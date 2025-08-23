Cabral, Pacheco or ?
Recently, I was discussing history with a Brazilian
colleague of mine, and I mentioned Cabral's voyage to India, noting how he
veered off course and ended up in Brazil, thereby being credited with the
discovery of Brazil. My colleague, Ricardo, frowned after listening patiently
and said that the issue remained contested, with differing opinions on the
matter, and added that it was a topic frequently debated in Portuguese academic
circles. Until then, I hadn't really stopped to think about the discovery of
Brazil or studied the subject in depth. However, after hearing Ricardo's
comment, I started reviewing and gathering information for a study. As
expected, I found plenty of material, much of it in Portuguese; however, the
English works were sufficient to get me started and understand the basics,
which I can now share with you for further reading.
In this context, it is important to note that Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer, is famously known for his voyages across the Atlantic Ocean in 1492, which led to European contact with the Caribbean islands through his four journeys, marking the announcement of the discovery of the New World. Although the claim that he discovered the mainland during his third voyage was disputed, it was later accepted after the 1513-15 trials. Spain had thus already made numerous discoveries, and following the treaty, amicability existed between Spain and Portugal, so there was no real need for secrecy. However, considering that private finance was involved, some level of competition always existed between them.
We all know the basics - Brazil was officially
"discovered" in 1500 when a fleet led by the 32-year-old Portuguese
noble Pedro Alvares Cabral, en route to Calicut, ended up at Porto Seguro,
between Salvador and Rio de Janeiro. His appointment as the leader of the second
fleet, despite limited navigational and sailing experience, was seen as a
political move by the King. However, the reader should remember that he was
accompanied by more experienced navigators such as Bartolomeu Dias, Diogo Dias,
and Nicolau Coelho.
As we know, the fleet departed from Lisbon on March 9, 1500,
passed the Canary Islands five days later, and arrived at Cape Verde on the
22nd. The equator was crossed on April 9, and for some unclear reasons (some
scribes mentioned a fierce storm), it turned westward, following the Volta do
mar technique perfected by Portuguese navigators. Instead of sailing directly
against the wind and current, ships first sailed west, away from the coast, to
reach the westerlies (winds blowing from west to east); then, they turned east
and were carried back toward their destination. On the 22nd, the ships arrived
at Monte Pascoal, on the northeastern coast of present-day Brazil. After this
initial contact, they studied the Indigenous people, exchanged gifts, restocked
the ships' supplies, and built a large cross, while the fleet's supply ship
hurried back to Lisbon to announce the discovery of the new land. According to
Cabral's calculations, the land was east of the demarcation line established in
the Treaty of Tordesillas. The territory was within Portugal's designated area,
and a large cross was placed to mark the event and reinforce Portugal's claim
to the new land.
Cabral sailed to Cochin in December 1500, a place that had
become friendly with the Portuguese after Vasco da Gama's first visit in 1498. After
securing a shipload of valuable spices, the fleet next moved to Cannanore and
then started its long voyage back to Lisbon in January 1501. The ships once
again got separated and arrived back in Lisbon separately, six months later.
Although only five ships had been fully loaded, two sailed empty, and six ships
were lost, the cargoes on the five were quickly sold, resulting in a healthy
profit for the Portuguese Crown.
King Manuel quickly organized the next voyage with Cabral to command what was known as the Revenge fleet, aiming to deal heavy damage to the Zamorin of Calicut, who had rejected Portuguese demands for a pepper monopoly. Strangely, six months after preparations started, Cabral was removed from command, and Vasco da Gama was appointed as the fleet's admiral. Cabral fell out of favor with the king and went into virtual exile, never regaining the monarch's favor. Perhaps his sins at Malabar caught up with him, as he fell ill and eventually retreated into a mostly secluded private life, dying unrecognized in 1520. Cabral, a person who should have benefited greatly from the incredible discovery of Brazil, received little acclaim and then vanished from history for nearly 300 years.
It took a long time for Cabral to re-enter historical
discussions. When Brazilian historian Francisco Adolfo de Varnhagen (later
Viscount of Porto Seguro) found Cabral's long-forgotten tomb in Santarém in
1839, historians and politicians were shocked by the explorer's misfortune,
which caused a public outcry. While Cabral’s discovery was widely accepted
until then, a controversy emerged toward the end of the 19th century when
Emperor Pedro II of Brazil posed a question during a meeting in 1854: whether
the discovery was actually ‘accidental’, as everyone had been led to believe,
or if it was ‘intentional’. By ‘intentional’, the assumption was, of course,
that Portugal knew about a large landmass to the West.
