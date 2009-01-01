The Bombay Riots - 1921

The Prince of Wales Visit 1921
Lots of things happened in 1921, good and bad. Insulin was discovered, the communist party was formed in China, Hitler became the leader of the Nazi party, Einstein was nominated for the Nobel prize, and so on and so forth. In British India, KR Narayanan and Satyajit Ray were born, Tagore inaugurated his Viswabharathi university, Gandhiji’s noncooperation movement supported by the united front shook up the administration and the English bigwigs in the UK were becoming a nervous lot. What alarmed them however was the Moplah rebellion in Malabar which fanning out in the south, alienating the Muslims and the Hindus in an otherwise laidback region. The communal overtones needed to be handled carefully and differently from the methods which had culminated in a tragedy at Amritsar just two years earlier.
1919 and 1920 were bad years following the massacre at
Amritsar and throughout 1920, India continued to be in a serious state of unrest.
The Non-Cooperation movement linked up with the Khilafat movement dear to the
Muslims, and as days went by, the latter became increasingly turbulent; they
wanted to cast their loyalty to the Turkish Sultan, their Caliph or Khalifa, and
not the King-Emperor. Other issues such as the poor monsoon, a threat of famine
etc. were making both the administrators and the common man feel that matters
were getting out of control, that Government authority was breaking down.
Strikes followed in Bombay, Ahmedabad and Kanpur and the earlier feeling that Indian
support for the WW1 would result in some good, were soon negated.
As the police proved to be ineffectual and the Khilafat
undertones continued to feed the frenzy in Malabar, martial law had to be
declared and the army was brought in from Bangalore and Burma, in order to deal
with the unrest and violence. The military took care of the rioters and rebels
ruthlessly, and in the intervening days, as morals were shed and violence
reigned supreme, members of all communities suffered huge losses in life and
property, leaving the Malabar administration in utter disarray. Slowly things started
to get back on even keel, but religious amity which was once prevalent in the
region got replaced by hostile animosity, and polarized communities took to
avoiding each other.
But there was an important event, planned a long time ago,
which was the visit of the Prince of Wales to India, underway. The British had
come to an agreement with some princes that the event would not be overshadowed
by dissent and violence, though Gandhiji and the Congress hesitated from making
such a commitment. Barbara N. Ramusack’s book on the Princes of India, reveals
to us that things had not improved in 1920 and the princes had suggested that Edward
dole out some boons if he were to be seen as populist.
The intent of these tours through the royal domains was of
course to instill awe and respect for the distant monarch, through the visit of
his representative. It had to have the pomp and monarchical splendor if only
for the people to always remember fondly of the day when they saw a future
king, who traveled thus far to see them! Well, it was actually a little bit
more, since Edward was supposed to inaugurate the imperial legislative assembly
as well as the chamber of princes and stamp a royal approval on new administrative
processes in India. The tour which was planned for 1920 was postponed due to
royal fatigue, as well as the revolts in India. The inauguration was therefore done
by the Duke of Connaught and Edward rested. But as Edward rested royally, India
was convulsed with rebellions, and it was a dissenting country which awaited
him, with the rumblings under the surface picking up in frequency, and tending
towards something much bigger. Cancellation would not do, for Gandhi would add it
as a feather on his cap! From the British viewpoint the visit was on, the
Prince of Wales’s trip would be of some value during the deepening
confrontation between the Indian nationalists and the British Raj, or so they
felt.
The logistics had been carefully prepared as a PR event
replete with glowing tributes and a lot of handclaps, and Edward‘s route was to
cover many cities and towns which were trouble-free and friendly to the crown. Would
that event go well or would other events mess it up even more? Well, that is
what this story is all about, the happenings in Bombay prior to, during and
after the arrival of Edward Albert Christian George Andrew Patrick David - the stylish
Prince of Wales.
