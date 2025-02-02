A Quid Pro Quo

Revisiting the Nanavati Case

The case has been talked about often, there have been a few books, numerous articles, and no less than 3 movies as well as a TV series based on the story. The latest book by Bachi Karkaria uncovers quite a few gaps and makes it heady reading. Nevertheless, there could be a few who are still looking for some finer details, and I intend to cover those today.

Nanavati’s Navy background & stay in the UK

Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati, a Parsi, was born in 1922 and educated in Bombay, and later joined the Royal Indian (British) Navy in 1942, after which he was sent to the UK for training. During training, he was identified as OLQ – Officer like quality material and was pushed rapidly through the ranks, a decision proven wise with his 16 ½ years of meritorious service through WWII serving in both the European Anzio (Russian convoys – see my article on the Luckenbach ) campaign and the Burmese Arkan assaults. Nanavati was considered a blue-eyed boy to the Naval brass, rose to become a lieutenant commander on INS Rajput, INS Delhi, and a few years after Indian independence in 1952, found himself posted back to London as a Naval attaché (Deputy Naval advisor) reporting to the new High Commissioner VK Krishna Menon. Perhaps they built a good rapport, and this was to stand him in good stead as we will soon see. It was during his UK training sojourn, that he met and got married in 1949, to an English girl Sylvia. The couple were blessed with three children in quick succession and returning to Bombay around 1953, were welcomed by the close-knit Parsi community of Colaba. In 1956, he was sent back to the UK to bring home the INS Mysore (rechristened from HMS Nigeria), as second in command to HM Nanda. Just before the tumultuous events that took place in 1959, Menon had earmarked him for a promotion to DG of the Naval dockyard scheme.

Krishna Menon had returned to India and was working in the Nehru cabinet, and by 1956, was appointed as the defense minister. During the late 50’s and early 60s, Menon campaigned in Bombay and was elected as the Member of Parliament from Bombay. The Parsis as well as the film fraternity joined hands and ensured that he won with a thumping majority, so Menon was well known there.

A quick run-through of the case

Nanavati’s case is quite well known to Bombay's old timers but is now only remembered by movie buffs and a few following the history of the teeming city. After his INS Mysore stint, Kawas Nanavati got back home for his routine furlough, and it became unhappily apparent to him that Sylvia was distant, cool, and disinterested. Upon questioning her, Nanavati came to know that she was in the middle of a hot affair with Prem Ahuja, an automobile dealer, a person well known in the Malabar Hill circuit for his elan and his parties. Ahuja was quite popular with women and when Nanavati understood that his wife was in an amorous affair with him, seems to have lost his cool. After dropping his wife and children for a film, Nanavati went to his ship, and signed out a revolver and 6 rounds, informing the storekeeper that he was going on a road trip, or to shoot birds (according to Jethmalani). He then proceeded to Ahuja’s office, but not finding him there, to his home, where Nanavati accosted Ahuja in his bedroom, and a heated argument ensued. It appears that Ahuja said he had no intention of marrying Sylvia or taking care of Nanavati’s children when asked so point-blank by Nanavati, following which a physical scuffle is said to have taken place. Memmi, Ahuja’s sister who was sleeping through a migraine had heard the visitor coming in, and had seen him proceeding to meet her brother, now heard three gunshots, the sound of a body crashing on the floor, and rushed to see what was going on. She saw a bleeding Ahuja, (two bullets had struck his chest and one his head) towel-clad, on the floor, and a silent and calm Kawas standing over him with a 0.38 Smith & Wesson in his hand.

Nanavati left quietly, then visited the Navy Provost Marshall MB Samuel, got directions to the police station, and going there, surrendered to CID Inspector John Lobo, stating that he had shot Ahuja. Sylvia was informed of the happenings at the theater where she and the children were watching ‘Tom Thumb’, and shocked, she shot up, screamed, and collapsed.

After parleying by the Naval brass and ‘higher ups’, it was decided to place Kawas in Naval custody even though this was a civil case. Nanavati was thus confined to the Naval detention quarters on shore, part of the INS Kunjali complex at Colaba, also home to the fledgling naval aviation and helicopter fleet. Here he cooled his heel for a few months, while outside, all hell had broken loose. Meanwhile, Sylvia and Kawas had come back to terms and decided to fight the upcoming case, together, as the family moved and settled at Nanavati’s parents’ house.

Kunjali IV in whose name this complex had been built, would have smiled wryly seeing all this, for it was all a far cry from the days when his paroes played hide and seek and fought the Portuguese with flaming arrows and guerilla tactics. The only fight he would soon see would be verbal calisthenics in a courtroom, pitting naval folk and politicians against the judicial system.

