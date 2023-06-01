The Ceylon Malayalees

Travails of the Kochiyan…
It is difficult to quantify the waves of migrations between
Kerala and Ceylon – Sri Lanka over time, and the lines are quite blurred, but
then again, there was a time when the relations between Malayalees and the Sinhalese
in Ceylon, became intensely turbulent. Though there is a great similarity in
vegetation, thought, customs, and looks, as well as a similarity in cuisines, all
of which I can attest to as I have been there, the social gap between these two
peoples remained vast, way more than what 100 odd miles between the two lands should
account for. Let’s go across the waters and check what lurks behind the mists over
the Palk Straits.
What is even more strange is the fact that even though there were thousands of Malayalees working in Ceylon during the pre-World War 2 period, none of the returnees recorded their life or times in Lanka, so much so that very little can be gleaned from history books and other records, about their social life, barring some academic essays penned by Sri Lankan scribes. Most of these laborers toiled at low-level jobs and unlike the gulf countries where living conditions were tough, the situation in Ceylon and Burma was somewhat relaxed. Food was congenial and most of the workers led a decent social life, usually profiting from their stay, much to the annoyance of the Sinhalese who bore the brunt of the depression of the 30s.
There were three types of Malayalee workers in Ceylon, the
lower class laborers who arrived in the 1920-1940 period (who are the main
subject of this article), the supervisory and plantation cadre (mainly from
South Malabar or Palghat) who worked alongside Tamils in the plantations, and
finally the Ceylon Moors, families dating back to Portuguese period – Marakkayars
and Moplahs, comprising a minority plying small trades, lying low and for that
reason, never an overt or a covert threat to the Sinhalese, economically.
Reports on the lives of the plantation Tamils can be
unearthed, but very few on the thousands of Malayalees who worked in the
lowlands and cities. A lone mention can be found in a popular short story and some
afterthoughts penned by the great novelist, MT Vasudevan Nair, whose father
worked in Ceylon. The story (Ninte Ormakku, and the travelog to (now being made
into a movie) on Kadugannawa provide you but a brief and blurry view into the
private life of a Ceylon expatriate.
So, let us go back in time to where it all started, and for
the curious Malayali, which most of us are, it may prove to be quite a tale.
Intercourse between the island and the mainland date back to
ancient times and mentions can be found in various epics and legends. It is
only natural that folk traveled sporadically across the short stretch of water
separating them, perhaps over a one-time bridge, or on sailboats, or more
specifically during the period when Greek and Roman trade with Western Indian ports
and Lankan ports such as Jambukola and Mahatittha (the modern Mantota) as well
as many other ports intensified. Buddhism was prevalent not only in Ceylon but
also in the Cheranad/Malayala part of Tamilakam (the area now occupied by
Kerala) and monks would have surely moved back and forth.
During the 2nd century, we come across mentions
(Sillapadhikaram) of Gajabahu coming to Vanchi to meet King Chenguttavan for
the consecration ceremony at the Kannaki temple (Kogungallur Bhagavathy).
Following this and his return with a Kannaki idol to Ceylon, the Pattini
(Pathini) cult manifested itself in Lanka. The people of Mattakkalappu or the Batticaloa
were the first Malayalam immigrants who arrived in Lanka, apparently at
Gajabahu’s invitation. They practiced matrilineal customs and spoke archaic (Malayalnmai
Tamizh) Tamil.
Then there is the legend of the King Magha (I will cover
this in greater detail in a separate article) – Kalinga Vijayabahu who dealt
the ancient civilization of Rajarata a death blow, which was a terrible 40-year
reign enforced by Malala and Tamil mercenaries, from which it never recovered
during the 12th century. Alakeswara or Alagakonar of Giri Vansa was
an adventurer prince from Kerala. They came from 'Vanchipuram,' which was also
called 'Malayalam Karuvar.' The 10th in that family was a powerful
minister and with the help of this minister, Vilgammula Sangharaja Thera, was
able to repair the Kelaniya temple. Later on, one Vira Alakeshwara was
kidnapped and taken to China by Zheng He, the Ming admiral. This ruling group
was powerful in Raigama, later at Kote, and sponsored seaborne trade,
frequently fighting with the Aryachakrawarthis of Jaffna. It is worth noting
that the Alakesvaras were not the only people from Malayala, at that time. From
the fourteenth century onwards, migrants from Cheranad as well as from the
neighboring South Indian territories, had formed settlements in the northern
parts of the Island.
