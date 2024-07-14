Chanson Indoe from Sadko – The Song of India

The Hindu Merchant at Novgorod and Khrushchev’s visit to India

I was drawn to this tale while referring to Khrushchev’s memoirs, which interestingly took me to the story of Sadko, and made me listen to a glorious tune titled “Song of India’ by Rimsky Korsakov. The haunting tune led me to the Indian favorite ‘Awaz De Kahan he’ (Naushad was certainly inspired by the overture and verse sections of the Russian Operatic piece – Song of India), by yesteryear’s Noorjehan (See a previous article). The story around the Russian song and its impact is fascinating, which goes on to connect India, Khrushchev, and Nehru, later influencing Khrushchev’s visit to India (and wrongly, Kerala) in 1955. Without further ado, let us now see what this is all about.

Ages ago, during a time when there were neither planes nor ships as means for quick transport, or communication, the only means for long-distance trade was the camel, an account of which I had provided some years ago. Traders traversing vast distances, perched atop the ship of the desert, after arriving at Caravanserai’s, conveyed stories from exotic places and events, later regaled their audience with stories of their travels. Imagine the scene, the weary trader relaxing with a tall drink, in the middle of a marketplace or town square, centering an audience with wide open eyes and bated breath eagerly waiting for morsels of words to fall out of the mouth of the enthusiastic speaker, speaking in hyperbole. We have heard and read about so many of these storytellers, such as Sindbad, then the teller of the Arabian Nights, and so on and so forth. The story of Sadko is one such.

First an introduction to Nikita Khrushchev and why I am telling this story. I came across this tidbit while researching the Sino-Soviet split of the 60’s, and the 1962 Indo-China conflict. Khrushchev was the First Secretary of the Communist Party at that time, and Nehru the Prime Minister of India. I will not get into the complex political aspects, the geopolitics, etc., in this article, but will just mention that the USSR had hardly any knowledge of India at that time. Once KPS Menon was appointed as India’s third ambassador to the USSR, things changed a bit and the hugely popular ambassador made quite an impression on the politburo. The relationship strengthened in 1955 and Nehru visited the USSR in June, a much talked about visit, especially the amusing incident on how he had Khrushchev remove entrance fees to public places, among others. A return visit was hastily planned, and the Russian Premier Bulganin was to visit India in 1956. The visit was advanced, and it was announced that First Secretary Khrushchev would accompany Bulganin. It was to become in the history of the Indo-Soviet relations, a laudatory trip, one which looking at the itinerary, was incredibly exhausting to the Russian team of 100 or so, flying into India.

We start this story therefore in 1955. Khrushchev is planning his hastily announced visit to India. Nehru had already come and gone and impressed one and all in Russia. As a magnetic and popular leader of the third world, his stature and stock were high and his visit was a great success. Unlike the erudite Nehru, Khrushchev was not that well-read, and he would always mention that he was of peasant stock. Visiting a largely unknown India was a tall task, and he ruminated quite a bit over it. Let me now take you to Khruschev’s own words.

Khrushchev said - Our knowledge of India, to tell the truth, was not only superficial but downright primitive. Don’t laugh, but I personally drew some of my knowledge of India from an aria sung by an Indian merchant in the opera by Rimsky Korsakov entitled Sadko. He sang: “Countless the diamonds deep in caverns of stone.” I knew that the weather there was warm, that the sea did not freeze, that the country possessed countless riches and that the animal world there was something fantastic. There were jungles. The very word made a very big impression on me, much bigger than now when we ourselves have seen what the jungles of India are really like. They’re not at all as exotic as they sound!

And that was how I read for the first time, that there was a Song of India. Curious, I got to the operatic piece and listened to it. The tune was very familiar and before it got over, I knew that was the inspiration behind the Indian favorite Awaz De Kahan He. All this made me even more curious. I decided to do a little research on the story of Sadko and the trader.

The opera is about the story of Sadko, a gusli/zither player, who leaves his wife, Lyubava, his home in Novgorod, to return a wealthy man, after many adventures. During his years of travel, he amasses a fortune, meets and weds the daughter of the King of the Seas, a mermaid named Volkhova, and travels to many destinations. While he celebrates his wedding with Volkhova under the seas, the Sea King is cursed and Sadko has to return to Novgorod. Volkhova accompanies him but transforms herself into a river so that she is always with him, as Sadko rejoins Lyubava.