This is also a story where we find a normally placid lot,
the Parsees and the Anglo Indians of Bombay, pitted against the other
communities of Bombay in a short, but bloody and violent riot which later came
to be known as the Prince of Wales riot. It occurred between 17th and
20th November 1921, coinciding with the arrival of the Prince of
Wales, the future King Edward VIII to the metropolis.
The prince’s steamship was to arrive grandly in Bombay and
the man would walk through the Gateway of India, which was still under
construction, a symbol of "conquest and colonization" commemorating
British colonial legacy. A trip that would cover some 40,000 miles in 8 months
was underway. While most of the sailing was in the frigate Renown, the Dufferin
would take him on the shorter legs to Burma and Calcutta. For the night time
land trips, three trains were placed at his disposal, so also camels, elephants, and palanquins for his royal comfort on rough terrains!
On Nov 17th, he arrived in Bombay. The official record explains the arrival in formal terms – His barge swung alongside the Apollo Bandar, where the Viceroy awaited him, and he passed through the imposing Gateway of India—a lofty, unfinished arch at the waterside— to a crowded amphitheater beyond. Here, in the presence of a glittering assemblage, he stood under a silken canopy, on a carpet of cloth of gold, and read the King's Message. The state procession, with its escort of scarlet cavalry, carried him through five miles of beflagged streets from the modern European city into a residential quarter fully mobilized in his honour, and thence to Government House at the end of Malabar Point.
The obvious sincerity of the welcome on the route was in
striking contrast with the disaffection revealed elsewhere. The rioting in the
bazaars, that necessitated the employment of armored cars, never extended
beyond the limits of the Indian quarter. The Prince heard no discordant note in
the rejoicing, saw no sign of hostility in the faces around him.
This was true not only of his first journey through
Bombay, but of all other appearances there in public as well. He went about
freely outside the native city, fulfilling a program that was in no wise
affected by the pressure of political agitators. He walked through a dense
throng of Indians on the maidan—a great open space skirting the European
quarter—with no more apparent precautions than might be taken to secure him
elbow-room in a London crowd. He visited the University, the Seamen's
Institute, and the Yacht Club; presented colors to the 7th Rajput’s on the Maidan
in the presence of a vast crowd, and witnessed a fine naval and military
pageant which followed the final cricket match of the quadrangular tournament
between teams representing the Presidency and the Parsees.
The president of the Bombay Corporation, a Bombay once an
area gifted many years ago by the Portuguese as a dowry to the Portuguese bride
marrying a British Prince, grandly announced that they regarded the throne of
England as the enduring symbol of the principles of equity, justice and
liberty.
But what we failed to see in these words was that the
discontent which had been brewing for months had actually spilled out into a
riot just after the speeches by the Prince had been made and the dignitaries
left the podium. Let’s take a look at the day, but before that, a little
introduction to the Parsee and the Anglo-Indian population in Bombay, two of
the groups friendly to the British monarchy.
With the advent of British power in India better and
brighter days dawned for the Parsees. The British encouraged the enterprising
lot to settle down at Bombay, gave them the land, and they quickly became a
bridge between the indigenous peoples and the ruling British, getting immensely
prosperous, along the way. Shipbuilding and trading established them as a
favorite go-between in the British scheme of things and the lucrative opium
trade with China, got them the steady volumes to build upon and prosper. After
the Suez Canal was opened in 1869, Bombay incidentally had become India’s
principal port. In addition to opium trading and shipbuilding, the Parsees
controlled the many cotton mills of Bombay, cotton being a product in great
demand in the west, particularly America. Soon they branched out into other
industries, transport and whatnot, establishing themselves at the top of the
hierarchy of the Indian peoples. But there was one problem, one which comes
from wealth and education, for the educated Parsee also wished to be regarded
as being separate from the other communities of India, especially so since they
were westernized in their habits, they felt they were more British than Indian. After all, they wore suits and western outfits, ate the British way, played the
piano, played cricket, spoke fluent English, wore custom shoes, carried
themselves proudly, and even attempted to reform the lower masses! Well, one
thing was clear - all this was soon going to create more harm than good, as
wise men muttered.
