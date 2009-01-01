The Ghost Radio - Congress transmitter 1942

This is Congress radio calling from somewhere in India on 42.34 meters
The Vilayati RDF lorries were making yet another circuit trying
to triangulate the weak radio signals which were now becoming regular. The CID
had started out early in the morning, driving around Girgaum to locate the dammed
congress transmitter which came alive twice a day. Even though the lady at the
mic announced it was ‘from somewhere in India’, Dy Inspector Fergusson and CID
officer Kokje knew it was right under their noses, in Bombay. Ferguson was
tracking it himself, with a radio receiver in his car, tuned to the frequency.
The lorries drove around slowly, the detection coil on the roof of the van spun
around on their axis, trying to pinpoint the transmitter, but the strength of
the signal was low. Fergusson made notes as the frequency decreased or
increased, but he simply could just not get a fix. Both could hear the transmissions, waxing and
waning, sometimes crackling, and by now officers had memorized the voices of
the main announcers, a woman, and a man.
Oct 1942 –The transmission started at 8:30 AM with the playing of the popular rallying anthem of the masses - Sare Jahan se Accha" formally known as "Tarānah-e-Hindi" ("Anthem of the People of Hindustan"), an Urdu language patriotic song for children written by poet Muhammad Iqbal in the ghazal style of Urdu poetry.
After a garbled speech by a male announcer, they heard the
lady announcer stating – This is Congress radio
calling from somewhere in India on 42.34 meters. Now you will hear a
program on the Vijaya Dashami. After another 25 minutes the transmission
ended with a playing of ‘Vande Mataram’… followed by an announcement
that an English program will be aired at 39 meters. That was ominous warning
for the listening police detectives, a second transmitter was coming up! Ferguson
was wondering about the irony – It was in 1940 that Jinnah announced his desire
for a separate Pakistan while the anthem sung by the masses of Hindustan, was originally
penned by a Muslim in Lahore!
By the time they got a reasonable signal strength, it was
the end and the anthem was playing - The transmitter went off the air. The maze
of buildings in front of them were impossible to comb through. Too late again
to track the infernal device, but the two officers knew from experience that it
would come on again at 845PM and that it may move to some other location. That
the Congress had some radio experts advising them, was clear and it had been
two months now on the trail of the anti-British Congress radio team, with no
success.
How did we get here? A quick recap of the situation would
give you proper perspective. The mass movements against British rule had
strengthened and were entering the end stages, but the great war was on.
Subhash Chandra Bose had slipped out earlier in 1941 and made his way to
Germany, broadcasting on the Azad Hind Radio, rallying his supporters. In Dec
1941, Japan bombed Burma and were soon in possession of SE Asia, after
decimating the British at Singapore, Malaya and Burma. The eastern Indian borders
were under threat and in the summer of 1942, the very prospect of an invasion
of Madras had driven the population crazy. Famine as well as the British policy
of scorching earth and destroying agriculture fearing an invasion were making
things very rough for India.
The British were worried about the INA and of a large number
of Indians tying up with the victorious Japanese, waiting at the gates.
Roosevelt from America was breathing heavily done their necks, pushing for a
resolution in India. On 8th August 1942, Gandhiji and the Congress
launched the Quit India movement at Bombay with a ‘Do or Die’ motto. Within
hours, the Raj cracked down and arrested tens of thousands of Congress leaders,
including all the main national and provincial figures. Indians recoiled and
very soon, the huge civil disobedience movement created utter disarray. Post
offices and railway stations were damaged, offices were demolished, cash and
stamps were destroyed, railway lines were damaged and telegraph wires were cut.
A motivated Nanak Motwane, the Sindhi owner of Chicago light
and Radio, a company dealing with electronic equipment and holding a virtual
monopoly on all imported audio equipment such as microphones and loudspeakers
in the sub-continent, committed the events of the congress meetings, to film. He
also had the singing of Sare Jahan Se Acha by Master Krishna, cut on Vinyl. As
we will soon see, this interesting entrepreneur who was the first person to
broadcast on radio in 1920, was to figure in the conspiracy which followed. It
was said that Ram Manohar Lohia mooted the idea, authorizing a congress worker
Vithaldas Madhavji Khakar to start a radio station. Khakar’s association with a
failed Parsi businessman Nariman Printer, would go on to crystalize this into a
workable project.
