The state of Keralam – What’s behind the name?

A discussion on its etymology
The state is making headlines, and several discussions will
soon begin in the media, on social platforms, and of course, on TV. The
official name Kerala, as written in the constitution when the state was formed
in 1956, will soon be changed to Keralam at the request of the state
government, which has long sought this change. Many people will soon offer
expert opinions on the name's origin, and, as you might expect, these
opinions will vary widely. For the sake of completeness, I will provide in this
short article an analysis of these different usages and their development.
A Rajya Sabha debate in Aug 1956 records Prof. G. Ranga
explaining, "I wish to express my general satisfaction with the
achievements of both the States Re-organization Commission as well as the
Government." We are now going to establish in this country a Samyukta
Karnataka State in the South known as Mysore, a Vishal Andhra to be known as
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nad also to be known as Madras, Samyukta Kerala or Aikya
Kerala to be known as Kerala State in future. On Nov 1st, Nov
1956, Kerala was formed.
Interestingly, correspondence from the British era used the
term Kerala, and it became the official name. The noun formative ‘am’ somehow
fell by the wayside. Nobody paid much attention to this. There is a grammatical
basis for this, the ‘am’ was borrowed from Sanskrit, whereas in Hindi/Urdu, the
final syllable was shortened, and it becomes Keral.
So, North Indians called Kerala 'Keral,' and in English, it
was always referred to as 'Kerala' until recently, when a renaming effort aimed
to change it. The Kerala Legislative Assembly passed a unanimous resolution in
June 2024 to change the state's name from "Kerala" to
"Keralam," following an earlier unanimous resolution in August 2023.
The Union Cabinet approved this proposal on February 24, 2026.
But let’s now examine the name Keralam or Kerala. If one
looks back in history and reviews the various usages, they will find the
following: Malayalam or Malayala Desa, Malayala Rajyam, Keraladesa, Cheralam,
Cheranad, Cheralanadu, Male, Malabar (in many books, the entire West Coast up
to Bombay was called Malabar), Keralaputra, Keralamputra (Ashoka edicts),
Malanadu, Celobothras or Keprobotras (Greek—both related to Keralaputra),
Parasurama Kshetram, Bhargava Kshetram, Ke-ralati (Sanskrit—meaning floating on
waters), etc. However, Kerala Desa and Malayala Desa were the more common
names, while Kerala Ulpatti (Keralolpatti) and Kerala Mahatmya, two of the
earliest records of the land's history, used the terms Kerala and Malayalam. I
had discussed the usages of Male and Malabar earlier.
The word Malayalam is thought to originate from two words:
mala, meaning 'mountain,' and alam, meaning 'region' or '-ship' (as in
"township"); thus, Malayalam directly translates as 'the mountain
region.' As a result, many neighboring regions referred to the people of Kerala
as malaiyaḷar, meaning 'mountain people.' The local language, which developed
over time, was later called Malayalam (or Kerala Bhasha). Therefore, Malayalam
was not always solely a spoken or written language; it also referred to the region
itself.
Hermann Gundert explains that 'Kerala' was the Canarese form of the ancient Malayalam word,
Pandit Savariroyan, discussing the etymology of the words CHERA and KERALA, throws out the Sanskrit and coconut arguments, and insists
that those scholars who mentioned it are sadly wanting in that respect. He
explains that the Chera kings had a Cheral suffix denoting their country. In
this argument, he adds that the term meant - Cher (join) and al (the range),
denoting a mountain range. This Cheralam was used in the Ashoka edicts as
Kerala putra, the king of Cheralam, when the Ch became K.
By way of explanation on how Ch became K up North, he adds -
It is a well-ascertained fact that in Kanarese the initial palatals of Tamil
words change as a rule into gutturals e.g., Tamil Cheyidan (He did) = Kanarese
Geyidanu, Chevi (ear) = Kivi, Chenni (head) = Kenne. There are many instances as these, and the
same phonetic process was met by the Tamil word Cheralam and is naturally
pronounced Keralam. Thus, we can have no hesitation in saying that Chera is a
contraction of Cheralam and that Cherala and Kerala are etymologically and
historically the same, and that Kerala is of more recent origin than Cherala.
HH Wilson, in his A Glossary of Judicial and Revenue Terms
(p.p. 429), assumes it came from the word Khair (Arabic), which means good,
best, etc., and defines it as the land given as a charitable endowment.
Achyutha Menon thinks it could be a candidate, since, per the Kerala Utpatti,
it was a land given as charity to the Brahmins by Parasurama. These align well
with Kerala, which is often described as a Karmabhoomi, where salvation is
attained through good actions.
A few words on Karmabhumi to add context - According to the
Keraļotpatti, Kerala is considered Karmabhumi, or the land where salvation
depends entirely and exclusively on good actions. The ground in Malabar is not
itself consecrated, and salvation must be achieved through performing good
actions. It was also said that the souls of those dying in Malabar would be
transmigrated into the bodies of donkeys, and only good actions can save them
from this severe fate. Nagam Aiya adds - The name ' Karma-bhumi ' signifies
that the spiritual salvation of the inhabitants of this land depends entirely
on good actions, as contrasted with the East Coast, or 'Gnana- bhumi ' (Janma
bhumi) otherwise ' Punnya-bhumi where a man obtains salvation by mere birth
irrespective of his actions, as the land itself is said to be consecrated
ground. So far is this believed in that an orthodox Brahmin of the East Coast
would not wish to die in Keralam lest he be born an ass in the next birth.
