Hyat Sahib, Ayaz Khan, or Velluva Kumaran

The adventures of an enslaved Nambiar from Chirakkal

Some years ago, I wrote a short note on Ayaz Khan, but it was incomplete and required much revision. In the meantime, journalist Ramachandran had also covered this man's story and referred me to C. Kunjirama Menon's book on Velluva Kumaran. Armed with additional details, I decided to rework the story and retell the adventures of this remarkable character, including the travails of his family after his death and a brief about Ayaz's stay in Bombay at Mazagon.

The early parts of Ayaz's life and his age are unfortunately in conflict. Logan, quoting Wilkes, notes that the boy was 12 years old when taken up by Hyder, implying he was born in 1744. He also adds that Ayaz was a Nambiar, from the Valiya Puthiya Veedu in Chirakkal, both of which conflict with the information in Kunhirama Menon's novel and Elayavoor's account in the Vadakkan Aithihyamala, which states Ayaz, originally named Kammaran, was born in 1713 (also mentioned so by the Kalliat and Velluva homepages). KVN Sastri, writing about Ayaz, follows the above Velluva account but does not address the age. A later entry mentions that his home was called Velluva Puthiya Veedu, which suggests that the Velluva is perhaps confused with Valiya by Wilkes/Logan. Nevertheless, the age remains an issue, as Kammaran would have been 53 when captured by Hyder, suggesting he was not the small boy Hyder admired for his looks and fearless qualities.

Velluva Kammaran accounts (Menon, Elyavoor)

The story begins in Velluva Desam, Edakkad, between Cannanore and Tellicherry. Kunhirama Menon's book is a (1918) 1927 translation of the English novel by Othena Menon, written based on information gathered while Menon stayed at the Velluva house as a young boy. However, the English copy is no longer traceable; only Kunjirama Menon's Malayalam translation remains. Anyway, let's go back to Velluva Desam, to a place called Inderi, where the Velluva house was situated. In those days, i.e., the early 18th century, the karanavar (head) of the tharavad (ancestral manor) was one Rairu Nambiar. His sisters married into the Chalat and Kalliat families. Kammaran (Kammu) was born to Chalat Palliath Kannan Nambiar (a Randathara Achan) and Velluva Kalyani, the sister of Rairu Nambiar, in 1713. Kammu is educated and trained in martial arts and grows into a strong boy. As the story goes, Rairu Nambiar loses his senses and gets involved in the murder of his Karyasthan, following which he is arrested and confined in Tellicherry, where Adhikari Mavila Chandu Nambiar is waiting. Rairu, by then, has collapsed and is near death, and now asks Kammu to try to protect their ancestral properties and prevent them from being taken over by the Kolathiri Raja. The Raja decrees that the lands be seized and that Kammu work in his army without pay for a year. Meanwhile, Kammu falls in love with Chandu's daughter Madhavi, and Chandu perishes in a fire, leaving Madhavi in Kammu's hands. However, Kammu has to join the Kolathiri army, so he leaves Madhavi at the Kalliat home, joins the forces, and is assigned to command 100 soldiers.

The Kolathiri kingdom had declined in those days, and the entire region was divided into three. The northern portion was administered by the Vadakamkur, the south by the Thekkankur faction, and the middle portion of Tellicherry (Chirakkal) by the Kolathiri Raja. The British had meanwhile settled in the EIC factory in Tellicherry. Continuing the story, Kammu gets involved in the intrigues among the prince regent of Vadakkamkur, the Kolathiri, the Ikkeri Nayaks, and the British. He is eventually caught in a trap laid by the Prince Regent and left to die, at which point he is rescued by Hyder, who has commenced his march southward. Kammu is taken to Seringapatam, where the grateful boy converts to Islam and becomes Ayaz Khan, a favorite of Hyder, and thereafter spends 20 years in Mysore, marrying and begetting children. According to the story, he returns to Tellicherry, picks up Madhavi, converts her, and takes her along, but the books don't mention them getting married or having any children. After his adventures, which we will get to, he passed away in 1785 - in one version as a Sanyasi, in the other in retirement at Mazagon.

