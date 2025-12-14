Kathleen Gough and Kerala

An eminent anthropologist's pioneering work in Kerala

I came across her seminal work and read several papers she wrote on Nair kinship many years ago while trying to understand the history of the Nairs of Kerala, and as part of my effort to grasp some of our customs. The first time I got hold of the ‘Matrilineal Kinship’ book, coauthored by Gough with Schneider, was after my late uncle, a history postgraduate and enthusiast, passed away. His copy of the book had been unused for decades by then, and I took it across to America. It was difficult to use because it had become musty and yellowed over time, making it impossible to read without an antihistamine. Eventually, I found another copy on the used books market and replaced the older edition. Over time, my collection of Gough’s papers has grown, and they have been constant companions during my many years working on articles about the people of Malabar.

Her interest extended beyond the Nairs and Moplahs to the development and overall condition of Kerala, which improved following her initial visit. I found it remarkable that, in yesterday's local body election results in Kerala, voters delivered a verdict against the ruling LDF party, just as Kathleen Gough had predicted. She had advised Joan Mencher, who followed her in the field many decades ago, that the Leftist party in Kerala, by concentrating all its efforts on electoral politics and ignoring employment issues, was not addressing the needs of its constituents—the very people who had entrusted it with power, implying that the people would eventually react against it.

As I mentioned initially, Nairs and Moplahs were the two communities on which she worked for many years, often in the field, in villages across both North and South Malabar. After completing the field visits, this Englishwoman moved to America, only to become disillusioned with the politics of the new world and to be deeply affected by nepotism in academia, as well as by the political intrigues of the 1960s in the US. Although we will briefly touch on her life and times, I will do my best to highlight her connection to Kerala—she not only studied the people of the state but was also heavily influenced by her subjects and continued to follow developments there. To a large extent, she was the driving force behind introducing and advocating the Kerala model to the Western world, remaining Kerala’s champion throughout her life. We’ll get into the details very soon, but first, let’s explore where she came from, why she came to Kerala, and what she did, because many of you might otherwise never know anything about this remarkable lady.

Born in Hunsingore, Yorkshire, UK, in 1925, to Albert Gough and Eleanor, she was raised in a rural setting and experienced the effects of industrial expansion on traditional British country life. After studying anthropology and archaeology at Cambridge, she married Eric Miller in 1947, and both received scholarships to conduct field studies in India in 1948-49. Although they earned their PhDs in 1950, they faced persistent difficulties due to strict nepotism policies. She recalled it this way: if your husband is chosen for a job, we can't employ you; if he isn't, we can't hire you and humiliate him. Perhaps this was to ignite her firm feminist convictions, which motivated her throughout her life.

After issues related to nepotism, failure to secure a teaching position, and others, Gough’s marriage to Miller ended. The situation that women professionals in the Western world have faced since the late 19th century, especially the underlying belief that a man's career takes precedence over his wife's, continued to cause serious problems for talented academics like Gough.

After Kathleen Gough's marriage to Miller broke up, she returned alone to South India to study ritual and mythology in addition to kinship. She was eager to understand and share information about the fascinating people of South India, as well as the stark contrasts between the ritualistic Tamil Brahmin and the free-wheeling (as she described it) Nairs of Malabar, and so she returned to Malabar and Madras in 1951. Settling among the very communities she studied, she observed, interviewed, and carefully documented the communities, their histories, and changes over time. Her first major publication was the book I mentioned at the beginning of this article, Matrilineal Kinship. Matrilineal Kinship was published in 1961.

I have not yet posted my articles on Matriliny, polyandry, Nayar marriage customs, and related topics because I planned to write them after an introduction to Kathleen Gough. Her studies are arguably the gold standard, although some aspects could use refinement. She had early on surmised that matriliny was destined to be the inevitable victim of capitalist development and the rise of the nuclear family, and that describing Nayar marriage customs as polyandry in the strict sense was oversimplified and procrustean. Therefore, I will discuss Nair matriliny, Tali Kettu, and Sambandham separately, with this article focusing more on the individual and her era in Kerala. Her papers and books have long been available to researchers, offering detailed analyses of kinship, family life, and relationships from medieval times to the 1970s.

