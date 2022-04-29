Kannan Bombayo – The Jumping Devil

NP ‘Kunchy’ Kannan and his incredible life story
Back in those days, kids and adults went to see the circus,
and the events under the big top fascinated us, be it the flying acrobats, the ferocious
animals, the rubbery contortionists or the funny clowns. Many of the performers
were youngsters from North Malabar, Tellicherry to be precise, so also the
circus managers. But there was one whom we never saw, who had once enthralled
thousands in the western world, setting a golden trail for others to follow.
That was the diminutive NP Kannan, known in the west as Kannan Bombayo (Kannan
from Bombay) – described as the jumping devil, the unrivaled wire rope jumper,
the greatest funambulist ever, and the somersaulter extraordinaire! He was a
byword in the lips of European and American circus goers, though hardly anyone
had ever seen him perform in India. Well, when you read his story, you may
wonder why fate was so unkind to him. Some said Hitler watched his performance
at Berlin, and called him the ‘Indian jumping devil’, while others mention
Roosevelt watching him from his wheelchair, performing in America. What do you
think? Let’s find out.
Kalari’s were the arenas where young men practiced martial
arts in medieval Malabar to become fighting machines. Malabar was famed for its
108 Kalaris and ballads testify to the feats of the many fighters, dueling in
their time. When the British disarmed the region after the Pazhassi revolt and
the Moplah disturbances, most of the Kalari’s of Malabar sunk into decadence, and
the fighting techniques gradually degenerated into a performing art form, which
people today term the ‘Kalaripayattu’. Up north in Tellicherry, however, young
boys, mainly of the Thiyya caste continued to practice in Circus Kalaris and
when they proved popular, found gainful employment in those traveling circuses.
Nisha in her lovely book and research paper brings those ancient circus schools
to life and introduces the master Keeleri Kunhikannan, the guru who trained our
protagonist.
Somewhat of a rebel and a non-conformist, Keeleri joined the
Bhrama Samaj, but when his own community decided to outcaste him, he converted
to Christianity and is said to have favored students from the fishermen’s (Mukkuva)
community, for his new school. The students, both men and women, were trained
to master skills such as the horizontal bar, varma chattam (frog), trapeze,
rope dance, weightlifting, rings, foot juggling, pole, and wire items in this
circus kalari. They went on to become famous names in many a circus company and
soon, it became clear to aspiring youngsters that this was a route to stardom
and riches. As Nisha puts it, these circus rings witnessed the heroic
transformation of their lives.
Sreedharan Champad tells us - Kunchy Kannan was born in
1907 as the son of Eerayi Korumban, a lowly farmer at Chirakkara. One day Keeleri
walking by, heard a child’s sobs and when he looked up, he saw the little child
Kannan sitting on the high branch of a jackfruit tree. Tearfully the child told
him that the fragrance of the ripe fruit had lured him there, and that he was
afraid to climb down. Keeleri smiled and asked Kannan to jump into his hands,
which he did. The boy NP Kannan was taken straight to the circus Kalari and a
glorious acrobatic career began, at the age of seven.
Dominique Jando feels that the boy’s brother-in-law, OK Chandu
was perhaps the one who taught him the tricks on a coir rope, which was quite
elastic but required tightening often. Kannan, just five feet tall, soon became
an expert at it, doing his rope summersaults (normal, twisted, and double back)
high up with the rope about 13 feet above the ground. He made his acrobatic
debut in 1917 at the Sheshappa Circus owned by Sandow Sheshappa, but it was in
1922 that he started the bouncing rope act at the Whiteway circus, presumably
at Trichur. Kannan continued on for many years with the Whiteway Circus. In
addition to performing, he managed parts of the troupe as well. Not quite
content, he transferred between other circuses and some years later, left
Indian shores. Most of the story of his short but brilliant life abroad, is
brought to light in the riveting Canestrelli book. The Canestrellis were (and
still are) an old and extended Italian circus family, with origins dating back
to the mid-nineteenth century; they created their own circus in Padua circa 1903.
Kanna’s fate was decided when the Canestrelli troupe touring
Asia with the Harray Handy Circus and later the Isako’s Royal Circus, finished
their acts in Malaysia and returned once again to India for their final
performances New Delhi, after which they would depart from Colombo to
Czechoslovakia in March 1931. They had a 6-week gap, and it was decided to go
and to perform with Keeleri’s Circus in Kerala during this idle time. It was
during that visit that they met Kunchy Kannan, the tumbler and summersaulter. Ottavio
Canestrelli states - A frail, yet resilient young man, Kunchy was an
outstanding tumbler and proficient in the extremely difficult round off double
back somersault. He was also chief instructor of the circus apprentices and in
charge of a group of some thirty children who were being trained for all kinds
of acts in the Keeleri Circus. However, Kunchy’s foremost talent resided
upon the bounding rope.
