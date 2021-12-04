Ganesha’s curse

The tragic tale of Harriet Quimby, America’s pioneer aviatrixThis is yet another incredible story, and the latter part will be better understood by an Indian. Now you may wonder how Ganesha the elephant-headed God, so revered by Indians, could have anything to do with a woman named Harriet Quimby in America, that too, early in the 20th century. Well, I am gliding into the flying arena again, if you recall my article on Mohan Singh. Harriet Quimby was the first woman to gain a pilot’s license in the United States in 1911, the first to fly a monoplane, the first to do a night flight, and was the first woman to fly across the English Channel in 1912. Starting out as a journalist, she evolved into writing for magazines, doing critiques for dramas, and screenplays, even acting in Hollywood. Quimby then took to flying in 1911 but lost her life a few months later. This is the story of those few months, and of her misadventure with the Hindu God, recounted in her own words.
At a time when the western world lived under Victorian
morals, where women stayed at home, cooked and looked after children, Quimby
drove a car, wielded a camera, and flew an airplane, much to the consternation
of frowning men, who simply disapproved it and resented her actions as well as
her entry into an all-male domain. Sadly, for 80 years after she left us,
nobody bothered about her exploits and it was only in 1991 that a postage stamp
was issued in her honor. While some loved her, many feared her liberated
outlook, and a lot ignored this fascinating lady, during her heydays.
In the late 18th century, a few Frenchwomen had taken
to ballooning and, in the 19th, we see a few instances of American
women doing likewise. But the concept of flight became a reality when the
Wright brothers proved its feasibility in 1903 and in March 1910, Raymonde de
LaRoche of France became the first lady pilot to get a flying license. Those
were the pioneering days of flight, which Quimby was exposed to.
Footloose and fiercely independent, she wrote initially
about the immigrant communities, the Chinese, the Italians, Germans and Irish,
and soon started to travel and become the magazine’s travel correspondent.
Visiting Cuba, Europe, the Caribbean, Egypt, South America and Africa, she
started to add photographs taken with her camera, to her reports (one photo report
of the Hindu coolies in the Caribbean is quite arresting!). It was her
experience riding a racing car with a male driver that took her to the edge as
one could term it from a risk perspective. In 1906, she then convinced somebody
to give her driving lessons, and purchased a car (in those days called a
runabout), and drove to work, all unimaginable things for a working girl. The
reader should now note that it was a time in history when unladylike acts such
as smoking in public, could lead to fines and arrests.
Always on the lookout for newsworthy and unique stories,
Harriet Quimby befriended a small group of pioneering aviators at Belmont Park
in Long Island NY, in 1910, with the help of her friend Matilde Moisant. At an
air show event, she saw a frail wooden plane being flown about, so also
dirigibles, monoplanes and biplanes piloted by 24 of the world’s greatest
pilots, American, British and French included. Glen Curtiss, whom I had introduced
in the Mohan Singh article, was there as well.
But one nosy reporter did espy this intrepid trainee and
wrote of a “willowy brunette Dresden China aviatrix with blue eyes” who was
learning how to fly, an incredibly controversial topic of that time. A woman
trying to fly? Unimaginable! Well, the girls put in the $500-$1,000 fees, a
deposit of $1,000-1,500 towards any damages, and spent five weeks learning how
to fly the rickety wooden framework plane. No helmets or protective gear were
available those days and castor and engine oil spray drenched their faces and
dress as they flew along in the cold air, wearing a man’s leather suit and
goggles. Her first test in July 1911 went well, but her landing was 100’ off
the takeoff location (planes then did not have brakes, to stop motion), and the
Aero Club officials were relieved they did not have to pass her.
Even though it proved difficult, she managed to acquire her own
plane from the Moisant factory and in Sept 1911 started flying for a fee, at
professional meets, also flying her first night flight, but mind you these were
all pretty short flights lasting a few minutes since those early monoplanes
were quite difficult to control. In October she became the first person to land
a plane in Mexico! But they had to return to the US quickly as a revolution
took root and Zapata was gunning for Madero.
