An Electrifying Experience

Edison, Tesla, Westinghouse, ABB, Hitachi, and me…
The other day, I visited some historic sites related to
Tesla and Westinghouse, which brought back memories of my time at ABB and
Hitachi, both of which had links to Westinghouse over the years. While you
might find stories about Tesla, Edison, and Westinghouse in many American
books, magazines, and articles, there are hardly any about how these American
companies eventually merged with the European ABB and, later, the Japanese
Hitachi.
The last two decades of the 19th century saw a convergence
of scientists, inventors, and industrialists working to harness electricity for
lighting and powering rotating machines. While listing all those involved,
fighting over their inventions, and patenting their ideas would take up a lot
of space, the most prominent names are Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse.
Another key figure connected to both is the highly admired Serbian Nikola
Tesla. Interestingly, Edison was never formally educated and started his career
as a newspaper boy, eventually becoming a publisher; however, he always made
time to read about science. His fascination with telegraphy began in 1862, and
by the age of 22, he had obtained his first patent for a vote counter. Eight years later, he
had established his own companies.
Soon, he learned that Gaulard and Gibbs had successfully
electrified parts of Turin, Italy, and transmitted power over about 50 miles.
He quickly bought an AC generator made by Werner von Siemens and two G&G
transformers. He hired an Englishman named Belfield to come to smoky Pittsburgh
(all due to the iron industry) to help his engineer Stanley, who was working on
lighting projects. In 1886, he founded the Westinghouse Electric Company,
bought the G&G transformer patent, and redesigned the transformer as we
know it today. Stanley and Belfield rapidly developed the first single-phase AC
system, where a 25 HP steam engine generator produced power, raised it to 500V,
transmitted it across town, lowered it to 100V, and lit 150 bulbs.
Edison, too, entered the field after purchasing a patent
from a Hungarian trio, ZBD (Zipernovsky, Bláthy, and Déri), but AC did not
interest him. Seeing that Westinghouse was successfully working with AC, and
assuming that Westinghouse was promoting it only to bypass his (Edison's)
patents, Edison responded by claiming that AC was dangerous. He also leveraged
his connections to the media to suggest that many people could die if they
worked with AC. However, his efforts to scare people did not quite have the
desired effect.
Although we discussed DC, AC, and arc lights, the concept of
an AC motor was still not fully developed in practice. DC motors existed and
were used for transit applications. Once again, the first invention came from
Turin, Italy, where Ferraris conceived the idea of a two-phase motor in 1885.
In 1888, Westinghouse bought the patent from Ferraris for a small sum. It was
at this point that a new player entered the scene: Nikola Tesla from Serbia.
Westinghouse, who was searching for such a design, had
previously tested prototypes created by the Italian Galileo Ferraris. He now
decided to license Tesla's design and hired him at his Pittsburgh plant. Tesla
later agreed that his design was similar to Ferrari's, but Tesla's had already
been patented in the US. Nevertheless, Westinghouse faced many issues with
Tesla's design because it was made for 60Hz. At the same time, Westinghouse
systems and the Shallenberger meter were all suitable for a power frequency of
133Hz.
In 1891, Westinghouse engineers, led by Lamme, finally
agreed on 60 Hz as their new power frequency, marking a departure from their previous
standard of 133 Hz. That same year, AEG engineers in Berlin chose 50 Hz as
their new power frequency. One reason was that arc light carbons used at that
time did not perform well with 50 Hz. Other frequencies considered were 133,
30, and 60 Hz. The Westinghouse systems were then redesigned for a frequency of
60 Hz, mainly due to pressure from Tesla, who strongly advocated for changing
from 133 Hz to 60 Hz.
The topic of frequency selection is complex and best
explained in the detailed paper by Edward L. Owen. It discusses how the world
had systems operating at various frequencies and how they gradually converged
toward two main standards over time. Owen summarizes: There were many standard
frequencies in use, even as recently as 20 years ago (1977). The outcome was
determined by field operating conditions, not by the exploitation of specific
systems to limit competition. Engineers focused on fixing defects rather than
competing with each other.
Thus, we see Westinghouse electrifying cities with his
2-phase AC systems, while Edison continued with his DC concept. The competition
turned unhealthy when copper prices made DC systems (which used much more
copper) uncompetitive.
Although Edison attempted to tarnish Westinghouse's
reputation and designs, he was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Westinghouse faced
financial difficulties when the banking industry collapsed in 1890, which
halted further work on a Tesla motor. Several years later, Westinghouse
purchased the Tesla patent for $216,000 and also signed a patent-sharing agreement
with Edison's General Electric. Tesla moved on to work on new projects,
including his Tesla Coil, wireless lighting, wireless power, remote control,
and other ventures.
