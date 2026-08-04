Part 1 - Haines – The Ingliz Sultan and the formation of Aden
Having focused thus far on the Calicut end of the Red
Sea-Malabar trade route, I thought it would be a good idea to head over to Aden
and see how the port developed into the place I had heard so much about from
old timers in Calicut and fellow expats in the Middle East. Many spoke of
relatives who had worked in Aden, and my maternal grandfather, Kannan Menon,
had also served with the British Indian Army in Aden! Colonial Aden was later
replicated in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, creating vibrant expatriate
communities, each functional and unique. As former Governor Tom Hickinbotham
evocatively proclaimed, ‘Aden was a world in miniature, where every race, every
faith, every ambition converged on a volcanic rock at the edge of Arabia. It
was chaotic, beautiful, and doomed to change.’
In the Colaba church cemetery, nestled among other tombs, is
a tomb that reads, "Sacred to the Memory of Stafford Bettisworth Haines
Esq. Late Captain Indian Navy, who departed this life, 16th June 1860, aged 58
years, deeply regretted.” The British seemed to have a way of denying
certain people the glory they deserved if they were deemed unsupportive of the
grand image of the East India Company. Haines was a great example of that. He
received no honors in his lifetime, nor was he remembered after his death. I
will retell his tragic story, continue with the Indians who inhabited Aden
after him in a second article, and also mention Haines’s brief connection with
Henry Valentine Conolly, the collector of Malabar, who was cruelly murdered in
1855.
During 1417-1419, ships from the fifth voyage of the Ming
treasure fleet, captained by Zheng He, veered west, and a couple of his ships
touched at Aden and Lasa. In 1421, during the 6th fleet’s voyage,
Zafar and Aden ports were visited, and the same may have occurred during the
last – the 7th voyage. In all cases, though the stopovers were due
to bad winds, no goods were unloaded because of adverse political conditions at
the port. Aden was thus a trading partner of Malabar until the advent of the
Portuguese, and I covered this in the linked article (Ottoman
links to medieval Calicut). The Mamluk trade connections were detailed in
the earlier article (Mamluk-Calicut-Jeddah
equations). Aden was also a port on the Hajj route between India and
Jeddah, and large ships routinely plied the seas with pilgrims and goods during
the Hajj season
In 1513, the Portuguese, led by Afonso de Albuquerque,
launched an unsuccessful four-day naval siege of Aden. Before British
administration, Aden was ruled by the Portuguese between 1513–1538 and
1547–1548. It was ruled by the Ottoman Empire between 1538–1547 and 1548–1645.
In 1609, the Ascension was the first English ship to visit Aden before sailing
on to Mocha during the Fourth voyage of the East India Company. After Ottoman
rule, Aden was ruled by the Sultanate of Lahej under the suzerainty of the Zaidi
imams of Yemen.
British interests in Aden began in 1796 with Napoleon's
invasion of Egypt, after which a British fleet docked at Aden for several
months at the invitation of the sultan. Even before the opening of the new port
of British Aden, American ships were loading up with spices and coffee at neighboring
Mocha (Captain Joseph Ropes had arrived in 1798). By 1800–1805, Salem merchants
dominated this niche, importing thousands of pounds of coffee annually to America.
Interestingly, for about a century until 1798, coffee was imported into Boston
through Dutch and English traders, and it became a popular revolutionary drink
rivaling British tea in America.
In the 19th century, steamships that were less dependent on
wind helped create new trade routes, and the first oceangoing ships crossed the
Atlantic in 1819. The British took some years to catch up, but they needed a
coaling station to fuel shorter-range steamships. The Red Sea increased in
importance after the steamship Hugh Lindsay sailed from Bombay to the Suez
isthmus in 1830, stopping at Aden to resupply with coal. It was not that they
foresaw the Suez Canal, which later made Aden even more important; it was then
a strategic location, close to Socotra, which the Portuguese had favored, and
critical for the Suez-Bombay Bay route between India, Persian Gulf locations,
and Egypt.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Pasha, the Viceroy of Egypt, was
also eyeing Yemen because of the profits Yemen made from coffee sales, so the
British had to act with haste. Americans from Salem in Boston purchased almost
all of the Yemeni coffee using their Salem East India ships (see article) and
were also considering a settlement in Aden. Ali, who had a strong army and
navy, was planning to take over Aden, Muscat, Bahrain, Basra, and Baghdad! By
1833, they had already taken Syria and Damascus and were on the brink of moving
into Istanbul. Though the Egyptians were laying claim to the area based on
earlier Turkish possessions, Haines determined that, legally, it was still
owned by the Zaidi Imams (Qasmid dynasty) of Sana, the descendants of the
Prophet's son-in-law Ali, until the Abdalis took over in 1728 and created the
Sultanate of Lahej. The other powerful Sultanate was the warlike neighboring
Fadhli Sultanate, which would prove to be a thorn in the British plans for
Aden.
