A Cricketing History

Cricket in the 19th century – Malabar

Kerala finally got into the Ranji trophy finals and played two-time winner Vidharba. Sadly, they conceded a first-innings lead and in the resulting draw and loss of the title, were outclassed by another Malayali player Karun Nair, playing for Vidharba, who scored close to 200 runs across his two innings. But well, I will call it a Malayali triumph nevertheless and proved that Kerala who were always a subject of ridicule when it came to top-class cricket, are inching their way up.

What is remarkable, is that it took over 150 years from the time it originated, for a team from Kerala to find itself in the Ranji final. Even more interesting is the fact that it took them 68 years after they first started playing in the Ranji fixtures, to get to the finals. I am sure experts will provide umpteen reasons, but this article is not about the present match at all and is about the beginnings of the game in Malabar.

My initiation to cricket was by my father, who in his college days played for Presidency College Madras. He introduced to us the rudiments of holding the bat and bowling with a straight arm, on a makeshift pitch in front of our rented home in Koduvayur, Palghat. The portly Rama Mannadiar, our landlord must have, sitting amid oil, spices, and rice in his ‘palacharakku’ shop nearby, wondered what this family was up to, for cricket was an alien game to those small towners.

But naturally, the origins are connected to the British in Malabar, and specifically Tellicherry, the land of cricket, circus, and cakes. That was where the British factory (as it was termed in the 18century – a locale where spices and other materials were collected and readied for export) was located. It was also where they, facing turmoil and attacks from the French, the Portuguese, the Dutch, local rajas, Mysore chieftains, and so on, built a fort in 1708, as well and increased in ranks and size, over the years leading up to the last decade of the18century, by which time, they had attained total control of the region. It was in 1663 that the Chirakkal Raja granted the site to the British East India Company, to start the factory and later build the fort (post 1857, the EIC gave way to the British crown).

Tellicherry is located in North Malabar, about 15 miles south of Cannanore. As a home to the British gentry, it hosted luminaries like Arthur Wellesley who was later titled the Duke of Wellington and Napolean’s nemesis, TH Baber, Overbury, Brennen, Gundert, William Logan, etc. While it is reasonable to assume that many of the ICS officers and career soldiers, educated in British schools had played cricket before sailing to distant Malabar, and considered it a sport dear to them, it is not well documented. Nevertheless, we will travel back in time and revisit some of the tales, legends, lore, and a few scattered facts, after we have had a look at the earliest mention of cricket being played on the Indian shores.

Clement Downing published his work -, in London in 1737. In it, he talks about the battles with Angria pirates and of a period where they relax near Cambay. He states -

This stray mention is the only documentary evidence of the game being played in India for the first time. The Calcutta cricket club was established in 1792 (6 years after MCC at Lords) and in 1871, Narendranath Ganguly wrote about the 1721 game, while talking about the CCC. If there were others, we do not know of them yet. The Madras Cricket Club was founded in 1846. The Oriental Cricket Club was founded in 1848 by the Parsis of Bombay, and the Bombay Gymkhana was established in 1875. The first recorded cricket match in India was played in 1751 between British settlers and the British army.

That said, let us go down south. Between 1792 and the period when the Tellicherry Cricket Club was opened in 1860, the only mentions are related to Wellesley and not substantiated. Arthur Wellesley had come down with his troops to capture the Pazhassi raja, a period when TH Baber was the district Judge at Tellicherry. Towards late March 1800, Wellesley had travelled down from Seringapatam through Coorg and down the pass, to Cannanore. He reached Cannanore on the 3rd of April 1800 and was busy trying to subdue the Pazhassi Raja for another 4 years, based at Cannanore and Tellicherry. After settling down, did he try to play any cricket in one of the parade grounds? We find no documentary evidence but there is a lot of lore around it.