She then spent a year at Harvard as a Visiting Research Fellow before taking a teaching position at Manchester in 1954. However, she never advanced into what promised to be a prestigious career. In 1955, she remarried, left her position, and moved to the United States, only to find that opportunities for married women academics were no better there.

Now, let's return to her initial visit to the sleepy villages of Malabar. For a woman from Britain, it must have seemed unfamiliar, primitive, and incredibly challenging. Malabar was still developing and was part of the Madras state, while Travancore and Cochin were independent kingdoms, as Kerala had not yet been established. Although there is little published on her time in Kerala, her papers and books offer valuable insights into Nayar and Moplah life in North and South Malabar and Cochin, along with brief notes on similar communities in Travancore.

Joan Mencher, who continued with similar anthropological work, explains – She went to Kerala immediately after Indian Independence in the late 1940s. This was a period of considerable turmoil in the area. During the 1930s in each of the main regions of Kerala (Travancore, Cochin, and the Malabar District of Madras State), a wide variety of legal reforms had been enacted that led to profound changes in the structure and organization of life among the land-owning matrilineal castes. Kathleen was the first to study these changes in detail, as well as the earlier changes that had resulted from contact with the colonizing Western powers, the invasions of Malabar by Haider Ali and his son Tipoo Sultan and the subsequent betrayal of the Zamorin of Calicut by the British which led to British rule in Malabar. She worked in two parts of the former Malabar District: (a) in a small town in South Malabar, and (b) in the northern part of the district in a village about 18 miles from the coastal cities of Cannanore and Tellicherry, where she studied not only the Nayars but also two other matrilineal groups, the Tiyyas (or Ezhavas) and matrilineal Muslims, as well as (c) in a village in Trichur District of Cochin State.

I was pleased to see a Westerner emphasizing the betrayal of the Zamorin of Calicut by the British, which led to British rule in Malabar. It is something I mentioned earlier and that most historians overlook.

Getting further details of her stay in Kerala during 1947-49 was not easy, but I did get a good idea of her days from her unpublished thesis. Interestingly, Gough was looking forward to revising it and publishing it, but never got to it during her turbulent life thereafter.

Her companion in Malabar during 1948-49 was Eric Miller. Miller served initially in the British Army. Commissioned into the Royal Artillery in 1943, he served first in Britain and then in the Royal Indian Artillery. He fought in Burma in the closing months of the war with a field battery which had been loaned to the Indian Army by the Maharajah of Gwalior. Returning to Britain, he became a keen anthropologist after observing and serving alongside Indian soldiers with whom he had fought.

Thus, it was with Eric Miller, her husband, that Kathleen set out for Kerala in Nov 1947. Miller was analyzing the Hindu caste system in its interaction with the broader social structure in certain parts of the Malabar Coast. Working in tandem, Gough concentrated on matriliny and the Nairs as well as the Moplah castes in the same geographic areas. She spent the first six months in Valluvanad, more specifically Perinthalmanna, collecting data on Nairs and Moplahs. However, she admits that the information on Nairs was insufficient, as it came from a cross-section living in an urban setting, whereas her intention was to get to the roots in a regular village setting.

She then moved to Pattanur in Kottayam (Pazhassi Rajas' realm) in North Malabar, between Mattanur and Irrikur. It appears that she received assistance in developing a better understanding of the social structure from KT Kunhi Kammaran Nambiyar, the local MLA in the Madras Legislative Assembly. Interestingly, this Nambiyar hails from the same family that was home to our famous or infamous Ayaz Khan (Hyatt Saheb), the Chirakkal boy who was forcibly converted and adopted by Hyder Ali and who later crossed swords with Tipu Sultan. After 6 months at Pattanur, she and her husband moved to Puthurkara near Ayanthole in Trichur, where they spent another 8 months. Now you must understand that in the late 40’s there were no lodges or similar facilities in these rural areas, and homes had no en-suite toilets. Imagine a British couple in such surroundings! It was only last week that I learned that the grateful villagers (Pattanur I presume) constructed an outdoor toilet for the British couple whom they later came to respect and adore.

In passing, I must mention a comment made by Mencher: it appears that Gough had advised Mencher that she would never learn much from Nair women and that most of the input she received came from Nair men. Mencher later clarified that her experience differed when speaking with free-minded lower-class Tiyya women and younger Nair girls.