A strange event determined Britain's course of action. On
January 4, 1837, the Madras ship 'Deria Dowlut,' a British-flagged
vessel belonging to a niece of the Nawab of the Carnatic, went aground (or was
intentionally wrecked by her master) in the bay of Koobet Sailan, a few miles
from Aden. The ship was full of valuable cargo and pilgrims bound for Mecca.
Aden Arabs swarmed the ship, looted it, molested the ladies on board, and took
all the goods to the mainland. It was an indignity the British felt had to be
addressed. Haines, continuing his surveys, was asked to go to Aden to negotiate
its purchase so that a British presence there could deter future incidents and
ensure a coaling station was established.
When Haines arrived and met with the Sultan, the latter
indignantly denied any involvement in the Deria Daulat outrages but had no
answer when it was pointed out that the Aden bazars were trying to sell the
stolen goods. Haines explained that the Sultan was therefore liable for the
plunder to the tune of $12,000. After stiff negotiations, goods worth $7,800
were taken from the markets, and the Sultan gave a promissory note for the
balance $4,200. Furthermore, the Sultan agreed to cede the port against an
annual payment of $8,700 and signed a document to that effect. Haines also
learned from his contacts that a plot had been conceived by the Sultan's sons
to kidnap and murder him and retrieve the promissory note and the agreement.
Hearing this, he made a hasty retreat from Aden back to Bombay.
When he returned to conclude the deal, accompanied by a
small army escort, he found that Sultan Mahsin had changed his mind and was
cold-shouldering him. He would not respond to meeting requests, believing they
had been short-changed. Protracted correspondence went nowhere, and with no
prospect of direct meetings, Haines decided on military action and, after a
series of skirmishes and attacks, forced the Arabs to sue for peace. After
further delays, the British sent a couple of ships and armed forces to storm
Aden in Dec 1838. In Jan 1839, the British cannonaded the island of Sira, where
the great guns were placed, and soon the port was taken and the British flag
hoisted. The Abdali Sultan Mahsin finally capitulated and signed the final
agreement on Feb 2nd.
Nevertheless, Haines was upbeat and, much to the surprise of
the local chiefs and Sultan Hamsin, set about formalizing the agreements with
local chiefs. Very soon, things were on a gallop. Ships arrived for coaling,
and business was brisk. Though he was a man on the move and an answer to all
matters concerning Aden, he was very poor at record-keeping and accounting. His
informal way of handling correspondence and terrible bookkeeping irritated his
superiors at Bombay, particularly John Elphinstone, the governor. Not to be
unfair to Haines, he did often ask for supporting staff and a standing army at
Aden, but looking at the balance sheets, the Bombay government disregarded all
his requests. In Southern Yemen, it became clear that the weak Abdalis,
especially Sultan Hasin, had no hold over the perpetually warring Fahdhlis and
the other tribes in the vicinity, who were collectively unhappy with the
returns from the British and were planning assaults on the British post.
Eventually, Bombay sent Capt. Capon and the 10th Regiment to
help Haines, who was under attack and facing an assassination threat. While
Capon handled the army, Haines handled the naval side himself. Writing about
the huge unrest that followed would take much space, and it was a big mess with
several issues involving the French, the slave trade, Egypt, and whatnot. The
banning of the slave trade by the British and Haines's stop-and-search efforts upset the Arabs who were making good money trading slaves.
Haines persisted, and in the years that followed, he saw
Aden grow into a bustling town. He built a vast circle of Arab friends and
became the man about town. But his disregard for proper accounting, as well as
his huge expenses, was noticed in Bombay. Even though Aden had become
prosperous and the coffee trade had moved south from Mocha to Aden, the EIC in
Bombay thought that Haines was somewhat circumspect.
As the Abdalis and the Fadhilis united (other tribes of note
were the Yaffaees, Ameers, Aloeees, Subaees, and the Howshabees) to take on the
British at Aden, the EIC in India wondered why it should hold on to Aden at
such a high cost, especially after the Fadhili attacked an English frigate, the
Aukland, and later murdered Captain Milne, who was out on a shooting party.
Sultan Muhasin passed away in 1846, and his brother succeeded him. Then the
Arabs began their rebellion against the Turks in the region. It was all a mess.
I think this was when the Bombay presidency decided it had to come down on
Haines and his one-man show with an iron hand. A formal audit was ordered after
a full 13 years of dealings based solely on trust. Perhaps it all stemmed from
Haines' quibbles and his eventual arrest of the military captain Robert Cogan
in 1846, following the clash between the military and civil administration in
Aden, with Haines insisting that it should never be the military.
Eventually, a military clerk, Moreas, was deputed to conduct
an audit and discovered a deficiency of Rs 282,000 (approx. £28,000) in the
books. When faced with the alarming shortfall, Haines vainly tried to shrug it
off, saying he was a busy person, always on the move, fighting battles and
building a town, and that he had not taken a single day's leave in 13 years. He
promised to provide a complete report but did not do so in the 10 months that
followed, as he had to be involved personally to handle even more Arab unrest.
