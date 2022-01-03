Nayadis – An accursed lot from the Malabar of Yore

The Nayadi has always remained a constant reminder of the still prevalent caste rigidity in Kerala. I recall the visits to our ancestral home at Palghat and to this day, the guttural howls of the invisible Nayadi, begging for alms, resonate in the deep recesses of my mind. We would hear the plaintive cry announcing his arrival, the Nayadi would then run and hide in the bushes near our homestead, waiting for his alms. A servant from the kitchen would be tasked to deposit some gruel, rice, and other grains into his bowl, which she would quickly do and hasten back to the kitchen. He would trudge away, to the next homestead, a little distance away, to continue the begging rounds. It would repeat the next day, and the day after, for the Nayadi was not permitted to do anything else, all he could do was beg. Tragically, even after many from the lower castes managed to blur the caste borders and come up in this modern world, the Nayadi still remained at the bottom rung or even below it, as always, wallowing in the muck.
Swami Vivekananda visiting Kerala, after meeting Dr Palpu in
1892, compared it to a “lunatic asylum'' because of the all prevalent and oppressive
caste system existing since the early medieval. I had written about this
earlier (see link). He added - What inference would you draw except that
these Malabaris are all lunatics, their homes so many lunatic asylums, and that
they are to be treated with derision by every race in India until they mend
their manners and know better. A district collector of Malabar TB Russel concurred
- Nowhere in India, perhaps nowhere in the world, are the distinctions of
class insisted upon so stringently as in Malabar. If one admires her
aristocratic traditions, it is at the same time permissible to criticize her
innate snobbery. Namputiri, Nayar, Tiyan, Cheruman, Nayadi, one has but to
mention the names to realize how intolerant the one class is of the next below
it and how that class keeps up the traditions by its intolerance of the next,
until at last we get to the unfortunate Nayadi who has nobody but animals to
look down upon.
Getting back to Palghat and our childhood - We children
would still rush out despite dire warnings from the elders not to, for the
Nayadi was not just untouchable, but also one you should not look at. Almost
always there would be nobody around the gate, and he would be hiding. We would get
admonished severely, and ordered never to repeat the attempt. Later after the
coast was clear, the Nayadi would come and pick up his bowl. One day I did see
the chap, he was no different from anybody else. A bit darker from all the
wandering around in the sun and rather disheveled in looks & attire (a
single tattered towel round the waist) that was it. If you did wonder if I suffered
from any ill luck after seeing him, let me assure you, none at all...
Almost all stories of their origin point to Nambudiri
outcastes. There is the story of the Namboothiri marrying the Malayan girl and
the resulting progeny becoming the Nayadis. Another relates to a Namboothiri
who would not bathe in the pond with his caste brethren, resulting in them
outcaste-ing him, and one mentioning a Namboothiri lost and hungry in the
forest, eating a mango which had been half-eaten by a monkey, resulting in his
ex-communication – all resulting in them founding the Nayadi tribe. Another
curious story mentions that an excommunicated Namboothiri in one legend was
asked to stand on one leg to expiate his sins and for that reason, many Nayadis
can be seen standing on one leg! Then also the legend of a few Namboothiri’s
who were expert archers (in the past they too bore arms, not just Kshatriyas)
and killed a number of animals wantonly, after which the society excommunicated
them, and thus came about the Nayadi tribe of hunters! Finally, there is the mention
that the Ulladan tribe was connected to a Namboodiri girl who had once been
excommunicated for adultery. While all of these are extant, the general opinion
is that they were one of the aborigine peoples from the Western Ghats. Perhaps there
is some truth about Namboodiri exiles intermingling with these tribes, for the
rest of their lives. Of course, one may ask why upper-caste intermingling did
not improve the linguistic and other abilities of the entire community, for
which I do not have a satisfactory answer. But it is also felt that the Nayadis
by virtue of their eating habits are considered the Brahmins among chandalas, and
that the term illam used for their houses, signifies some higher caste connections!
The story of Palghat Iyers is also connected to the Nayadis,
a very interesting tale narrated by the eminent LS Rajagopalan. As the story
goes, the Palghat Raja is enamored seeing a pretty Nayadi girl and desires her.