It was in Mexico that Harriet decided to try the English
Channel crossing, but in secret, as a Miss Craig, lest somebody beat her to the
draw. She sailed for Britain with Leo Stevens, a friend and her new manager, in
March 2012 and convinced the London Daily mirror sponsor and cover the event in
return ($5,000 was offered by a private sponsor) for exclusive rights over the
story. A 50HP Louis Breliot XI monoplane would be used for the crossing and she
would order and take a 70HP machine back to the states. If the plane was lost,
Stevens was to pay Bleriot the cost for the spindly, rickety contraption,
considered a fast plane and with many innovations, such as an enclosed
fuselage, engine in front of the pilot, assembly in 30 minutes, and so on,
rivaling the only other design, the Curtiss monoplane.
As she waited for the weather to clear, Eleanor Trehawke
Davis flew across the channel, but as a passenger, taking out some of the
novelty. Davis became the first woman to cross the channel in a plane, literally.
Quimby, disappointed, was certain that somebody in the Mirror had ratter her
out.
Meanwhile, Matilde retired and fortunately for her, the last
flight ended with her narrowly escaping death as the plane caught fire after a
heavy landing. When WW1 started and her request to fly for the US air force was
negated, she joined up with the Red Cross, as a nurse in France. For some
reason, Harriet and Matilde till then very thick friends drifted apart.
As usual, that July, she fingered her good luck charms nervously
when she came in, but there was one object which had not accompanied her this
time. In fact, she had penned a lengthy article about that object, a little
brass idol of Lord Ganesha, just a few weeks ago. She had picked it up at
London, before the Channel crossing, it had previously been owned by a French
pilot, who had bad luck with it, who then gave it to another man, who too had
ill luck and finally, it was sent off to the Daily Mirror’s office, for disposal.
So, let’s see what she had to say about the idol. Quoting
Harriet Quimby….
It is a curious thing but all women flyers are superstitious.
And again, it isn’t so curious either. All people who follow a calling in which
chance enters largely are superstitious. My superstition is Ganesha, a little
ancient brass idol. He brought me such bad luck and was such a misbehaved
person that I simply had to kill him. So, he had his little brass head sawed
off and he's been wonderfully behaved ever since. You must not laugh when I
tell you that I think there is something to the little beast. He looked so
grumpy and so eerie that he used to give me the shivers, although the beast was
quite likeable at first. The idol had an elephant head, on a man-like body,
with two legs crossed and a third leg very conveniently stuck out of his elbow.
He also had three arms, all busy, and a very fat stomach. Unlike Buddha, who
sits and broods over the earth, Ganesha showed his potential for a lively
disposition. One hand held an axe, another a hook, and the third a stone. The
free foot looked as if it might kick out from the shoulder at any moment
When first I saw him, it was in the office of the London
Daily Mirror. He was in with other talismans and idols who had brought their owner’s
bad luck. The Daily Mirror decided to round up these misbegotten omens of
ill-luck. Thousands poured in from all over the city. This Saturday afternoon
when I retrieved the little brass idol, he was ready for the funeral pyre. At
the time I did not know of his unsavory past.
I tied him to my Bleriot on my Channel crossing. As I
said he was so likable at first, I wished him to be my good luck charm, but I
also wore my jewelry. Perhaps he was the cause of the foul weather over the
Channel and my difficulty with the engine. Thinking back my lucky jewelry
probably neutralized his power during my flight.
Harriet then goes on to explain the reverses - The Ganesha
idol had been tied to the 50 HP Bleriot. She thought that her problems handling
the plane initially, as well as the foggy weather, were due to the idol. She
also assumed that the matter of Davis beating her to the draw as well as the
fact that the man who offered her $5,000 for the crossing had also gone back on
his word, were all due to Ganesha. Later on, she had problems clearing the new
70HP Bleriot at US customs and that was when she really started to suspect
Ganesha.
"I believe he meant to do things I accused him of,
it seemed to me that way, So I spanked him and set him out as a paperweight, a
humiliating position for one so ancient. It was no use. He simply would not
behave, His tricks were just as mean and unfriendly, Then I took a hammer to
him, but your true aristocrat is tenacious of life and I couldn't dent him
anywhere." Quimby then took strong and irrevocable action, "I decided
he should die after holding court over him and rehearsing his evil actions, in
this Court of convenience, he did not even have the benefit of counsel or a Jury
trial. He had to die. Afterward I was sorry for him, but law is law, and the
sentence had to be carried out. But how?"
