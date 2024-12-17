In Memoriam - Sarojini Sivalingam

A pioneer Radio Jockey - Ceylon Radio, Malayalam transmission
During the 70s and the early 80s, youngsters of our
generation were glued to transistors - small portable radios, a marvel that
arrived after the bulky old valve radios of yore. They were a heaven-send for
not only music enthusiasts, but also cricket lovers, and we could transport
ourselves to distant corners of the world with those radios and listen to
broadcasts from exotic locales. Though the Panasonic versions sported a plug-in
earphone, it was sportier to hold it close to one’s ear, a common sight in
those days. As these sets worked on torch batteries, many more people started
listening to the radio, so much more affordable compared to the ornate valve
sets showcased in the living room. Moreover, tussles with the elders on whether
to listen to a farmer's broadcast or a morose Carnatic rendition were
conveniently avoided. And that was how, I got to hear the Malayalam (and of
course Tamil and Hindi) music broadcasts jockeyed by a pioneer in the field,
Sarojini Sivalingam, who hailed from Kakkayur in Palghat, just a few miles
distant from our Pallavur ancestral home. She passed away on 9th Dec, aged 88, leaving behind many a musical memory in the minds of the Malayalees
from my generation. With heartfelt condolences, I wish that her soul rests in
eternal peace.
In the 70s and 80s, like many other Malayalees living away
from home, I would switch on my little Keltron transistor radio and dial in the
41-meter band SW Radio Ceylon frequency. Of course, the tuner was not digital,
and the reception would wax and wane sometimes, but for the most part, held
steady as the transmitter in Ceylon was quite powerful. The Hindi and Malayalam
music programs were very good indeed and if one did not have a turntable to
play LPs or EPs the transmission from Ceylon was the main source, though there
was the well-set but relatively staid AIR Vivid Bharati program, on the MW
channels.
I spent many hours studying the commencement of radio
experimentation and transmission in Ceylon and must tell you that a more
detailed article on Radio Ceylon and its connections to Binaca Geetmala will
follow in due course, this one is focused on Sarojini Sivalingam, following a
quick run through the station’s development.
The first wireless telegraphy station was erected in 1912, and
wireless messages in Morse Code were sent under the callsign CLO, which was later
changed to VPB. Though there are ubiquitous mentions of a German sub’s
transmitter being salvaged by American Ed Harper to create the first
transmitter in 1924, it was mostly the work of his deputy Lt. M J Golighitly,
with double tube sets which started it all. The first transmitter was on the
air in 1925 briefly with music (gramophone records played into the primitive microphone)
transmitted on a small ½ kW transmitter, from ‘Colombo Radio’, with the
equipment locally custom built by Harper and team. Irregular broadcasts, two or
three times a week, contained music, news, weather reports, and time signals.
So much for a very brief mention of the early history.
While India boasted of a few MW sets and stations, they were
not quite powerful, but with the arrival of the Second World War, many Indians
acquired a radio (we detailed these in the Congress and Revolutionary radio
articles). Indians had by now gotten used to tuning in to news broadcasts from
distant stations, mainly due to mistrust of the British content.
SW transmissions
In Ceylon, SW transmission experiments started in 1934. In
1939, the VPB MW callsign was shut down. The shortwave transmitter continued to
be in use at Welikada for three more years while a larger shortwave station was
under construction at Ekala during 1944, and the callsign changed from VPB to
ZOH. The design for the new shortwave station in Ekala was like the one located
in Malaysia. Much of the electronic equipment was shipped from Marconi in England
but was lost in a German torpedo attack. A new consignment comprising a
powerful 100KW set was shipped out from England, and installed at Ekala. This
SEAC wartime transmitter was later gifted by Mountbatten, to Colombo, after the
war. In 1948, Ceylon became independent, and on Jan 1st, 1950, Colombo Radio
became Radio Ceylon.
