A Royal Proposal

Kinnaird, a matrimonial proposal, and the Christians of Travancore
I mentioned this incident in the TNB bank article, and as
you study this story, you may, like I did, consider the whole thing
preposterous. But when you sit back and digest it, you will realize that it was
not so, for in history, all across the world, there have been alliances and
marriage proposals for the sake of political or monetary convenience, often concluded
under threats and pressure. This one can fit into any one of those categories
and was probably planned by the British higher powers, in the first place.
Saroja Sunderarajan, in her exhaustive biography of Sir CP,
covers the involvement of a British woman named Emily Kinnaird, who meddled in
certain matters concerning Travancore. Though Saroja details aspects related to
issues faced by the palace from the Christian missionaries, she does not delve
into the proposal as such, and so I thought it a good idea to air this story.
Sir CP at Travancore
Sir CP’s involvement in Travancore started with his
recommendation to the Viceroy in support of the young Chithira Thirunal
succeeding his deceased uncle as the Maharaja of Travancore, in 1931. The Viceroy
acceded to the request on condition that CP remain by the Maharaja’s side as an
adviser. He then served as Legal and Constitutional adviser to the prince from
1931 to 1936. Becoming a good friend of the Royal family, especially the Junior
Rani Sethu Parvathy Bayi, CP took over as the dewan of the state and worked
together with the new King and his mother, in administering Travancore through
a tough period, until Indian independence, after which the kingdom devolved to
become a state within the Indian union. During this period, CP working from his
offices at Bhakti Vilas was a tough administrator, who brought about several
good changes to the Kingdom, but at the same time alienated many factions
within the state, due to his high-handed activities.
Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma – The last Travancore
Maharaja
Chithira Thirunal was the eldest son of the junior regent Sethu
Parvathi Bayi, popularly known as "Amma Maharani", or the Queen
Mother of Travancore. He became the Maharajah of Travancore, at the age of 11, after
the death of his maternal great uncle Sree Moolam Thirunal, on 7 August 1924. From
then onwards, he ruled with the assistance and guidance of Sir CP and his
mother Sethu Parvathy Bai.
Travancore intrigues & Christian movements
This is a large topic but suffice to say that the Travancore
royals had a long history of antagonism with the many Christian missionaries
who worked with and tried to convert and ‘liberate’ the lowest of classes,
resulting in many revolts that we discussed earlier. The palace was at
loggerheads not only with the missionaries but also with some of the British
residents who leaned towards their co-religionists – a phrase we will see
uttered again, as connected to this story. It was obvious that the British
administration directly encouraged missionary activities and conversion, which
the Royals and their Dewans objected to. We had covered some of these in the
TNB and the Ouwerkerk stories, and are not brought up again, though they figure
prominently in the Kinnaird assaults.
M R Govinda Kaimal was the person who desired to get
one of his two daughters married off to the Maharaja, and to further his cause
decided to team up with the Church, the British residency and associated
bureaucracy, as well as the offices of the Dewan Sir CP, to forward this
alliance to the Maharani and her son the Maharaja. Whether it was a wish, a
whim, or a desire, Kaimal was quite persistent about this and tried to muscle this
through to the Rani and Raja for over 6 years! Though his ancestry and standing
are still not quite clear, by his admission, he seemed to have some past
connection to the Champakassery Rajas, an aspect we will try to analyze later
in this article.
The Champakassery Principality
The area comprising Ambalapuzha and portions of Kuttanad was
merged some centuries ago into a separate principality ruled by a Namboothiri
ruler titled the Chempakasssry Raja. The kingdom was known in history as
Purakkad, Ambalapuzha, or Chempakassery, and seems to have been formed with the
help of a few iterant soldiers of the Zamorin of Calicut. The tract from
Kumaranellur to Kudamalur in Kottayam thus came under the sway of the
Chempakassery King. The Raja being quite tolerant, sponsored the building of
the Kudamaloor church, and was a patron of not only the Syrian Christian
community settled there, but also many Muslim families. Dutch factories existed
in Purakkad from the 17th century, after they obtained a monopoly following
the defeat of the British. It was after this and the Portuguese influence that
the churches of Kudamalloor and Purakkad were built, as well as at Arathunkal Palli
in the Karappuram area. The Rajas were later termed the Deva Narayanas. During
the Dutch period, the area was termed Porca, in their records.
