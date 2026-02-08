Air India 101, 1966 – The many mysteries at Mont Blanc

The fate of AI 101 Kanchenjunga VT - DMN is well known to many interested in Air India and to those who have studied India’s nuclear developments. Simply put, this commercial flight, a Boeing 707-437 operating between Bombay and New York via Delhi, Beirut, Geneva and Paris, took off without incident on January 23, 1966, and crashed early on the 24th during its approach to Geneva, slamming into the 15,700-foot-tall Mont Blanc on the French-Italian border. Strangely, the AI 101 crash occurred quite close—just 600 feet—to where the earlier crash involving the Air India 245 Malabar Princess happened in 1950! Both planes were approaching Geneva Airport and, during their descent, crashed, resulting in the deaths of 48 and 117 people. Among the passengers on AI 101 in 1966 was India’s nuclear scientist Homi Jehangir Bhabha, widely regarded as the "father" of India's nuclear program.

Mont Blanc's summit lies between Italy and France, and its ownership has long been disputed by the two countries. At flight level 190 (19,000 feet; 5,800 m), the crew was instructed to descend toward Geneva International Airport. Presumably, the pilot, Joe T D’Souza, believing he had already passed Mont Blanc, began to descend too early and collided with the Mont Blanc massif in France near the Rocher de la Tournette. All 106 passengers and 11 crew members were killed. If the plane had been just 125 feet higher, it would have cleared the mountain's peak. But it was, I suppose, just unfortunate.

When Tata-owned Air India began commercial flights with Lockheed 749 Constellations in 1949, the first group of seven aircraft was named after princesses: Malabar, Rajput, Mughal, Maratha, Himalayan, Bengal, and Kashmir. Subsequently, the Rani series of super-constellations, Lockheed L-1049s, with ten in total, were introduced in the 1950s. By 1960, Air India had transitioned from propeller planes to jet aircraft, and the next eleven Boeing 707s were named after mountains. VT-DMN was part of this series and was named after Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain.

Before we dive into the main topic, let's briefly discuss the call sign VT-DMN, issued by the International Telecommunications Union. While V was assigned to Britain, VT was given to India (VH went to Australia) in the 1920s. After gaining independence, India continued using VT; Pakistan adopted AP; and Ceylon received VT-C (later changed to 4R). India’s callsign Victor Tango (VT) does not stand for Viceroy's Territory, as some have suggested.

AI101’s CFIT – Controlled flight into terrain

The crash occurred at 7:02 on the western summit ridge of Mont Blanc, at about 15,585’ at the Refuge Vallot on the Rochers de la Tournette (Tournette Spur), on the French side, at an airspeed of 350 knots (650 km/h). The last communication between Leo Schegg at Geneva ATC and Pilot D’Souza is important.

06.58.54” 101: Geneva, 101 is approaching 210.

R: Air India 101, continue your descent to flight level 190.

06.59.02” 101: 101, recleared to 190

07.00.35” 101: 101 is approaching 190.

R: Roger, maintain unless you are able to descend VMC one thousand on top.

43” 101: OK, Sir, will do that. Descend one thousand on top. And I think we are passing abeam Mont Blanc now.

48 R: You have five miles to the Mont Blanc.

55” 101: Roger.

The aircraft wreckage, along with the bodies of the passengers and crew, was scattered across both sides of the mountain (Italian and French). Two engines were found on the French side, and two on the Italian side. The black box has not yet been recovered and is believed to have fallen onto the Miage Glacier on the Italian side. At 07:32:08, an Italian plane, 6029, reported seeing a large black cloud to the controller, presumably related to the crash.