Why would Portugal continue to promote the 'accidental'
theory? Telma Alancar argues that Brazil had about seven million indigenous
people in 1500, and it was not an empty land ready for colonization. Therefore,
framing Brazil's colonization by Cabral and others as ‘accidental’ allowed the
Portuguese to avoid ethical and moral questions about the domination of its land
and people. However, those who believe it was ‘intentional’ point to the
"Esmeraldo de Situ Orbis" by Duarte Pacheco, which implies that
Cabral's visit was planned. The contents of this work were kept secret from the
public for nearly four centuries by order of King Manuel I, and parts of it,
including maps and notes, have since been lost. Pacheco claimed in his
Esmeraldo de situ Orbis that the King of Portugal sent him to discover land to
the west in 1498, two years before Cabral's landfall. Let’s now take a look at
this explorer.
But what connection could he have to the discovery of
Brazil? Between 1505 and 1508, Duarte Pacheco Pereira wrote a book, Esmeraldo
de Situ Orbis. It was never finished, but was published only in 1892 (with the
English translation in 1936). There was much debate about the meaning of the
term Esmeraldo, and one theory suggests that Pacheco's name is related to the
Malayalam word for green, implying that he was being compared to a unique green
emerald stone. The book mainly covers cosmography and navigation, with three
parts completed and a fourth left unfinished.
In the Esmeraldo de situ orbis, written from 1505 to 1508,
it is stated that in the third year of the reign of D. Manuel (therefore in
1498), the King ordered him to "discover the western part, beyond the
greatness of the Ocean Sea, where a very large landmass is found and navigated,
with many large islands adjacent to it", which extends from the equator to
70º N. and from the same equator to 28º S.; and in this last part "much
fine Brazil" was found.
Studying the case, Capistrano de Abreu concluded that the
first text refers to a trip to the Northern Hemisphere, and it is likely that
Duarte Pacheco went with one of the Corte Real brothers to Canada and
Newfoundland. As for the continentality of America and the existence of
brazilwood south of the equatorial line, he claims this was already known at
the time the Esmeraldo was written.
In his book, Pacheco proceeds to argue that the recent
discoveries of the Portuguese in the western Atlantic, which he regards as
having initiated, provide fresh evidence of his contention. The immediate
interest of the passage for us lies in the fact that Pacheco believed this
"large continent" to be continuous from north of the Arctic Circle to
south of the Tropic of Capricorn. Morrison, who discusses this aspect in great
detail, agrees with Capistrano, stating that it was simply a widely accepted
hypothesis at the time and that no solid proof actually existed. It was just a
concept articulated by Pacheco.
The ‘intentional’ side argues that Portugal knew, but
suppressed the information under 'the conspiracy of silence' when censorship
was severe, maps and travel accounts were suppressed, to maintain Portugal's
ocean superiority and to keep interlopers away from Africa and Asia. Navigation
charts were sometimes only loaned to navigators by the India House, and at the
end of a voyage, they had to be returned to that institution. The Esmeraldo was
possibly banned from circulation, censored, and sections were subsequently
suppressed for national policy reasons. Approximately 18 maps of the world and
numerous unique sketches were lost, along with the originals, in the Lisbon
earthquake/fire of 1755, and only two copies still exist.
Although the western swing in the Cabral voyage seemed
justified, as it is now confirmed to be a good navigational technique
recommended by da Gama, no reason for it was given in any of the contemporary
accounts of the voyage or by any reliable historians of the period, except for
João de Barros, who states that the fleet went westward to avoid the Guinea
calms. Many subsequent voyages to India followed this route, some to land on
the coast of Brazil for wood, water, and supplies, and others because, although
this course was longer, it offered better sailing conditions and ultimately
allowed faster reach of the destination. Morrisson, on the other hand, believes
that Cabral followed Gama's advice and took the suggested route to India, which
has since proven to be the fastest then and now.
Morrison writing in 1965 argues that Pacheco must have
either been an observer on the third voyage of Columbus, as Greenlee supposes,
or that Pacheco indeed explored lands in the Portuguese-allocated area but
failed to find any. However, he believes that Pacheco later provided enough
information in his own maps, which were used to prepare the Cantino
Planisphere. The idea that Pacheco had discovered Brazil before Cabral has
since been rejected; it is now believed that Pacheco traveled to North America
instead.
Charles Nowell, writing in 1936, concentrates on the missing
sailing orders. He states - Unfortunately, the royal instructions to Cabral
are only partially available, and the surviving fragment remains silent about
the first and, for us, most crucial part of the voyage. Because of this, we
must speculate about the nature of the orders. The fact that only a part of
Cabral's instructions still exists might be significant. Manoel's fragile
relations with Spain and his fear of offending that country could have led to
the immediate destruction of the initial part of the orders; if they concerned
any part of the New World, it would not have been safe to make them public.
