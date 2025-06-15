The King Who Never Returned

A Raja Rani Story

Raja Ravi Varma, the great painter, on assignment to the Tondaiman palace for a month, could not have imagined that the little eleven-year-old sitting across from him, modeling for a remarkable painting (which you can still see and admire at Google Art), would go on to create waves across many continents after he grew up. The painting itself shows a demure little boy, resplendent in royal robes and jewels, wondering why he was being forced to sit through all this instead of playing in the royal courtyards. The story of that boy, will, without doubt, take you places. From the ancient principality of Pudukkottai, this tale will take you to England, Australia, New York, and France, places where the characters stayed during their tumultuous lifetimes.

Pudukkottai & Kallars

But before we get to all that, let us locate Pudukkottai, the Tondaiman rulers, the Kallar subjects, and their place in history. Though these rulers have connections to the ancient Pallava and Chola rulers and were involved with an area to the North of Madras, termed Tondaimandalam then, we are now focused on an area called Pudukkottai which came under their realm, much later. The Tondaiman (of Telugu extract) were the chieftains who ruled over Pudokkotai from the 17th to 20th century, an area gifted to them by the Sethupatis of Ramnad. As the story goes, Ranga Raya, a 17th-century Vijayanagara king, was on his way to Rameswaram when one of his elephants ran amok. A local chieftain, Raghunatha Tondaiman at Karambakudi, managed to calm the angry elephant and was then bestowed with many an honor by the grateful Ranga Raya and given the title Avadai Raya Tondaiman. Later on, Raghunatha and his brother helped the Sethupathis of Ramnad in some regional conflicts, and it then that Pudukottai (some 1179 square miles of land), previously part of the Sethupathi domain, was gifted to them. After several wars against the Nayaks of Tanjore, Hyder Ali, Tipu, and so on, it became a British protectorate and eventually, a princely state of British India under the political authority of Madras Presidency.

The subjects were mostly Kallars, who were in those days, characterized as a tribe of thieves, though the Pudukkottai lot, in reality, were mostly cultivators. That they had an unsavory reputation even in the 19century, is quite clear in the definitions provided by Turnbull, Stuart, and Thurston, for British reactions to revolt or uprising resulted in the branding of these warrior class or watchmen (kavalkar) class of ‘Cullars’ or Kallars, thenceforth as dacoits, drunkards, devil worshippers, cattle thieves and blackmailers. These Kallars were experts in the usage of a boomerang-styled weapon called the vali or vellari thadi (bent stick) as well as indulgence in the sport of bull-taming called Jallikattu (much talked about these days). Among other legends, we can read that the Tirupati Tondaiman were also from the Kallar caste and originated from the union of Ahalya and Indra. Pudukkottai was the fifth princely state in the Madras Presidency, while the other four were Cochin, Travancore, Banganapalli, and Sandur! Another interesting reason behind the British alliance was due to the help they provided to the British in capturing the famous Kattabomman ( See article Cat, Kattappa and Dumby ) in 1799. It was due to their unstinted support to the British, and their subservience that they obtained the privileged status of a princely state, without having to pay any tax or tributes to the British.

Ramachandra Tondaiman

The Tondaiman royals seem to have administered their country reasonably well after the British resident William Blackburn helped them build the city, and accumulate considerable wealth during the 17th and 18th centuries. Our story starts with the larger-than-life Raja Sri Brahdamba Dasa Raja Ramachandra Tondaiman Bahadur from the 19th century and the attention he invited from his British principals, due to his wayward lifestyle which stirred up quite a commotion at Madras.

Taking a cue from the Travancore rajas who they maintained a very cordial relationship, the Kallar Raja decided to elevate his ritual status from the commoner and thus in 1882, Ramachandra Tondaiman, the Raja of Pudukkottai, took the title “Brihadambal Das,” the servant of the goddess Brihadambal. The court had already become a ‘go-to place’ for Carnatic musicians, percussionists, and dancers, much like Travancore. Ramachandra who inherited the throne very young, ruled under the tutelage of the previous resident Blackburne’s brother John, until formal accession in 1838. Things were not going too well with his subjects, an agrarian uprising and a palace revolt followed in 1854, resulting in a British warning that they would remove the honorific ‘his Excellency’ while addressing him.