The Vaiya Padal (a 14th-century poem by Vaiya,
the court poet of the Arya Chakravarthi) mentions Malyalathars, or the people
from Malayalam, amongst others, in Jaffna. Some of the old Kandyan homes
resembled Malabar Nalukettus and the Kandyan Ves and other dances dance show
many similarities with Kerala dances, dancers, hair adornments, dressing (usage
of white), and show other similarities. Some of the Kuruppu’s settled down at
Panadura – Kuruppumulla and their descendants served not only Parikrama Bahu #
1 but also the later kingdoms around Kotte. During the Portuguese period, many
of them converted to Catholicism and later, to Buddhism during the British
times, but always held on to the surname Kuruppu.
It was even said that in those periods - All the Malabar
ships sail between this Island and the Choromondal coast, but those making for
Bengal or Pegu or Siam go round the Island on the southern side. You can
also see a lot of similarities between the arts and crafts of the two locales,
and in a preceding article on the Kalari of Malabar, I had gone into the
subject of Kalaripayattu and its connections to Lanka’s Haramba Salva in some
detail. The 16th-century Malala Kathava is an interesting legend,
which narrates the tale of seven Malabar princes who came to Lanka. Kalari explains the movement of mercenaries and
the many Kuruppu trainers back and forth between the two states - Kandy and
Malabar during the early medieval.
Interestingly, Chaliyars from Calicut too moved across. As the
story goes, Muslim traders of Beruvela persuaded a few master weavers from
Calicut to emigrate to Colombo. They did well and assimilated with the local Singhalese,
but ran into trouble later and were banished to the cinnamon forests, sentenced
to work without wages (Rajakarya) or as menial labor. After the Portuguese
arrival, their standing changed for the better when Cinnamon became prized
produce, and these Chaliayas or Salagamas (after Salawatta the harbor area
where they first settled down) as they were thence known, became the bark peelers,
later the Cinnamon Forest supervisors and finally their owners, converting to
Christianity over time. Not surprisingly, they still celebrate Vishu!
Strange is the case that when Sri Lankans speak Tamil,
Tamilians think they speak with a Malayalam accent. Even more interesting is
the fact that both Sinhala and Malayalam ancient scripts share some similarities.
And the fondness and relationship demonstrated by both communities with
elephants are remarkable.
The Marakkayars from Malabar and the Southeast coastal ports
were not only connected to the wars between the Portuguese and the Zamorin as
sailors and admirals but also in the pearl fishery and regular trade across the
Palk straits and with the Maldives. Many of them and their Moplah kinsmen, so
also Mukkuva fishermen settlers from Malabar as well as direct descendants of
Arabs, went on to create the body of the Ceylon Moor community. These folk were
mostly Tamil speakers and assimilated quickly with the other Lankan
communities.
KPS Menon provides an insight - A remarkable Indian who
had done well in Ceylon was a Moplah from Malabar, one Umbichi. With only a few
annas in his pocket, he went as a young man to Ceylon, but now he was worth
lakhs of rupees. His wealth came from the import of a single commodity, fish
from the Maldives Islands, which gave a delicious flavour to Ceylon curries.