Nariman Abarbad Printer’s association in the project gave it
the impetus, but as we will see, also its eventual downfall, when his past
caught up with him. One of the early HAM radio enthusiasts of Bombay, with a
callsign VU2FU, Printer hailed from Rawalpindi and was educated in Lahore. He
moved to Bombay and started a radio and wireless engineering school in Byculla
named Bombay Technical institute, in 1931. Not a very astute businessman,
Printer was perennially in debt and always getting into trouble with
authorities, frequently accused of fraudulent practices such as cheating his
students. In 1937, he went to England with five students, to study television
and purchase a unit, with an intent to get back and install the first
transmitter in India to broadcast films and music, but returned the next year
without having made much progress. He had hoped to organize a circle of
interested people in Bombay and to get them to install receivers, and thus
become the first viewers in India. According to the court documents, he
purchased a radio transmitter and was licensed in 1938, after his return. But
when the WW II commenced in 1939, all licenses were cancelled.
Printer did not surrender his set, but hid the parts for the
future and instead started a new business with Khakar and RA Mehta, to
manufacture and sell Kerogas equipment (a retrofit unit to run cars on
Kerosene). This business also ran into trouble when the government banned the
use of Kerogas, due to Kerosene shortage. Printer, never short of ideas now decided
to make Hydrogas units from Calcium carbide. During the next three years, his
expenses skyrocketed, he borrowed heavily from his partners, reaching nowhere and
racking up a Rs 60,000 debt. By July 1942, Khakar and Mehta were fed up and
took over his offices at Noble chambers and decided to disassociate themselves from
Printer’s ventures.
Printer as you can imagine, was the technical brain and he
sensed that the authorities would start tracking the station and try to shut it
down. He suggested that they move quickly and after a fortnight at Chowpatty,
they moved to Ratan Mahal in Walkeshwar Rd.
The transmitter continued to be relocated, and on Sept 25th,
it was moved to Ajit Villa at Laburnum Rd (this was RA Mehta’s home) and from
there on Oct 4th to Laxmi Bhavan at Sandhurst Rd. The team soon
figured out that live transmissions through a microphone were not as good as
recorded ones evidenced by the opening and closing music records. At that
point, they decided to create home cut records of programs and play them on the
phonograph. Vithaldas Jhaveri procured a record cutting machine from Chicago
radio and it was at his home that Khakar and Usha Mehta recorded and cut the
transmission discs.
Khakar was just a 4th standard English pass, and
worked for his father in the tile business until he teamed up with NA Printer.
He was possibly supported and financed by Ram Manohar Lohia in this Radio
enterprise and was one of the chief arrangers and voices on the radio. Usha
Mehta, a spinster, was more literate, she had completed her BA and LLB by 1939,
a Fulbright scholarship in US and was articulate in Hindi as well. An ardent
congress worker, she was Khakar’s fearless lieutenant and the chief
broadcaster. The two others in the team were Vithaldas and Chandrakant Jhaveri,
the former a wealthy congress worker, the latter also a wealthy jeweler and had
been previously associated with Khaker and Mehta. The gang as you can see was
all Gujrati, save for Printer a Parsi and Motwane (only tangentially connected
as a supplier of equipment), a Sindhi. Many others such as Thakur the radio
engineer, Jagannath, Misra, RA Mehta, Tanna and so on were briefly involved, we
will get to hear of them later in the story.
As Printer guessed, the police were on to them quite early,
in fact the same day as the transmission started. Their task was to find the
illegal radio, shut it down and nip it all in the bud. Fergusson and Khokje
(CID War Branch) headed the team, while police stenographers typed out each of
the transmissions. Fergusson drove around with his radio receiver tuned to the
Congress radio frequency after noting the fixed transmission times, working
together with the RDF lorries, trying to triangulate the signal. Fergusson eventually
deduced that the transmitter was between Chowpatty and CP Tank, and with this
intelligence, the police placed a watch on another amateur radio enthusiast, BM
Tanna (He had been arrested previously in 1940 for broadcasting about cotton
futures) as well as the officers of Chicago radio who could easily assemble
such a transmitter.