The main reasons were the excessive expenditure and wayward life of the young Raja and his family, and a major influence of his shrewd second wife Janaki. The British tried to bring about a semblance of control by routing all requests for expenses through his Sirkele (Prime minister or Dewan), but the expenditure continued to balloon and the Dewan sanctioned most of the Raja’s requests, until 1878. Incredibly expensive clothes and jewels continued to be purchased, while at the same time, the British, especially the Blackburne’s profited from extensive Indigo cultivation. But the need for reform was felt in the upper echelons and thus it was that the previous Dewan of Travancore, the rotund and strict, convent educated Sashia Sastri, was virtually forced on Pudukkottai, through the recommendations of yet another Travancore administrator – Dewan Madhava Rao. Sastri accepted the position and proceeded to Pudukkottai, not imagining for a moment that he would soon be embroiled in all kinds of palace intrigues.

Sastri did not walk into a welcoming embrace and faced resistance from the young Tanjore-born second wife of the Raja, Janaki Subbamma, who was not only quick-witted but also quite forthright. She refused to allow the Dewan to change long-standing practices in place, such as reducing staff and celebrations and got on to the warpath when the Sastri took a moral stance against the palace Devadasis and their association with the Royals (especially the young prince). As for Sastri, the extravagant, non-vegetarian, and wayward life in the palace was not something he could stomach. Matters came to a head when he decided to seal off the door provided for the Devadasi’s private entry into the palace. The simmering fight exploded and the queen decided to take action, with a few of her priests (parasites according to Sastri) goading her on. Not only did she try legal means, by hiring a British lawyer, but she also decided to start using black magic to oust the Dewan. Among the methods she tried was a ceremonial sacrifice where 1,000 cobras were hung by their tails over a fire of ghee, and chants to oust the minister were sung (Read the fascinating story as narrated by Manu Pillai).

Interestingly, the Travancore and Pudukkottai royal families maintained good connections, the princes often went to the Travancore forests for royal hunts, musicians were exchanged (one or two Rajas even spoke Malayalam), and so on. How Raja Ravi Varma ended up in Pudukottai is an interesting story. Sastri had chanced on the painter Ravi Varma at a railway station and invited him to the Tondaiman palace in 1879, which resulted in the first set of paintings of the Raja, his wife, the adopted son, and other paintings including the Durbar. He followed up with a second visit in 1886, creating more paintings of the raja and his family and the adopted prince. We can observe the changing figure and countenance of the second Ranee in two paintings done by Ravi Varma between 1879 and 1886.

The Tondaiman palace was a house of intrigue during those years, and we can read how Sastri remained firm and it became clear that sacrifices, magic, and threats would not budge the firmly seated Sastri. The Ranee accepted defeat and Ramachandra Tondaiman also agreed to reforms, deciding to adopt and appoint his nephew as his successor. He passed away in 1886 and thus the little prince Martanda Bhairava Tondaiman now aged 11, (untainted by the Zenana!) took over a titular position, though Sastri held the reins to the state and the palace, till the young fella attained majority in 1894.

It was a period when the British decided that they should take guiding control of local princes and have them educated in the British style and morality, under Christian tutors (check out the article on the De la Hey case), As we saw in many cases, it was not a very wise step and proved to be a failure.

Martanda Tondaiman

Martanda, the subject of the British experiment grew up on Sastri’s lap but was quickly moved under the care of a specialist British tutor FF Crossley, at Kodaikanal. Both Martanda and his brother Dorairaja, came under the care of Crossley. Crossley and RH Farmer brought them up as pukka gentlemen, but it seems did not quite instill in them the abilities required for the governance of Pudukkkottai! A newspaper reported that Kodaikanal was a sleeping princess till the touch of the prince (Martanda) woke her to life. Martanda and Do lived at a cottage named Woodville from 1890 and moved later to another called Nutshell. While Martanda moved to Britain for higher studies, Do continued to live at Kodai.