Though he was rolling in wealth, he kept his simple habits, never used a car
and still went about in a rickshaw. PB Umbichi (Kolamb Umbichi) from
Calicut arrived in Colombo in 1870 with Rs 2/-, borrowed Rs 100/- from
Arunachalam Chettiar, started selling dried fish and rose to become a
successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Even the land on which the Ratnamala
airport was built, was donated by him. He passed away in 1936. He was apparently
the person who encouraged Dr. VK Raman who used to work in Ceylon, to start the
Ashoka hospital in Calicut!! He was not the only one, there were many others, Kunhimoosa,
is another.
MD Raghavan, who spent years in Ceylon, mentions - Cochikade
is the name both of a ward of the Colombo Municipality and of a town of
considerable business activity in the vicinity of Negombo. Heard in and about
Colombo, is the term ‘Cochiyan’ which generally signifies a man of Malabar
descent or ancestry. Quite a few Christian converts from Cochin too had
moved to support the Portuguese and Dutch colonizers during their heydays, but
their Kerala links are difficult to trace out.
But it was the British colonial period that saw large
numbers of pliant laborers arriving in Ceylon to create and man the coffee and
later the tea plantations in the Ceylon highlands. Through the latter half of
the 19th century and the early 20th century, we come
across mentions of laborers from Palghat, Valluvanad, and the neighboring areas
in the plantations, brought there by the manipulative Kangani.
He adds - As for fatigue, the Ceylonese are—or
were—content to leave the most fatiguing kinds of work to foreigners. That
explained the presence of 800,000 Indians in Ceylon and my own presence to look
after them. When Englishmen started opening up the Island, and
especially the uplands of Ceylon, by planting coffee, rubber and tea, they
needed labour which was at once cheap, docile and regular. What easier than to
draw it from the less fertile districts of the Madras Presidency where the
teeming millions lived on the verge of starvation? These labourers—or coolies
as they were called—were recruited on terms distinctly favourable to the employers,
under the notorious indenture system, which tied a labourer down to his estate
for life. In the twentieth century, Indian public opinion became increasingly
alive to the lot of their countrymen overseas. The Government of India abolished
the indenture system, took power to regulate, control or even forbid emigration
and obtained the right to appoint an Agent of the Government of India in Ceylon
to look after the interests of Indian immigrants, and particularly Indian labourers.
I was the third incumbent of this post.
Similar to the labor recruitment for Malaya and Burma, the
British used the Kangani system – a term derived from Tamil meaning ‘headmen,’ ‘foreman’
or ‘overseer.’ The kanganies on Ceylon plantations were assigned the dual role
of recruiter and overseer, belonged to an upper caste, and were from the same
region as the labor, thus becoming the patriarch for the 25–30-member gang.
Usually, they paid off the loans of the workers back home against a promissory
note and the workers then virtually became the property of the Kangani. Not all
were unscrupulous, but many were. Many cherumars and other lower classes from
Malabar thus arrived at the Ceylon plantations and spent large spans of their
lives toiling in the estates.
Jaiswal summarizes - Between 1914 and 1938, an average of
about 173,500 Indians emigrated annually to Ceylon. Indian migrant labor formed
about 85 percent of the total estate population. The non-estate migrants, also
called ‘free’ migrants, consisted of upper classes, including government
officials; professionals including medical practitioners, lawyers, teachers,
and clerks; and merchants and traders, Mohammedan boutique keepers, the
ubiquitous Palghat Brahmin restaurant keepers, the wealthy Nattukottai
Chettiars, and Baluchi moneylenders. The non-estate migrants also included
large numbers of Tamil and Malayalee laborers, who came from the Tirunelveli,
Ramnad, Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar regions of Southern India. These
unassisted free migrants (sans kanganis) earned their living as domestic
servants, dock laborers, rickshaw pullers, peons, porters, toddy tappers,
artisans, coolies on roadways, drainage workers, and as labor in mills and
factories.
