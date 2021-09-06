Les Madame Mequinez

The travails of a lady colonel in Hyder’s army

The story of Mme Mequinez comes to light, vividly explained in the pages outlining a history of Hyder Ali penned by one MMDLT. MMDLT stands for Msieur Maistre de la Tour, a French general in Hyder’s army, who as he says, was in command of 10,000 men and had participated in many of his battles and wars. Buried in this work is the story of this interesting lady and the intrigues she got herself into, perusing which, provides some amusement on a rainy or dull day.

Maistre de la Tour's work on Hyder Ali was perhaps an early attempt to write the history of Hyder Ali in 1784, just two years after the patron’s death. MMDLT introduces himself thus - General of Ten Thousand Men in the Army of the Mogul Empire, and formerly Commander-in-Chief of the Artillery of Hyder Ali, and of a Body of European Troops in the Service of that Prince. Initially the British establishment scoffed at this work, ‘considering it too supportive of Hyder, exaggerating the virtues of his patron while at the same time, as a French man, quite critical of the British’. MMDLT states his purpose in writing it - As an eyewitness of part of his conquests, and of the glory that surrounds him, he thought it a kind of duty incumbent on him to make this sovereign known, at an instant in which he has become so interesting to Europe, and to France in particular. Askenzai (Chen Tzoref-Ashkenazi, German Soldiers in Colonial India, 2016, p. 146) explains - De La Tour's text was based on two central strategies: presenting a positive image of Haidar Ali and criticizing the British for both their conduct towards Haidar and other Indian rulers and towards the French, while at the same time defending the conduct of the French in India. In doing so, De La Tour consciously wrote against an existing image of Haidar Ali as a cruel Oriental despot and intolerant Muslim.

However, in spite of CK Kareem’s, MMDLT’s and some recent historian's sterling efforts at repainting Hyder and Tipu as honorable and pious souls, we in Malabar are not so charitable when it comes to these Mysore interlopers whose only desire was to dismember the regional structures, terrorize the region with forced conversions and loot much of its wealth. MMDLT’s narration of Mequinez’s travails takes us to the days Hyder spent at Coimbatore, busy in his exertions against Malabar, and outlines a legal issue brought to a just settlement by Hyder.

Portuguese India, with its capital at Goa was a complex society with Fidalgos, Soldados, Mesticos and Topasses, to name a few divisions. Fidalgos, especially Mesticos or Luso-Goans were the nobility occupying the high-born top tier. Soldado’s were soldiers, while Topass was a term used to describe in general, Luso-Asians, typically foot soldiers (In Cochin too, Luso Malayalis, were generally also known as Topasses, Parangis (Feringhees), Mundukaar etc). Suffice to say that Topasses were mixed parentage soldiers in the Portuguese armies.

We now get to the story of a Colonel from the Portuguese army, who later joined Hyder and fought many battles for him, meeting his death while fighting the Maratha army sometime in the 18th century. Hyder, in appreciation for this meritorious service, passed on the command of the regiment of Topasses to the dead colonel’s widow Madam Mequinez, together with the same title of Colonel, on condition that she tender it to their adopted son when he grew up to a suitable age. Mequinez you should note, never went into action herself; and she left the duty of leading the soldiers in the field, to the officer second in command.

As MMDLT puts it - This lady accompanied her regiment everywhere: the colors were carried to her house, and she had a private sentinel at the door. She received the pay, and caused the deductions to be made in her presence from each company. When the regiment was collected, she inspected them herself, as well as all the detachments that were ordered out; but she permitted the second in command to exercise the troops, and lead them against the enemy.

Some years later, as the story goes, the good lady filed a suit of embezzlement against a Jesuit provincial priest, asking Hyder through his secretary of war named Narim Rao, to interject and negotiate a settlement in her favor.

As her deposition puts it, the lady had been in possession of some jewels and money after her husband’s demise and as was the practice in those days, she gave it to a Jesuit priest for safekeeping. MMDLT explains the procedure as follows - All the Christian women in India that are married to Europeans have the madness to hoard up a private sum or fund, which they entrust to their priests, under the seal of confession. It is to the honor of the missionaries, that there is no instance of any complaint of this trust having been abused. This custom is very ancient, and seems to have originated with the Portuguese. The monks, at all events, gain much money by the practice because there are scarcely any women that die, who previously acquaint their husbands or relations where they have placed sums in this manner

The Jesuit father thus entrusted, however, moved on to Goa in 1767 and informed Mequinez that he had transferred all of her deposits to the provincial father at Xavier Palayam (a mile distant from Coilmatour – Coimbatore, see 1737 map, it also leads me to believe that Mequinez was resident around Coimbatore, since the local Padre was resident there). He then gives additional explanation on this ‘provincial father”, who may have been responsible for the Malabar or Mysore province. He states that they called themselves Brahmin Christians (like Robert Nobili), wearing the sacred thread, slippers without leather, were vegetarian, pure in manners and habits (regular baths etc) and sporting a long beard, generally resembling brahmin ascetics of that time.