Remember that the airwaves were not so crowded in those days
and even though these broadcasts of that lowly 10W unit were picked up as far
as Burma, complaints of poor quality made the team think of increasing the
units’ power. Printer offered to get it up to 100W and again, the suppliers as
you can imagine were Motwane’s Chicago radio, but his officers were careful in
making sure that the company’s name was removed from the components. The Blailey
crystal unit was changed and the transmissions were now at the 42.34-meter band.
I guess finances were not a big problem and the gang moved
again, this time to Parekh Wadi in Girgaum, renting 4 rooms and transmitting
from room 106. Simultaneously they decided to assemble a second unit to transmit
in English at 39 meters from the Paradise Bungalow in Mahalakshmi. I am sure
they knew the police were closing in, but the desire to be the do or die
warriors for Gandhiji and the Congress had already lit the fire in their
bellies. These radio warriors were at war and cared not of any consequences.
The topics broadcast covered news as well as many other
issues, in Hindi and English, read mostly by Khekar and Usha Mehta, though
other announcers including a mysterious Parsi lady are mentioned. They read
about the anarchist rule of the British, Gandhiji’s teachings and opinion,
death and destruction in the global war, the plight of Indian Muslims, Japanese
submarine attacks on shipping in the Arabian sea, arrests and picketing, appeals
to stop supporting the railway, stop factory work, not visit cinemas,
inflation, Nazi evil, goondagiri, life in the villages, hartals, suspended
policemen, false propaganda, the declaration of independence by Abdul Ghaffar
Khan, rapes by soldiers, and what not. Speeches by leaders such as Sardar Patel
and many others were aired. A look at the subjects will tell you what a small
but determined group, can achieve!
They covered the South as well, such as the mishap of a
warship near Calicut, of American soldiers being washed ashore there, torpedoed
by a Japanese sub, the shameful acts of Sir CP, crowded Travancore and Cochin
jails, even some funny news like the British arrest of donkeys in Delhi ( the
donkeys were supposed to represent the Viceregal executive council) and the
owner, who represented the Viceroy.
What happened next is crucial and takes us in different
directions, if you think independently from the presiding Judge’s conclusions.
As things went, the 845 PM transmission was concluding when the police burst
into the room. In the room, they found Usha Mehta and Chandrakant Jhaveri transmitting.
At that juncture, the fuse blew and the Pancha who were there to make the nama
concluded their work summarily with some kerosene lamps. Room 106 was sealed
and Mehta and Jhaveri were taken to the CID office.
A case was subsequently registered on IPC 120B against
Khakar, Usha Mehta, the two Jhaveri’s, and Motwane. Printer and RA Mehta took a
plea deal and became prosecution witnesses. While all accused pleaded not
guilty, Usha Mehta remained mum, and tight lipped. The defense argued at the
trial the following year, that it could not be proven that the transmissions
took place from the Parekh Wadi transmitter, while Khokje insisted that the
Vande Mataram was being played as they entered. Fergusson who was monitoring
the broadcast said that the transmission went off air just after Hindustan
Hamara was played. The prosecution maintained that Fergusson was mistaken.
The judge concluded that Khokje was in error since the
panchnama and the photographs do not show the needle on the Vande Mataram record nor does any other mention show that record was on play and that the fuse must have
blown well before the police arrived on the scene. A long discussion then
transpired on the frequency of the transmission, and the conclusions (from the
case record) of a technical nature, can be termed as poorly arrived at by a
team of non-technical people. Anyway, the judge established that there was no
second set on the basis that no further transmissions were heard for another
three months. In Feb 1943, a lone transmission came on air and then that
station also ceased transmissions. Another clinching aspect was the presence of
the 120 hand cut records and that 35 of them had recordings which matched the
transcripts made by the police, earlier.