Kannan struck a friendship with Ottavio’s younger brother
Federico and when it was time for the Italians to leave, mentioned his desire
to accompany the troupe to Europe. Ottavio thought about it and decided that it
could work out as a decent business proposition and the Indian jumping rope act
could become popular. Thus, it was all firmed up and as Kannan already had his
passport, the travel was not an issue. The voyage was uneventful, and the team
stayed at Venice for a while and later proceeded to Bratislava to join up with the
Kludsky Circus.
Canestrelli went on to modernize Kannan’s rope act, he had
the coir rope substituted by manila and elastic, the bamboo cross poles at
either end were changed to more stylish steel tubes. After a nine-month practice
session on the new apparatus with safety belts, Kannan was finally ready for
performances, with the rope strung at a 12’ height. Kannan’s act was added
during the last two months at Kludsky’s circus and was well received and soon
became a sensation, so much so that the Canestrelli team received much acclaim
and got the attention of America’s foremost entertainer – John Ringling. They signed
a contract with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey’s Circus, then
considered the greatest show on earth. Before traveling to America, another
important event occurred, the group traveled to pick up and train Canestrelli’s
sister-in-law Filomena Lentini for the ladder act.
Kannan Bombayo, the making of the name
Pat Valdo, the art director of Ringling Circus wanted Kunchy
Kannan to be given a nickname palatable to the American audience and Ottavio chimed
in with Bombayo – which was quickly accepted as it ‘sounded "Indian"
enough to an American ear, and was easy to pronounce’. He was introduced with
much fanfare, his exceptional skill impressed all the administrators and the
press and publicity departments and even before the show opened his name created
a buzz.
Dominique Jando explains - Kannan Bombayo was one of the
featured highlights of the new show, which also included The Codonas, Dorothy Herbert,
the original Wallendas, and Hugo Zacchini —not too bad a company for an
American debut! Kannan Bombayo was featured in the center ring and given a
spectacular entrance, a true production number in which the Canestrelli family
participated, including Ottavio who opened the proceedings parading a giant
python named Satana (which he had acquired in Singapore at the beginning of his
South-East Asian tour), before Kunchy’s own entrance mounted on an elephant,
with another python looped around Kunchy's shoulders.
Marriage to Filomena
It was in America that Filomena and Kannan fell in love and
decided to get married. Kannan converted to Christianity and the 22-year-olds
were married in San Antonio, Texas on September 19, 1932. Canestrelli adds -
Their marriage happened to coincide with the annual meeting of “Circus Fans of
America,” and this grandest of all circus fan clubs honored Filomena and
Bombayo with a gigantic Mexican-style party, complete with Mexican music and
hot tamales. They threw the party outdoors and used the personnel coaches of
the circus train as a sidewall.
Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus
Europe
Kannan’s success stories from America reached the circus owners
in Europe and soon the prestigious Bertram Mills circus, signed Kunchy and
Filomena. It has been mentioned that on the opening night, Kannan Bombayo performed
in front of Prince George, the Duke of Kent. The performances were top-notch
and spectacular, so Cyril Mills signed Kannan for the 1935 Bertram Mills
touring season as well.
The terrible accident
Kannan was back in the US and getting ready to complete his
last touring season with Hagenbeck-Wallace, but by then the old team had split,
with Ottavio transferred to the AIG Barnes unit. Kunchi performed with his wife
Filomena and with Ottavio gone, the catcher under the rope was Lalo Codona, who
was not quite used to some of the intricate details in Kannan’s repertoire. It
appears that Kannan often hesitated for a moment just before throwing his
double somersault— something which could mess the trick’s tempo and result in
bad consequences. And, well, that happened once, Kannan missed his double
summersault, and Lalo, taken by surprise by the missed timing, was unable to
catch him or break his fall. Kunchy fell on his back and lay stunned for a
while, but got back eventually. Unfortunately, he suffered a lung contusion
that was neither detected, diagnosed nor treated. Kannan continued with his rigorous exercises
and training, not taking any rest, exacerbating the illness and soon his
weakened lungs made him prone to frequent lung infections.
Back to the UK
Back in the US, Kannan performed for the Al Sirat Grotto
Circus in Cleveland, Ohio, his final US 1935 performance, and the couple moved
back again to London to tour for the Bertram Mills Circus. Happy tidings were
at hand, the couple was blessed with a little boy, whom they named Charlie. He
would also perform in Paris for the legendary Cirque Medrano, where he was a
big hit. Here, he reunited with Lalo Codona, the catcher, but I suppose such
was the admirable camaraderie in the circus community, they paired for Kannan’s
act. Reporting the act, the famous French circus chronicler Serge admiringly
dubbed Bombayo "le félin du câble" ("the feline of the
wire") in the magazine Coemedia.