He was brought up as a truly Western subject and became proficient in sport, attire, and manners, he played tennis, cricket, and golf, practiced shooting and hunting, rode horses and automobiles, played chess and the banjo, and violin, held a drink well, knew the ballroom, shot guns and cued well at the billiards table. He was what the British desired, a ’pukka’ subservient Brown Sahib. By 1913, accolades and honors such as the GCIE were accorded to him, and for all practical purposes, the knighted young man had set an example for his British principals. Perhaps Sastri was not too happy with all this, but that was how it turned out, and strangely Martanda had little interest in his land and his subjects. Sastri had by now retired, was eulogized as the maker of modern Pudukkottai, as the great and wise steely administrator who brought about Devadasi reform in the Madras Presidency and placed on the throne an educated and suave young raja, after a lengthy period of decadence, waste, and intrigue.

Martanda learned of the lavish ways at the European playfields, the glam and the glitz, the gorgeous women, and loved high society life in Paris, Cannes, and London. Though he spent short stints at Pudukkottai, far and few, between long forays in Europe, he made sure that the Pudukkottai palace was revamped. He employed no less than 924 servants and commissioned a new palace for himself (finished in 1924), complete with a wine cellar, but he was rapidly becoming a disappointment to his British bosses.

Over time, Martanda was associated with many white women and was even engaged to an American at one time. But the British were getting quite disturbed by all this, for this was against the British moral code, and their perception of moral and racial superiority. This became clear when the young Martanda decided that he wanted a polished white girl for a wife, a decision when conveyed to his ‘bosses’, rudely jolted them. The British tried to dissuade him from marrying a white woman; they tried to tell him that such a union would not be accepted by his subjects, and succession would not be guaranteed for any offspring of such a union. From dissuasion, they tried threats and even suggested that he court a North Indian ‘fair’ princess, but Martanda remained adamant.

It was a trip down under, in March 1915, to Australia, which changed everything. Martanda plunged head-on into the social scene, was a regular at the races and parties, and well, one fine day he spotted a pretty woman hanging around in the hotel where he dined, and cupid struck! Martanda had found the woman of his dreams, and wasting no time, the smitten prince went after the fair lady, intent on wooing her to the altar. Molly Finks, for that was her name, and her sister, actually brought to Sydney by her mother, so that they could find suitors, acceded to Martanda’s advances.

Martanda wrote to Lord Pentland (Governor of Madras) that he had decided to marry Molly and received a reply admonishing him for doing what he had been banned from doing, but Martanda would have nothing of it and proposed to Molly, who accepted and their union took place in Melbourne in August 1915. A white Australia frowned at the sight of a very brown Martanda, calling him the Rajah of Bong, immaculately attired, standing next to a demure Molly Finks in a white gown. King George and Viceroy Harding fumed, while the Australian Governor-General was wondering if Molly would have to contend with other women in a harem (which he assumed existed). The press speculated that she may even be forced to wear a purdah (in Pudukkottai??) and wear a belly dancer dress!! Their honeymoon was in San Francisco and a few months later proceeded to Pudukkottai, where the royal couple was introduced to the Kallar subjects in a lavish procession.

The British at Madras were incensed and gave them a cold shoulder, not recognizing him or the new Ranee of Pudukkottai, formally. Molly was not welcome for any state visits or occasions, and that was not acceptable to Martanda, who despite many faults was devoted to his wife. Very soon, Molly realized that she had become pregnant and was beset with morning sickness, which intensified. Martanda tried moving her to Trichy, but things did not improve, and it was rumored that she was being poisoned with Oleander. Martanda decided to move to Ooty, but the Madras government did not sanction the funds for a custom house, opining that Molly’s presence would alienate the other whites at Ooty.

Molly and Martanda eventually moved back to Sydney, where their son Sydney Martanda was born in July 1916. Soon it became clear that the British would not allow Sydney to ever succeed Martanda as the Raja of Pudukkottai, and with that, any interest Martanda had in his kingdom, waned. He was soon in negotiations with the British on leaving it for good and settled for 20 Lakhs (then £15,000) annual pension plus a big lumpsum and after installing his brother Ragunatha as regent, departed India for good, lock, stock, jewelry, and barrel.