Obviously, he could not be electrocuted or hanged, nor
poisoned nor shot for his misbehaved soul was solid brass. In the midst of my
problem a reporter suggested that Ganesha should have his head cut off. That is
a fitting end for any gentleman, and according to ancient custom quite the proper
thing. In the engraving room of the newspaper are some glittering circular saws
that go through brass like a knife through cheese.
So, I took Ganesha into the darkened engraving room that
was to be his death chamber and had a worker hold him in front of the saw.
Nervously I noted him lying on the steel table as the saw's sharp teeth tried
to do their work. Suddenly the saw stopped cutting. Ganesha was not willing to
die. The workman examined Ganesha, he demanded to know what kind of brass went
into this stubborn little aristocrat. I could not tell except that it must be
very tough, quite appropriate to Ganesha’s disposition. It took two saw blades
before the shrieking stooped and his head flew off. He was too hot to touch for
a while, but when I cooled him off in water, he seemed a sorry sight. Now I
still have him on my desk as a paperweight. When he behaves he can have his
head back, but the minute he starts any of his old tricks, I‘ll take his head
away from him.
Since he lost his head a week ago, things have gone
splendidly, now maybe it is, and maybe it isn't, his former influence, but just
the same, things are going better. I am going to let him wear his head a full
day, sometime soon, to see if I have cured him of his unsavory ways.
July 12th - 1912 – Boston – Harriet Quimby emerged from the hangar
in her plum outfit, talked to reporters, grandly stating that she had no plans
to crash the plane into the icy waters. The
mechanic and her manager gave the thumbs up on the plane, all seemed OK.
William Willard, the manager of the Boston air meet decided to ride pillion
behind her. Soon the plane was off, for a 27-mile ride. After the circuit
around Boston light, she looped back, gliding sharply from 5000’ to 2000’.
Suddenly the plane’s tail rose sharply and Willard was tossed out of the
aircraft. The plane was quickly unbalanced, and Quimby, fighting for control,
tried to get the nose back up. The nose did rise up and for the onlookers
below, it seemed Quimby had regained control. A split second later, the tail
again kicked up, the plane went into a nosedive, and Quimby was thrown out of
her aircraft. The two bodies continued their death plunge into the shallow
waters, while the Bleriot righted itself and quietly glided itself to a stop in
the mud. Blanche Scott, the other woman pilot who was in the air, witnessed the
tragedy from above.
Had there been seat belts, the accident could have been
avoided. Onlookers, including Stevens, opined that the impulsive 190lbs Willard
had leaned forward to speak to Quimby, unbalancing the plane. But that was just
theory, like others who said it was due to too steep a glide, a gust of wind,
broken rudder wires, lifting tailplanes and what not. Anyway, Harriet Quimby, the pioneering pilot, the
bird woman, the bluebird (her costume was actually purple and designed by
herself) the typewriter lady, the one who could repair her car herself, was no
more. A terrible newspaper headline, echoing the times and showing an
incredible lack of respect, stated - Little Miss Dresden China Broken at Last!
Matilde Moisant never flew again and died in 1964. Blanche
Scott retired from flying in 1916 and worked in the films as a scriptwriter and later did radio shows. On September 6, 1948, Scott became the first
American woman to fly in a jet when she was the passenger in a TF-80C piloted
by Chuck Yeager. She died in Jan 1970. Stevens went back to creating and
patenting safety equipment for pilots including the parachute, became an army
instructor. He passed away in 1944.
Aftermath
The article Harriet Quimby wrote about her Ganesha and excerpted
verbatim was published in the World magazine two weeks after her death, with
one of her later biographers opining that it was perhaps originally written so,
for publicity. Some believe that the Ganesha Hoodoo story was concocted later.
While those who do not believe in such things might say that
her ill-luck returned after she replaced the head on Ganesha’s severed neck,
detractors would say that she should never have disrespected the holy idol. However
much admirable her story and character are, any Hindu would affirm without any
doubt, that her callous attitude to the idol, resulted in misfortune.
Then again, this is what happened, and you can draw your own conclusions.
Hard to believe, isn’t it?
References and inputs from...Acknowledged with many thanks.
The Harriet Quimby Scrapbook – Giacinta Bradley Koontz
