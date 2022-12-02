A Sojourn in Morocco

Off the beaten track
It did not take much effort to plan this trip once we had
set our minds to it, and we were lucky to find a travel company that then worked
with their Moroccan counterpart to provide a decent package. Pretty soon, we
were on an Air Canada flight across the Atlantic and headed to the Western
fringes of the African continent where a Moorish adventure beckoned. It sure
turned out to be one, as the flight to Montreal was delayed and we just managed
to clamber on the Casablanca flight, all revved up and ready to leave. The mad
dash through immigration in Montreal, with a lot of help from the airport staff
across gates, and exhortations and wishes to catch the onward flight, got us
through the vast terminal, panting and with heaving chests into the comforting
seats of a warm widebody 787. As it was weighted down by inches and layers of
snow, elaborate deicing procedures were required, but we took off without any
more issues, headed for the warmer climes at the lands adjoining the Sahara.
I had touched upon the subject of Morocco, a few years ago
while writing on the ship
of the desert – the Camel, where I mentioned the trans-Saharan gold trail
(7th-14th CE) one which originating in mines and towns of
Ghana, snaked through the large cities of pre-medieval Morocco or the Berber
Kingdom it was then, to Alexandria in the Egyptian East. At that time, the
Berbers were the indigenous occupants of Morocco (derived from the town Marrakesh
or the usage Moors depending on who you discuss with), and Berber (the nomadic Amazigh
tribes) was an unkind term – signifying Barbarians, coined by the early Greeks.
They used a script looking somewhat like Greek, called Tifinagh, which is now
finding a resurgence in Morocco, in student curriculum and sign boards. I
mention this since it was quite a surprise seeing Greek-looking scripts on
signboards after we landed in Casablanca. Most people speak French and the
local Arabic dialects though, and a smattering of English due to the many
tourists.
While most people ask for traditional hotel accommodations,
our planner suggested staying in what is known as Riads. Riads are located in
Medina’s and well, being reasonably sure that the lay reader or traveler does
not know either term, I have to elaborate briefly on what they are. The old
city center is the so-called Medina and is laid out differently from most cities.
“Medina” means city in Arabic, and are walled towns, characterized by long, narrow,
winding alleys with a few entry gates. They cannot be accessed with cars, but noisy
motorcycles, bicycles, and donkey carts pop up to startle you now and then.
Mohammed dropped us at the entrance of the Rabat medina and a glum-looking
porter lugged our suitcase nosily through the labyrinth to our Riad.
So, what is a Riad? Well, it is a large house with many bedrooms, with entry from one of these alleys through a single gate, with no signboards announcing its existence. The wealthy Sidis’s home has been remodeled and the interiors are quite like modern hotel rooms. The courtyard is where you eat breakfast and some of the very large Riads have in-house restaurants too. The only daunting part is finding your way to the right gate at night, with little lighting in the alleyways! But Google maps works reasonably well, and we managed nicely, though the first night was a little perturbing. You know, I was reminded of the Alibaba story (I used to narrate it to my children!) where the thieves mark his door with an X, and Morgiana, Alibaba’s trusted slave, places X marks on all doors, to foil them and save her master from certain death. Now I can understand how important that X mark is when you have 10-20 identical doors on a long alleyway and it is dark at night, with no streetlights! Food was not a real problem if you are used to Arabic and Lebanese food, but cumin overrides most other spices here, and the fare is somewhat bland. Plenty of vegetarian dishes abound, and if you know French, ordering is easier.
Rabat, of course, has the modern side as well as the ancient Medina and is close to the ocean as well as the Kasbah (fort), its ramparts, and the old city walls. The Al Hassan tower etc., are of some interest to intrepid visitors. As the calls for prayer from the muezzins in the many nearby mosques rang in our ears, the bursts of wind brought us the many smells of cooking, barbecues, and freshly baked bread. Soon we came to know that three things were part of any medina quarter, a large communal bakery, the mosque, and a hammam where the people went to bathe.
After a pleasant night, and a sumptuous breakfast (a real
spread every morning with eggs, many types of bread - including mini-Malabari
style parottas, pancakes tasting like vattayappams, cornbread, fruits, olives, dates,
juices, coffee, and whatnot!), we were headed to the second leg – the blue city
popularized by Instagram, Chefchaouen.