The minister sets up a physical tryst at a distant hunting lodge between the
Nayadi and the king on condition that the room is pitch dark, that they do not
speak, and goes on to surreptitiously arrange for the king’s wife to be in
position (not the Nayadi girl), so as to avoid terrible repercussions. The king has a satisfactory session and the
following day, the minister explains what happened. But the king feels terribly
guilty saying that in his own mind, he had the physical liaison with the Nayadi
girl (the mental feeling was in his opinion more important) and so he did not
any longer have the right to enter the Hemambika temple again, before sitting
on the throne, like he did traditionally every day. Word spread that the king would
not enter the temple, and eventually, the Namboothiri priests protest and left
Palghat en-masse. That apparently was the reason why the Raja and the minister
invited Iyers from Tanjore to come and take care of the priestly work. Thus,
came about the PI migration to Palghat.
An interesting case in 1802 is narrated at the Namboothiri’s
site where two Namboothiri lads under trial for a caste issue decided to
approach their high priests to get to a verdict. The decision was that they
could either become Chakiars, or prove their innocence through the oil ordeal.
The younger opted to be a Chakiar, but the elder one was ready for the trial,
even though failure would mean becoming an out-caste Nayadi, quite humiliating
in those days. During the Kaimukkal, Narayanan Nambuthiripad’s palm did not get
burnt, though some nearby persons did get burns as he shook his hand after
removing the silver ox replica from the boiling ghee. Thus, he proved his
innocence and avoided being ex-communicated. So, it is quite clear that the
outcasted Namboothiri could end up as a Nayadi and I guess you can now
understand the absolute fear and terror, a person from the upper castes had
when it came to ex-communication and outcaste-ing.
Going back to pre-British times, we can note from one Keralolpatti,
that hunting is the profession allotted by Sankara to the Nayadis, though as
time went by, they hardly hunted on their own and served as beaters in hunting parties
organized by upper castes. It is mentioned that their skill as beaters and
trackers was excellent and that they manufacture top-class hunter’s ropes. On
can even note that their hunting songs induced sleep in wild boars and other
game animals. The Malaidaivam protected them from carnivorous wild animals like
the tigers and the Nayadi’s usually worshipped Sasta or Ayyappan (Aiyanar). An
old record adds – The distribution of the meat of the game killed is a
formal matter and has to be done in the manner traditionally prescribed. In the
Walluvanad taluk, the head of the animal is given to the villagers, one of the
hindquarters to the Nayadis, the other to the Nayar chief of the locality, one
of the sides to the man who shot the animal first, the other to the person who
shot it second, if a second shot was needed. Some meat is also given to the
carpenter and blacksmith of the village. What remains is given to the other
people who partook in the hunt. The urpalli (a place in the jungle duly
consecrated to the hunting deity Ayyan or Ayyappan) was the place where by custom,
the game must be broken up, as above.
As time went by and the caste lines became even more rigid,
the Nayadis found menial work in Moplah and Christian homes, out of necessity.
In Valluvanad, the Thindal Para (Pollution rock) half a mile away from the
village, could not be crossed by the Nayadi. If at all you saw one or were
polluted, you had a tough time - you should bathe in seven streams and seven
tanks, and then let out a few drops of blood from a little finger! Just imagine,
the Nayadi had to maintain 74-124’, the Cheruman 64’, the Izhuvan or Tiya 32’
and the Nairs 7’ from a Nambuthiri in those days, to avoid pollution! The
Nayadi could not use roads used by others or bathe in a pond used by others,
lest it lose its purificatory power! The Pulapidi tradition, connected to
them, as related to stealing high caste babies and girls (duly noted by
Barbosa) during a certain month in the year, is a topic which I will take up, separately.
Now seen mostly around Palghat (there were also a few in old
Travancore), they have little work to do other than make ropes and other minor
artifacts for sale, but begging is usually their mainstay. They lived in their
illams – mostly hovels, with their Mannu (stone objects for worship) and small
joint families in tow. Most anthropologists note their free and easy
communication across generations, without strains of age and unnecessary respect.
A document of 1924 accounted that they cover their nakedness by tying around
the waist strings of leaves and plants. They even wrote about the fact that
Nayadi husbands and wives (Nayadichi’s) went together to a toddy shop to drink.