The Commercial Service for Southern Asia was beamed to
India, and other nearby countries on shortwave, as the All-Asia Service
(ilanagai oliparappu stapanam, asia sevai). In 1967, Radio Ceylon was renamed
the Ceylon Broadcasting Corporation; and in 1972, the station was redesignated
again, as the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation, after Ceylon became the Republic
of Sri Lanka. The Commercial service was built up with support from the
Australian radio staff, and Clifford Dodd was the driving force behind the
rapid development of the service. It was under his tutelage that many local
personnel became legendary radio personalities, and among them were Jimmy
Bharucha, Shirley Perera, Nihal Bharati, Ameen Sayani, SP Mayilvahanam, and
Vernon Corea, among others.
AIR and BV Keskar
The 60s were to feature an Indian-oriented transmission, for
two reasons. While the primary reason for the launch of the Commercial service
was driven by Indian listeners desiring to hear Bollywood tunes, the impetus
was provided by manufacturers who wanted to advertise their wares to the thousands
of listeners tuned to the channel. On a lighter note, one can read many an
old-timer’s anecdote of how they fell for the catchy jingles and used a product
advertised over those airwaves, with less than satisfactory results.
Strangely the driver of this wave was an authority who
decided that films and film music are necessarily vulgar and would taint the
young Indian mind. He banned film music from All India Radio - AIR broadcasts, in
1952, and tried to force listeners to listen to classical music and ‘raise
their standards’, which turned out to be a classic Tughlaq-ian decision. Much
has been written about Binaca Geet Mala and Amin Sayani, but the involvement of
BV Keskar and the AIR ban on film music is an interesting topic to mull over.
Some months ago, I had written about the Harmonium, the ban of the instrument
on the AIR waves, and the involvement of many a music stalwart on the same. The
film music ban by the I&B minister Keskar, has two aspects - firstly, his
personal views on classical versus film music, and secondly his views on Urdu
versus Hindi. The aftereffects of the ban had profound results, the Hindi film
industry took to the Radio Ceylon airwaves for commercial broadcasting of film
songs, and it proved to be very successful, especially the Amin Sayani compered
Geetmala, sponsored by the toothpaste manufacturer Binaca. I should not forget
to mention that Radio Goa was another station (until 1962, a Portuguese colony)
which broadcast advertisements, but never added regional languages like Tamil
and Malayalam. Religious and news broadcasts in Tamil & gospel in Malayalam
had been aired on other Ceylon channels much earlier.
Secondly, AIR would not permit commercial advertisements, it
was state-funded and state-run. Listeners and sponsors fled to the commercial
service at Radio Ceylon which took care of the matter, with the incorporation
of pithy advertisements interspersed into the musical programs. American Daniel
Molina established Radio Ceylon’s Advertisement services in Bombay to build up
the advertisement revenues. Programming was done in Bombay and at Ceylon where RJ’s
and DJ’s (then called announcers) compered each show. With the AIR continuing
to be a dull station, feeble in power and covering a smaller area, listeners
hastened to find radios that were guaranteed to pick up radio Ceylon. Thanks to
these kinds of shows, the radio announcer’s job became highly sought after, and
if you recall, Sunil Dutt was on the air as an announcer for Radio Ceylon, and
Amitabh Bachan later failed an audition at the AIR. In the late 60’s the
advertisement revenue by Radio Ceylon from Indian companies was well over Rs 5
lakhs, Bombay and Madras became the production centers, as they were home to
recording studios and well as the film fraternity.
AIR claws back
When AIR (Aakashwani - AIR means the voice from the sky) and
the bureaucrats in India realized that Radio Ceylon was minting money and that
most of the listeners were Indians, they conceded it was time to change. The film
music ban was lifted and the Vivid Bharati channel was introduced in 1957, to air
film songs, but then again the rigid team at Delhi fixed their working hours
and banned advertisements, and their tepid programming coupled with a few weak
MW stations was no match for the professional and catchy service from Colombo,
which by now was employing more and more Indians to man the mics at Colombo.
AIR announcers continued to be dull and just played records
after making terse and brief announcements of the track, with a long list of
listeners, compared to Ceylon announcers who interacted with the public, reading
snippets from listener’s letters, providing details of the songs, their
creation, makers and what not. It is said that 9 out of 10 sets were tuned
during certain hours to Ceylon’s 41-meter band, even after the launch of Vivid
Bharati. Another reason for Radio Ceylon’s success was that the studios had
amassed a great collection of music records, carefully maintained and archived
by the team. Their selection of music for a program was impeccable and went
with the times. The collection boasts over one lakh Sinhalese, Tamil, Malayalam,
English, and Hindi songs!