There is a question whether Vasco da Gama heard about
islands or landmasses to the West from Arab sailors he encountered during his
voyage to India. Was that the reason he gave specific directions to Cabral to
head west? Gama's secretary records – 'This is the way which it seemed to Vasco
da Gama that Pedro Alvarez Cabral should go on his journey, it pleasing the
king.' If he turned west to gather wood, food, and water, then he certainly
knew there was land there.
Another clue appears in Mestre João's letter to the King
after Cabral's discovery. Concerning the location of this land, Senhor, if
your Highness will send for a map belonging to Pero Vaz Bisagudo, your Highness
will be able to see there the location of this land; but the map does not state
whether this country is inhabited or not; it is an old map and your Highness
will find that Mina is shown on it. Mestre João, a scholar, believed and
trusted the ‘old’ Bisagudo map, which suggested a pre-Columbian voyage to
Brazil by the Portuguese. The Bisagudo (Cunha) map which featured the Castle of
São Jorge da Mina in addition to the island of Vera Cruz, has never been found!
Portuguese historian Duarte Leite objects to the claim by
Pacheco, thus - "if Pacheco did discover areas east of the Line of
Demarcation and did bring back news of his to [King] Manuel [of Portugal], the
reason which induced Don Manuel to keep secret. . . such an important discovery
escapes me. As soon as Cabral returned in 1501, Manuel announced the discovery
of Brazil to Ferdinand and Isabella of Spain. Why would he not, in 1499, after
the return of Vasco da Gama, make a similar announcement if Pacheco had already
discovered Brazil? No objection could come on the part of Spain, given the
division made by the Treaty of Tordesillas, as indeed none came in 1501 when
Cabral's discovery was announced. I am persuaded that Pacheco neither
discovered Brazil in 1498 nor was present two years later at its discovery by
Cabral.
A comment in American professor Charles Nowell’s paper suggests
an answer to the question - In October, 1497, a marriage of state occurred
between King Manoel and Princess Isabel, daughter of the rulers of Spain. This,
coupled with the death of Prince Juan, the brother of Isabel, made Manoel,
through his wife, heir to the thrones of Castile, Aragon, and Leon. In 1498,
the pair made a journey through Spain, being acclaimed as future King and queen.
These circumstances, in the very year of Pacheco's exploration, explain its
secrecy, for Manoel was naturally reticent about giving offense to Spain, of
which he hoped soon to be King. Yet even this did not prevent him from looking
to Portugal's interests. The line of Tordesillas had not been adequately
located, and there was a growing Spanish interest in the southern Atlantic, as
evidenced by the voyage of Columbus in that same year. Obviously, the time had
come to act upon the late King João's knowledge of a land to the southwest.
Hence, the voyage of Duarte Pacheco and the secrecy which attended it.
De Souza, analyzing the Venetian cartographer Andrea Bianco, focuses on the mention of "Ixola Otinticha" in Andrea Bianco's map and identifies it as the island of Santiago in the Cape Verde Archipelago, thus asserting that it was indeed known to some navigators well before Cabral's discovery.
Now that we have a better understanding of the two main
contenders, let's examine the other claimants, if only for completeness.
Spanish explorers, other than Columbus
The possible landings of the expeditions by Spanish fleets
under de Ojeda with Amerigo Vespucci (1499), Guerra, and Yáñez Pinzón (1500),
and Diego de Lepe mention lands south of Columbus's discoveries. Pinzón is the
strongest contender and did provide proof of having passed the shores, and was,
as such, recognized by Spanish historians.
There is some evidence that two Spaniards, Vicente Yáñez
Pinzón and Diego de Lepe, traveled along the northern coast of Brazil between
January and March 1500. Pinzón sailed from what is now Cabo de Santo Agostinho
(in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco) to the mouth of the Amazon River. There,
he encountered another Spanish expedition led by Lepe, which reached as far as
the Oyapock River in March. The reason Cabral is credited with discovering
Brazil, rather than the Spanish explorers, is that the visits by Pinzón and
Lepe were brief and had no lasting impact.
Portuguese historians, such as Leite, when studying these
voyages, believe that all these claims are questionable. They argue that these
explorers possibly saw the mouth of the Orinoco, not the Amazon, and stayed
near the Caribbean, not further south. Leite also believed that some maps
associated with these voyages might have been altered after 1500.
St Brendan
There are many more leads, such as the evidence offered by
Estevao Frois, who suggests Portuguese presence at Pernambuco in 1492, João
Coelho (a partner of Corte-Real) sometime in the 1490s, and João Ramalho from
Beira, a Portuguese settler at Sao Vincente in Brazil since 1490, who was
perhaps a degredado or shipwreck survivor.
The arguments will continue, and debates will rage. However,
despite a certain amount of mystery remaining due to the paucity of resources,
even after a century of investigation, Cabral continues to be the top contender
for being 'The man who discovered Brazil'.