It is somewhere in the middle of the story that Sadko meets many merchants by the pier of Lake Ilmen, and as it turns out, one of them is a merchant from India. While other merchants sing about their lands, the Indian ‘Hindu’ merchant sings a lovely song about his distant home. That is the Song of India (Song of the Indian Guest) one that is also known as the Hindu Song or Chanson Indoue. Interestingly both the Russians and Chinese called Indians – ‘The Hindus’, people from Hindustan – Hindustan, just like the Turks call Indians- Hintli, ‘those from Hindistan’.

Like Arabian Nights and Sindbad, these opera pieces trace their origins to various sources such as fairy tales. Rimsky-Korsakov mentions that Sadko’s story is likely from the 11-12centuries when Christianity was slowly taking over from a locale where pagan beliefs prevailed. Novgorod was a medieval state that existed from the 12th to 15th centuries in Northern Russia, stretching from the Gulf of Finland in the West to the Northern Ural Mountains in the East. The end came in 1478 when Ivan III once again invaded, seized, and annexed it to form part of the other Russian states. It was during the 13century when Mongols arrived in Russia that Indian and Islamic trade intensified, via the Silk Road, even though Novgorod escaped occupation.

Anyway, Russian music was over time, infused with oriental motives and secondly, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov who was once a sailor himself, often wrote music inspired by the sea. The Sadko opera was completed around 1898. The middle piece in the opera was the Indian song, and it went on to became very famous in the Western world later, and get immortalized in India, thanks to Naushad getting inspired by it, when tasked to make music for Anmol Ghadi. But it is unlikely that many know about the original Song of India, in India.

Russians of course, the affluent ones, and the party bigwigs got to see all the great operas in Moscow and that is how the splendor of India reached their ears and influenced their thought, as it did in the case of Khrushchev. The Song of India was popular among many musicians in the 1930s and 1940s and oft-repeated in many versions.

So, how did the song go? There are a few versions in vogue, the original versions with translations, and an extended Mercer translation. Listen to the Russian Leo Kuznetsov version here, with accompanying visuals. The Ukrainian Ivan Semyonovich Kozlovsky (1900-1993) was a leading opera singer in the Soviet Union; a favorite of Stalin, and in another section, Khrushchev mentions his familiarity with this version and the line about diamonds. A good instrumental version can be heard here.

Khrushchev did not find much favor after the 60s and was eventually ousted, perhaps because he was never a Stalinist, because he was moderate, because of drought and related difficulties in Russia in 1963, as he antagonized China, and finally, because he negotiated peace with the West, following the Bay of Pigs furor, to reduce cold war tensions. In 1964, the Kremlin circle stripped him of power, replacing him with Leonid Brezhnev as First Secretary and Alexei Kosygin as Premier.

Beginning in 1966, Khrushchev began his memoirs. He initially tried to dictate them into a 10 lbs. German tape recorder slung over his shoulder while walking outdoors, to avoid eavesdropping by the KGB. Sergei Khrushchev, his son, later handed over the tapes to the KGB, but copies had been made, some of which had been transmitted to a Western publisher. Sergei instructed that the smuggled memoirs should be published, which they were in 1970 under the title ‘Khrushchev Remembers’. In this voluminous collection, Khrushchev has a section on India, which makes very interesting reading, as you must have realized seeing how he talks about his knowledge of India having been gleaned from Korsakov’s opera piece.

Now we get to the second part of this article, Khrushchev’s impressions of India.

The state visit 1955

After a trade treaty had been signed between the two countries in 1954, Nehru made a state visit in June 1955. The return visit planned for early 1956 was advanced to the winter months of 1955 and a large contingent of some 100 Russians started their tour of India in Nov 1955.

Age had caught up with Khrushchev and he frequently confuses names with places, in his memoirs. For example, he believed he spent a couple of days touring Kerala, while in reality, he was traveling around Coimbatore, Coonoor, and Ooty. Perhaps Kerala was stuck in his mind as it had voted a communist government into power, later in 1957. Nevertheless, it was all the State of Madras that he toured around, not transgressing into Cochin and Travancore kingdoms, and Kerala had been formed only in 1956. Let’s now check out some highlights from Khrushchev’s memoirs relating to India, noting that he makes it clear that he is visiting a capitalist country.

The dignitaries were put up at the Presidential palace, much to President Rajendra Prasad’s annoyance. Khruschev mentions Prasad’s comments were relayed to them: “They have put the Russians there, and they are going to make a foul mess of my palace. They are going to eat meat there, not to mention drinking alcohol”.

They did all the usual stuff while on the road, wearing Gandhi caps, climbing on an elephant, receiving garlands from maidens, having Kumkum applied on their foreheads, and visiting farms and factories, dams, and educational establishments, including the NDA at Pune. Ah yes, and a tiger cub was gifted, at Rudrapur.