In 1853, a commission was sent from Bombay to ascertain the finances in Aden,
and Haines and others were questioned, much to his indignation. They confirmed
the errors found by the previous auditor and reported that Haines was using a
private Indian banker, Damjee, from time to time. His Bania clerks had
maintained all accounts in Gujarati and were suspected of having engineered the
mess with dubious double entries, but in the end, Haines had to face the music.
The report of the Commission headed by Major Scobie and Archibald Robinson was
submitted to the Government of Bombay, which determined that Haines had
committed fraud.
Following this, his services as Political Agent were
formally terminated in February 1854, and he was recalled to Bombay to face
allegations of financial misappropriation. The big masters thus toppled the
Ingliz Sultan, the very same person who had single-handedly engineered the
creation of a bustling port city. Haines was confident he could convince the
directors in Bombay and return.
Haines must have been somewhat satisfied when he left Aden. A water aqueduct was under discussion with the Abdalis, postal services were being established, and Aden's importance was peaking. The port serviced thousands of ships every year and was considered one of the busiest in the world after New York and Liverpool. Its duty-free status attracted traders and workers from across the Indian Ocean. One could see many Indians, Somalis, Yemenis from the north, Jews, Parsees, and Europeans all hustling in Aden's crowded bazaars.
But he was in for a rude shock in Bombay when he realized he
would be held personally responsible for the accounting shortfall. He was
mercifully not court-martialed, but customs authorities harassed him by
delaying the clearance of his goods, and the government confiscated all his
private papers. Unwisely, he decided that his character would be his judge and
did not initially hire counsel. Desperate days followed; Haines had to stay in
a friend's house as his wife and son departed for England. He soon became a
recluse, as Bombay society shamed and avoided him. The Sultanized Englishman
who had gone Arab was abandoned, and the man who had seemed selfless all these
years was rudely charged and brought before the Bombay courts.
As Richard Burton had observed, Bombay society could be
terribly malicious and could easily ruin a man's career. He had said – the
rank climate of India, which had a marvelous effect on the growth of
vegetation, seemed to have the same effect on the Anglo-Indian character which
‘shot up as if suddenly relieved of the weight with which society controls it
in England! The governor John Elphinstone and his council had determined
that Haines was guilty and should be shamed and punished.
As Haines cocked his nose at the enraged authorities, they
retaliated by removing his name from the Naval rolls and seizing all his
property. It was too much for Haines, who fell ill, both physically and
mentally. For a while, he was released to house arrest under 24-hour
surveillance. A medical team confirmed that he needed to return to England to
regain his health. In the meantime, Mary and his son Stafford sailed back to
Bombay, but the government refused to let him go and sent him back to jail.
Haines could have published his story and embarrassed the Bombay government,
but he would not. He rotted in jail while the Crimean War and the 1857 mutiny
raged, and his appeals were dismissed by the EIC brass. In 1860, the new Bombay
Governor George Clark finally freed Haines, and he boarded the Poictiers
for London, but died on board a week later from severe amoebic dysentery.
Aden’s legal position complicated these deliberations. For
nearly a century after the 1839 capture of Aden, the town and its immediate
surroundings were under British rule and known as the Aden Settlement. This
area became a dependency of the Bombay Presidency. Most decisions were preceded
by administrative confusion and complications arising from the unusual
requirement that the Political official – the Resident of Aden – was often
required to obtain approval from three different authorities: the Bombay Government,
the Government of British India (headed by the Viceroy), and the Colonial
Office in London! Just imagine the plight of Haines, who was provided with no
administrative staff!
Haines was a powerful personality, enterprising, pioneering,
and practical. He was said to be a skillful politician among Arabs but not
among his fellow countrymen, and poor at estate administration. Some said he
was a formidable man, often devious, but added that he was always liked by his
colleagues and subordinates, energetic, and determined. In the end, Haines felt
that his was a classic case of ‘the waste of a strong life in the service of
the East India Company’. Haines could speak Arabic (he could also read Hebrew)
and never kept Arabs at a distance, preferring their company to that of
Europeans. His maps, sketches, and writings are very detailed, precise, and
scientific, and remain useful reference documents.
He was buried in Colaba, but the town of Aden never erected
a memorial for their English Sultan. The pompous Chief Secretary to the
Government of Bombay wrote to the Foreign Secretary of the Government of India:
“altogether, the history of Captain Haines is a matter for pity rather than
for pride, and it is better that it should not be commemorated”.
In the second part, we will head to the period between
Haines' departure and the revolution – when Aden was home to thousands of
Indians. We will focus on the Crater district, study the life of the expatriate
Indian, and visit the temples, synagogues, mosques, and fire temples.
References
Precis of papers, Foreign Dept - Aden 1838-1872 Compiled by
M Elias
Sultans of Aden - Gordon Waterfield
Pity or Pride? The History of Captain Haines – Fatimah
Johnson
History of the Indian Navy: (1613-1863), Volume 2 - Charles
Rathbone Low
For those who want to investigate primary materials further, head to the fascinating Qatar Digital Library, which provides all the correspondence.
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