After a long drive up north, on a good road and minimal traffic, we reached our destination after passing many salt pans. On a hillock, with houses built on its side, Chaouen is characterized by the blue color of most home walls. An enduring mystery, nobody knows how it came about. The local guide attributed it to Judaism, for the locale had many Jewish mellah’s (quarter), and they painted their buildings blue, apparently after the sky (Some of you may remember that the ancient Jews used Tekhelet, the blue dye for priestly clothing, tapestries, tassels, etc. After the second temple’s destruction, it lost importance as dye makers drifted away, though blue remained an important color, associated with Jews). But I didn’t think that was the reason. A second guide told us that it had nothing to do with any ancient custom, but it was all due to a Chinese lady who lived there for a while, and wrote a book about the place (more likely at the time when the trade pact between the governments in 2016 was signed, making it a sister city to Kunming) and made it popular in China. This is the only place where you can find some Chinese restaurants and they celebrate the lantern festival etc. But post-COVID, the Chinese interest seems to have waned.
Still unlikely I thought, and then a third guide told us that
it was due to the presence of a particular Berber tribe (Tuaregs) who applied
indigo on their faces and feet to ward off mosquitoes. The area had a river and
lots of mosquitoes and the people decided to paint the lower walls blue to ward
off mosquitoes. Interestingly, it has been scientifically established that blue
color keeps mosquitoes away (remember the use of blue in our Kerala home
whitewash?). Yet another said it was the color used to ward off an evil eye…So
much for the blue, but it made the area unique and attractive, and it became
very popular with hordes of Chinese tourists who popularized it on Instagram.
Meknes, hosting a large palace, the usual mosques, and
medina, plus high walls, was undergoing a lot of repair work, and other than
seeing all these from a distance, we could not do much. Before I forget, let me
tell you that the minarets of Mosques in Morocco (the entire Maghreb region) are
unique in the respect that they are square and not circular in cross-section.
And, well, Morocco was never under the Ottomans, so developed quite differently
from all the Ottoman-controlled regions, but was later conquered by the French,
the Spanish, and occupied in parts, by the Portuguese.
By this time, we had a good idea about cost, prices, margins,
etc., and the use of the local Dhiram (credit cards not accepted), as well as
tipping. Seafood at Rabat, the local favorite the Tajin (stewed veggies and
meat in a characteristic pot), the spicy Harissa sauce, the omnipresent fresh
pomegranate juice, and so on, had all been sampled and relished.
Fez was the endpoint on the 3rd day and the Riad
at the entrance to the Medina was quite large, well, I must say massive, as an
erstwhile nobleman’s house. We decided to brave it out in the Medina on our own
that night, phew – it was certainly many times larger than the covered bazaar
(Kapali Carsi) in Istanbul and crowded. But it was ok, and the whole of the
next day was spent wandering around the city with the guide, taking in the
sights and sounds of Fez. Palaces, forts, pottery, and ceramic units, the ancient
leather tannery, the ancient Madrassa, the cloth dyeing areas, etc., there was
so much to take in. The tannery visit was something to remember, for you cannot
forget the stench – now one must note that this is supposedly all organic, with
no chemicals, and it was the use of pigeon poop for its ammonia that stank up
the area. They give you a large bunch of mint leaves to smell, and avoid puking!!
The lunch was unforgettable, and the superb salad spread, followed by the Pastilla,
a bread filled with meat and dry fruits, a little sweet for our liking, but
good, nevertheless.
Each Medina had something equivalent to a Turkish Caravansaray – where merchants and their animals which formed the caravan, rested and traded their goods. Though being happy, simple, and hardy people, you will be surprised to see donkey and mule carts vying for road space with Renaults and Audis (we spotted a Bentley parked outside the Pasha homestead). There are very few Indian tourists, though larger cities have one or two Indian restaurants. Rice is difficult to come by, and bread is a staple.
A long drive the next day took us southeast to Marrakech,
and the next Riad, this one quite French in its remodeling, replete with a pool
and a spa, and trees inside! Marrakech is where most tourists end up and is the
most cosmopolitan, plus boasting the largest medina and souk. The marketplace
or central square - Djemaa El Fna hosts many thousand people, hawkers, shops, henna,
street food, juice shops, musicians, magicians, and snake charmers et., every
evening, and is the place to visit. The trick is to get in early and find
seating at one of the terrace restaurants for a lazy dinner, whilst looking
down into the square. A visit to YSL’s garden (created by artist Jacques
Majorelle) was in the morning plans, and it was here that we got a decent idea
about the Berbers. The afternoon was a leisurely walk with the guide through
the Medina, and the many other historical sites. Not that different from the
medina at Fez, but much larger, I thought., with even more food options! By
this time, we could get around these Medina labyrinths with some ease, no
longer with fears of getting lost.