Quite a few Parsees were firmly behind Gandhi’s
noncooperation movement. Some though involved with the Congress, retained a
certain amount of reverence for the British, while some others trod the main
course, with Gandhiji. The Indian leader courted this affluent community early,
in his efforts to confront the English, for they not only held the purse
strings but also had the ear of the British. Gandhiji nevertheless, always held genuine respect for this community with whom he had dealt while in South
Africa. He kept exhorting all of them to join the Swaraj movement, but somewhere
along the way, a number of not so nationalistic Parsees got alienated from the
Indian leader, and his ideology.
Many from the upper echelon Parsees kept aloof from the
popular anti-British movements and even stated their distaste in the press, for
they also feared an India of the future, governed by strident religious
communities such as the Hindu and the Muslim, fearing they would be sidelined
as an 80,000 strong micro minority. Most of all, they did not want to support
something which threatened their very livelihood – the mills, the offices where
they worked, the legal and financial sectors, all of which would be soon
brought to a standstill by these movements. Another huge threat was the
Gandhiji ban on alcohol sales, for the Parsees not only loved his peg or two but
also owned most of the liquor shops in Bombay. They also rented and controlled
the palm farms down south which produced the toddy and arrack, and all that
business would be bankrupted if they supported prohibition. So, while some
moved with Gandhiji, others remained wary and knew that this all the
frustration and pent-up emotion of the community was going to erupt, one day.
The Anglo Indians were also a community left in a quandary,
for the nation seemed to have no place for them, be it on the British side who
treated them with disdain, or the nationalists who mistrusted their loyalties.
They had always thrown their lot with the British and had little connection
with the nationalists or the swaraj movements, barring a few rare individuals.
The British seeing this did think of creating some safe havens for them, but
with the jobs available only in cities, these enclaves such as Whitefield and Mccluskiegunj
were only of interest to wealthy retirees. In Bombay, they congregated in
Colaba, Byculla, Bandra, Mahim and worked for the railways, police, air force,
navy and so on. Anglo-Indians also participated actively in the armed forces of
the Empire, military and police and some muttered that the Government was not
fully utilizing their services. In fact, many were anti Gandhi, right through
the movement.
At 1030 AM, Gandhiji lit the bonfire, and the flames swept
upwards as suits and caps, and many objects of apparel with a western feel were
consigned to the flames. Sir Jejeebhoy read out Bombay’s welcome while a group
of Parsee girls danced a Garba for the prince. After the event, the Parsees and
the Christians boarded a few trams and other vehicles heading home to the
suburbs. What they had not planned for was the hostile reception planned by the
rioters, mainly workers from the Elphinstone mills, waiting just outside the
police ring. The mob attacked the trams, assaulted all western attire clad
Parsees, Anglo Indians, as well as the few Europeans, resulting in utter chaos.
They continued with attacks on liquor shops, smashed trams and killed a few
policemen.
Naresh Fernandez explains in his fine book City Adrift - Many
of those lessons were learned during the Non-Cooperation Movement, launched in
1920. Among its cornerstones was the idea of swadeshi—self-reliance, with its
attendant strategy of boycotting foreign goods. As was to be expected, the
campaign, which had direct impact on Bombay’s wallet, divided opinion in
India’s industrial capital. While mill workers and the Gujarati and Marwari
traders in the city’s cloth markets were keen supporters of the nationalist
cause, mill owners, who often needed to import machinery, tended to be loyal to
the British. Among the exceptions was Umar Sobani, the owner of Elphinstone
Mill. On 31 July 1921, as 12,000 people gathered in the compound of his
factory, Sobani stepped forward to set fire to a huge pile of foreign-made
clothes. Volunteers had gone door to door collecting garments for the bonfire.