Considering that he did play earlier in Seringapatam and had been playing cricket while schooling at Eaton, most people conclude, that he played the game regularly, ever since. His biographer Elizabeth Longford, however, clarifies that while at Eaton, even the most casual cricket or boating did not attract Arthur, even when he spotted a cricket match underway. But play he did – for we can see that in August 1792 during the Garrison and All-Ireland game, the defeated military team had a player named Arthur Wesley (Hon. A. Wesby on the score sheet). Captain George Elers - 12th Regiment of Foot, mentions in his memoirs of playing cricket with his regiment buddies, circa 1804, as well also other games such as quoits, and long bullets. So, by conjecture, Wellesley may have promoted cricket at the local grounds he stayed at. Muthiah in his Chepauk book mentions vaguely- that Arthur Wellesley, later the Duke of Wellington, formed, it is believed, a Cricket club in Seringapatam in 1799, after Tippu Sultan had fallen and Wellesley had been put in charge of Mysore.

Let’s get back to Tellicherry and its parade ground, located between the sea and the fort. It is said that in those early years, soldiers used to play at the parade ground when not soldiering or marching. And that is where, according to Puducheri Musa Sahib, the caretaker of the bungalow across the ground where the players once lounged, a water well was situated. I chanced on this tidbit from a lovely article penned by K Balakrishnan the esteemed journalist and writer. Let me at the outset provide due acknowledgment to Balakrishnan and his work – this article uses some of his inputs.

Though the exact location of the well is not quite clear to me, it must have been in the vicinity as marked. As the soldiers found to their dismay, a well-whacked ball, perhaps a full toss or a rank bad ball, ended up in this well on the periphery of the grounds, much to the disgust of the players, an event which always ensured a stop of play.

Now as one can expect the British did not wash their clothes and hired dhobis or washermen to do it. Thus, a Dhobis’ colony had sprung up somewhere around the well area, which water they used (clothes were dried on the ground), and a few vagabond boys squatting at the periphery and watching the game would plunge into the well, retrieve the ball and fling it back to the bowler. Time went by and the boys ended up playing country cricket using twigs for wickets and a local ball, plus a coconut ‘matta’ as a bat. Over time, it appears that these dhobi boys and some fishermen became members of the cricket group and played with the soldiers and other Englishmen who were keen on the game. And that my friends, is the story of the watering well, and its role in the origin of cricket.

Time went by and the Tellicherry Cricket Club was founded in 1860. Matches were played with regularity and players included luminaries like Mookoth Kumaran, a writer I have mentioned often He used to say - that playing cricket with passion would lead to selflessness . . . and a good cricketer will become a good citizen. His son, the writer and fighter pilot Moorkoth Ramunni retells many stories, of how his father walked from Cannanore to Tellicherry, played cricket for the day, and got back at dusk. Interestingly, Ramunni’s brother Srinivasan was also a good player.

Moorkoth Ramunni adds tidbits like how the Tellicherry players used to carry dried fish for their counterparts in Coorg, and the favor would be returned when, during the return match, the Coorg team would bring oranges down to the plains. Later, many native cricketers proved so much better than their English opponents that they used to be taken along whenever the regiment was transferred.

The pitch was laid by an English engineer Anson in 1898, one which lasted a century. Abu Baker who emulated his wicket-keeping prowess and stood up to the stumps was known as Anson Abu Baker. Chilton Kattu Hassan took after Chilton. Kumar Chellappan writing in the Daily Pioneer echoing Balakrishnan adds - The local players exceeded expectations, excelling in all aspects of the game. Talented batsmen, bowlers, and fielders emerged, and some quickly gained prominence. Notable players like Aboobaker, Ahmed, and Kunjipakki became local legends. Aboobaker was famously nicknamed Anson Aboobaker for his batting style, which resembled Geoffrey Anson’s, while Kunjipakki earned the title Sixer Kunjipakki for his crowd-pleasing sixes. Records of Kunjipakki and Aboobaker’s performances, chronicled in scorebooks imported from England, are preserved in the Arakkal Home, the ancestral house of the chieftain. This home, with its panoramic view of the maidan, houses a collection of cricket memorabilia from the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

But there are other documented stories as well, and Herman Gundert, Malabar’s well-known missionary and literary giant mentions about cricket being played during his time in Tellicherry, 1839-1859.

There are stories of interesting events too, of how the police inspector from Calicut named Anandan countered Ceylon’s Saravana Muthu’s century before lunch, with a century after lunch and before tea! When Saravana Muthu smacked a sixer which landed in the Juma Masjid, Anandan reciprocated with a six landing in the same spot.