At Madars, it appears Rajaji was quite an imposition, irritating the otherwise joyous dignitary. “This ascetic man kept talking to me during the performance, giving me no chance to follow the course of the concert and enjoy it.” In his opinion, if large factories were brought into this heavily populated country, the high level of mechanization and automation would result in a mass of working people being driven into the army of the unemployed, and poverty would only increase. He stuck to the Gandhian ideal: the spinning wheel was the only industry needed.

Morarji Desai - In Bombay, Desai, the prime minister of this state, had a hostile attitude toward us; he had been opposed altogether to our being invited to Bombay. He and I understood each other quite well, but our views stood in absolute opposition. He firmly supported a pro-American policy and held that India should develop in the classical capitalist pattern.

But when it came to the travels down South and into the cooler environs of the Nilgiris, he assumed he was in Kerala - Before we went to Kashmir we went to the state of Kerala and added - One thing about Kerala that has remained in my memory was the endless rows of palm trees being grown commercially. Coconuts were harvested from them. We were shown how that was done. People scrabbled skillfully up the trunks of the trees. Their feet were bound with rope and seemed to stick to the tree trunks. Then from the treetops, they would throw down the coconuts.

At Coonoor (Khrushchev thought that was also in Kerala, it was the Singara plantations owned by the Madhwani’s) - We were also shown tea plantations in Kerala. What we saw in Kerala made a sorry impression. Everything was done by hand; then the leaves were thrown in a heap on the ground. I joked: “If Soviet citizens who drink Indian tea could see how it’s processed, they’d probably lose their appetite for it.” In our country, the sanitary standards are stricter at tea plantations. There was nothing like that in Kerala. But the owner gave us a very polite reception and treated us to tea and fruit.

In all, they spent 27 days, visiting India Burma, and Afghanistan. Ms Rahimbabaiveva, Deputy Minister of Culture in Uzbekistan was included since it was believed that Kashmiris and Afghans supposedly had ethnic connections to Uzbek. The entourage was about 100 people, of which 50 traveled with the leaders, including a lady cook and cargo planes to ferry baggage. Three Ilyushin 14s and other planes were deployed, and they even did trial flights to each locale. They touched at Delhi, Agra, Bhakra Nangal, Bareilly, Rudrapur, Terai, Bombay, Pune, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Coonoor, Ooty, Calcutta, Burma, Chittaranjan, Sindri, Jaipur, Srinagar, Delhi, Kabul and back.

NY Times - At one point Nehru told Bulganin that it was rumored he wore a bullet-proof vest; "I do not," said Bulganin. "Feel me." Nehru good-naturedly poked an inquiring finger at the Russian’s chest. Then Bulganin turned to the crowd and raised his hands high in a happy prizefighter’s salute.

Bangalore (again, Khrushchev thought that was in Kerala) - In Kerala, we visited a respected fellow countryman, of ours, the great artist Svyatoslav Roerich. His father [Nikolai Roerich] had also been a famous artist, and his paintings were on display at an exhibit in Moscow.

Taj Mahal - It is enough to mention that great pearl of artistry, the Taj Mahal, every tourist visits this place, taking delight in the white stone structure, which doesn’t even seem to be of stone because the material is of such exceptional whiteness. This was built in a century-long past, yet to this day it bears witness to the high level of culture of the Indian people. On the other hand, when I looked at the poverty all around, the thought occurred to me that the rulers didn’t consider working people to be human, but forced them to erect palaces and mausoleums, leaving them to die from the heavy burden of their labors. The rulers didn’t take the people into account and had no regard for them. They only needed hands to do the work, and they squeezed the living juices out of their subjects. Today these buildings are the pride of India, monuments to its art.

KPS Menon accompanied them on the trip and mentions that the documentaries made later - revived a thousand memories of the three most hectic weeks of my life, when I accompanied Bulganin and Khrushchev on their hurricane tour of India from Kashmir to Coimbatore, from Bombay to Calcutta. It was also a comprehensive tour. From Delhi, dry and cool, and the Punjab, even drier and cooler, they flew into the sweltering heat of Bombay. Thence we took them higher and higher, to Poona, 2,000 feet above sea level, to Bangalore, 4,000 feet high, and to Ootacamund, 8,000 feet high, where the crisp air refreshed and reinvigorated them. From Ootacamund they made the precipitous descent to Coimbatore and were charmed by the coconut, areca-nut, and banana groves they saw on the way. There followed the hottest and most tiresome part of their journey: Madras, Calcutta, and Rangoon. Finally, they went to Kashmir. There they saw the snow, discarded their bush-shirts, donned their fur coats, and felt at once at home and nostalgic for their own Central Asia, as Babar once did when he saw a caravan arriving in Lahore from Kabul.