The Navy and the Parsis lined up behind Kawas, and Menon the powerful Defense minister who had Nehru’s ears, pulled the strings. Karanjia, who ran the tabloid Blitz, Menon’s steadfast supporter, ensured Bombay’ites were kept up to date with explosive and salacious details, so written by RP Aiyer.

Prem Ahuja was a partying, well-spoken, Bombay socialite from a rich Sandhi family, hailing from Karachi. He was considered discrete, ready to lend his ear to any attractive lady who started a conversation with him. He came across as an ‘am admi’, a common man, not a posh Parsi speaking with a clipped British accent.

The Navy wives felt he did right in shooting Ahuja but added that he should then have shot Slyvia and committed suicide. While the vast majority were on Nanavati’s side, the Sindhi community was quite hurt when snide comments were made about them, by the Parsi-led media, as Ahuja was a Sindhi. In any case, the air was thick with all kinds of rumors, and when the case came up for trial in the sessions court, the Judge had a tough time reigning in the ‘Tamasha’ as he termed it. A few Brits still hanging around in Bombay, felt that it was a travesty to justice, and grumbled seeing Nanavati coming to court, resplendent in Navy whites. They felt that in the Blighty, Nanavati would have been found guilty and jailed for life.

The trial took place at the sessions court at Flora Fountain in Sept 1959, and huge crowds gathered to witness it. The case pitted the posh and well-settled Parsis against the Sindhis who were by now rising as equals to them, in business. True, there was competition between the two trading communities, but the feelings simmered and bubbled when Parsis painted Sindhis as adulterers. The Gujaratis sided with the Parsis as fellow Banias. Shouts of ‘Nanavati Zindabad’ rang in the air, as the meticulously uniformed Nanavati walked in and out, his medals glistening in the sun. Outside Ahuja towels “which won’t fall off’ and Nanavati toy pistols were being sold by enterprising hawkers.

The defense plan by lead counsel Kandhalwala was to make it clear that the navy and the defense ministry were squarely behind their man, and that it was all an accident, that the gun had gone off during a scuffle. Khandalwala was assisted by barrister Rajni Patel and SR Vakil. Public prosecutor CM Trivedi was accompanied by Sindhi Ram Jethmalani, there as an observer, on Mammie Ahuja’s request, while Judge RB Mehta presided. Nanavati pled ‘not guilty’, and the defense argued a case of accidental death. During the examination, Kawas admitted having surrendered but mentioned that he did not shoot to kill and that it was all an accident. Chief of Naval Staff RD Katari testified on Kawas’s impeccable character, while Dr. AV Baliga poked holes in the testimony of the medical witness Dr Bhaganay. SM Nanda, who together with Nanavati had just brought INS Mysore from Britain to India also testified in Kawas’s career. Sylvia who was called to the stand mentioned that Ahuja had promised to marry her and that he had a gun (which was the reason why Nanavati took out a gun when he went to see him).

The jury verdict

A jury of 9, pondered over the results of examination and cross-examination and decided 8-1 by the end Oct 1959, that Nanavati was ‘not guilty’. The Sindhis were furious, seeing how the case was getting fixed, murmuring that the jury had been bought. At this point, one should take note that Jethmalani’s observation that it was simply impossible for a towel not to fall off during a tussle, cast considerable doubt on Nanavati’s cooked-up ‘accident story’ and the defense strategy. The agitated judge disagreed with the jury verdict and ordered a review by the high court. Nanavati was sent back to INS Kunjali for further detention.

Much to contrary belief, this was not the last jury case or the case (many blamed Blitz) that stopped the use of the jury in India (I was also under that impression until I read Jaffe’s paper). It had been a perineal problem, due to the difficulty in obtaining qualified jurors. As Jaffe explains, Jury trials survived well into the 1960s. Courts with original jurisdiction over criminal cases, and several high courts continued to employ juries long after the Nanavati trial, as did many sessions courts, especially in Bengal, but not as often, until 1973. It was not until the passage of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, that the jury was written out of the criminal trial in courts of session by simply stating, "After hearing arguments and points of law (if any), the Judge shall give a judgment in the case." It was thus by an act of omission rather than an act of commission that trial by jury finally was ended in sessions courts. The common juror, according to the judiciary, was thought of as ‘wild’, ignorant, illiterate, and corruptible. That is, they were ‘not the right people’ to perform the juror’s role.