That he was pretty young (and not 53) in 1766 is clear from another comment by Wilkes - Sheikh Ayaz had, while a youth, and a common chela of the palace, rendered himself unacceptable to Tippoo by the independence of his character, and had, in consequence, been treated by that prince with gross and repeated indignity. In mature age, Hyder's extravagant praises of his valour and intellect, and the habit of publicly contrasting the qualities of his slave with those of the heir apparent, perpetually embittered all the feelings of former enmity and rendered the death of Hyder a crisis which Ayaz must necessarily have contemplated with alarm. Some sources also report that Hyder treated Ayaz as his own son, infuriating Tipu.

By contrast, in 1766, Hyder (born 1722 or 1717) would have been 44-49, so even younger than a 53-year-old Kammu, and Tipu (born 1750) would have been just 16 years old. Most likely, Kammu's date of birth, stated by Venniyoor and Menon to be 1713, is incorrect and may have been closer to 1743. Or, as an observant reader noted in the earlier article, there was an uncle and a nephew, Kammu, by the same name; while the uncle was the valiant Kammu, the nephew was the boy Hyder had taken away. Wilks notes that Ayaz was illiterate (we also know this from the Bednur story) and could not read letters, whereas we understand that Kammu the elder was well educated.

Ayaz at Mysore, Chitaldroog, and Bednore

Ayaz became Hyder's right-hand man and was hated by Tipu for the trust his father placed in the chela, whom he regularly deputed on demanding missions. As Sastri explains, when there was

When Ayaz once stated that he was illiterate in the matters of governance, Hyder is supposed to have said - Keep a Corla (rope whip) in your right hand, and that will do you better service than pen and ink. Place reliance on your excellent understanding, act for yourself alone, fear nothing of the calamities of the scribblers, trust in me as I trust in you. Reading and writing, how have I risen in the empire without knowledge of either?

He seems to have done well at Bednore and was a benevolent ruler, though strictly speaking, he was just a military governor – a quildar or, as some say, nawab (as used for the title governor). Bednore was also a location where Hyder had acquired and moved much of his loot and armaments. Giving this vital location and control over 12-15 million pounds' worth of treasure to Ayaz gave Tipu no amount of heartache, and Tipu never trusted the 'slave from Malabar,' as he always called him.

Even Donald Campbell, the traveler who was then in jail in Bednore, seems to have had a decent opinion of Ayaz. But things started to go south when Hyder fell terminally ill. Tipu Sultan was nominated as the heir to the Mysore throne by Haider on his deathbed, and Ayaz, seeing the possibility that Tipu would seek revenge against him, decided to desert the Mysore side and seek safety with the British, who were moving in to attack and take Bednore. In Mysore, Tipu Sultan was equally nervous, as he was sure that Ayaz would help the British defeat him.

At this point, Col Matthews and his forces arrived, disregarding their orders to unseat Ayaz and take Bednore. What happened next is reported differently in history books and later records. Ayaz learns from a Mysore messenger that Tipu has ordered to have him assassinated in secret. Wasting no time, he negotiated a settlement with Gen Matthews (while other sources say Matthews coerced him), handed over the treasures to Gen Matthews, and left Bednore by boat to Onore. At the same time, Matthew's brother, a captain, loaded some or most of the treasure in his personal ship and sailed off to Bombay. Ayaz, as agreed, instructed the officers in many of the forts under his command to surrender to the British.

Hearing that Ayaz has bolted, Tipu is enraged and tells everyone that Ayaz proved to be the ungrateful and treacherous slave, just like he had always thought. Tipu then begins the march with a large force to retake Bednore and seize back the treasure from General Matthews. Matthews is defeated and put to death together with some 20 officers, while all the other prisoners are sent to Seringapatam. Tipu also massacres a large number of Christians at Mangalore, suspecting them to be complicit in the business, and enslaves them. We had discussed that in the Baltu Chutney story.

The other officers and soldiers of the British army, involved at Bednore, who had been looking forward to sharing a good portion of the loot, saw none of it because Matthews classified it as Hyat's private hoard and did not distribute it. While Tipu felt that Ayaz had secreted the treasures, the British were sure that Col Matthews had misappropriated them after seeing the report made by some of Matthews's officers, who went to Bombay to report the situation. It was all quite murky, and the involvement of the highest levels of EIC in the matter makes one feel that the supreme command was involved in the embezzlement, though most accounts place the blame only on Matthews. We will discuss all of this separately later and attempt to track the treasure's movements.