The Devanarayanan Rajas ruled wisely, and during their
reign, art thrived, Ottam Thullal was formulated, and Kunjan Nambiar composed
his Thullal’s. The state was also famous for its unique rowing boat designs.
During the 18th century, the kingdom was overrun by the armies of
Marthanda Varma led by his Dewan Ramayyan Dalawa, and the last King Devanarayan
was taken to Anatapuram, as a prisoner, but was later sent back to Kudamalloor.
Here he plotted revenge and was supported by his Christian subjects, as well as
the Dutch, but again lost in a conflict with Travancore, and eventually retired
to become an ascetic, spending his last days at Ambalapuzha. Interestingly,
Marthanda Varma spared his life on both occasions, only due to the fear of
being accursed for killing a Brahmin. Kunjan Nambiar was forced to move to
Travancore.
The Cherthala region of the present day was then known as
Karappuram and it comprised two small principalities, viz, Muthedath and Ileyedath.
The Kaimals who were the chieftains of these areas were related and allied to
the Raja of Cochin. The first instance of a Kaimal/Chembakassery war alliance
comes from the 1528-40 conflict between Purakkad and the Portuguese, where the
Karappuram Kaimal allied with Chembakassery. Govinda Kaimal’s origins may have
been from one of the two Kaimal factions (the last Chembakassery Devanarayan
had no offspring). Alternatively, he may have belonged to the Aymanam Kaimals,
the military commanders of the Chempakassery Rajas.
Kinnaird’s initial contact with Sir CP
Kinnaird wrote to CP from Lahore on 16th April 1937 that in
the best interests of the state, which she had a long connection with, she
wanted CP to meet and introduce MR Govinda Kaimal, a person popular with his
neighbors and whom she had met several times, to the Maharani and thence to the
Raja, with an intent to get one of Kaimal’s daughter’s married to the young
Raja. In addition, she wanted CP to recommend another young boy for employment
with the Sassoons as an intern. She intended to write directly to the Maharani
on this matter later, with CP’s support.
CP replied on 23rd April 37, expressing his
surprise and making it clear that it was quite inappropriate of Kinnaird to
contact him, that he did not have the remotest idea who Kaimal was and how and
why Kaimal in the first place thought it a good idea to make this contact with
others (the Royalty), through him. He curtly closed the correspondence stating
that he could not be of any assistance in either matter.
Unbeknownst to CP, Kinnaird had written directly to the
Viceroy six months earlier about finding a suitable consort for the King, and
the Viceroy replied to her stating that it did not fall within the range of his
responsibilities.
Kinnaird’s retort
Kinnaird was incensed, to say the least, she when she got
her chance, wrote to CP in Feb 1938 pointing out that Travancore was persecuting
Christians in the kingdom, that CP was taking the state back to the dark ages,
and pointed out that those persecuted were co-religionists of the Viceroy! CP
replied that Kinnaird on 15th Feb that his government was very
tolerant, and that she was being prejudiced, making unfounded accusations
without basis, and that he shall take no notice of its contents.
CP later forwarded his correspondence as well to the
Political Secretary Glancy on 17th Dec 1938. Glancy took note and pointed out
to the Viceroy’s private secretary G Laithwaite that he was surprised to see
Kinnaird’s role included that of a marriage broker to the prince’s market! He
agreed that CP’s replies to Kinnaird were not exactly conciliatory, but that CP
had sufficient provocation.
Kinnaird had in the meantime contacted Patrick at the India
office and complained about torture being resorted to on political prisoners,
attaching a statement of Dr NS Pillai of Attingal, a doctor practicing in E
Africa. Apparently when arrested he had some State congress papers and was
rough-handled at the police station. Patrick and Lord Zetland upon checking on this
found that there was no foundation to her suggestions, so also some other
instances brought up by Kinnaird, and replied to her so.
A Nov 1938 noting reveals that Kinnaird continued her
accusations of CP and accused the Resident CP Skrine of having been squared by
the Dewan. In this case, the Maharaja ordered an amnesty for the prisoners, and
the matter was dropped ending in the file comment – if possible, tactfully
to indicate to her for a more careful scrutiny of the information reaching her.
The details of the proposal formed the content of the
correspondence between Kaimal and the Archbishop of Canterbury, and this was
forwarded by Patrick from the India Office in London to Glancy, in Jan 1939.