The high court case & the governor’s pardon

The case was heard again at the High Court, in Feb 1960, where the state was represented by YV Chandrachud., with the defense led by ASR Chari. Justices Shelat and Naik took apart the flimsy defense arguments and pronounced Nanavati guilty of murder under sections 300 and 302, sentencing him to undergo rigorous imprisonment, following which a warrant was issued for his arrest. Within four hours however, Nanavati’s sentence was suspended by the Maharashtra Governor Sri Prakasa (after discussions with the CM), under article 161, while Nanavati appealed to the Supreme Court. The case was discussed again on appeal and Kawas continued his detention at INS Kunjali.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the parliament was in uproar, and Nehru as well as Menon had to field questions on why Nanavati was provided Rs 10,000/- government assistance, to fight the case. Nehru replied to heated questions, stating that intervention was at the behest of Chief of Navy Staff Katari. But it becomes clear that the person who threw all the weight behind the order was none other than VK Krishna Menon who in an interview with Max Lerner mentioned that he had talked to Sri Prakasa – telling him that the stain of turpitude should not destroy the career of a promising young officer.

This was the first test for the Indian constitution and the first time an Article 161 pardon was implemented. While the legal community was aghast at the order, the public was jubilant. For Nanavati, the situation was tricky because if found guilty, he could be dismissed from service per the regulations, and lose many benefits. The unhappy judiciary decided to contest the governor’s obstruction to justice, as they saw it. HM Seeravi appeared for the state, while Nani Palkhiwala joined the defense. The constitution is dissected and examined, together with the powers of the governor, and the logic in confining Nanavati in a naval goal. After much deliberation, they decide that the governor's order shall stand, leaving the legal community quite unhappy.

Supreme Court it is

Nanavati’s team meanwhile filed a couple of special leave petitions in the Supreme Court against the HC ruling. The Supreme Court taking up the issue, objected to the Governor usurping the court’s rights. A majority decision was reached and Nanavati’s requests were dismissed and he was asked to appear and pray to the court for the return of the writ and warrant. Nanavati during these periods was shuttled between INS Kunjali and the Arthur Road civil prison. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court decided that Nanavati had without any doubt, intentionally shot & killed Ahuja. They also threw out a possibility of culpable homicide and confirmed life imprisonment for the defendant.

Blitz went on an overdrive, publishing mercy petitions from Sylvia and their elder son Pheroze. As the uproar grew in Bombay, the children were sent off to Lovedale in Ooty. At the Arthur Road jail, Nanavati was given a special room, but was moved to the Yervada jail in Pune, developed chest pains, and was treated at the JJ hospital. He was discharged from the Navy in April 1962, and Nanavati applied for parole on health grounds. This was granted, and he moved to a bungalow in Lonavla.

On 16th March 1964, Nanavati was pardoned by the new Maharashtra governor and Nehru’s sister Vijayalakshmi (Nan) Pandit. Interestingly Nan knew Nanavati for had succeeded Krishna Menon as HC in the UK and had taken formal possession of the INS Mysore. This was made possible by the strangest of possibilities, so let me stop here and take you through the story of another individual, Bhai Pratap Dadlani.

Bhai Pratap and the Sindhu Resettlement Corporation

Bhai Pratap a good friend of the Indian freedom movement, a personal friend of both Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, had decided to resettle the Sindhis who had trudged to Bombay, after a painful partition. On the 15,000 acres of land donated by the Raja or Kutch, he started the town projects at Adipur, Khandla, and Gandhidham. In 1954, a fellow Sindhi accused Bhai of wrongdoing and this started a witch hunt and a legal case which he lost, so also the appeal that followed, after which he was jailed. He fell sick in jail and struggled with multiple heart ailments.

According to the parliament Q&A, Bhai Pratap, the Managing Director of the Sindhu Resettlement Corporation Ltd., was convicted of offenses of conspiracy and cheating and/or abetment thereof under section 120-B and section 420 read with section 109 of the Indian Penal Code for dishonestly inducing the Chief Controller of Imports and Exports to issue three import licenses on the plea that they were required by the Corporation for the development of the Kandla Port and sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 4,000.

The case alleged disposing of in the black-market electric goods worth several lacs of rupees obtained under an import license and intended for use in the development of Gandhidham, which as you will read on, was proved wrong. According to the transport minister, he was not lodged in jail but remained as an in-patient in St. George Hospital, Bombay, till 13-12-1961 when he was released on parole.

The quid pro quo settlement

The Jethmalani book provides us with the story of the settlement –

Unfortunately, Bhai Partap was convicted and sentenced to eighteen months of rigorous imprisonment. Despite having employed a prominent lawyer, not only was his subsequent appeal rejected, but his sentence was also increased to five years. Thanks to his political influence, he was able to apply for a mercy petition to Mrs Vijayalakshmi Pandit, who had become governor in 1962. Unlike most other such petitions, his (petition) was scrutinized closely by two diligent secretaries, B.B. Paymaster, and R.L. Dalal, who discovered that he had been unjustly convicted and was, in fact, innocent. The public prosecutor had withheld from the court important information that proved his innocence. He, therefore, deserved a pardon.