Ayaz at Mazagon

From Tellicherry, Hyat provided a complete list of goods and treasures taken away by Matthews and demanded them back, as his private property. He also demanded his position at Bednore and the promised pension. The EIC referred the matter to the supreme command, who, after much deliberation, decided on a monthly pension of Rs 4,000, which was just under what the Bombay EIC governor was paid. Even this amount was delayed, though Hyat was allocated a magnificent home in Bombay as well as living expenses. Tipu continued to demand the return of Hyat per the terms of their treaty, but the EIC refused to consider it. On the other hand, the EIC repudiated the treaty with Hyat over minor legalities and did not pay him any additional monies.

Hyat Sahib spent the monsoon season under British protection at Tellicherry and reached Bombay by Dec 1783 with his wives and children (Details are scant about the extent of his family). In Bombay, he sat, hoping that Bednore would be restored to him, which, of course, never happened. After all this, the EIC began to avoid him, as Mathews had been defeated by Tipu and poisoned to death, and Tipu had retaken Bednore. Ayaz was cautioned not to cause trouble for the British and to lead a proper life in retirement, as he attempted to initiate correspondence with the Nawab of Hyderabad, which the British disapproved of. Tipu, meanwhile, unsuccessfully pressed on with his demands on getting Hyat back, terming him his prisoner, his domestic slave, and private property.

Ayaz ended up getting Rs 4,000/- per month 'as a pension' till he died (which unfortunately happened soon after, in 1799). His funeral expenses worked up to Rs 80,000/-, showing that he was leading a lavish life in Bombay and well beyond his pension.

Though recent reports term him as Nawab Ayaz Ali, a distant relative of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, his name was Mohammed Ayaz Khan, and, as you read thus far, he was the military governor or quildar of Bednur before he took asylum with the British in Bombay. His home was quite majestic and can be seen as a landmark in the panorama of Bombay sketched by Burford.

Capt Ramesh Babu, writing about Magazon, has researched the story of Hyat Bombay and explains that he made a name for himself there. He had a well built for the dwellers in the Fort area, and the road leading to it is still called Nawab Tank Road. In addition to the tank, he built a mosque and a graveyard.

Apparently, he had a temple at Tellicherry rebuilt or renovated -a temple that his ancestors had promised to manage. The conflicts between the British and Tipu continued, and Ayaz, who was following the situation closely, provided substantial support to the EIC in 1790 during the final Anglo-Mysore battles, offering advice on attacking Mysore from the West.

Post-death claims on the EIC

Fyaz Ali Khan, his minor son, was denied the father's pension in full, and he then pursued due justice in the Bombay and London courts. The British did not give him permission to travel to the UK to fight the case, but a representative, Muhial Din, conducted considerable research on the case in the UK, only to soon find himself indebted and facing imprisonment there. The EIC offered to clear his debts by paying GBP 3,500 and a return ticket if he dropped support to Fyaz. As the London stonewalling continued, the EIC restored the pension to Rs 2,000 p.m., plus funeral expenses. The lawyer returned to Bombay, but, as fate would have it, the ship carrying all the case papers sank in the Bay of Bengal. Finally, in exasperation, Fyaz and his lawyer accepted the settlement as final. Fyaz Khan died in 1829, and his son, Akbar Ali Khan, continued to receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,500. Akbar Ali died in 1856, and his descendants received a pension of Rs 750.

In addition to all this, there was the involvement of a Parsi named Ardaseer Dady in the management of the Hyat estate as willed by Hyat, which proved to be a financial disaster for the Hyat family. Those interested in this can read the relevant section in the book by Michael Fischer under references. There is no further information about the family after this, nor do we know what happened to his Mazagaon home; perhaps his descendants sold it (I am not even sure whether it was leased to him by the English). Capt. Ramesh Babu mentions quoting a local historian that Hyat's last descendants moved to Calcutta and thence to England.

Ayaz and the Kolathiri Raja

After Ayaz settled in Seringapatam with Hyder, he visited Tellicherry in 1775 to assist the Chirakkal Raja (with Hyder's approval) by deploying his troops to collect Rs 10,000 from the Corengotte Nayar, who, in turn, was aided by the French. Hyder had to personally intervene and negotiate a settlement, as things dragged on.