Among the passengers were 46 sailors from SISCO – South India Shipping Corporation, flying to board their new ship Chennai Perumal and sail it home to India; 16 Belgians, including Baroness Degley from the Belgian-India association; five Americans; six Britons; and a few others. Homi Bhabha was the dignitary on the flight. Gianni Bertolli, Director of Air India for Europe; G. V. Sivaswami, Operations Superintendent of Air India’s technical operations; and James Cray, Chief Air Traffic Controller of Air India, were on board. Several monkeys—around 15—were loaded into the hold, intended either for a zoo or scientific research. It’s rumored that some monkeys survived the crash and were even seen loitering around, but died later due to the intense cold. Ted Robinson of Union Carbide, HG Shah, a student and French interpreter, Borowsky from UNESCO were some of the others.

Commander J.T D’Souza from Goa, with approximately 14800 flight hours, was a highly experienced Air India pilot who had crossed Mont Blanc more than 50 times. He was the senior pilot who had accompanied (as co-pilot while Shirodkar was the commander) Pope Paul VI and Jacqueline Kennedy during their visits to India. With him was another highly decorated Air Force pilot, Geoffrey Charles Wilks, from Calcutta, who held a Vir Chakra medal. The Navigator was Karachi-born AM Asnani, while RC Barooah served as the flight engineer. In addition to five male cabin attendants, M. Sahany and F. Eranee were the air hostesses (Dora Lou had called in sick in Beirut and was replaced by Ms. Eranee). Twenty passengers, including Bertoli and Bhabha, were to disembark in Geneva, while fifty-four, including the 46 sailors, were scheduled to go from Paris. G Bertoli and Bhaba knew each other; Bertoli was, in fact, related to JRD Tata (his wife, Thelma, was JRD’s sister-in-law) and was earlier a POW in an Indian camp following WW II.

Down in the valley, the first signs of the crash came when postal mail of Indian origin came wafting down. Rescuers quickly reached the crash site and saw shattered debris, concluding that the tail and the black box had flipped over to the North/Italian side of the spur. The crash site reeked of jet fuel, and upon seeing the bodies of monkeys, the rescuers initially thought they were children. JRD Tata flew to Geneva to see what could be done. Eventually, they recovered some debris and a body — a woman identified as B Puttaiah, covered in jewels. However, there was no Puttaiah in the passenger manifest, only a Binayya. Bhaba’s briefcase was a priority, along with the black box; both were missing. In a later mission, they located the briefcase near a piece of the wing. Due to the horrible weather, further searches were abandoned. Investigations began, and conspiracy theories started to surface because the Italians refused to let the French fly to their side to inspect the debris.

Remember that this was the Cold War era. In India, after the end of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war and Pakistan's surrender, the Tashkent Accord was signed by Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on January 10, after which he mysteriously passed away the very next day. As American involvement in Vietnam grew, Martin Luther King Jr. began his campaign, while 48-year-old Indira Gandhi took over as Indian Prime Minister on that fateful day, receiving the devastating news as she was being sworn in. In Western Europe, there was a commotion starting January 17, when America lost an H-bomb (The Palomares accident) over Spain following an air collision.

More trips up the glacier, this time with Italians, resulted in the recovery of mail, personal effects, diplomatic pouches, and enough debris to assist with the official investigation. The black box or FDR was not recovered. Meanwhile, rumors about the involvement of an Italian air force plane in the crash intensified.

It was at this point, after a general conclusion that it was, after all, a case of pilot error—just as the authorities had called off the search—and the feeling that the French authorities were doing little, that an expert mountaineer, Rene Desmaison, saw an opportunity to mount an expedition with Philippe Real of ORTF, the French broadcaster, to see if they could manage a scoop by climbing the Italian slopes in winter, a feat never done before.

The operation was named Operation Chabert. The team discovered significant debris, including film from Italian Air Force turret cameras and pieces of Air Force aircraft metal that did not match commercial aircraft, especially the Boeing 707. This supported the theory that an Italian military aircraft, possibly on patrol nearby, had collided with the 707 during its descent. As they descended with footage from the expedition and collected debris in sacks, news of their activity spread, and the Italian police waited to confront the team. All materials were seized, and the French team was questioned. However, the evidence was inconclusive, and the story of Operation Chabert faded into silence. By March 1966, France withdrew from NATO, and it’s reasonable to believe the French had some reasons to blame NATO and their aircraft for issues over their territory.