By one account, the clothes tossed into the bonfire were worth Rs 30,000. The
bonfires were lit again on 17 November, the day that the Prince of Wales
arrived in Bombay to tour the empire he would later inherit. Gandhi’s followers
wanted the flames to be high enough for the prince to see as he landed at
Apollo Bunder, far across town. But the day ended in violence.
The mob fury continued for the next five days as the Parsees
and Anglo Indians retaliated. Parsees, Muslims, Jews, Christians, Anglo
Indians, mill laborers, all continued with rioting in their own areas, fighting
with one other as the attacks became communal in nature. The Parsees attacked
anybody wearing a Gandhi cap and the Anglo Indians as well as the Europeans retaliated
with ammunition they possessed. There were also rumors that there were some
British CID hands behind many of the events, those police wanting to teach
Gandhi a lesson and expose him as the one who instigated these riots. It was
also felt that the police in general supported the Parsee, Christian and the
Jewish sides.
Gandhiji felt that the Parsees had been wronged and castigated the warring lot thus – Hindus and Mussulmans will be unworthy of freedom if they do not defend them and their honor with their lives.’ It was therefore incumbent upon the Hindus and Muslims of Bombay to express their ‘full and free repentance’; otherwise, he could not ‘face again the appealing eyes of Parsi men and women’. He also added for the first time that defensive violence may be acceptable by stating - Certainly the Parsee Mavalis are less to blame and ‘I can excuse the aggrieved Parsees and Christians’. After four terrible days, things calmed down. Gandhiji broke his fasting on 22nd, and spoke again, after the mobs slowly dispersed - exhorting his followers and referring to Parsees, Christians and Jews, he stated, ‘We must go out of our way to be friendly to them and to serve and help them, above all to protect them from harm from ourselves.’
At least 58 people lost their lives, including three
Europeans, two Parsis, one American and five police officers while many
hundreds were injured. William Francis Doherty, an American engineer was one of
the unfortunate victims of this riot and his wife Annette swore an affidavit in
an LA court that she was requested by Sarojini Naidu and Mahatma Gandhi to
remain quiet about the event. Of the many hundred liquor shops, 135 were
damaged and four were completely destroyed. The government prosecuted over 400
suspects, eventually hanging two convicted rioters, transporting two others for
life, and sentencing over a hundred others to rigorous imprisonment. Those five
days proved to be a delicate balancing act for everybody involved, the police,
the congress, Bombay’s leading citizens and of course the Prince’s entourage, as
the city burned.
Let’s take up the story of the man of the moment, Edward
VIII. What did he do? After watching a cricket match and the festivities
planned for him, he holed up in the Government house at Malabar hill, as the
city writhed. He laid a foundation stone on the Shivaji memorial at Poona,
moved on to Baroda and Udaipur, then traveled to Calcutta to receive an honorary
doctorate opened the Victoria Memorial and moved on to Madras for four days where
he got a fine Dravidian welcome and faced some revolt, while Dickie Mountbatten
- his ADC (later viceroy) recorded the details of the sporadic riots, shuttered
shops, the many children who lined the roads, etc. Then he visited Mysore and
Hyderabad, followed by Bhopal and Gwalior, to culminate with the Delhi Durbar
in Feb 1922. Jullundur and Karachi followed after which he sailed to Ceylon in
March 1922. Four months of waste, many dead game animals shot by him and his
entourage, many hundreds of thousands of pounds spent on this wasteful trip,
well, then again those were the days of the Raj!
While the press applauded his visit where the Prince came
and conquered, he himself muttered that he had learned little, something we can
agree with. Polo, pig-sticking, boar hunting, tiger shooting, elephant shikars, and racing doubtless kept him rather busy. Well, the dapper prince certainly came,
saw and went, doing absolutely nothing of substance. In Bombay, Gandhian
nationalists lay claim to the Esplanade Maidan in South Bombay, a vast open
space, a symbolic center of the British establishment, was renamed Azad Maidan later
to become the stage for nationalist defiance and protest.