I have heard about this fear from our Pardesi Pattars,
especially those living in Palghat. How they overcame it is a question I don’t
have an answer to; however, someone said (fancifully?) that it could be the
reason for their continued migration to Bombay, Bangalore, Madras, and Delhi.
The Mahabharata, the Ramayana, the Vayu Purana, the Matsya
Purana, and the Markandeya Purana mention Kerala and Gokarṇam. It also appears
in the Bhagavata, Padma, and Skanda Puranas. Patanjali, who is believed to have
written his works around 150 BC, mentions Kerala. Most Greek accounts refer to
the area as the kingdom of Cherabothra. The name appears in Ashoka’s edicts as
early as 256 BC, and Katyayana mentions it in his 4th-century writings.
Caldwell, in his 'Comparative Grammar of Dravidian Languages,' notes that the
general name for this entire region in Sanskrit is Kerala, a term that appears
in the Kapur Di Giri version of Ashoka's third-century BC edict, where the king
of this country is called Keralamputra. Some believe this supports the idea
that the name Kerala predates Cheras, so Cheralam after Chera and Alam, as
suggested by Prof. Savariroyan, seems unlikely. However, I think Prof
Savariroyan has made a good point.
There is also an issue with the scope of the Chera empire.
It should also be remembered that these uses of Keralam were, at the time, representative
only of a smaller part of present-day Kerala, because even during the Perumal
period, we had Musikam, Keralam, Kupakam, and Venda, each evolving into an
independent principality.
Keraļotpatti (below definitions valid circa 1800) mentions
that the Malanad or Malabar or hill-country was divided into four parts,
(1) The Tulu-kingdom extending from Gokarņam to Perumpuzha
(the large river), i.e., the Canaras (north and south).
(2) The Kupa-kingdom extending from Perumpuzha to
Putupattanam, the seat of the Thekkenkur (Southern Regent) of the North
Kolattiri dynasty situated on the Kotta river - i.e., North Malabar as defined,
less the Southern half of the Kurambarnad Taluk.
(3) The Kerala-kingdom extending from Putupattanam to
Kannetti, i.e., South Malabar, including the southern half of the Kurambarnad
Taluk, the Cochin State, and North Travancore.
(4) The Mushika-kingdom extending from Kannetti to Cape
Comorin, i.e., South Travancore.
So, Kerala in those days was the term used for a fourth of
the overall country. Later on, areas up to Gokarnam and down to Kanyakumari
were included.
Nagam Ayya also mentions that Kerala was supposedly named
after Varuna’s daughter, who married a prince named Keralan after the land rose
from the waters (Menon considers this fanciful). As it goes - By
propitiation of Varuna, the god of the waters, and by offering due worship to
Bhumi Devi, the Goddess of the earth, Parasurama got permission to claim as his
own as much land as could be covered by the throw of his axe from Gokarnam,
which was then the Land’s End, into the southern sea. The land thus reclaimed
is even now known in common parlance as Parasurama- kshetram or the land of
Parasurama. Parasurama desired that the Trimurtis and the Devas give a
fitting name to his new land. God Siva called it ' Kerala' in honor of the marriage
of the Sea-king's daughter to Keralan, son of Jayanta (Indra’s grandson).
Vishnu gave him his Sudarsanam (chakra) and Siva his Vrishabham (Nandi Bull)
and these were consecrated at Srimulastanam in Trichur. Vishnu then crowned
Jayanta as king, enjoining him to build 24,000 temples and to govern according
to the Dharmasastras. Anyway, this Keralan (a theme of early teru kuttus)
seems to have disappeared from history, never to be mentioned again. This
Jayantan’s daughter Madhavi, that is, Keralan's sister, appears in the Tamil
epic Silappadhikaram as Kovalan's love interest.
Presumably, Keralan was the first ‘Kerala Raja’ mentioned in
one of the many Kerala Utpatti’s which starts thus - after the waters of the
flood that had inundated Kerala, had retired in the 3491-year, fifth month and
tenth day of the Kali the first, the Kerala Raja was born, and after reigning
over the Malayalam, 63 years / having come to the throne when he was 20 years
old, died at the age of 83 – after him came the Perumals. However, the KU
specifically states that the Kerala raja ruled over the state of ‘Malayalam’.
Now for some fun stuff, definitions which our man in
Trivandrum - Dr Shashi Tharoor, would use with a flourish - The name Malayalam
is a palindrome (spelled the same forward and backward), and the place name
Kerala is a portmanteau – a word that combines the sounds and meanings of two
words (like brunch).
And as Dr Tharoor quipped - All to the good, no doubt,
but a small linguistic question for the Anglophones among us: what happens now
to the terms “Keralite” and “Keralan” for the denizens of the new “Keralam”?
“Keralamite” sounds like a microbe and “Keralamian” like a rare earth mineral!
With all this, I hope the reader gains a broader
understanding of the discussions that led to the adoption of the name Kerala or
Keralam. But again, given that the original term was Malayalam, would it be
reconsidered, and will authorities request a change from Kerala to Malayalam,
another day? As for me, I was—and still am—happy with the old names I grew up
with—such as Madras, Bombay, Bangalore, and Kerala.
Adding to my woes, Microsoft Word has been trying to correct
me all this time, prompting me to change Keralam to Kerala….