After gathering information on village structures, caste rules, and details about local chieftains and minor Rajas, they made brief visits to Palghat, a few small villages in Central Travancore, and several coastal towns, including Payyannur, Cannanore, Tellicherry, Mahe, Calicut, Ponnani, Ernakulam, Cochin, Quilon, and Trivandrum. As expected, she fell ill, possibly with a stomach ailment, which ended the trip early. Naturally, they learned some Malayalam, likely including the Northern and Southern Malabar and Moplah dialects. If you can imagine, this was a significant challenge for a foreigner traveling in Kerala during the 40s, especially since most villages lacked electricity and basic infrastructure such as regular motorized road transport.

Reading her papers, books, thesis, and articles makes it clear that, as a trained anthropologist, she developed a solid understanding of prevailing systems fairly quickly. My doubt was always about her interpretation of the raw data she collected and how she filtered it, since each caste and person in Kerala tends to twist the story to fit their own perspectives. By increasing the sample size and considering regional differences, she did a really good job, actually, though I will admit that you can, as expected, notice a little Christian morality here and there, and the impression she gives is that she was acting as an observer from above, trying to remain as detached as possible.

Her description of the post-World War II setup in Kerala is revealing—almost every village has its bazaar, with shops selling rationed rice and kerosene oil, vegetables, groceries, and toilet articles. Small tea-shacks and coffee-shacks are everywhere and have increased in number since many youths returned from the army with a desire to start "business" independently of their families. Besides the railways along the coast, privately owned buses now run somewhat irregularly through all the larger villages, creating much mobility between villages and between the coast towns and the countryside. She adds that trade (shops, shopkeepers, artisans, port jobs, etc.) primarily attracted non-Nairs, whereas Nairs gravitated toward government posts, poorly paid jobs in educational institutions, and work such as bus drivers, conductors, factory workers, and similar roles.

Her interpretations were largely accurate, and it was evident that she received some guidance in her decision-making. One figure frequently mentioned in her writings is KT Kunhi Kammaran Nambiyar, an MLA in Madras at the time. However, some aspects required a better understanding in the initial drafts, and she revisited them over time, refining her thoughts in papers written during the 50s. I believe she took another trip in the 60s and planned to return in the 80s to revise her thesis, which she felt was lacking.

Kerala, meanwhile, was undergoing rapid change, and matriliny and marriage practices were fiercely challenged by younger generations, prompting the enactment of the Malabar and Nambudiri Marriage Acts. Marriage in Kerala was legalized, and Gough studied these developments during her 1964 visit and continued to do so over the years, while simultaneously facing significant professional challenges that forced her to move between universities, migrate from the UK to the USA, and later to Canada.

Her studies led her to note that the Tharavad system was mismanaged by the Karanaver in some instances and that the family's wealth was not distributed evenly. Nevertheless, the feudal system was slowly giving way to a new society, and joint family systems were shifting toward what she termed single matri-households. Activism was taking hold, and the cries from Christians and Muslim communities to have permanent land ownership rights were becoming strident. A pioneer in the study of anti-imperialism, impacts of a capitalist society on joint families, exploitation of lower classes, and a keen student of the impact of left ideologies, which were soon becoming popular in Kerala, got her writing about these subjects

Although personally left-leaning, Kathleen quickly observed how different parties manipulate the public for votes and how leaders increasingly focus on winning seats while spending less on day-to-day organization in their villages. Her notable works include "Kerala Politics and the 1965 Elections" (1967), “Communist Rural Councilors in Kerala" (1968), and "Peasant Resistance and Revolt in South India" (1968-69). However, she also pointed out that neglecting industrialization would pose a major long-term problem for the state, and Gough emphasized that the left party’s focus on electoral politics and its disregard for real employment opportunities would lead to significant difficulties. Kathleen never joined any political party, although she initially sympathized with the CPI's aims and policies and later with those of the CPI(M). I sincerely doubt if anyone in CPI(M) in Kerala even knows of Gough today.

