Dr. T Madhavan Nair (Dr. TM Nair) – A Multifaceted personality

Doctor, Administrator, Journalist, Social reformer, and Politician (1868-1919)

This was a man who never had any qualms about taking on any establishment, faction, or individual if he felt they were wrong. Hailing from the Tharavath ancestral home in Palghat, he chose the field of medicine, became a well-known doctor in Madras, then decided that social work was equally important, got involved in all kinds of civic and social matters. During this period, irked by the Brahmin stronghold on jobs and their control over the bureaucracy, he took them on, starting what we know today as the Anti-Brahmin or Dravidian movement, and later co-founding the Justice party. Alongside came the much written about confrontation with Annie Besant and Leadbeater, but before he could become an even more popular leader, he passed on, while visiting Britain, in 1919. That was Dr. T.M. Nair.

In the British times, in the Madras presidency, a lot of people made a beeline for Madras, its capital, leaving their traditional occupations such as agriculture, to get educated and pick up a new trade, such as medicine, engineering, law, or whatever. And there were a rare few who ventured beyond, mainly to Britain. Most of them rose to become noteworthy administrators and wrote their memoirs, some did not. This portly, domineering, barrel-chested and heavy mustachioed doctor, reminding you of a professional wrestler, was omnipresent in Madras during his times, and when he talked (his tongue was even more mordant than VK Krishna Menon’s) or wrote, people stopped what they were doing and took notice. That was Dr. Tharavath Madhavan Nair, or simply TM Nair, the doctor from Malabar. Strange is the fact that Nair died from complications of the very disease, he was considered an expert on – namely, Diabetes!

Madhavan Nair belonged to the Tharavath Tharavad in Vadakkanthara, Palghat, and was born in Jan 1868 (Tirur), to Munsif Chingicham Shankaran Nair hailing from Koduvayur, and Tharavath Kummini Amma. He did his initial schooling at the Municipal High School at Palghat and proceeded on to Madras, to continue his college education where he obtained an FA from the Presidency college. Madhavan Nair's elder brother Sankaran Nair had studied law and served as Deputy Collector while his sister Taravath Ammalu Amma became a notable Sanskrit and Malayalam scholar. Deciding to become a doctor, Madhavan joined the Madras Medical College but moved on to complete the course at the University of Edinburgh where he obtained his MB&CM in 1891 and later an MD in 1896. He completed his midwifery exam in 1893 and his house surgency at the Sussex hospital in Brighton. He also spent a while in Paris and Vienna, and along the way, learned Greek and Sanskrit and specialized in the ENT field, obtaining his MS and eventually the MD.

Early on in his student days, he took to civic duties, he was a member of various associations and societies. Mastery of the pen came with his position as one of the editors of Edinburgh University Liberal's magazine "The Student". He also spent a while in London as a Secretary and later Vice-President of the London Indian Society which was led by Dadabhai Naoroji. During a decade in Britain, he became what they called, ‘a thorough gentlemen’ with poise and a great education.

The anglicized Malayali

Nair was quite adept at Sanskrit and Malayalam, but English was his natural language, especially so after the British sojourn. Karunakaran Menon explains an incident before Dr. Nair’s departure for England in 1889 when “a few of us took a group photo ... A lady in England on seeing the photo enquired whether he had been once in petticoats and on that he tore the photo to pieces not to keep it any longer, as evidence of the garb in which he had been at that time dressed.”. After his return from Britain, he spoke in public only in English, was considered an anglophile and reputed to be the first South Indian speaker who introduced the “modern style of eloquence" by which it meant he had style, force, and humor, not just rambling on for hours using flowery phrases and unintelligible words like many others did.

Nair the Doctor

As a doctor, Nair presented numerous papers and participated in many committees, represented India on numerous occasions, chaired many groups, and was considered to be the first to study diabetes and write extensively about it. It is said that his book on Diabetes is still taught at some Indian universities. His ENT clinic in Madras bustled with patients and Dr. Nair had a lucrative practice. He was involved in the study of tropical diseases (Filaria, Leprosy) while practicing in India and frequently collaborated with his counterparts in Britain, often publishing the findings. As a member of the Municipal Corporation representing Triplicane, he used to take a keen interest in public health and often referred interesting cases to his counterparts abroad. According to Deborah Brunton (Health, Disease, and Society in Europe, 1800-1930: A Source Book) TM Nair endorsed wholly Western medicine, but was critical of the British for not doing more to give – or allow- India the benefits of science and sanitation.