They had a Moota Nayadi to take care of law, order, and administration. In the
old times, the Nayadis were spread across 18 nadus and the Moota Nayadi, was a
hereditary head ruling over them. Interestingly, Nayadis of yore buried their
dead (but elderly dead are sometimes cremated) and their marriage ceremony was
more like a formal business transaction. They believe in the existence of the
spirits of the dead and in some places the community elder is called a Samutiri
(like the Zamorin). As we noted previously, they worshiped the Malai deivam,
their elders (Muthappan), Bhagavati and Ayappan (Shastan or Chattan). In the
old times, they were also credited with the knowledge of black magic.
Special days are fixed for giving charity to the Nayadis as
we can take note—Saturdays and Wednesdays in the Palghat taluk, Fridays in
other parts of Malabar. In addition to these, there are also special days such
as the twelfth days of both the waxing and waning phases of the moon, and
important festive days such as the Onam Vishu etc. When it comes to begging
which was their main trade, we can see that he stands at a great distance from
each house to which he goes and cries out ‘Tamprane, Tamprane’ (Oh Lord, Oh!
Lord) in his loud voice till one of the inmates hears him and brings something
for him; it may be a couple of handfuls of husked or unhusked rice, while he
remains hiding. The Nayadis remember the asterisms under which all the
important men and women of their particular villages were born and have a
wonderful memory of them. When a child is born, they enquire and make mental
notes of its name, the star under which it was born, etc. In the following year
they remember to visit the house and standing at the usual distance cry out,
“Today is the birthday of so-and-so. May the little tampran live long.”
Of greater importance economically to the Nayadis are the
gifts which are given them to ward off death. Such gifts arc known as
kala-danam, Kala being the god of death. The hour of death is supposed to be
presided over by Gulika, the son of Saturn and the object of the offerings made
to the Nayadis is to avoid death by placating Gulika, Saturn, and other demons.
Joseph Mullens writing about the Missions in S India states
- A humane gentleman, of the name of Conolly, deeply sympathized with the
miserable condition of the Nayadis, in the forests beyond Ponnani. Mr. Conolly
applied to the Basel Mission for assistance around 1850, and Missionary Fritz
was sent to the chief town of Malabar, and a native catechist stationed among the
Nayadis. These poor people rank in the community even below purchased slaves.
They live only in the jungle, like wild animals, they sleep in the branches of
trees, and at the most only build the poorest hut for themselves. They are
looked upon by other branches of the community with the greatest contempt. If a
Brahmin comes in their way, they must move off at least sixteen paces; and they
must never dare to touch any one of a superior caste. Mr. Conolly formed a plan
for drawing some of this degraded class within the bounds of civilization. He
built them (at Kodakal) houses, set apart some ground for them, and gave them
fields to cultivate. The Government after a time relinquished this effort, and
the Basel missionaries took it up. They persevered in spite of the almost
hopeless apathy and idleness of their protégés, and at last two or three were baptized.
The Mussulmans, however, some three years back, made up their minds to proselytize
the little colony. Suddenly the whole of the people left, with the exception of
the three converts, and were received into the Moplah community. Quite a
few of them subsequently became capped or Toppiyitta Nayadis.
As time went by, reclamation and rehabilitation schemes by
successive governments helped the small community survive and develop, albeit
slowly. Colonies at Kunnamkulam, Olavakkot, Kuzhalmannam, Manjeri and Chaliyam resettled
them with some other lower castes. At Kuzhalmannam however, the other lower-caste communities refused to mingle with the Nayadis and finally one Mr
Carleston who formed the ‘Carleston Nayadi home’ at Kuzhalmannam - Palghat, issued
a proclamation in 1932 which formalized some rights for them, for the very first
time.
The Right of the Nayadis. Not being certain that the
recent Government Order establishing the rights of the Nayadis has been brought
to the notice of all the public, we hereby make it known to everyone: The Nayadis have as much right of using
public roads, market places and other public buildings as any other castes, and
anyone who interferes with their right will be liable for criminal action.