The 1935 Evening Telegraph report on the Arbroath night
stated – Bombayo the Hindu, a wiry little chap in a unique tight rope act with
a dash of acrobatics thrown in! The Fife free press covering Kircaldy mentioned
– On the slack wire, Bombayo, the Hindoo performed amazing feats of evolution
and balancing, culminating in a remarkable double summersault. This is an act which
requires accurate timing and judgement and yet, Bombayo made it appear almost
easy to execute! Other papers mentioned how he received repeated rounds of
applause for his breathtaking acts, which made a viewer dizzy.
The 1936 western mail stated thus about the night at
Plymouth – There was young Bombayo, the Hindoo, who leaping on his tight rope, turned
a double summersault in the air and landed steadily on his feet on the rope
again. He is claimed to be the only person in the world who can do this trick.
He jumped up and down on his rope 10 ft above the arena, like a jack in the
box!
The Mercury and Herald stated
that his acts (in 1937) provided the last word in tight rope performances while
The Daily mail of August 1937, reviewing the Bertram mills opening night
at Hull stated – A neat little aristocrat is Bombayo, the Hindoo, in his dress
of gold and his tiny golden slippers. With slow controlled grace which comes
close to invitation, he bounces about on a tight rope….Wonders in equilibrium
demonstrated by Bombayo – said the Belper news.
The most interesting press report was an article in the
Leeds Mercury July 1937 – Caravan cookery – Real Indian Curry – I (Shirley
Oliver) found Mrs. Bombayo cooking a curry for her Hindu husband and her
little three-year-old son. She was putting all sorts of exciting things into
olive oil, butter, onions, a little carrot, fresh peas, sliced potatoes, apples,
and a little meat. Plenty of curry sauce and some hard-boiled eggs were added.
The rice was served separately ---- each grain was separate., Grated coconut
was served in a separate dish with the curry.
Bombayo and dignitaries – Hitler, Roosevelt, Mussolini
Serge who interviewed him in 1937 wrote - When I
approached him, in a large international circus where he was playing star, he
first offered me his smile, his mysterious smile. He was leaning against the
side of the red curtain which, in a few minutes, was going to swallow it up. He
wore a sumptuous Hindu costume of white silk, trimmed night blue and studded
with brilliants. He had covered his shoulders with an immense, silky cape,
which gave him the appearance of a conspirator, come from the sun. An Indian
turban completed the ensemble. I saw his pupils and, unwittingly, I suddenly
realized that this man was sentenced to death. So suddenly, for no apparent
reason, Bombayo the Indian broke all his commitments, tore up his contracts,
packed his trunks and sailed for his native India. We thought he was going to
come back. But he alone knew. A great langueur had taken hold of him….
Nevertheless, Kannan spent 1938 performing at a number of
theaters in Scandinavia and Germany.
Time to heal
Though the name Kannan Bombayo still spelled magic in the
circus community, he was a weakened man and had contracted Tuberculosis, which in
those days was a terminal disease. Filomena hid it from him, and eventually
Kannan understanding that he had to rest and recuperate, canceled a program
with Circus Busch.
Filomena and Kannan then went to Naples to rest at the
Lentini family home, but I guess it was all too late, nothing much could be done,
and Filomena decided that it was time to take her husband back to India, so that
he could die in his motherland. So sadly, in February 1939, Kannan, Filomena and
their five-year-old Charlie set sail for India.
The last days
Kannan Bombayo was never to see his homeland again. He died near
Athens, two days before reaching Bombay, on February 18, 1939. As was the
practice, the ship’s captain suggested a sea burial, but Filomena contacted
Ottavio and the decision was made to conduct his last services at Bombay.
Bombayo’s body was apparently cremated at the Sabari
Crematorium and his ashes were then buried, presumably at Sewri.
Filomena after Bombayo
A July 1940 report shows that Filomena (now presented in the
circuit as Mrs Kannan Bombayo) was performing as a ringmaster for the Rosaires
Circus - the program under her direction comprising two individual and one
group riding acts, roller balancing, two pony numbers, flying rings; performing
bear, pooch and lion acts presented by a parson's son, Martin Hawkes; trick
cycling and clown entrees….
As Jando puts it - Filomena and Charlie spent a couple of
weeks with Keeleri Kunhikannan, and returned to Italy. She then went to
England, where she remarried. Kunchy's son, Charlie, died at a young age …. She
had another child to whom she gave her former married name, Kannan.
A few others picked up and presented his routine, after his
passing - As you will recall, Kannan Bombayo not only did the backward
summersault but also the forward double somersault. His sister-in-law, the ‘Italian
circus queen’, Tosca Canestrelli seems to have mastered the trick after Kannan’s
death.
Bombayo’s days were different from those today. In a period
where opportunities were scarce, Kannan accepted huge challenges and decided to
prove to the world that he was ‘the king of the ropes, which he did. He was
fortunate to have his Canestrelli sponsors, but the hard work was his. Sadly,
his days were cut short by that unfortunate fall, and while he lorded of the
ropes for just seven years, is still remembered as one of the greatest circus
artists of the twentieth century.
