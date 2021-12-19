K Sankaran Nair – The legendary spymaster of RAW

Shanks - The sleuth from Ottapalam
This is another name most of you may not have come across, Sankaran
Nair was the man who headed RAW some time ago, the very man who left the unit in
a huff after a tiff with Morarji Desai. Today you can switch on Hotstar and
watch a debonair Kay Kay Menon play the role of the sleuth named Himmat Singh
(Tele Series – Special Op’s), a RAW section head with a large overdraft
account, totally at home with the latest technology and taking on the Pakistan ISI.
Should you ask KayKay if he knew KS Nair, he might even be flummoxed. Anyway, I
will try to fill you in on some background about Nair as we go through
interesting high-profile cases involving him such as the Kahuta affair (which
Morarji botched up during his loose and indiscrete chat with Zia) and the
liberation of Bangladesh. It would be fitting, for this is the 50th
year anniversary of Bangladesh’s liberation.
Nair, never mincing words or wanting to paint a picture of
his larger-than-life, had this to say about himself (after Dryden) – I have
been a cop, a spook, and ambassador, but mostly a buffoon, I guess!
Kinattinkara Sankaran Nair, the man who so desperately wanted
to join the ICS, but could not clear the exams even after two attempts, later went
on to excel working for the police and win a Medal for Meritorious Service. Why
on earth would he use the operational cover name Col Menon? All of these
present an interesting story, the story of a proud and self-righteous man who
served many bureaucrats, but on his terms while sleuthing in the IB and later for
the Indian Research and analysis wing - R&AW.
Nair joined the Imperial police at Vellore, after failing to
secure an ICS spot despite multiple attempts, moving on to become an Assistant
superintendent in 1942. Pretty soon this tough cop was serving in Andhra, as the
DSP for East Godavari and earning a ‘tough cop’ name after the capture of a
number of criminals and Maoists using unique and sometimes very direct methods,
instilling fear in a hitherto lawless territory.
By 1950, he was bound for Delhi, to serve under Bhola Nath Mullick
in the IB – Intelligence Bureau (it was previously the Thugee office!), having
been promised a post in Paris. That was not to happen and Mullick tried to move
him to Burma which Nair refused demanding that he be sent back to the police
cadre at Madras. After some years, he was deputed to create an intelligence
agency in Ghana, when his predecessor and confidante Ramji N Kao had given him
the required fillip. Returning to Delhi in 1963, he took over the Pakistani desk
at the IB and was soon an authority on the ways and happenings across the
borders, working through a network of informers.
During the 1965 war, Nair informed the army about the extra
armored division Pakistan had secreted (without US knowledge) as well as other
details of the impending assault, but the top brass refused to believe the IB
report (commenting that Patton tanks can’t operate in sandy areas). According
to Yadav’s book, it was only due to the bravery of other officers who defied the
general, that a debacle like 1962 did not occur, when the tanks appeared. After
the 1965 war, when an attempt was made to discredit him, but Nair was not cowed
(or flattened like VK Krishna Menon had been), he sent copies of the 65 reports
he had provided, to the PMO, disproving them.
In 1968, the R&AW was formed and he moved along with Kao
as his deputy there. His work in RAW has been chronicled by his peers and
successors, in many an article and a few books. Nair’s involvement in
uncovering Pakistan’s nuclear research at Kahuta, obtaining the advance
information of Pakistan’s bombing plans in Dec 71, the training and arming of
the Mukti Bahni as a prequel to the 1971 war of liberation, are just some of
the feathers in his cap. Nevertheless, due to personal differences with Sanjay
Gandhi, he was not chosen as the successor of Kao and one Shive Mathur took his
place.
But when Morarji Desai managed to finally plant himself in
the PM’s chair, Nair faced a multitude of problems. First, he, Kao and the RAW was
accused of being the hammers for Indira Gandhi during the emergency.
Furthermore, Morarji was hell bent on finding dirt on Indira, digging deep to
uncover apparent mismanagement of funds, if only for political purposes. The
very same Morarji who had scuttled any chance of strengthening the Indian army
by denying them the required financial budget before the 1962 China war, was
back with a vengeance against the Congress.
Nair headed the RAW for just 3 months in 1977 after Kao’s
retirement, before Morarji hounded him out and decimated the rank and lines of
the RAW. Nair’s involvement in ‘Operation Casino’ identifying the kickbacks, so
also his refusal to close down operations abroad including Pakistan as ordered
by Morarji, resulted in the furious PM demoting Nair. That was the last straw
and the illustrious spymaster left RAW for good, in 1978. However, Nair did
play a smaller role in restructuring R&AW after the return of Indira Gandhi
to power in 1980.
A number of lesser posts followed, but at each juncture, he
refused to tread established lines and support sycophancy. He worked with the
minorities commission, and finally with the organization of the Asian games 1981-82
skillfully and received a Padma Bhushan for it. His last posting was as the high
commissioner of Singapore. By 1988 he had retired and moved first to London and
thence to Bangalore, and after a lonely period and undergoing two bypass
surgeries, Nair passed away in 2015, aged 96.