Return to Madras, Journalism

Writing seems to have taken a grip of him, for we see his involvement in the Kerala Patrika, a newspaper started by Kunhirama Menon supporting the national movement (he used to contribute articles while in Britain) and later in the Madras Standard, then under the editorship of Congressman G. Parameshwaran Pillai. Pillai became editor of the Madras Standard in 1892 and Nair’s friendship with Pillai perhaps influenced his championship for the rights of the lower castes and the downtrodden.

Nair as Councilor of Triplicane

Nair decided to take a plunge into the socio-political scene and was soon the councilor for Triplicane in the Madras Corporation, a position he served from 1904-1916. He gave lectures on municipal governance in 1906 and again in 1915, and in 1912 he was elected to the Madras Legislative Council.

The quality of potable water in Madras was a favorite subject of his and he often took umbrage with FC Molony who headed the Madras Corporation. Molony was responsible for public water supply and Nair vehemently attacked the decision by Molony to supply what was known derisively as ‘Molony’s mixture’ (Molony clarifies that it was P Rajagopalachariar who coined the term) an adulterated mix of filtered and unfiltered water (i.e., the terrible stuff) to create an unpopular derivative.

Nair soon found another nemesis, Pitti Theagaroya Chetty (Chettiar), on water issues. When Nair ordered that washing of clothes in the Triplicane tank should be stopped forthwith and that the locals be taxed for maintenance, Chettiar opposed it and won the vote which ensued. Chettiar had previously wanted free water for his temple, but Nair would not allow it. Matters would have remained thus, and the two quarreled in public all the time, but finally, Dr. C. Natesa Mudaliar, a forerunner in supporting the non-Brahmin community’s problems, brokered peace between the two. These three worked in tandem after this and until Nair’s death.

The working man’s friend

During the discussions around revising the Factory act, we can see Dr. Nair, representing the Indian worker, working ceaselessly as a member of the labor commission, issuing an oft-quoted and strongly critical Minute of dissent in 1908 (Parliamentary Papers, Volume 74) focusing on the medical as well as economical aspects. He complained about the poor air quality in the mills and high humidity, irking their owners, and had no qualms in stating that Indian employers fared worse (he however singles out Tata and Sons as an exemplary employer) and treated their laborers badly. Nair’s opinions, well backed up by evidence and strongly worded, were respected and taken seriously by the British, throughout his life.

Nair’s minority report and dissent note was the basis behind the final act of 1911. It resulted in many changes, securing a weekly holiday for all factory workers, restricting working hours to eleven for women, a mandatory hour and a half rest, prohibiting working women and children at night, raising the working age of children, and restricting their work hours, to name a few.

Antiseptic Magazine and Wartime work

Antiseptic, a monthly journal of medicine and surgery, the first of its kind in India, edited by him appeared in May, 1904 with Dr. U Rama Rao as its proprietor and manager. Later versions featured articles about Diabetes and other subjects, which were of high quality, often picked up by journals overseas. The magazine continued publication for almost 16 years.

TM Nair served on the hospital ship HS Madras (originally SS Tanda a steamship owned by BI Steam navigation Company to transport Chinese from Calcutta to the Far East) maintained with volunteer War funds during WW 1 as a full-time surgeon, and rendered medical service to wounded soldiers at Mombasa, Zanzibar, the Persian Gulf, and Europe, until 1915, after which he resigned and came back to Madras. His report on gunshot wounds is quite an interesting read.

Nair, Annie Besant & Leadbeater

Though a medical journal, Nair used to slip political articles into his Antiseptic magazine. Annie Besant had by this time, living in Madras and anchoring the popular Theosophical society, started championing the Home Rule for India. Her emphasis on the Brahmanical past of India, a base of the Theosophy ideology, placed her as the main opponent of the Dravidians or the non-Brahmins and started a massive political dispute. Natesan, Chettiar, but mainly Dr. Nair, spearheaded the opposition’s response.

One of the articles Dr. Nair published was about child abuse. Nair alleged that Besant’s associate Charles Webster Leadbeater imposed homosexual tendencies on some of the boys in his care, under the guise of “initiating” rites. Besant sued Nair in 1913, for defamation, but lost the case. Besant appealed to the Privy court in Britain but lost again. The story, covering Besant, Leadbeater, Narayanaih, his two sons (Jiddu Krishnamurthy the purported messiah, was one who later became famous), is a long and sordid one. Nair covered much of it in his Antiseptic magazine, later collated and published as a book. There was no love lost between Besant and Nair and they fought each other ferociously, on many fronts. One can assume that the home rule ideology met its end due to the efforts of Dr. Nair and the justice party.