But there is more to that. While they did live ghetto style,
they went about their ways, and cases of retaliation were reported only decades
later afterlife was made miserable for them by the Sinhala. It occurred during
a period of an economic downturn in Ceylon, and as the once self-sustaining
island, it had little recourse to mitigation, compared to the mainland. Jaiswal
adds - The Great Depression (1929) resulted in severe political and economic
repercussions in Ceylon. It was characterized by a decline in demand, prices,
and exports of tea and rubber, and in the wages of laborers. The Depression led
to increasing returns to India, repatriation, restrictions on Indian labor
migration, and riots. Ceylonese antagonism was largely directed against urban,
non-estate laborers, where the Sinhalese emerged in direct competition and
conflict with Indian migrant laborers during the Depression.
The Malayalees lived in chummeries (like a bachelor’s hostel
– comes from the usage for the building in which unmarried British army
officers were quartered during the British Raj) housing 30-40 people and it was
scandalously reported that a few Lankan mistresses also lived with them. They
took evening classes on various subjects and learned to speak multiple tongues,
and work through different professions, thus becoming the favorite labor pool
compared to the Sinhalese.
Some of them, it is said, also knew and practiced sorcery, frightening
the common man, as this was believed to be a powerful method guaranteed to
seduce Sinhala womenfolk or to carry out various evil and nefarious designs! The
Malayalam Gurukkam practitioners were quite popular, and many practitioners set
up their shops near small temples, with Murugan pictures and Malayalam
manthrams (charms) ready at hand. They doled out Anndha podi which when added
to food, as the gullible Sinhalese believed, helped seduce women. The kattadiya,
yakadura, or yakadessa black magic cum exorcist went a level higher, he made
horoscopes, helped the needy out of financial troubles, helped them seek
revenge, and whatnot (A Sri Lankan president sourced sorcerers from Kerala well
into the ’70s and 80’s).
But as workers, they were pliable, toiled hard, and took on
all the menial and unpopular jobs. From a population of around 1,000 Malayalees
in 1911, the figure in the ’30s had gone up to 40,000 (and just 600 Malayalee
women), of which close to half were Ezhavas and Thiyyas, with many working as
Toddy tappers in the S West. This was made possible due to a special agreement
between the governments in 1922 which offered free travel. While Jaffna
eateries were run by Nairs and Palghat Iyers, the Colombo eateries were run by
Kakas from Malappuram and Calicut. At the time of the depression, many
Malayalees were employees in all spheres, be it ports, railways, transport services
as well as retail and wholesale trade, and, thus the counter-campaign - Ceylon
for Ceylonese - gathered steam.
KPS Menon, the Indian agent, meanwhile, encouraged his
brethren to form an association to collectively channel and address their
complaints and thus the Ceylon Malayalee Mahajana Sabha was formed (now extinct
and replaced by the Kerala Sangam and the Vanita Samajam). Other associations
followed and a few Malayalam newspapers and magazines as well as cultural
events followed.
Let’s now take a look at how Gunasinha, who had once teamed
with the same Malayalee labor to rise and become a union leader, changed course
to despise them and strove to kick them out of the country. Strikes between
1923-29 championed by him were given wide coverage in the labor party newspaper
Viraya. Everything points to the happenings at the Indian-owned Wellawatte
Spinning and weaving mills and the many strikes at the printing units. His
involvement in some of the printers' and hoteliers’ strikes which took place in
the 30’s proved to be ineffective since the British brought in strikebreakers
from Madras.
Simultaneously, sensing that there was a general reticence
against the Malayalees by the Sinhalese, Gunasinha jumped on the opportunity to
direct new attacks against the whole community, with inflammatory language,
articles in the press and used his retinue of goondas and rowdies to incite and
provoke clashes between the two communities. Gunasinha then demanded a boycott
of everything Malayalee, and Sinhalese were urged to evict Malayalee tenants
and were pressured not to employ them or eat at their restaurants.