More people started to believe that an Italian air force starliner had hit the 707. Among them was Jean Daniel Roche, who had often climbed the glacier over the years to collect debris, scrap, and personal effects, gathering many tons of scrap. Some of it was given away or sold by Roche. He was not alone; many homes in the Chamonix valley began displaying such crash memorabilia in their showcases.

The official report – Sept 1966

Although the report extensively discusses the ‘whiteout effect,’ where a pilot loses sight of the cloud-terrain barrier in an all-white environment and misjudges height, it concludes that the pilot's error was in calculating their location, despite a warning from the Geneva controller. However, it also notes that the whiteout phenomenon, which is very dangerous and removes any accurate perception of the outside environment and orientation, likely worsened the situation.

It also affirmed - several missions enabled the identification of the impact point, the identification and positioning of a number of parts; in particular, it was established that the nose landing gear strut was broken in compression from front to back, and that the two engines examined by the investigators were operating very shortly before the impact and that no other civilian or military aircraft was reported missing on the day and at the time of the accident.

The conclusion was: The pilot of the VT-DMN, who knew upon departure from Beirut that one of the two VORs was out of service, incorrectly determined his position relative to Mont Blanc and informed air traffic control of his estimate; the radar controller noticed this error, correctly assessed the position of the VT-DMN, and provided the aircraft with information that, in his opinion, should have allowed the pilot to correct his position. Due to insufficiently precise phraseology, the correction was not understood by the pilot, who, mistakenly believing he had passed the mountain ridge and was still at a flight level providing a sufficient safety margin relative to the summit of Mont Blanc, continued his descent.

Ultimately, the thirteen on-site missions carried out by the gendarmes of the specialized high-mountain unit and the three expeditions conducted by the technical investigators enabled the examination of several debris fragments. The conclusion after the investigation was that it was definitely a crash into the mountain, not an explosion.

The official report also states that the pieces collected at the accident site by journalists, which led to the development of a hypothesis in the press about a collision between the Air India B.707 and an Italian fighter jet above Mont Blanc, were all identified by technical investigators on March 9 in Courmayeur as belonging to the crashed B.707. This ruled out the theory that the Italian Air Force plane collided with the Air India plane.

Meanwhile, Art Robinson, the son of Ted Robinson, a passenger, decided to investigate, as he disbelieved the official version, and also because his distraught mother had taken her own life. Art arrived in Chamonix in 1969 and, together with a climber named Claude Jaccoux, climbed the Italian side and flew up to the North Face, where he spotted a body strapped to a chair. It later turned out to be Sivaswami’s decapitated corpse. He left, concluding he had done what he could, but believing there was another cause to the crash.

It was in 2013 that Gregory Douglas published salacious interviews with Robert Crowley, a CIA staffer, on the clandestine and covert operations, where a conversation mentions that Homi Bhabha and Shastri were victims of a CIA plot. Readers must note here that the book “Conversations with the Crow is considered to be mere allegations without any evidence, or in other words, gossip.

Aftermath

The investigations included an Air India representative, following which an official report was published and accepted by Air India. The aircraft had been fully insured for approximately Rs 293 lakhs, and each passenger should have received up to Rs 40,000. The crew was paid the following: D’Souza 1.17 lakhs, Wilks Rs 92,200, Asnani Rs 72,800, Barooah Rs 78,200, and all seven cabin attendants Rs 40,000 each. I do not have details of what the passengers received.

The Tondriau case

Julian Tondriau's family, one of the Belgian passengers, filed a case in 1968 that became a landmark example in carrier liability and the use of the Warsaw Convention Articles. The courts did not award Tondriau increased compensation but discussed the accident report at length, agreeing that although it might have been pilot error, the pilot was not reckless.