The listeners were from all corners of India and Pakistan,
and there was a smattering of immigrants in Burma, Malaysia, Singapore, and
other SE Asian states who listened to the Ceylon broadcasts. Later in the 70’s
and 80’s it was also popular with the many Malayalees who took the boats to
work in the Middle East. Surely many of the Malayalees remaining in Sri Lanka
also listened to these channels. Some Indian politicians wondered if they could
campaign over the Radio Ceylon waves, which was refused.
However, trouble was starting to brew in Lanka. Nationalist
demands that the Lankan soil cease to be home for foreign broadcasts became
louder, many Malayalees had been evicted from the island (see my article on
Malayalees in Ceylon) and Buddhist leaders complained that the commercial
service had in a few years damaged the ethnic island culture far more than four
hundreds of years of colonialism. The adoption of Sinhala as the sole national
language after the election success of Bandaranayake resulted in riots between
the Tamils and the Sinhalese. Nevertheless, by 1967, Radio Ceylon became a
public corporation, the CBC, and the government tried hard to exercise their
control on matters aired.
The 70s in Lanka was a period of strife, especially after
1972 when it became a republic. The JVP and the LTTE reared their heads, the
Ceylon government was concerned that the LTTE was getting coded information
from Madras over the Tamil programs. Fearing DMK manipulation, the Sinhalese
wanted a cessation of Tamil film music broadcasts and Bharatiyar’s poems. It
was only in 1977 -78 that the constitution was rewritten, Lanka moved away from
leftism and opened itself to market-oriented reforms. What all this did was to
prove what Ammen Sayani once mentioned - that a good radio station is the one
you can see, and not just hear.
Anyway, the reduction of film music transmission in SLBC and
the nationalistic pressures resulted in a reduction of advertisers and revenue
for the channel and an increase in listenership for the AIR which had by 1970
started commercial services and hit revenues of over 20 crores by the early
80s.
Tamil & Malayalam channel
To summarize, the success of the Hindi channel and the
higher quality of SW transmission compared to the weak MW transmitters in
India, plus a proliferation of different types of radios resulted in many
listeners tuning into Radio Ceylon by the 70’s. Tamil programming had a massive
share of listeners, and announcers namely KS Raj, Saravana Muthu, Abdul Hameed,
and SP Mayil Vaganam ( who spoke with a Jaffna sing-song accent), ruled the
roost. T. Urutharapathy of SLBC says - "Mayilvaganam
used to leave by flight for Chennai at 8 a.m. collect new songs, have lunch in
Chennai, return to Colombo by 4 p.m. and air the new numbers on the 6 p.m.
radio show". That shows how Radio Ceylon kept its listeners up-to-date
and hooked.
Interestingly while the SLBC broadcast in Sinhala, Tamil,
and English for some 250 hours a week, the Commercial broadcast in English,
Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam was beamed towards India, and
separately to Europe and SE Asia for just seven hours.
In the late sixties, Trivandrum and Calicut were the only
two stations, and their MW signal strength was lackluster. It was a strange
period for us in India those days, we had to buy a license to own a radio,
costing some Rs 15/- per year, can you imagine!! Transistors with real leather
cases thrived and by the ’70s were replaced by the latest radio cassette
receivers or ‘2 in 1’s’ as they were called, which arrived from the gulf, gracing
almost all Malayali and Tamil homes. Even with the arrival of home taping with
these cassette recorders and the proliferation of cassette tapes, Radio Ceylon stayed
strong for a few more years, but the death knell was about to sound. During its
heydays, it is mentioned that over 1.3 million listeners were tuned to the
Malayalam broadcasts which were added over the years, and here is where
Sarojini Sivalingam and team come in.
Sarojini Sivalingam
We can piece together her RJ days from a 2011 in-person
interview and a lovely article on her by the music writer Ravi Menon from Wynad.