Along the way many social reformers took note of them,
though nobody did more than Dr A Aiyappan, who penned his seminal study about
them, visiting each and every Nayadi settlement and home in Malabar. Earlier we
saw how TH Baber tried to do some service to them, employing a few as runners
in his hunts, then we saw how HV Conolly tried to help them by creating a
settlement close to Calicut, but that experiment failed when these Nayadis were
wooed into the fold of Islam. The story of the Tiyya doctor, Dewan Bahadur Dr K
Krishnan who was appointed to Palghat may be recalled by some, where the upper
castes of Palghat strenuously objected to his appointment as a government
apothecary, and how he later worked tirelessly for the Nayadis pf Palghat.
Gandhiji had this to say (Jan 10th 1934 when he visited
Kuzhalmannam -Palghat) - "Early in the morning, I entered Malabar—with
due deference to our friends who call themselves sanatanists—the land of
iniquities. As I was passing by familiar places, the face of a solitary Nayadi,
whom I had seen during the previous visit, rose before my eyes. It was about
ten or eleven in the morning when, in the midst of a discussion about
untouchability, and unapproachability and invisibility, all forms of which are
found in no part of the world except in Malabar, a shrill voice was heard.
Those who were talking to me said, 'We can show you a live Nayadi.' The public
road was not for him. Unshod he was walking across the fields with a noiseless
tread. I went out with my friends and saw the Nayadi. I requested him to come
and talk to me. Evidently, he was frightened and he did not know when a blow
would descend upon him.
The previous
1927 visit to Palghat diary record mentioned Gandhi saying - Within an hour
after we reached Palghat, Mr. C. Rajagopalachari came to me and asked me
whether I was hearing any strange sounds. I told him, yes. And he straightway
asked me whether I knew what it was. He told me that that was the voice of a
Nayadi. On hearing that he was within a stone's throw I hastened out to see who
this man could be, who was making all that sound. He was not walking along the
road, but he was at some distance from the hedge that guarded the road. I asked
him to come near and he came near but not at the roadside of the hedge and told
me that he dared not come on the roadside.
Tremblingly he talked to me. I told him that the public
road was as much for him as for me. He exclaimed, 'It cannot be so; I may not
walk on the public road.' I close that scene and ask the sanatanists or anybody
else to show me the authority in defense of this inhuman conduct. You will find
me smiling with you, laughing with you, and cracking jokes with you, but you
may also know that, behind all these jokes and smiles and laughs, the face of
the Nayadi and that scene will keep haunting me throughout my tour in Malabar.
He added though, the solemn message - "I have
come to Malabar to speak out of the very depths of my soul. There are many
things in Malabar over which, as you know, I have gone into raptures. You have
here scenery which is second to none in the world. Man, if he behaves himself,
can live an easy life in Malabar. Woman in Malabar is the freest in India. All
the women I have seen in Malabar have a majesty which has commanded my respect.
But there is nothing to be proud of in the Malabar untouchability. It is the
vilest thing on earth. I want you to wipe out this shame of untouchability from
Malabar. If you can do it, the whole of India naturally will follow; and you
can do it if you will. I have entered Malabar in high hope. It is for you to
fulfill it or frustrate it. Only write down this prophecy of mine in your hearts
that, if untouchability as we practice it today lives, Hinduism perishes”.
It was around 1930 that a young Nayadi of the Olavakkot
colony, Teyyan by name was appointed as an 'attender' in the court of the
District Munsif of Palghat and went on to do well. Needless to mention that he
had a very tough time and was almost always shunned by others at the court. Nevertheless,
other Nayadis followed his example, gave up begging and got into government
jobs. Today even though there is some
amount of acceptance, you will still come across Nayadi beggars, and most of
the 2,000 -5,000 large community is struggling to get along, fighting with marginalization,
alcoholism, and what not. Sadly, it may take centuries before they are fully
integrated into the larger community.
Thank you Jeymohan, for writing it.
References
Social and physical anthropology of the Nayadis of Malabar - A. Aiyappan (Dec 1937)
Prachina Kauthuma traditions of south India: letters from L. S. Rajagopalan, 1985-1988 - Wayne Howard
Mahatma - Volume 3 [1930-1934]- D. G. Tendulkar
Continuing untouchability: the case of Nayadis of Kerala – K Rajan
Nooru Simhasananagal – B Jeymohan (a novel without copyright)
Episode 1
Episode 2
Episode 3
Episode 4
Videos
A documentary
Their dances
Their music
No comments:
Post a Comment