There is the legend of the Circus master Keeleri Kunhikannan (Bombayo’s teacher) who proved to be such a ferocious bowler that he had to stop playing due to the injuries he caused to batsmen playing without guards and helmets! Some events bring a smile to your lips, of how sixer Kunhipakki’s shot cleared the grounds and landed in the district court, shattering the tiles and startling a sitting judge who calmed down and muttered – oh! They are playing cricket, mind not, let them play!

More than all that, some families could field their teams like the famed Mambally family - the well-known bakers of the region, the EK family, the Acharathu family, and the Parambath Moplahs. Kottieth Lakshmanan whom we read about in a previous article was a well-known player, and well, the list goes on and on, reestablishing the claim that Tellicherry holds the preeminence when it comes to Cricket. Such was their love for the game of Cricket. I must add here that Cannanore also had a cricket field in the 1870s, but a report mentions that only a few games were played there.

Richard F Burton writing about his visit to Malabar and Nilgiris in the 1850s mentions that Ooty had a cricket club, but it appears no matches took place, though you could buy a membership for 2 shillings per mensem.

Calicut was not far behind, we know of the cricket club there, the many players, and of course the matches played in Mananchira during the Canterbury festival that I wrote about some years ago. Every October, Calicut hosted Canterbury Week - largely attended by the coffee planters of Coorg, Mysore, Wynad, and Nilgiris. There were races on a racecourse, about five furlongs round, cricket, racquets, and the like, and every night a dance or a big dinner, or some other function which was protracted to the small hours. The races were the principal item. At Calicut, there was a good number of Englishmen living there too and Sreejith tells us that - Matches were organized involving both the whites as well as the natives. Weekend matches were played at Mananchira Maidan in Calicut where clubs from Tellicherry, Palghat, Kannur as well as distant Ceylon and Mangalore participated.

After the British left, the interest in the game receded and Football perhaps took over. The Kerala State Cricket Association was run under the stewardship of GV Raja from the Travancore Royal family, who started it together with some members of the Cochin royals. That was the Travancore -Cochin cricket association. Raja was at its helm for 13 years and later became the VP of the Indian cricket board. Nevertheless, the region boasted few good players and was hardly noticed at the national level.

Stray mentions can be found of Balan Pandit, whose 262 not out against Andhra, and Sreekumar Nair who made an unbeaten 306 against Services in 2017. In the mid-80s, skipper K. Jayaram scored four centuries in five Ranji matches. Before the bowlers Tinu Yohanan and S. Sreesanth played for India, Kerala fans could only talk of players who had some parental connection with Kerala, like Ajay Jadeja or Robin Uthappa (whose mothers were from Kerala). Or Sunil Valson, K.P. Bhaskar, Devdutt Padikkal, and Varun, who were born elsewhere. Sanju Samson continues to be somewhat erratic when not simply brilliant while Kerala’s home team batters, Salman Nizar, 27, has 607 runs, and Mohammed Azharuddeen, 30, has 601. In 1973, the Kerala CM’s 11 which beat Sri Lanka, was captained by Salim Durrani, the team included Gundappa Viswanath and BS Chandrasekar as well!

Even though the Englishmen professed that gentlemen and good soldiers were or should have been cricket players, you will see an absence of caste Hindus in the early history of the sport, then dominated by Moplahs and Tiyyas of Tellicherry & Cannanore. Well, one can only guess that it was due to the caste strictures. While Brahmins had to handle cowhide leather, caste Hindus of Malabar perhaps stayed away from the game since Moplahs, Christians, and Tiyyas were playing in the team.

It has all changed, from the days when we dreaded carrying the heavy mat from the college stores to a distant ground, a hideous and horrendously heavy bit of kit and certainly no fun playing on, compared to the hard pitches today!

References

Tailpieces

Arthur Wellesley, hero of Waterloo, was visiting his old secondary school at Eton when he spotted a cricket match underway. " The battle of Waterloo was won on the playing fields of Eton”, the iron Duke is purported to have said. Most historians doubt he ever said that, for it was attributed to him much later, in 1889, 40 years after his death. Nevertheless, Cricket gained fame since then and became a gentleman’s game, and it made it conditional that Gentlemen and good British soldiers should have a cricketing history. Interestingly Wellesley took Lady Jane Lennox to a cricket match, some days before facing off with Napolean. He was certainly some guy - Lady Caroline Chapel says he used to amuse himself humbugging the ladies, particularly the Duchess of Richmond!