Days had been flying by, and finally, it was time to head back to Casablanca, where we stayed in a traditional conference hotel. The Corniche, the diplomatic areas, the French and the Spanish settlements, the Portuguese, the Jewish Mellah’s, and finally the gigantic Hassan II Mosque are all worth the visit. The humongous Hassan II mosque, one of the largest in the world, can house about 105,000 worshippers at a time, and is built on reclaimed land!
Sadly, we missed the fictional Ricks café (simply forgot it
in the hurry). Incidentally, there was no Ricks café originally in Casablanca and
was created in Hollywood, for the movie, but an enterprising Englishwoman
recreated it in Casablanca and most tourists head out there for a
photo-op. The city was an important
place during the WW-II and the Allied world leaders met there in 1943 at the
Anfa hotel. To get a feel for the Casablanca of the 40s, see the movie with
Humphrey Bogart and the lovely Ingrid Bergman, my all-time favorite.
Morocco has two mountain ranges, the Rif, and the Atlas, and in the Atlas mountains, you have snow. It is between Marrakech and the Atlas that you have Ouarzazate where many Hollywood and some Bollywood movies are shot. Just on the other side of the mountains is the Sahara desert which many tourists visit. Many Moroccans watch Bollywood movies, especially Amitabh Bachchan flicks, and would happily hum or sing Kabhi Kabhi mere dil mein, if asked! Shah Rukh Khan is well known, so also most actresses.
But now – I have to tell you how the Hammam is important in
Moroccan family life, as explained by our last guide. By tradition women in
Morocco (though quite modern today) in the old times, were only permitted to
see men in their immediate family. That is why Riads have no windows and open
into the courtyard, and not into the alleys, save the great double door with
two slats (one to admit the man and horse, the smaller gate in the women on
foot). Moroccan doors have two door knockers which sound different. If a guest uses the knocker that’s mounted
higher on the door, the woman inside will know that it’s a man, and will make
sure she’s properly dressed!
As you can imagine, Men and women have separate hammams
where they have a steam bath (usually once a week) and per tradition, are
unclothed while at it. Now, when the son is ready to get married, his mother (or
an elder sister) takes over and gets to work, and surveys the hammam. When she
spots the right girl, with the right geography (the very words our guide
used!), color, looks, etc., the momma calls her over to scrub her back, while
keenly observing her for any imperfections. In the traditional hammam, Moroccan
women and men ask their friends or people sitting next to them to help scrub
their back or the entire body. The girl’s behavior and upbringing come to the
fore, at this juncture.
In the hammam, no amount of makeup can hide imperfections,
so it is the right place for a minute inspection! If momma is satisfied, she
asks questions about the girl’s family, and finally offers the girl some nuts
(walnuts or almonds) to chew – to check that she has good teeth. Good teeth
mean good digestion and a good kitchen at her home!! If the girl passes the
examination, the next steps are taken and the families meet, to discuss the
engagement and a nikah! How do you like that!!
A snippet from history - there is an important connection
between Morocco and India - One of the most prominent visitors to India,
especially Malabar (1342-1347) was the globe trotter Ibn Batuta, who covered some
117,000 km in 30 years. He was a Berber Maghrebi from Tangiers – Morocco and left
behind classic descriptions of Calicut and many other locales in India.
There is so much more, but well, it is time to wind up these
ramblings…
After an exotic week in that unique land, it was time for us
to bid goodbye to Mohammed, our driver and newfound friend of seven days, and
catch the return flight via Montreal. Well as luck would have it , it was
delayed and we spent a day cooling our heels in Montreal, in the care of Air
Canada, finally reaching back in Raleigh after Thanksgiving, concluding quite a
fascinating trip, to say the least. Thanks to KimKim and Orion trek voyages…
Before I conclude, an interesting bit of trivia - Morocco
was the first country to recognize the newly independent United States, opening
its ports to American ships by decree of Sultan Mohammed III in 1777. The US Congress
ratified a Treaty of Peace and Friendship between the two nations in 1787.
Renegotiated in 1836, this treaty is still in force, constituting the longest
unbroken treaty relationship in U.S. history.
Tajine pic – Wikimedia
courtesy Bawdeep2010, all the others are mine
2 comments:
Thanks for the rich details of your Moroccan trip. Makes one want to visit the place. What a rich culture they possessed. It’s a pity, though, you couldn’t visit the hometown of Calicut’s most well known friend, our own Batuta!
Thanks CHF- we crammed as much as we could into those 8 days, and like Mohammed said, plan for Tangiers and the Sahara, plus a trip to the Atlas for the next time…he added - always leave something so you will think about it….and maybe you will come again!!!
So sayyid Ibn Batuta, you will remain in our thoughts…..
Post a Comment