Anti-Brahmin agitations, Dravidian movement

Madras at that time, had a strong Brahmin lobby, comprising three groups - namely the Mylapore, Vambakkam (relatively minor), and Egmore groups. The Mylapore Group, the strongest, comprising high profile lawyers and journalists, kept Congress in its moderate camp with regards to its political demands and manifesto. Many non-Brahmin Hindus and the depressed classes, for this reason, criticized the Indian National Congress for being the representative of Brahmin interests leading to the rise of a retaliatory faction, i.e., the Egmore Group - which took a more extremist stand on various subjects. The “Egmore group” comprised both Brahmans and non-Brahmans. C. Sankaran Nair and Dr. T. M. Nair were among many other prominent brahmins.

Dr. Nair was a regular at the Indian National Congress gatherings until 1916 starting as a volunteer, he even presided over the North Arcot Congress conference at Chittoor in 1907. However, he blamed it and the Brahmin lobby for his loss in a 1916 election (a seat to the Imperial Legislature in Delhi), due to it not backing him sufficiently. He left Congress, in a huff. Another wounded ego was that of Thiyagaraya Chettiar, who was denied a seat on the podium at a temple festival, as a lower caste, even though he had been the biggest donor for the celebration. The common grouse of both Nair and Chettiar was thus the Brahmin posturing at the prime position in the caste ladder, something they would not tolerate. Everything they did later, was to bring down the pillars of this caste hierarchy. Notwithstanding all that, Nair also cared about the common man and the Swadeshi movement was something he stood for, and in 1905, he referred to the exemplary decision by the Irish house of commons to use locally made apparel and furniture.

Even though Nair was not anti-brahmin and did admire some of their educated and good qualities, he maintained that the non-Brahmin who could be as good, or better, was unnecessarily kept down. His opinion put eloquently was – The brahmins toiled not, neither did they spin – The sweating slaves supplied them with everything, and they, in turn, cultivated spirituality. Soon Nair was frequenting stages with his popular and strident anti-Brahmin tirade which many thousands attended, which was the start of the Dravidian movement of 1916.

Nair’s tenure in the Justice party

In Nov 1916, some 30 odd leaders, including T M Nair and P Tyagaraja Chettiar, met at the Victoria Public Hall in Madras to form a joint-stock company, the South Indian People's Association, to publish newspapers in English, Telegu, and Tamil to express non-Brahman grievances. Within a month, they issued the 'Non- Brahmin Manifesto' and announced the formation of the South India Liberal Federation with explicit ideological and political lines. That was the start of the Justice Party. Nair never attacked religion but always focused on representation. Heavily funded, the party had no difficulty taking off. The party ran an English newspaper called The Justice, with Nair editing it, until his death in 1919. At that time many opined that the Justice Party was supported by Montague to get support for his reforms, and people had a feeling that the Justice party was too pro-British, augmented by the fact that Justice condoned Gen Dyer for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and also opposed non-cooperation. The Justice Party also supported the relative continuance of British rule in return for a proportionate reservation of seats in the Madras Legislative Council. Even though they did a lot of good for the local non-Brahmin populace, they were often accused to be British puppets, and in nonconformance with the national movements led by Congress.

Montford reforms

Dr. Nair was the only non-Brahman leader who made a strong impression on Montagu. Montagu concluded that Dr. Nair was “most eloquent, rather impressive, and a vigorous personality, but he has obviously got a bee in his bonnet, because he explained that the Home Rule movement was financed by German money, nevertheless pointing out that he was very fierce on communal representation. Montford reforms – a usage coined by Nair (Montague Chelmsford) covering the introduction of self-governing institutions, gradually in British India, was not very popular upon release and felt to be insignificant. Nair did not agree to its meager non-brahmin representation and eventually got a chance to go and argue his case in Britain, in 1918. His connections with Britain and his ability to speak forcibly were of critical importance in the demand for communal representation from Parliament, and the reason for the party’s choice as their spokesman.

A furor erupted when he was issued a passport - Tilak was not issued a passport, but Nair was, resulting in rumors that it was because the Justice party supported the British. A new report said – The Government had granted a passport to, of all persons - Dr. T. M. Nair, the anti home ruler, the political renegade, on the allegation that he (the sturdy, stalwart, stupendous Madras doctor) had become such a physical wreck - as to require attention in Britain. The British administration clarified that they granted it only due to health reasons. In reality, he was in poor health and suffering badly as a result of advanced diabetes.

Final visit to Britain, death

Nair’s trip to London in 1918 was a success, he spoke well and his arguments were listened to carefully. Upon his return to Madras, he was convinced that modified reforms would pass. But the situation did not change and the representation demands did not pan out. Things went from bad to worse and Nair was deputed again to go to London and argue the case. Nair quite ill by now knew that his return to India from that trip was no longer certain. On reaching London, preparations for the speech started, Nair finalized the draft and provided key contact details to his team, as his health was failing rapidly. Eventually, he passed away in his sleep, on July 18th, 1919, and was cremated at Golden Green. KPS Menon studying at Oxford attended. Many obituaries were written, and his passing left the Justice party rudderless, for a time.