Brown and Dobrovolsky ended their cooperation around this
point. Brown managed the English-speaking media effectively (Dobrovolsky
struggled), then appeared to claim that the system's success was due to his
efforts with Tesla's backing (Tesla was not truly involved). Brown mentioned
Tesla's name mainly because there was a Tesla craze at the time, driven by the
success of the Tesla Coil and the widespread belief that wireless power
transmission might soon become common. Across the Atlantic, as seen in 1892,
Lamme at Westinghouse in the U.S. agreed on 60Hz and optimized the two-phase
motor. From that point on, Westinghouse used Tesla's good reputation to promote
his work, especially two-phase systems.
It was indeed Tesla who proposed a design for the first three-phase motor and generator, and who also patented a two-phase and three-phase six-wire motor-generator in 1888. Still, if someone were to ask who demonstrated the 4-wire 3-phase electric generation, transmission, and distribution, as well as the development of a squirrel-cage motor, the answer would be different. It was indeed Mikhail Dolivo-Dobrovolsky. GE, however, favored three-phase motors. There is more to the story, including the involvement of Steinmetz and others, but we will leave it for another day.
Dobrovolsky died unheralded, while Edison was ousted from
the pioneering company when GE was created, following its acquisition by
financier JP Morgan. Ultimately, three-phase power became the standard for
electrical transmission worldwide, with North America maintaining a frequency
of 60Hz, thanks to Tesla. Meanwhile, most of the rest of the world adopted
50Hz, except Japan, which used both frequencies because AEG and Westinghouse
installed systems with 50 and 60Hz in the country. I won't delve into the War
of Currents between Westinghouse and Edison, Tesla's other major inventions and
discoveries, the Nobel Prize dispute, or related topics; instead, I will move
on to Europe and continue with Brown.
Now, you have seen brief histories of Westinghouse, General
Electric, AEG (partially), and BBC in Switzerland, along with their connections
to one man—Nikola Tesla, whose name they all used or referenced. Siemens,
English Electric, and many other organizations also made significant
contributions to this sector, but their stories are not covered in this
article.
Now, let's go to Sweden, where a young Jonas Wenström led
the way in developing a power system for his country. In 1883, he co-founded
Elektriska Aktiebolaget with Ludvig Fredholm, a well-known businessman, and
patented his dynamo in 1884. In 1890, Elektriska merged with Wenström's
brother's company to create Allmänna Svenska Elektriska Aktiebolaget, later
shortened to ASEA, with Västerås as its headquarters. As early as 1893, the
young company was involved in building Sweden's first three-phase electrical
transmission line, a 15 km, 9.5 kV line from a hydroelectric plant at Hällsjön
to a mine in Grängesberg. Sadly, Jonas died in the same year at just 38.
By the mid-20th century, the company had expanded to produce
a wide range of electrical equipment, including generators, transformers, HVDC
equipment, motors, industrial automation systems, nuclear power plants, trains,
robots, presses, and synthetic diamonds. Manufacturing plants in Ludvika and
Västerås thrived, and overseas investments and projects began to expand. In
1980, after acquiring Flakt, Percy Barnevik, who was working for Sandvik in the
USA, became the CEO of ASEA, sparking a wave of rapid changes and acquisitions.
Attempts to acquire AEG and GE's T&D in the U.S. were unsuccessful, but
Stromberg from Finland and Elsag Bailey quickly joined the company, and profits
rose significantly.
A year later, ABB acquired the company we had initially
discussed, Westinghouse Electric's power and transmission and distribution
(T&D) operations, which faced financial difficulties and low margins. The
next major ABB acquisition was the large Combustion Engineering in Houston, working
with notable advisors such as Henry Kissinger and Donald Rumsfeld (who became a
company director). The company struggled with issues such as asbestos and a
weakening Asian economy, finding it difficult to integrate what it had
acquired, possibly more than it could manage. With investments in the US and
many other regions not performing as hoped, the company's profits declined,
leaving the group vulnerable to strategic shifts.
Thus, developments in North America and Europe converged,
created, and eventually led to the breakup of the companies we grew up with.
Ongoing developments and demands regularly drive change, with players from
diverse regions—such as Japan in Asia—joining European and American industry
leaders. Discussions and innovations, sometimes influenced or accelerated by
government policies, continue regularly, transforming the electrical landscape.
I thought it would be a good idea to reflect on how all this unfolded—how 60Hz
became the standard in the US, a brief overview of the DC-AC battles, the
development of polyphase power transmission, and so on.
As for me, I began my career with ASEA in India, then worked
with ABB after the BBC merger in the Middle East and Europe. I moved to the USA
following the Westinghouse acquisition and eventually spent my final years with
the organization formed through a merger with Japanese Hitachi. It was a
fascinating career that allowed me to travel and experience many cultures
across different countries.
Last week, as I stood in front of the historic generating
station at Niagara, built by Westinghouse and Tesla, and looked at the old
equipment, I couldn't help but marvel at how much has changed and how we still
work with AC and also with high-voltage DC transmission—something Edison would
have winked at. Not to mention the talks about wireless transmission, which
Tesla would have eagerly embraced!