Continuing on, Mequinez approached the provincial father who expressed surprise at the visitor’s mysterious request for return of her jewels and replied that he had neither heard of any jewels or money, nor did he think Mequinez was sane. Mequinez, appalled with this, approached Hyder’s minister Narim Rao and showed him the receipt and a list of her deposits (Rs 1,000, a pair of ruby bracelets, and a collar of pearls), so that he could explain the situation properly to Hyder. Narim approached Hyder and did that and more, painting the provincial priest in the vilest colors.

Hyder put off personal involvement, but quickly sent some sentries to watch and guard each major missionary in the region, since he was busy quelling revolts in Malabar. After this had been taken care of, he sent a French commandant to check out the situation with Mequinez, giving him the authority to investigate and judge the affair, based on common Christian law. The Frenchman summoned Mequinez first who came and gave a dramatic deposition of the embezzlement by the Jesuits, convincing all and sundry, listening. But the Frenchman kept mum and summoned the Provincial father, a wizened, mild-mannered and venerable man of 60 or thereabouts. The father requested that they discuss the matter in private, and the Frenchman agreed.

The father then went on to explain that the priest who had gone to Goa was a corrupt man, who incidentally had been caught and reprimanded by him. In fact, the priest was absconding with the jewels among other items, and had stopped at Mangalore, where he was restrained. Mequinez and many others quickly arrived to collect their deposits which were returned formally and receipted, all duly witnessed by both Portuguese and French factors. The receipt ledger was initialed by Mequinez.

The priest then suggested that the Frenchman depute an official quickly to Mangalore in order to collect a copy of the receipt from Mequinez, adding further that all of this was a plot hatched by Narim Rao and Mequinez, assuming that Hyder hated all Christian missionaries and so would automatically find fault with the accused Provincial father. He added that since the Portuguese factor at Mangalore was also complicit in this scheme, he may try to avoid the request. The French witness (the so-called French factor) may have returned to Mahe, so he would have to be traced and hence it was imperative that full authority (of Hyder) be brought to bear upon the Portuguese factor, to force him to provide the receipt register for inspection.

By now, the Frenchman was clear that the father was right and the good lady was not. So, he summoned Mequinez again, who had been impatiently waiting to hear about the conviction of the father. The Frenchman went on an attack mode and accused Mequinez of being a bad Christian and party to conspiring wicked schemes. He bluffed that the French factor who had witnessed the receipt had told him the real story and was on the way with the ledger. Threatening her of severe punishment from the Nabob who had trusted her until then, he offered clemency should she confess right then and there. The lady was startled, and now unmasked, agreed to tell all. Summoning two witnesses, a confession was recorded. The provincial father and the Frenchman agreed to close the matter without publicizing it since Mequinez was a widow and secondly, they wanted to avoid enmity of the high official Narim Rao, for such an inconsequential matter. A short summary was furnished to Hyder who was satisfied that justice had been done and discussed the details no more.

The Jesuits then went on to excommunicate Mequinez and condemned her to public penance. Hyder thought this a bit harsh and decided to ask a mercenary who was not really in his favor, of Swedish extract, to marry Mequinez, with the incentive that he would restored to his rank. MMDLT explains what happened.

Hyder proposed to the Swedish officer, accomplice of Turner, the Irishman, to espouse this lady colonel, as a condition upon which he would pardon and restore him to his former post. This young man, aged twenty-eight, but of a spirited disposition, absolutely rejected the offer; saying he would rather die than marry a woman who had prostituted herself to all the Topasses. His pardon, and permission to retire where he pleased, were the consequence of this answer. They lady colonel afterwards married a mongrel Portuguese serjeant; but she was highly astonished, when the bakhsi (paymaster) sent for her, to let her know that the Nabob had reduced her to serjeant's pay because she had dishonored the name of her former husband, whose services had demanded that the woman who bore his name should not be without the means of subsisting reputably.

Thus ended the story of Mequinez who must have thence led a miserable life, in the lower rungs of the Goan social ladder. By the way, Col Mequinez’s widow’s first name is not mentioned anywhere and all mentions of Mequinez signifies the last name of the said lady, wife of Col Mequinez. Turner incidentally was recommended to Hyder by Charles Bourchier, a British spy in Hyder’s employ, according to Hayavadana Rao, the chronicler of Mysore.

