed Wellington Parotta in the 1980s). The Mannar military hotel at Kanchipuram, noting its proximity to Lanka and its regular train and boat links to Ceylon, has operated since the 1920s. It’s clear they did not serve Parotta at that time but offered idli, vada, and poori as tiffins on a lotus leaf.

Interestingly, wheat flour was imported into Sri Lanka even before the war. So, one can assume that locals and Tamil Muslims in Jaffna and Batticaloa were making wheat breads there. As I mentioned earlier, Tamil Muslims mainly consisted of the Chulia Marakkayars, who trace their ancestry to Arabs from Yemen's Hadhramaut. This brings us back to the Yemeni Malawah and its related filled versions, the martabak. The earliest layered bread in Ceylon was called the Godamba (wheat) Roti and was prepared similarly to the Malawah. In Batticaloa, they made a chopped-and-spiced variation called Kothu Roti. Tamils in the northern region of Jaffna, closer to the Indian coast, simply called it the veech (Veeshiya – tossed) parotta and Kothu Porotta. Today, Godamba Roti is known as Ceylon Parotta and is sold as such.

By the way, Parotta has a distant country cousin, all the way west, in Trinidad, and other parts of the West Indies. That is the ‘Buss-up-shut’ Paratha roti, meaning like a ‘Busted up shirt’, same as our Parotta, shapeless, square or circular, but cooked with ghee. It must have travelled with the 19th-century plantation workers from the Tamil regions. Now that brings up the question – If it was that old, then wheat Parotta versions surely existed in the M’abar sultanate.

Did the Veechu Porotta return to India with the Tamil laborers? No, not really. The Kayalpatanam Marakkayars and the Jaffna Marakkayars were separated by a very narrow strait, which was easily crossed, and trade flowed freely without borders. The same dishes found in Jaffna were also available in the Marakkayar hotels in Kayalpatanam, Tuticorin, and possibly as far as Nagercoil and Keelkarai. (Note: It was during the LTTE years that Muslims were relocated out of Jaffna). Many Malabar Moplahs had close trade and family ties with the Chulia Marakkayars.

The same Chulia Marakkayars and Malabar Moplah communities composed the workforce in Penang, Singapore, Malaya, and Aceh in Sumatra. The same Yemeni Malawah bread was introduced in all these locations from the early days (since wheat was widely available), and the community was popularly called mamaks, especially in Malaya. As a result, Roti Prata was introduced in Penang and Singapore, Roti Canai in Malaysia, Roti Konde or Roti Maryam in Indonesia, and Palata in Burma.

What about Malabar? Well, none of the early Moplah cookbooks mention the Parotta, although many versions of Pathiri are listed. Also, Malayalees strongly resisted the introduction of wheat, even after the central government, Australians, and Americans tried to promote it by setting up ‘Wheat houses’ in Trivandrum, Cochin, and Calicut. In fact, there was a wheat propaganda officer to promote Australian wheat in the 40’s. Was Parotta made with flour or Maida promoted during cooking demonstrations in the '40s through the '60s? Could it be that the Malabar Porotta was shaped in a circular form because of the Laccha paratha technique taught to Malayalees during North Indian-led cooking demos? Was it introduced in the 93 civic restaurants? We do not know the answers, as yet.

Did the returnees from the estates—those working in the rice fields in Burma, Ceylon, and Malaya—influence hotels in Malabar to make the Parotta? It was also around the same time that many Malayalis in Ceylon returned to Malabar and Travancore (see my article on Ceylon Malayalees). Anyway, it’s clear that this dish gained widespread popularity in Kerala after the Gulf oil boom in the early 60s, when people had higher disposable incomes. The laborers from Ceylon, Malaya, and the Gulf were all familiar with the original versions from their work areas in SE Asia, Ceylon, Dubai, Aden, and Kuwait.

An article by Lara Wijesuriya tells us that wheat was abhorred in Ceylon, as in S India, until the 1944 indoctrination efforts (in Ceylon, it was called "Wheat rice," and ads proclaimed that eating it would make one stronger!). This increases the possibility that returnees from Burma or Singapore/Malaya promoted the dish in Madras, even earlier than the famine years.

Anyway, the Ceylon Porotta or the Veechu Porotta was never introduced or accepted in Malabar as such. The circular layered version, similar to the Laccha parotta, became the standard in Malabar, and world over, the Malabar Parotta is the go-to version. Personally, I find it hard to believe the claim that laborers from Ceylon brought it to Malabar, though it is clear that all Parotta varieties have Yemeni ancestry.

Along the way, Maida gained a bad reputation; it was criticized for various reasons, possibly because of the use of toxic bleaching agents in the refining process (similar to those used in white sugar), its high gluten and glycemic content, and other issues.

Undeterred, Malayalis and Tamilians continued to enjoy the dish in its traditional forms, even though healthier versions like whole-wheat Parotta have been introduced. While Vanaspati/Dalda was a major ingredient in the past, other vegetable oils are used now. Companies that sell the frozen versions have added many new varieties, including vegetables, spices, and more.

What surprised me most on this culinary journey was a technical paper from Indonesia about the geometry of parotta, which concluded that a circular shape is best!

Ah! Well! That is the story of the Parotta or Borotta, Veeshi Parotta or Veechu Borotta, and the Yemeni Malawah! Not to mention strange names like the Border Parotta, which became popular in hotels near borders, one at the Kerala/Tamil Nadu border and another closer to Rameshwaram.

That it originated in Yemen, was popularized by Yemeni-origin Marakkayars and Moplahs in Malabar and the southern coastal regions of Tamilakam, drifted as far as the West Indies, experienced a resurgence in Southeast Asia as Roti Prata, and reemerged in South India after wheat was introduced following the famine years, and the Gulf boom, is a reasonable inference from all these studies.

Enjoy your Parotta, guys. I’m off for my weekly quota – a couple of Parottas with a spicy egg curry.

Note: I have used the generic spelling Parotta instead of the phonetically spelled Porotta in Kerala or Borotta in Tamil lingo.