Hyat's connections with the Chirakkal Rajas continued. In 1781, the Raja had arrears of over 2 lakhs owed to Hyder and was taken away to Seringapatam. After Hyat's involvement, he was sent back to Chirakkal in 1782 and, in return, had to leave two hostages (a successor, Ram Rajah, and another relation, Vnioma) to be jailed at Bednore. They were released by General Matthews and returned to Chirakkal by sea. In 1783, Hyat fled to Tellicherry and persuaded the Raja to formally grant his family three tharas (villages) in the Chirakkal taluk. The grant was subsequently declared invalid for having been obtained through fraud.

As for the Bednur treasures, there is no doubt that the British officers and probably their high commans were complicit. What happened to the many chests that reached Bombay? Ayaz tried to get to them, stating them to be his private treasure, while Col Matthews was put to death by Tipu. Tipu later recovered some of the treasure acquired by British officers and imprisoned by him, but the chests sent to Bombay were not heard of again. If you study the matter in more detail, you will find British dealings to be quite murky, and it is only after Hyat's death that things unraveled to an extent.

Velluva Puthiya Tharavad

The treaty executed between Ayaz and the EIC at Tellicherry provides some clues about his parentage. It mentions a Kunji Koni of the Cherical (Chirakkal) Valia Pudia house, presumably the Velluva Pudiya tharavad. The Velluva Puthiya Veetil family page appears to support these suppositions, although the timelines provided for the Karananvers do not align. Assuming Kunhi Koni is Kannan, we can see a match between Rairu and Kannan, but the timelines are off by quite a few decades.

Thus ended the legacy of the Nambiar from Chirakkal – the one who lorded a few million pounds of wealth and a small region, only to end up in relative poverty in Bombay, demonstrating yet another classic example of how the EIC ripped off the illiterate governor, without whose help, and the queer turn of events, they could never have taken Bednore.

References

Sheik Ayaz or Hayat Saheb of Bednore- K. N. V. Sastri, Proceedings of the Indian History Congress Vol. 8 (1945)

Vadakkan Aithihyamala (Velluva Kammaran) - Vanidas Elayavoor

Velluva Kammaran- Kunhirama Menon, Othena Menon

Historical Sketches of the south of India, in an attempt to trace the history of Mysoor – Lt Col Mark Wilks

Counterflows to Colonialism - Indian travellers and settlers in Britain 1600-1857 - Michael H. Fisher

My Own Mazagon – Capt Ramesh Babu

Bharat Ghothoskar – The Nawab of Mazagoan

The falsehoods in Gidwani’s work of historical fiction, concerning Ayaz Khan had been discussed earlier, so I will not repeat it (See link). Additionally, as Conjeeveram Hayavadana Rao incorrectly states, Ayaz was not a son or nephew of the Kolathiri Raja.

Col Jervis Thomas Bets and Hyat Saheb

This British military engineer (1796-1857) writing in 1853 (India in Relation to Great Britain) states - In the year 1819, (this is not possible as Hyat died in 1799, Jervis made an error and Hyat would have been just 55 when he died in 1799) I was one day in friendly conversation with Hyat Sahib, an old Mahommedan chieftain and soldier, then residing as a state-prisoner or pensioner at Mazagaon, and far advanced in years; when this veteran child of fortune told me he had for some years exercised the government of Bednore, in the Mysore dominions, from about 1790 to 1798 (erroneous as Matthews took Bednore in 1782-83), and engaged in many a bloody fight with our bravest soldiery. He related to me that, being on some occasion in attendance as a risaldar, or commander of native horse in the hoozoor (presence-chamber) of Hydur Ali, with numberless quilted and caparisoned military retainers, Hydur Ali beckoned to him, and said: 'Here, you see this worthless wretch, this rebel, willful son of mine, Tippoo, he is incapable of anything. Go thou, and take the government of Bednore. Alla Kureem, Sooltan (God is all-bountiful, mighty prince), said Hyat; Bring me a rope, replied Hydur Ali.

Hyat tremblingly obeyed the mandate, scarcely venturing to debate whether it was for the purpose of strangling him, or suspending him ignominiously to the nearest tree. Hydur, snatching the rope, deliberately tied some two or three huge knots, and commanding Hyat to approach nearer, administered several blows over his shoulders with such severity as to draw forth an involuntary shriek of pain. Hence, away! exclaimed Hydur Ali, You have your instructions, go with all assurance; this is the way to dispense justice.

In the next part, we will discuss the flight of the Bednore treasure.