Seeing Kashmir getting manipulated to become a hotbed for insurgents,
the Kargil conflict in 1999, followed by the 2002 parliament attack, and later
the 2008 Mumbai attacks, were all events that would have got this aging snoop,
furious.
Many of his action-filled days are fleetingly mentioned in
his own memoirs, bereft of any details, so also in the book on Kao and in the few
on the RAW itself by others. In almost all of them, Nair is a shadow, Col
Menon, behind the curtain. So many interesting personnel passed by through
those pages as I perused them, one being the senior police officer Eric Stracey
whom I had mentioned in a previous article (the article about Cyril Stracey).
Other interesting events dot his memoirs, his attempts at learning how to glide, his
fondness for Siamese cats, and how golfing became a passion.
Let’s now see how he and his team engineered some of the more
famous intelligence coups of his life, though one must note these things are
never individual exploits and that one’s actual role is in later accounts is
always quite diffused. But as Raman introduces him, this suave, blunt in words
and ‘hard-hitting in action’ RAW officer, was well respected and considered a
master of HUMINT. As the years rolled by, as TECHINT and ELINT took over,
technology exchanged places with brave humans out in the field, though wisely not
replacing them entirely. It was no longer Nair’s domain, and his move out,
perhaps a wise choice.
The arming of the Mukti Bahni and the Agartala Case
The role of Indian intelligence in the Agartala case which
was a prelude to the 1971 war and the liberation of Bangladesh is briefly
known, though not necessarily the R&AW machinations behind the scenes. The
key person who worked behind the scenes in 1967, before the uncovering of the
case, the elusive Colonel Menon, was none other than Sankaran Nair. A meeting was
convened in Agartala sometime in 1962-63, between the IB foreign desk
operatives and the Mujib faction. The Bangla group indicated to ‘Col Menon that
the ‘group’ was eager to escalate their movement. Nair and his team thus became
involved with organizing the arming and training of the Mukti Bahni. Working under the cover of Col. Menon, he succeeded
in creating a group comprising a few Bangladeshi Navy employees as well as other
activists of the Awami League. Nair was planning the next step of arming them,
but these agents in a moment of unnecessary haste tried to raid the Pakistan
Army armory on their own. They were arrested and a sedition case named the
Agartala Case was registered. Directly implicating Mujibur Rehman later in 1968
was a ploy engineered by Ayub Khan the Pakistani PM. This was later dubbed as
the Agartala Conspiracy Case. The case was later withdrawn on 22 February 1969,
after one of the accused, Sgt. Zahurul Haq of the air force was shot dead in
prison. Nair admitted to handling various agents during the Bangladesh freedom
struggle but reconfirmed that he never met Sheikh Mujib, famously known as
Bangabandhu.
The case had huge repercussions. Some 1,500 Bengalis were
arrested in this connection. The West Pakistani government’s
keenness to prove that Sheikh Mujib was an Indian agent and a separatist
backfired and a mass movement erupted demanding immediate withdrawal of the
case and the release of all prisoners. The news of the killing of air force
officer Sgt. Zahurul Haq led to riots and eventually, the government withdrew
the case.
R Yadav in his book states - Sankaran Nair was working undercover
as Col. Menon. Nair confirmed that P.N.Ojha, a Deputy Central Intelligence
Officer of IB was his junior who was interacting with these East Pakistanis
which included some Navy employees, Police officers and some political
activists of Awami League party. Nair met these agents on border near Agartala
few months prior to their arrest in East Pakistan. These agents were warned by
Nair not to raid the armory to capture arms from the Pakistan Army, which they
did after some time. Rather, Nair suggested to them that IB would send arms to
them on a barge down the river from Agartala and they could collect these arms
at suitable destinations for the insurgency against Pakistan Army. Nair also
suggested them some separate ideas for their insurgent activities but they were
aggressive and wanted some immediate action against the Pakistan Army. They
ignored the warning of Nair and raided the armory which resulted in their
subsequent arrest and this sedition case named as Agartala Conspiracy case was
filed against them by the Pakistan Government.
Yahya Khan took over, became the dictator of Pakistan, and
surprisingly held open elections only to find the rebel Mujibur Rehman winning most
of the seats, 141 of them and talking about secession from West Pakistan. Not something they or friends from the
Western world wanted. Yahya ordered the terrible operations - Blitz and later
Searchlight in East Pakistan, to suppress dissent using the army, which led to
many atrocities, massacres, and a massive exodus of some 10 million refugees into
India.
At that point in time, the R&AW team again provided
intelligence to the insurgency’s policymakers, training the freedom fighters
and creating training camps, also publicizing the Pakistani massacres and the
plight of the refugees and supplying rebels the Mukti Bahni, with small and
medium weapons. All-out war between India and Pakistan, to liberate Bangladesh,
then took place in 1971.