Now, Sarojini had retired, after leaving Sri Lanka due to the turbulence and
was closeted in her home in Coimbatore. Unlike the film star persona and fame
achieved by her contemporary in the Binaca Geetmala program – Ameen Sayani,
Sarojini had been forgotten. Television had arrived in India and took over
viewership from Ceylon as well as a multitude of local and national radio
stations. But Ravi and many others including me, were fortunate to have lived
through the 60-80’s the Golden age of Malayalam music. It was a period lorded
by Baburaj, Raghavan, Dakshina Murthy, Arjunan, MB Srinivasan, MG Radhakrishnan,
and so on, ruled the roost and singers like Yesudas, Jayachandran,
Brahmanandan, S Janaki, P Sushila, Madhuri, Vani Jayram etc. just to name a few
stalwarts, enthralled listeners. For the many listeners in India and abroad,
the Ceylon SW station provided respite, and of course, enjoyment, by
broadcasting these songs, compered by Sarojini Sivalingam.
She fell in love with RR Sivalingam from Ceylon, who was her
batch mate at the Madras Christian College, and after studies and a difficult
courtship period, decided to get married. Though her parents were not too happy
with the match, they got married and the couple went back to Ceylon - to
Hatton, near Nuwara Eliya in Ceylon ( If you have not been to those tea
estates, plan your next trip to the legendary Ashoka Vana where Sita was
imprisoned, according to the locals – it is well worth it – See my article about
the Lanka sojourn for details). While Sivalingam worked initially as a principal
in a private school, Sarojini took a while to adjust to the new terrain,
society, and language, and fortunately for her, her in-laws loved her like a
daughter. Later he became a successful advocate in Colombo and the family moved
there. At this opportune juncture, SLBC were looking around for Malayalam
announcers. Sarojini’s demeanor and character impressed the Director Sushil
Munasinghe, and she started her career with them in 1971.
It is not clear if N Karunakaran and Lathika Vivekanandan,
two other announcers, joined the new Malayalam commercial channel in the 70s
with Sarojini, but they were around with her till the 80s. Karunakaran was
certainly a resident in Lanka since many years. Together they compered many
programs and Malayalees would recall Marivillu (rainbow), Sabda Lahari, Raaga
Sangamam, Vanita Rangam, and so on. The start of the 3:30 p.m. show was always
by Sarojini. Readers must note that Radio Ceylon did not really have a code of
conduct or style, and announcers had to establish limits and keep it decent and
casual. Other than music slots, Sarojini would also interview musicians,
singers, and music directors, but told Ravi Menon that one of her biggest
regrets was that she could never do one with Yesudas who had shifted to Bombay
by then, to progress his Hindi career. Sarojini mentions that Karunakaran was a
great help in getting herself grounded in the radio station. 4 sets of records
arrived every time a film was released.
For close to ten years Sarojini anchored the Malayalam
channel, but by the 80’s the living circumstances in Sr Lanka had become
untenable. The sectarian violence was taking its toll on one hand and the
revenues had dipped on the other hand. It was time for the immigrant staff to
return, violence had skyrocketed, and the safety of immigrant workers was no
longer guaranteed.
In May 2013, the Ekala site housing the rusty old Marconi
transmitters was finally shut down. There is much more to the famous SEAC 100KW
transmitter, and I will recount all that some other day.
Why was Radio Ceylon revered by Indian listeners and music
creators? For the Indian creators, Ceylon’s programming provided them the opportunity
to get feedback from listeners, and even interact with them. The announcer
would be the listener's voice, and they had to honestly and emotionally connect
with the song and the musicians, thereby becoming the bridge, and that was why
the announcer became what they were, cult heroes – people like Amin Sayani,
Mayil Vaganam and Sarojini Sivalingam. They never failed to ignite the listener's
imagination.
Sarojini Sivalingam, like Amin Sayani, certainly did that to
me…
May her soul rest in eternal peace, and I am sure a thousand
grateful listeners will join me in this last wish…
2 comments:
Thank you for this exceptionally detailed lesson in the history of Radio Ceylon and the ode to my mother. Serendipitous that I found your earlier blog soon after her passing and you were able to get in touch with me right after. Hats off to the extensive research this piece entails. 🎩
Nice article. Thank u for referring to my article