Around the same time, there was also pressure on the government to grant a pardon to Nanavati, who had by then already served a few years in prison. However, the government was aware that pardoning Nanavati would antagonize the Sindhi community. One evening, there was a knock on the door of Ram's apartment at Panchshila, and he was surprised to see Rajni Patel, one of the defense lawyers in the Nanavati case and now a power broker of the Congress Party, and the beautiful Sylvia outside his door. He was hard-pressed to guess what the visit was about. Patel immediately came to the point and explained that the government was prepared to pardon Bhai Partap and, simultaneously, wished to do the same for Nanavati. But, before that, they needed the concurrence of the Sindhi community. In this case, the one person who mattered was Prem's sister Mamie whose concurrence would end all controversy.

They were aware that Ram (as a prominent Sindhi, and well-known to Mamie) alone could prevail upon Mamie. They told him that such a joint pardon would be in the interest of both communities. Ram gave in and convinced Mamie to give in writing the fact that she had no objection to Nanavati's pardon.

Nanavati and Bhai Partap were pardoned on the same day, 16th March 1964.

Canada it is

A few months following the pardon, Nanavati and his family obtained immigration to Canada, seemingly as an emotional refugee, and over time became the Marketing director of Laurier Life Insurance, (some say backed by JRD Tata’s recommendation). There was a large Parsi community in Toronto and Nanavati blended in easily and seems to have done very well in his job. Nanavati, as he admitted, chose to forget that sorry part of his life. They were certainly not low profile and the Nanavatis did make a few visits to Bombay. They moved to Burlington in retirement and Nanavati passed away in 2003, Sylvia from what I last read had moved to an assisted living community.

It was such a volatile case and the first time the Indian constitution was also put on trial, with so many luminaries involved. Ram Jethmalani made his name from the case, Chandrachaud and others rose to become chief justices of the Supreme Court, Sri Prakasa, YB Chavan, Rajni Patel, Acharya Kriplani, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, Nehru and Menon were all well known for their political lives. BS Soman and SM Nanda became Chiefs of naval staff, Krishnan who took over from Nanavati at INS Mysore, commanded INS Vikrant and became Chief of Southern Command, to oversee the sinking of the PNS Ghazi and the 1971 Pak surrender, while many others including Inspector Lobo wrote books or recounted their memories for others. Bhai Pratap did not live long after the pardon, the great man who built the busy Kandla port moved to London and passed away in 1967.

In 1962, Menon beat Kriplani in the Bombay elections, and Rajni Patel was the key person for him at that time. Jethmalani became Menon’s translator for his campaigning speeches in 1962 and rose to become one of the finest lawyers in India. Menon’s career graph tumbled south after the Chinese incursions and he left the political main stage, soon after.

When you look back, this case became what it was, as RD Pradhan reasons, only because of Krishna Menon’s strong sense of loyalty to a serving officer. But when the China event happened, many who served under Menon in the armed forces ganged up in revolt, made him a scapegoat, and ensured his removal from the ministry. Menon did not utter a word about all this, other than saying good things about his peers and subordinates. That is life, I guess….

The trial according to Jaffe - was significant in Indian legal history not because of popular politics or its sensationalism. These were nothing new in India. And it certainly should not be famous for being ‘the last jury trial in India,’ which it was not. Instead, the Nanavati trial perhaps should be better remembered as the culmination of decades of anti-jury rhetoric, especially among the judicial establishment.

The book by Bachi Karkaria is a must-read for those who want to delve deep into this case, and I thank her for filling the many holes in the story. Thanks also to Saaz Agarwal for providing much information on Bhai Pratap, an individual who did not get a second life after the fateful pardon, but died soon after, with I am sure, a broken heart.

The bad blood between the communities had dissipated by the time I started working in Bombay in the mid-80s. I knew many Parsis and Sindhis from my office days in Bombay, I fondly remember Nena our Sindhi receptionist, and Noreen, our Parsi stenographer, who arranged a Parsi dabba lunch for me right through my years there.

And without a doubt, I miss Bombay, now ‘Mumbai’…I will go back someday soon if only to walk through those streets which I once traversed - treading on foot, the BEST double-deckers and the suburban trains if only to relive those days …

Until then…..

References

Trivia

Dishoom, the cookbook introduces a cocktail, named Commander after this case, made with navy strength gin, pepper, absinthe, kamm & sons ( a spicy London aperitif)

"Quid pro quo" is a Latin phrase that means "something for something" or "this for that". It is used to describe an exchange of goods, services, favors, or money, where one transfer is dependent on the other.

Turpitude - is a legal expression designating an act or behavior that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standard of the community, i.e. one that is contrary to justice, honesty, or morality and one which shocks the public conscience as being inherently base, vile, or depraved.