Incidentally, the involvement of MKB Nair in Bangladesh is sometimes
confused with SK Nair’s (both were RAW officers) role. Brigadier MBK Nair was
the head of RAW’s technical division. According to Yadav - Brig. Nair opened
many monitoring stations of R&AW at these check-posts and inside the
Pakistani territory also to provide speedy information to the Calcutta office
of R&AW and to its headquarters in New Delhi about the training of Mukti
Bahini cadres and movement and action of the Pakistan Army. R&AW prepared a
technical network and encircled East Pakistan on all vantage points which
proved of strategic importance for the phase one action, to train the
insurgents, of the Indian Government and ultimately in the decisive liberation
war of December 1971.
Pakistani Mole handler – The Dec 1st SNAFU
The Pakistani’s launched their attack on the evening of December 3rd, which was quickly thwarted by the IAF who had been waiting. It was later discovered that the coded message from the mole had stated the date as December 3rd, but the decoders in the R&AW headquarters had incorrectly decoded it as December 1st!
Kahuta in Rawalpindi was where Project 706 i.e., the Khan laboratories were set up to develop Pakistan’s enrichment units between 1972-1983. When Pakistan started to stockpile Uranium, the US responded with sanctions, but with the Russian invasion of Afghanistan, the US needed Pakistani support to reduce any communist insurgency. Even though Pakistan crossed the enrichment threshold with Chinese assistance in 1980, it was not until much later in the 90’s, i.e., after the Russian withdrawal, that the US reimposed wide-ranging sanctions.
As the story goes, RAW operatives in Pakistan obtained leads
about the Kahuta facility and were surveilling scientists. They collected hair
samples from local barbershops which were frequented by these scientists and
got the samples across the border to India. Test results proved that these
samples exhibited radiation making it clear that Pakistan was operating
centrifuges.
Tragically this coincided with the fall of the Indira Gandhi
government and the arrival of Morarji on the scene. Kao was gone, and soon Nair
followed his steps, leaving the R&AW for good. The new government did not
support further steps. Morarji did not want any interference in Pakistani
internal affairs and denied support. Also, in an unguarded moment when talking
to Zia ul Haq, Morarji Desai revealed that India was aware of the enrichment
happening at the Kahuta facility. This had disastrous effects, Nair’s highly
placed agents were captured, and created a huge setback for RAW operations.
Operation Casino
During the Indira regime, the responsibility to hand courier
a 6 million dollar check to be deposited in a numbered account in Geneva, was
entrusted to KS Nair. Originally, he was asked to carry five suitcases of $100
currency notes, but he refused, fearing its and his safety. This was organized
by the ministry of external affairs after clearance by the finance ministry and
the PM. Nair flew to Geneva and had the
check deposited, but had no clue what it was for, until much later, at which
point it had become a scandal. Morarji had become the PM and he was hunting for
the skeletons in the many closets around Delhi. Assuming that Nair was Indira’s
henchman, sent out to deposit Sanjay’s ill-gotten wealth, Morarji launched an
investigation after Luther of the RBI hinted to him that it was Sanjay Gandhi’s
money.
Nair (as stated in his memoirs) got to know the reason at
this juncture, and found out from his finance ministry counterpart that the deposit
was actually a kickback to an Iranian financier who had with the help of the
sister of the Shah of Iran, brokered for India a 250M$ soft loan (India was
facing sanctions after the Pokhran test), and had it tagged it together with
the loan for the Kudremukh iron ore plant, to tide over India’s foreign
exchange crisis. Anyway, the case was
closed in parliament, without further inquiries being made into the matter
I am sure there are many more stories that have not been
told, but I think we can conclude with all this that Nair was an upright
administrator, a keen intelligence agent, and a splendid complement to Ramji Kao
during their years. As Hormis Tharakan who later headed the R&AW stated in
an interview with ‘The Week’ - Kao and Nair were two personalities
totally different from each other. However, they got along splendidly and
complemented each other. Kao was suave, perfectly turned out, highly religious,
soft-spoken, a teetotaler and an introvert. Nair was tough and rough, and did
not mince words. Though he had a great sense of humor, he did put the fear of
God into his subordinates. The planner and the implementer together built up a
great organization in no time, overcoming apparently insurmountable
difficulties.
On the day we completed our training, Nair came to
address us. He asked us if we had assimilated all the dirty tricks we had been
taught. We said yes. Then he told us, with the gravitas that he summoned
whenever needed: “You shall never use these tricks in pursuance of your personal
needs. These are meant solely to be employed in the service of the nation.”
Operationally, there was no one to match Nair in the organization. He commanded
much respect internationally, too, in the shadowy world of spooks.
Nair after his posting as the Indian High commissioner to
Singapore spent his last days after 1988 in London and later at Bangalore.
Nair who called himself with dry sense of humor and self-deprecating style - ‘the
idiot I am, the rolling stone which gathered moss’, passed away aged 96, in
2015.
As for the people of Ottapalam, I doubt if any of its
youngsters today have the slightest idea of who Shanks, the master spook was.
Maybe this little article will tell them.
Inside IB and RAW – K Sankaran Nair
Mission R&AW – RK Yadav
R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster – Nitin Anant Gokhale
Inside RAW: The Story of India's Secret Service – Asoka Raina
The Kaoboys of R&AW – B Raman
Pic – Courtesy
@maverikmusafir - Twitter, Dec2020
No comments:
Post a Comment