It was during the 1918 trip that KM Panikkar, then studying at Oxford, met him. He records this in his autobiography - Dr T. M. Nair was a very different type. There never was a manlier Malayali. A leonine face, a long curving moustache, massive chest, a somewhat portly figure and powerful arms made up his impressive physical presence. His intellect and powers of expression were equally uncommon. One had only to talk to him for a couple of minutes to fall under his spell. In the most eminent company. he achieved effortless primacy. I have never seen an Indian to equal him as a conversationalist. Although T. M. Nair achieved fame as a skilled physician, his astonishing intellect could master any subject with equal ease. As leader of the Madras Corporation, he was ready to discuss engineering with engineer and law with lawyers. In civic administration, he had no peer in South India. As an editor and orator, he was matchless. Above all, he was eminently sociable. He was a connoisseur of food and drink, with unerring taste for wine, tobacco and good cuisine. A bon vivant, Nair was always open-handed with his money. In spite of this cosmopolitanism, Dr Nair never ceased to be a Malayali and I have often heard him quote Nambiar and Ezhuthachan in conversation. People remember him today as the founder and leader of the non-Brahmin movement. Although the force of the movement has now waned, T. M. Nair will not be forgotten by Madras. Nair had come to London to lobby against the Montague-Chelmsford reforms. Although I had no sympathy for his views, I was eager to meet such an eminent personality. I was introduced to him by Sir Frank Brown, an assistant editor of The Times. We were close friends for about three or four months and I used to meet Dr Nair almost daily in the period just before my return to India. He returned to India a month after I did, but ironically, we were not able to meet in India.

Post Nair years – Justice Party

After his death, the party declined to cooperate with the Southborough committee which had been appointed to draw up the franchise framework for the proposed reforms, due to Brahmin presence in the committee. After negotiations, a compromise ("Meston's Award") was reached in 1920. 28 of the 63 general seats in plural member constituencies were eventually reserved for non-Brahmins.

The Government of India Act 1919 implemented the Montagu-Chelmsford reforms, instituting a Diarchy in Madras Presidency. The diarchal period extended from 1920 to 1937, encompassing five elections. Justice party remained in power for 13 of 17 years, save an interlude 1926–30. After Justice won the election and got into power, they initiated several egalitarian moves such as the upliftment of women and the marginalized, access to water (for the lower castes) from public ponds, women’s suffrage, abolishment of the Devadasi system, regulation of college admissions, etc.

Nevertheless, many of Dr. Nair’s ideals were forgotten after his death. Social injustice perhaps dropped lower in the list of concerns, and party infighting ensued. Neither Brahmins nor Muslims supported Justice and membership declined when some lower castes also left the party in a huff. Eventually, the party was voted out of power and remained in the political wilderness until the arrival of Periyar EV Ramasamy in 1938 who transformed it into the Dravidar Kazhagam in 1944.

Though there are roads, medals, and schools, still around, instituted in Nair’s honor, nobody quite connects those to the persona who once was a byword in Madras. In his heydays, any luminary visiting Madras made it a point to call on him and a notable mention is that of the great painter Ravi Varma and his uncle, who called on him often when they visited Madras in 1902, recording the event. Many papers and booklets authored by him are testament to his brilliant mind, medical, social or political.

Kerala forgot Dr. Nair a long time ago and only a few in Palghat still connect to the name. The Tharavath home is a Kalyana mandapam these days. But I think this essay may go on to remind some that a great man once lived a short life, fought for the repressed and for their equality, always standing up and talking to the British, on equal terms.



Intach Palghat - Arun - for articles on TM Nair ( K Vipinkumar) and RK Pillai (V Shanmugha Das) On a lighter vein AV Menon contributing to a Khushwant Singh’s joke book has this to add - Dr. T. M. Nair, a well-known politician of Madras of the early nineties, while in London used to frequent a particular pub in the East End. His usual drink was a cocktail of vermouth and gin, the code word for which between, his regular waiter and himself was ‘virgin’. Once in the absence of the regular waiter, the one substituting for him came to take Dr. Nair's orders. "The usual virgin", Dr. Nair said. After a minute or two, the waiter came back and whispered into the ear of his client, "One cannot be found in London at present, Sir."

Politics and Social Conflict in South India - By Eugene F. IrschickThe Justice party – Dr P RajaramParliamentary Papers, Volume 74The non-Brahmin movement and Dr. T.M. Nair – T.P Sankarankutty NairDictionary of national biography vol.3, TM Nair – TK RavindranAn Autobiography - KM Panikkar