Local reports mention that they stopped at the village of Vadamadurai where a thirsty Bulganin is believed to have drunk some coconut water in a farm, which these days is known as the ‘Bulganin Thottam’. They stayed at the Ooty Raj Bhavan and had their hair cut by a local barber. It is also mentioned that they planted trees in Bangalore, and one of them I believe is possibly around, though leaning heavily.

According to the New Yorker - Bulganin has been stately, Khrushchev animated. Bulganin has not seemed to be enjoying himself much, and at times has looked like a product of taxidermy. His blue eyes have been expressionless, as if made of glass. He has, however, been consistently polite and thoughtful. Khrushchev, on the other hand, has been full of life and spirit; indeed, he has expressed himself with an exuberance that some educated Indians at least, consider boorish.

As time went by, Bulganin was starting to tire, and Khrushchev (his junior in the political hierarchy - Khrushchev's position as head of the Communist Party imparted greater authority and control than Bulganin's position as head of the government) took over. At Bangalore, Khrushchev confirmed that Russia had recently exploded a hydrogen 'bomb. As Khrushchev put it, the scientists had done this - to "see whether their calculations were right, adding the Soviet Union would never be the first to use this power."

The next few years became a period of turmoil all over the world. The U2 plane was downed, the Nandadevi incident occurred, America invested heavily in Pakistan, the specter of a nuclear holocaust loomed on the horizon, the Bay of Pigs happened, Mao went ballistic, and China invaded the Indian borders in 1962, following a Sino Soviet split. Khrushchev steered the USSR in those days and fortunately proved to be more moderate, for which he eventually paid a price and got ousted.

I thought this might be interesting to readers, many of whom would not have heard about the song of the Indian trader and how it impacted the minds of the high and mighty in distant Russia, just like Raj Kapoor and the songs of Mukesh did, during that period. Even in Turkey, where I lived during the late 90’s, the average Turk could hum a couple of lines of the song Awara Hoon, a song from Hindistan. Similarly, ‘The Song from India’ had in 1946, inspired Naushad in creating his masterpiece Awaz De Kahan He in Anmol Ghadi, a tune which he claimed entered his thoughts through a dream, and which remains in many Indian minds, even today.

The state visits of Nehru and the return visit by the Russians are barely known to the youth of today, and they may not care, anyway, but then again, history was never taught rightfully in our schools, it was simply imposed, and everybody dreaded those lessons. I hope it is a little bit more interesting to students these days, for any event can be an interesting story replete with anecdotes and asides if some effort is taken. These are all incidents that created a nation, and her worldly relations. Nevertheless, history is also being manipulated these days and is even being re-written sometimes, to suit political views.

I deliberately did not get into the political sides and impacts of the visit, for it would be dreadfully boring for a casual reader. Not everybody looked forward to the arrival of these guests and its potential implications, fearing an Indian tilt left, which never happened. Khrushchev stated – Nehru was not a Communist, but is a bourgeois political figure and a democrat, who had his own political views. We understood that although he was not a Marxist, or a supporter of the Soviet type of governmental system, he did want to do good for his people, and he wanted life in India to be organized on a democratic basis. He still talked about socialism then, although rather vaguely, and it was hard for us to understand what kind of socialism he had in mind in general. After all, the term "socialism" has been dragged around a lot and is somewhat the worse for wear.

Getting back to where we started, ‘The Song from India’ became immensely popular in the Western world after Sarah Brightman sang it in the album Dream Chaser, Tom Dorsey made an instrumental version, and Mario Lanza did a tenor. Eventually, it ended up as one of the melodies used for the number ‘Beautiful Ohio’, which went on to become the official song of the U.S. State of Ohio . Beautiful Ohio was written by Ballard MacDonald in 1918. In 1969, the Ohio General Assembly made the song the state’s official song. In 1989, a bill was passed to adopt a new set of words written by Wilbert McBride. McBride’s version provides a more accurate portrayal of Ohio by including things such as the state’s cities and factories.

So much for the song and its popularity, needless to mention it made quite an impression on Khrushchev.

Finally, most of you may not know, that this plant, Dracaena Reflexa Variegata, (we had one at home for years and did not know!), one that many of you would be familiar with, is also called ‘The Song of India’! I have no idea why it is so…