The situation deteriorated so much that the government had
to intervene directly. Though a settlement was reached, which was acclaimed by
the CLU but disappointed the WMWU, this led to an increasingly troubled labor
arena. Another union, the left-leaning LSSP was formed, which proved to be more
receptive to Indian labor issues. MH Mohammed in his life sketch narrates the
visit of AKG from Kerala’s Congress socialist party who visited his LSSP
comrades in 1939-40. Gopalan’s meetings were disrupted by Gunasinha and did not
get ruffled by the many objects thrown at him. Adding fuel to the fire, as Eric
Meyer explains, the establishment of a parliamentary system based on
universal franchise resulted in the assertion of a Ceylonese national identity,
which exploited the anti-Indian feelings.
Violent skirmishes occurred at Welawatte and Pettah, as well
as at many railway workshops. A case of murder was reported in 1931. Rumors
were also spread that the immigrants brought in diseases like cholera and
smallpox and that they consumed large amounts of opium, a habit that could
spread to the Sinhalese! By 1936, the campaign had become virulent and Gunasinha
encouraged his supporters with slogans like Kochi Marana (Kill the Cochinis). Surprising
indeed, that he was so malevolent against these hardworking people, only
because they stood up against his union, and because some had participated as
blacklegs or worked for reduced wages. But then again it is all water under the
bridge, I guess…
Summarizing, the CLU Leader A.E Gunasinha (Alexander
Ekanayake Gunasinha) went on to proclaim that Malayalees, who formed a major
proportion of non-estate migrants, as the reason for the country’s
unemployment, starvation, and death. Popular protests followed and the anti-Malayalee
rhetoric was stoked through the press, public speeches, scurrilous anti-Indian
pamphlets, street songs in procession, meetings at which Indians were abused,
organized picketing campaigns to drive away Indian traders, and the aggressive
boycotting of Indian shopkeepers. Slogans like ‘Ceylon for Ceylonese’ were
raised, and policies were devised to exclude Indians from Ceylonese civil
services, the Ceylon municipality, medical examinations, port posts, and so on.
Open intimidation in boutiques, tea shops, and other places of business was encouraged.
There were incidences of violent confrontation in Colombo, which influenced
incidences on the estates as well (Interestingly, the Sinhalese, averse to
manual labor in the estates did not object as such to Indians working in the
estates.
Something that will interest the reader is the fact that Malayalee
food habits had already entered the Lankan mainstream (I had the belief that it
was the other way around!), Appam/Vella appam and idiyappam were brought in by
the ‘Appu’ cooks, and Puttu with meat had become a perennial favorite, and thankfully
Gunasinha did not implore the Sinhalese to change their food habits!
In 1938, the Ceylon government discontinued the employment
of Malayalee labor recruited after 1933. The British Indian government
retaliated in 1939 by banning all migration. The result was huge unrest and big
difficulties in the cities and estates. Violence broke out when Kanganies and
Tamils boycotted Sinhalese shops. Eventually, the tension subsided only when
the Japanese came around and WWII was in full swing. But the damage had been done, Malayalee immigration
slowed to a trickle and all Malayalee non-estate workers returned. Thus ended
the two-decade period when hundreds of thousands of Malayalees teemed in the
Lankan labor markets. Between the 1960’s-80’s many of the remaining were
compulsorily repatriated.
Of course, there is one person, a Lankan Malayalee that many
would recall, none other than M Gopala Menon, who went from Palghat to Kandy
and taught in a school, after an apparent excommunication (this being stated in
ANM Chakiyar’s book – the last inquisition, p.p. 124). His son returned from
Lanka to Madras later and shot to fame not only in filmdom and Tamil politics but
eventually become the revered leader of Tamil Nadu. Avid radio listeners may
remember another stalwart from Palghat, the famous DJ Sarojini Shivalingam from
Radio Ceylon, who used to play Malayalam film songs at 330PM every day. And
there was Madhavan from Palghat, who performed Kathakali across Lanka in the ’40s.
Not to forget AT Kovoor who gave us the film Punarjanmam and continued a
tireless fight against godmen and superstition.
Gunasinha went on to achieve great heights – as the first
Sinhala labor leader, he was elected to the state council, became the Mayor of
Ceylon, a minister, and finally, the Lankan Ambassador to Burma and Indonesia. I
am not too sure that he would be happy seeing the plight of his fellow men,
looking down from above.