Why is a wicket called so? The earliest cricket was played against wicket gates in the Middle Ages by peasants. We learn from the M.C.C. film ‘Cricket in Ireland’ that the game was imported into England by Anglo-Irish landlords. Now there are also arguments that it was picked up from India’s Gulli Danda, much like Shakespeare was Sheshappa Iyer who took a ship to England.

Moorkot Ramunni - joined the IAF after graduating from the Presidency College, Madras, and was the first IAF pilot from the state, and saw action during the Second World War. He was posted at Air Headquarters, Delhi, after the war. After Independence, he was deputed to the Union Cabinet secretariat and later appointed chief instructor at the National Defense Academy. He was later involved in the administration of Nagaland and Laccadives.

A Kerala player and later secretary of the association (Suresh Menon Hindu article dated Feb 26th, 2025), K.V. Kelappan Thampuran, invented the 50-over game in 1951. This was the Pooja All-India tournament, a decade before the Midlands Knockout Cup was played in England and 12 years before the Gillette Cup there. He invented the popular format — which led to the World Cup and the current Champions Trophy — for a very practical reason. He wanted to run an all-India tournament in Tripunithara, a small town in Kochi, but there was not much time for the existing formats (three days and two days).

Sunny Master & the Fishmonger (Indian Express May 16, 2012) - The towns of Cannanore and Tellicherry are the oldest cricket-playing rival teams in India — the English tea and coffee planters in Wynad and their garrison stationed in Cannanore were the initial sources of players and cricket is said to have been played in Tellicherry when the set of stumps was two. The archrival teams were playing a match in Tellicherry sometime in the ’30s. Amongst the onlookers was a Moplah fishmonger well acquainted with the nuances of the game. He had taken time off from his work to watch the match. Lying beside him were the two baskets of fish and the yoke. At a critical stage, a Tellicherry batsman hit one high into the air and a rival fielder was under it to pouch the ‘dolly’, when the umpire Sunny Master belatedly declared it a no-ball. This blatant prejudice on the part of the umpire enraged the fishmonger who grabbed the yoke and stormed onto the ground shouting expletives. What the spectators saw next was Sunny Master hoisting up his umpiring coat and running for dear life. He ran into a nearby cemetery and hid behind a tomb, thus escaping the wrath of the fishmonger. This incident epitomizes the spirit of cricket and makes it the great game that it is. The fishmonger was from Tellicherry and was a huge supporter of his team. Yet he felt that the spirit of cricket had been vitiated. He wanted his team to win but by fair means.

Talking of fishermen, did you know that Sunil Gavaskar, who was born in 1949 in Mumbai, was swapped by a fisherman's newborn child? It was Gavaskar's uncle who in horror realized that the child was not Sunny. After a frantic search through the area, the uncle managed to locate Sunil who was at the time in a fisherwoman's crib.

An 1843 report in the Colonial Magazine mentions that in the winter season, Europeans are wont to resort for amusement to the athletic exercise of cricket; for which the indolent natives, by the bye, look upon them as absolute maniacs. The latter specially abominate this sport, as being the acme of drudgery; and, egad, so it must be in the tropics! It was capricious fashion who introduced cricket into the country, and not the bona fide inclinations of his silly votaries. Whilst we are alluding to cricket playing, it may be mentioned, en passant, that a Hindoo has seldom or ever been known to catch a cricket ball; when desired to stop one and deliver it, he usually runs alongside the ball till its volant power is spent, and then as warily avoids contact with it, as anyone would avoid a red-hot poker.

There was, however, a few years back, known to Calcutta cricket players, a native enjoying the soubriquet of "Mutton," who, though not much of a dabster at "catching," " bowling," or "batting,' would intercept the flying ball with rare courage, interposing his person in a very grotesque position, rather than the ball should enjoy its mid-air career. "Mutton" was consequently considered a rara avis. Cricket associations abound; that at Calcutta being the principal and giving tone to all others. Wickets are pitched on the Calcutta ground, and matches of consequence are frequently played, throughout the months of November and December. Some idea of the facility with which cricket is played in the tropics may be formed by reading the descriptions of the sport written by resident writers in the Indian papers.