The archbishop confirms that he had correspondence with Kaimal ‘some’ years ago
about a matrimonial alliance and had written to the then Secretary of State Sir
Samuel, in Nov 1933. The matter went dormant until 1939 when Kaimal again wrote
to him. The archbishop wanted nothing to do with it and forwarded it to the
Secretary of state!
Kaimal’s overtures
A subsequent plan was made for Kaimal to meet the Viceroy,
but this did not work out as Kaimal did not speak English, and eventually a
meeting with Lord and Lady Erskine (Madras governor), was planned, which also
did not pan out due to scheduling issues. Kinnaird then wrote to the Raja’s
grandfather for his opinion, in 1936. The grandfather replied to Kinnaird
stating that the consorts of the Travancore Raja were made from the Nair community,
and this being a Kaimal (elevated in caste), may be far better. Kinnaird came
and met the Kaimals in 1936 and expressed her opinion to the Viceroy that the
prospective couple looked like ‘Brother & Sister’ (perhaps to mean alike in
general looks or suited to each other).
Kaimal added that all these details had also been submitted
to Sir CP and the Maharani, Sethu Parvathy Bai, through the grandfather, but
that no decision had been made, as he felt the Dewan and the Rani were not too
sure how it would benefit them in future!
To sway their mind, and perhaps show them the potential
benefits, he entreated the British powers (as responsible persons) to show and
declare their interest in this negotiation!! To quote Kaimal “If they come to know that
responsible persons are interested in this union, and that it will do them good
in the future, I am sure that this marriage will take place in no time!!
The Chaplain confirmed to Kaimal that they notified the
Marquis of Zetland and Kaimal wrote to Zetland a month later asking for details
of any progress. He ends his letter with the sentence – May your Excellency be
blessed to see India working its way to peace! Now what did he mean by that?
Was he connecting the addressee to the disturbances current to Travancore then?
The “Responsible Persons”
Secretary to the Viceroy – Gilbert Laithwaite
Marquis of Zetland (John Lumley Dundas) - Secretary of State
Bertrand James Glancy – Political Secretary to the Viceroy
Lord Irwin – Previous Viceroy, in 1938, the foreign secretary
Lord Erskine – Governor of Madras Presidency
C.P. Skrine - Resident – Travancore
William Cosmo Gordon Lang – Archbishop of Canterbury
The result
Nothing seems to have helped, CP and the Maharani dug in
their heels and the proposal went nowhere. No further information is at hand on
the Kaimals.
The political situation in Travancore deteriorated quickly
in the latter part of 1938 due to various other issues well known to us. Abdul
Karim took over the police. CP became increasingly unpopular, his relations
with the British went downhill after he muzzled the Manorama and the Mano
Mohanam press, and his handling of the TNB case exacerbated the issue further. In
1939, Britain got into the forefront of WW II. The marriage proposal was the
least of their worries and died out.
How did all this come about?
There is one more matter to consider - The Kaimals and the
Raja were not equals, regardless of the caste levels of potential consorts. The
reason why word got around was that the junior Maharani had at some time
mentioned that she was against a bride from Travancore because it could lead to
relatives and others trying to meddle in local politics, form patronage
networks, etc. So, the idea was to get the Maharajah married to a Malayali from
outside Travancore. Perhaps word reached Kaimal that there was a possibility
and Kaimal tried to play the Christian card, to further his case, which
presumably upset the Amma Rani. We do know from KOC Pillai's accounts that the
Queen and the Raja were considering multiple proposals for the Raja and that none
worked out, though there is a comment that the boy was rather shy.
Maharaja’s consort
Chithira Tirunal did not officially take a consort. Whether he had one or not and if he had any
issues from such a consort, official or unofficial, are not quite clear, though
many rumors float around, as they usually do, in Trivandrum.
Kinnaird & Gandhi
Kinnaird was a persistent lady, she was 86 years old when
she met Gandhiji on July 20, 1940, and had a very interesting dialog with him
on religious matters, this can be read in the Harijan of August 4, 1940 (Vol.
72 p. 297-299).
Whatever was said and done, Sir CP was an outspoken man and
did not cow down to British authority or pressure. He was quite rigid in his
stance and somewhat arrogant at times but kept the best interests of his
principals and employers, the Royals of Travancore, foremost in his mind and
actions, as their paid servant and Dewan. That he could not match his actions
to the aspirations of his subjects at Travancore, was his unfortunate failing.