Tragedy – the mariners

Strangely, 46 sailors were on the plane headed to Bremen during the 1966 crash, while 40 were bound for Newcastle upon Tyne in the 1950 crash. Many of the sailors were from the state of Kerala, including Abdulla Kutty, Chattu, Kunji, Kutty (2), Hassan, Jayarajan, Nambiar, John, Ibrahim, Mohammed, Ramachandran, Shankarankutty, Umar, Ibrahim, and Usman. In total, the remains of over 15 Malayali corpses are scattered on the Bossons glacier overlooking the Chamonix valley. It’s unclear whether any of the 40 seamen from 1950 have ever been identified. From what I understand, SISCO, now part of Essar Shipping, may have taken travel insurance for these passengers and paid out claims in 1966. I will update the article once I learn more about them.

Cause Conclusions

Impact with an Italian Air Force Starliner - remains possible due to the nature of debris collected by the French climbers. However, it is also possible that there was an unreported crash in the past (between 1961-66), and the fragments collected may have come from that aircraft. The official report states that experts had concluded that Air India 101 did not collide with another aircraft.

CM Poonacha, replying to Biren Roy’s question (about news reports on the collision) in the Indian Parliament, stated on 9th May 1966 - We have verified them (rumors & reports), and we have definite proof to say that there was not any collision so far as this aircrash is concerned.

CIA involvement – The idea of a bomb in the hold is very unlikely. It’s quite improbable to plan the explosion exactly over Mont Blanc, as Crowley suggested. While this could happen in theory, Homi Bhabha boarded the plane on Jan 23rd, at the last minute, changing his plans to board on the 24th. Additionally, attempting to assassinate India’s top scientist right when a new Prime Minister was taking over would have risked further alienating India from the US. Moreover, the CIA, Indian intelligence agencies, and the two governments had been working closely from 1964 to 1967 to monitor Chinese missile and nuclear activities by deploying nuclear-powered ELINTs at Nandadevi and Nandakot (Operation HAT and Oaktree- see my articles linked under references for details). Indian Naval Officer MS Kohli and other expert mountaineers from India participated in these missions after training with CIA operatives in the USA, and the collaboration to place the ELINT at Nandakot continued well into 1967.

Pilot error – It is very difficult to believe that an experienced pilot, assisted by an expert navigator and a second pilot, could make a navigational error. Also, the VORs in a Boeing 707 are redundant, so the failure of one does not really affect direction or course determination. A sudden downdraft must have caused the aircraft to plunge from its routine glide path and impact the mountain. Experts opine that under such ‘wave’ conditions, a downdraft of 2,000 feet/min is not exceptional. Unfortunately, this seems to be the most plausible scenario.

Aftermath

Interestingly, MS Kohli was invited in 1967 to attend a mountaineers' conference in Chamonix. As you guessed, he climbed Mont Blanc with two others and nearly lost their lives in a snowstorm, but arrived back safely. During the ascent, they stopped at the Air India debris to pray for the souls of Bhabha and others who perished. Kohli was quite friendly with JRD Tata, and some years after his return, joined Air India, where he worked for 19 years until it was time to hang up his boots and write many interesting books.

References

Parliamentary debates 1966Death in the Alps - Simon Akam, The Economist, Nov 18, 2019Crash’s au Mont-Blanc: La fin des secrets? – Francoise ReyStudies in International Air Law-selected works of Bin Cheng – Ed Chia-Jui ChengHomi Bhabha – A Life – Bakhtair DadabhoyConversations with the Crow – Gregory Douglas

Maddy’s Ramblings – The Nanda Devi Episode , Oak tree - Intrigues at Charbatia

As Francoise Rey implies, many more secrets will be unearthed as the glacier melts and disgorges more debris and remains. I will update this when it happens.