After the war, Martanda and Molly moved in 1922 to Cannes and settled in their villa named La Favorite, and while Martanda continued with his passion – horse racing, Molly preened in the balls and parties held by European and English high society. They were extravagant and well-attired, with the Ranee of Pudukkottai, as she called herself, immaculately attired in one of her prized sarees. In 1927, Martanda was hospitalized with abdominal pains and passed away, aged 53. Madras refused permission for a ceremonial cremation at Pudukkottai, and the body had to be finally cremated in London. At Pudukkottai, under the regency of Raghunatha, Rajagopala Tondaiman took over as the last ruler of Pudukkottai.

Molly, the rich widow, had many admirers and suitors, including the Aga Khan, but she did not accept any of them and lived her flamboyant life in London, while Sydney was sent off to a boarding school in Switzerland. The future Shah of Iran was his best friend for life, and Sydney completed his studies at Cambridge. In 1938, Sydney was involved in a horrific car crash that left him with a limp, and the marriage that followed failed, after the girl ran away with somebody else. Sydney Martanda had many other issues, including drugs and a habit of kleptomania, to make things worse.

Sometime later, both of them moved to the US, and Sydney even became a citizen in 1843, and joined the US Army, while Molly worked for a fashion house. Sydney was later arrested and imprisoned in New York for alleged theft. His citizenship was revoked (both of them were investigated by E Hoover and the FBI) and after a stint in Cuba moved back (seems his citizenship was reinstated in 1980) to London to live with his mother, who had by this time, become a recluse and an alcoholic, beset with severe depression.

In 1967, Molly, suffering from bowel cancer, returned to Cannes to spend her last dying days there (You can still see her clothes at the Bath Museum of Costume, and many of her jewels are being auctioned now and then). Sydney passed away in 1984. Many still believe that huge sums and jewels belonging to them are locked away in banks.

In the end, it was an experiment gone wrong and became the sad story of a Raja who never ruled over his subjects. While they faced hatred and racism, it should also be borne in mind that their decadent lifestyle was enriched by the hardworking, impoverished peasants of Pudukkottai. Adding insult to this, the British even implied that this was what mixed marriages end up as, producing offspring with the worst traits from both races!

Pudukkottai today is a district like any other, with tourists checking out the palaces, hosting destination weddings at its durbar, and its musical legacies being written about and compositions sung. It also comes up in discussions about Ravi Varma, who, during two visits completed a few glorious paintings and left one or two unfinished.

Rao Bahadur PK Kunhunni Menon (1924-28) was appointed as the Pudukkottai Dewan, and it was his efforts that resulted in the establishment of the Pudukkottai Electric Supply Corporation Ltd. That was one of the last appointments by Martanda Tondaiman before he left India forever. VP Menon in connection with Pudukkottai’s integration into India, says - I met the Rajah (Rajagopla) only once when he was invited to Delhi to discuss the future of his state. He was just twenty-six at the time and seemed completely overwhelmed when the proposal to merge his State with Madras was put to him. Neither he nor his adviser had anything to say. The agreement was signed on 29 February 1948. The palace served as a hospital during WW II. Handing over the treasury in its entirety, Rajagopala vacated the palace for the Collectorate in 1972.

Tondaiman descendants are doing well; some are excellent administrators or sportsmen, winning medals. I am sure they look back now and then, and often read about the days of Ramachandra and Martanda, of Janaki and the snakes, and of course wonder about the prince who never saw India or his inheritance – Sydney Martanda. Interestingly, when Sydney was told by a friend about the latter’s visit to Pudukkottai in 1967, Sydney expressed surprise that the place and the palace even existed!

Though Coralie Younger did not imply it, it was a classic case of the crescent-shaped Pudukkottai Vali thadi or the Indian Boomerang. By design, this top-heavy weapon was not capable of, or ever designed to return. It symbolized the story of Martanda Tondaiman, the king who never returned.

The story of Pudukkottai’s Devadasis is one that I will get to another day. Those desiring to study Pudukkottai further should at least read Waghorne’s and Younger’s works, as well as Manu Pillai’s False Allies, though I have listed below all relevant works that I have looked at.

The Villa La Favorite, originally built for Maxime Outrey, a French ambassador, and occupied by the Tondaiman’s, was recently acquired by an American family, captivated by the timeless elegance and prestige of the iconic property.