H Rao uses the example of how Hyder dealt with Mequinez as a testament to his character. Though unlettered and destitute of the benefit of the discipline of any kind of education, Haidar possessed a mind of the first order. The very original manner in which he dealt with the case of Madam Mequinez shows this trait in him. He did justice to the revered Provincial head of the Jesuits in Coimbatore, though he had been unjustly slandered by her of misappropriation of her deposit of money and jewelry.

Much later, Walter Scott used her story as a prop in his work ‘The Surgeon’s Daughter’. Rao explains - The sketch of Madame Montreville alias Queen of Sheba reminds us of her counterpart Madame Mequinez in De La Tour’s Ayder Ali (1784). Madame Mequinez was, we read in that work, the widow of a Portuguese officer, who had rendered signal services to Ayder.

Though Scott has woven the novel around the principal incident as narrated to him by his friend Mr. Tram of Castle Douglas, he seems evidently to have been well acquainted with De La Tour’s account of Madame Mequinez for his nice adaptation of the character of Madame Montreville, of whom we read thus. This lady is the widow of a Swiss officer in the French service, who, after the surrender of Pondicherry, went off into the interior, and commenced soldier on bis own account. He got possession of a fort, under pretense of keeping it for some simple Rajah or other; assembled around him a parcel of desperate vagabonds of every color in the rainbow; occupied a considerable territory, of which he raised the duties in his own name, and declared for independence. But Hyder Naib understood no such interloping proceedings, and down he came, besieged the fort and took it, though some pretend it was betrayed to him by this very woman.

Be that as it may, the poor Swiss was found dead on the ramparts. Certain it is, she received large sums of money, under pretense of paying off her troops, surrendering of hill-forts, and Heaven knows what besides. She was permitted also to retain some insignia of royalty; and, as she was wont to talk of Hyder as the Eastern Solomon, she generally became known by the title of Queen of Sheba. She leaves her court when she pleases, and has been as far as Fort St. George before now. In a word, she does pretty much as she likes. Hyder, it is supposed, has insured her fidelity by borrowing the greater part of her treasures, which prevents her from daring to break with him.”

Rao concludes - This account of the origin of Madame Montreville with her subsequent doings and the ultimate fate which befell her, as portrayed by Scott in this novel, shows clearly that the idea of creating and developing the character of an adventuress of this type perhaps suggested itself to his fertile and imaginative brain by his acquaintance with De La Tour’s memoir recording, for the first time, the career and character of the historical Madame Mequinez.

In ‘Tiger of Mysore: Life and Death of Tipu Sultan’, Forrest, Denys explains in the introduction, concurring with Rao - I doubt whether Walter Scott’s short novel, The Surgeon's Daughter, has many readers today. Swathed in an extraordinary apparatus of introductions and prologues and grossly overweighted with plot, it occupies an uneasy niche in the Chronicles of the Canongate, First Series (1827)… The interesting thing about this queer tale is that most of Scott’s apparently far-fetched episodes do have some remote historical basis….. Then, once in India, and having with the greatest casualness killed his colonel in a duel, he takes service with an improbable-sounding character called ‘’the Begum Montreville’, widow of a Swiss officer and now in command of a fort in the Haidar Ali country! Yet the Begum derives almost certainly from de la Tour’s description of a certain Madame Mequinez, to whom Haidar gave the colonelcy of her late husband’s regiment.

So that my friends, was the story of Madame Mequinez and Hyder. The secretary named by MMDLT as Narim rao is to be read as Narayana Rao. Shama Rao was the Military Bakshi and Narayana Rao, was Haider’s Secretary for War. Rao tells us – As in olden days, the military department was under a Bakshi, who corresponded to the European Minister for War. He was in charge of the finances of his department, though he could not act without the precise orders of his master. He was assisted by a secretary, who enjoyed the confidence of Haidar. These were usually Brahman officers in whom Haidar placed great trust.

Narayana Rao’s fate after this affair is not known, but I presume he continued on, since Hyder was never told the full story, unlike you folks!! What fascinated me was that the provincial Christian missionary fathers lived and dressed like Tamil Brahmins even in the 18th century, a full two centuries after Nobili! If you recall this was pioneered by Robert Nobili, who I had briefly introduced some time ago and more recently, charmingly essayed in the interesting work of Manu Pillai - The Courtesan, the Mahatma & the Italian Brahmin.