As for MT’s short story, it involves a man who set up shop
at Kadugannawa, kept a Lankan mistress, and brought along a cute little girl,
apparently his daughter home to Ponnani, and she gifted her stepbrother a toy owl.
Facing pressure at the ancestral home, the father went back to Kadugannawa with
the little Sinhalese-speaking girl, never to return to Kerala. This is the
story retold in Ninte Ormakku.
In an interview with Dr. Sudha Gopalakrishnan (excerpted
and acknowledged with many thanks), MT explains - My father was in
Ceylon for a long time. There were other people who went there with my father,
as servants, etc. They started spreading rumours about Leela being my father’s
own child. That became a huge issue. My parents quarrelled with each other. My father left with Leela and went to his
place. All this was in my mind. Although I travelled to many parts of the
world, I always wanted to go to Ceylon (Sri Lanka). But I could never go...even
though it's very close and I often visited Madras (Chennai). My father lived in
a place called Kadugannawa. When I went there, I could find nothing as he had
left a long time ago. The way these imagined narratives that bloom in the mind
transform into reality is very moving. I went to Colombo and then travelled to
different parts of the country. In my mind, Kadugannawa was my father's place.
The address we had for my father was ‘T.N. Nair, Kadugannawa Road’—that’s all.
What were we supposed to think? That when we go to a small place called
Kadugannawa, there would be people there who knew my father, right? No one was
there, no one. Years had passed. Was there a Nair doing business here? No one
remembered. Leela was also supposed to have been with him, but no one knew
about her either. These are all real incidents, but with the passing of years,
the situation had changed. Generations had passed. Anyone who knew about a
trader from Kerala named T.N. Nair had left the scene.
MT did make a trip out to see if he could dredge some
information on the girl, her mother, and his father, detailing his visit in a poignant
retelling of the story in the third person. This tale will arrive on the OTT
screens starring Mammooty, shortly titled Kadugannava Oru Yathra Kurippu,
directed by Ranjith.
As for me, I can understand these too well. I visit India
every year though I left her shores in 1987 and keep my motherland close to my
heart. I can assure you, only an NRI can understand another NRI and his
thoughts, the plight of the community, the sadness, and in the end, the loneliness
one faces after leaving one’s land as I did and like I still do.
The colorful story of the turbulent 20-40s in Lanka can take
many pages to be retold in detail, and I must stop now, for fear that the
tedium of reading so much, may have already put many a tired soul to sleep.
Today there are just a few of our estranged brethren left there, who braved the
world war, the 60s, the LTTE years, and the many economic downturns. They will
manage, of that, I am sure. The Malayalees are a thick-skinned lot, forever on
the move, going where the jobs are, however far or however difficult the
terrain may be. But their homeland, on the other hand, is fast deteriorating
into a pensioners' and tourist paradise.
Then again, life is like that…
Note- I learned something during this research – the real
meaning of the famous Malayalam term Karingali or the English term ‘Blacklegs’,
which was always used by Gunasinha during the 1930s when referring to
Malayalees, mainly because the British and the railway bosses used Malayalee’s
for strike breaking. Where did the usage come from? It came from America,
and out there strikebreaking is also known as black-legging or blacklegging.
American lexicographer Stephanie Smith suggests that the word has to do with
bootblacking or shoe polish, for an early occurrence of the word was in
conjunction with an 1803 American bootmaker's strike. But British industrial
relations expert J.G. Riddall notes that it may have a racist connotation, as
it was used in this way in 1859 in the United Kingdom: "If you dare work,
we shall consider you as blacks”. David John Douglass claims that the term blackleg
has its origins in coal mining, as strikebreakers would often neglect to wash
their legs, which would give away that they had been working whilst others had
been on strike. The term was once generally used to indicate a scoundrel, a
villain, or a disreputable person.