Mencher adds - Towards the end, she wanted to do something about what was happening in Kerala in the late 1980s. We shared a common view of the situation in Kerala and were equally distressed by the way in which Kerala was being touted as a "development model" while so many people were without work. Without the funds received each month from expatriates living and working in the Middle East, the Kerala situation would be far worse. We shared our fear about what will happen when this goldmine dries up.

It is now time to briefly trace her life after Kerala, a period characterized by professional and personal setbacks. As mentioned earlier, she returned to South India after her divorce in 1951 due to nepotism rules and worked in Tanjore for a couple of years. After returning to the UK, her first major publication was the pioneering book on Matrilineal Kinship, co-edited with David M. Schneider (who initiated the work) and contributed to by other scholars, with Gough writing nearly half of the book herself. Around this time, she met David Aberle, whom she married in Manchester in 1955.

Moving on to the USA, although David secured strong positions at Stanford and other institutions, Gough failed to secure regular appointments at universities, despite her background and substantial accomplishments. Activism took hold, and her staunch anti-nuclear stand got her partaking in clashes with the police on the Polaris (base at Holy Loch) and later the Cuba policy, followed by Kennedy. In 1961, she finally secured a regular appointment at Brandeis University, but that was also cut short when she joined the anti-nuclear protests over U.S.-Cuba policy. David Aberle and Kathleen resigned in protest and moved on to Oregon.

David obtained a new position in Oregon in 1963, whereas Kathleen was appointed to a lower-ranked position as an affiliated honorary research associate and visiting associate professor. Once again, both David and Kathleen chose to protest the use of college grades as a basis for drafting students into the Vietnam War. Her outspoken stance in support of civil rights and against nuclear weapons and the Vietnam War resulted in her being placed on an FBI watch list, and university reactions to her progressive views disrupted her career path several times. I am not sure whether Gough was aware of the CIA's involvement in Kerala politics at that time or of the efforts to influence the elections.

In 1967, they decided to leave the US after a 12-year stay and migrate to Canada, a decision she later regretted. Her work at Simon Fraser University was also troubled, and in 1971, she concluded her work on Indian matters and moved on to Southeast Asian studies in Vietnam and Kampuchea. Eventually, she withdrew from academia altogether to become an independent radical scholar, but her work continued to receive notice and was eagerly cited and used by subsequent scholars. Throughout her life, Gough maintained her steadfast commitment to the well-being of workers and peasants in the Third World. Always politically relevant and fervently anti-colonial, anti-imperialist, and anti-capitalist, Gough lived with the hope of a better, more peaceful, and more equitable world, never losing faith that such a world was within reach, much like John Lennon did when he wrote his song "Imagine."

Richard Lee states it succinctly - In spite of enticing offers from a number of institutions, she steadfastly remained an independent scholar for the last decades of her life. One can only speculate on the lost opportunities of students to work with her and the ultimate effect on the course of Canadian scholarship to have had such an important anthropological figure for so long on the proverbial sidelines.

Eric Miller, her first husband, after obtaining his doctorate, moved to Thailand for field work, and later to the USA, after which he worked in differing capacities for jute and textile mills in India, as an expatriate employee relations manager, working to implement organizational behavior strategies designed by the US Tavistock Institute. He was a founding member of what became the A. K. Rice Institute in the United States and supported similar developments in Finland, Denmark, Israel, India, and South Africa. I don’t think Kerala figured in his thoughts after 1950, but I must admit that his paper on the village structure in N Kerala is a valuable reference. Miller passed away in 2002, aged 78.

David Aberle, Gough’s second husband, was also a war veteran and held teaching assignments at Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Michigan, Brandeis, Oregon, and, from 1967 until his retirement in 1983, at the University of British Columbia. His focus, however, was on the American Southwest, particularly the Navajo. David died on September 23rd, 2004, at Vancouver Hospital at the age of 85. In their son Stephen's words, "They remained inescapably, sometimes tumultuously, always lovingly married until Kathleen's death in 1990" (Toronto Globe and Mail 2004). I believe Gough had a daughter from the first marriage and a son, Stephen, from the second marriage, as well as a couple of grandchildren.

Kathleen Gough Aberle died of cancer in Canada on September 8, 1990, at the age of 65. Her work continues to be a foundational influence for anthropologists and scholars studying the Nair caste in Malabar.