Printer’s dealings were discussed in more detail since it
was key to the prosecution’s case and the general conclusion was that he was an
unscrupulous man, who not only cheated students and other creditors, he also
tried to cheat Khekar and the radio gang by making false claims about hardware,
crystals, radio power and what not, to embezzle more money from them. But his
evidence stood up to scrutiny and matched material evidence. RA Mehta the other
witness insisted that he was a reluctant party in this whole endeavor and that
Printer forced him all the way to be the front man in renting all the homes and
rooms which were used for the project.
To sum it, it was determined in March 1943 by Justice Lokur that
Khekar actively formed the conspiracy, and Mehta and Jhaveri were of course, caught
red handed. Motwane’s direct connection to the conspiracy and his company’s
involvement in supplying the active part of the transmitter – the Bliely
crystal for the transmitter in question, could not be established and so was
acquitted. Vithaldas Jhaveri and NG Motwane were also acquitted, Khekar was
sentenced to 5 years rigorous imprisonment, Usha Mehta for four years and
Chandrakant Jhaveri for one year. The judge expressed regret that he could not
convict Printer, Mirza and RA Mehta, but then again, they had secured a plea
deal, so there was nothing he could do.
Although the Secret Congress Radio functioned only for a short three months, it disseminated news and
information otherwise banned by the British-controlled Indian government of
India and kept the leaders of the freedom movement in touch with the public.
Printer simply vanished from the scene after the event, the
tight Pari community closed their ranks around their man, I suppose. His
expired call sign, VU2FU, was re-issued to a different Indian amateur operator
after the war.
Bob Tanna VU2LK, the other radio HAM, whose role was so
critical in this whole radio case, as it was known then, continued with his
radio work and recalled his involvement in the Congress radio affair, but
differently. He was imprisoned for 9 months after severe torture, and was officially
recognized as a freedom fighter, Tanna passed away in 2011. Some documents
mention that Vithalbhai was the person behind the second radio being assembled.
Usha mentioned in a later interview that the fuse was indeed
pulled by a technician thus repudiating Fergusson’s testimony – She wryly
mentions - After the Vande Mataram,
we were going to announce the raid on the radio when the fuse was pulled off to
stop the transmission and there was just darkness, but our friends who were
monitoring the broadcast knew of the arrests as they heard the hard knocks on in
the transmission. Justice Lokur of Bombay High Court was to compliment Usha
Mehta later for her courage of running the radio station from a crowded area of
Mumbai for three months and not telling a lie to save herself. Mehta later an acclaimed
scholar, continued her commitment to Gandhian activities and Ushaben as she was
popularly known, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and passed away in August
2000.
Vithalbhai K. Jhavari, joined her years later briefly as one
of her editors for the birthday volume on Gandhiji. Others such as Khokje and
Fergusson continued their work in Bombay police, this was just another case for
them. NG Motwane continued to prosper with his Chicago Radio company and became
a sole supplier of microphones & loudspeakers to the congress government.
His story requires another article which I will get to once I collect some more
information. Chicago radio and Blailey electronics still exist and prosper in
their respective fields.
The ‘illegal radio’ recordings are available at the Gandhimedia
website and those who want to hear some of the transmissions, just need to
click on this link. While this story hardly finds a mention in mainstream congress
accounts and accounts of Congress leaders at that time, those who possessed a
radio receiver in the 40’s would have recalled the voice of that wisp of a
woman, a brave voice expressing her rebellion, on the airwaves, softly announcing,
This is Congress radio calling from somewhere in India on
42.34 meters…
And as I wrote all this, I fondly recalled college days in
the late 70’s when with the help of a friend Chilprakash, I had built a little AM
transmitter to broadcast a bit of this and that, in the campus.
Those were the days…
References
Secret Congress Broadcasts and Storming railway tracks – S
Sengupta, G Chatterjee
The Mahatma’s Hams – Owen Williamson
Radio pic – courtesy Doordarshan video interview
Listen to the Radio broadcasts
