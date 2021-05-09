The VOA fiasco – New Delhi 1963

The gloom which had set in after the Indo China conflict of 1962 was slowly abating, but the mood in the country and especially the capital at New Delhi, was still downbeat. Nehru had been discussing additional support from America with the energetic Ambassador Galbraith who was the interlocuter between the US President Kennedy and the Indian Prime Minister. Small military aid, albeit temporary, was starting to flow in while at the same time, India had completed negotiations of the MIG 21 deal with Russia. Hoping to maximize the thaw in the hitherto cold relations between US and India, even though the US were miffed with the MIG 21 deal, and with Defense Minister VK Krishna Menon sidelined, Galbraith pushed for stronger ties between the two countries. In fact, the US saw an opportunity to woo India away from Nehru’s policy of non-alignment and towards the concept of a collective defense of the sub-continent, using a defense umbrella concept sponsored by America.
Today you can see news channels from anywhere in the world
on your TV set in India and there is hardly any restriction and censorship, but
there was a time when the only mass media tool was the radio and the airwaves
were uncrowded. The technology was guarded and the limited time and bandwidth
available, was carefully used to deliver calibrated messages. We now go to a
time when there were just 400,000 or so radios among the Indian population and
just one AIR service delivering news. The MW and SW sets also picked up
transmissions from Europe, but of course English transmissions from the BBC
were the mainstay.
The other news channel was a collection of newspapers and by
1962 there were dozens of papers and a large circulation. What the editor
decided was what the reader saw, and they wielded some control on the
politicians, this being the only checks and balance. English newspapers were
popular mainly in Metropolises. The cold
war effect was also paramount, so which side a country, or its press supported
was important and allies viewed transgressions seriously.
The US were embroiled in the Cuban missile crisis around the
same time and it took a while for the USA to lend serious focus to the Sino
India conflict and its aftermath. Nevertheless, there had been a lot of
clandestine activity underway and we talked about it in some articles
previously, concerning the US surveillance over China, the U2 missions and the
establishment of the Charbatia base etc. We also glossed over the involvement of
airman Biju Patnaik, his relationship with the CIA and the US administration,
and of his being the go between for some of the direct discussions. Another high-level
contact the US had in the Indian parliament, though not overly public, was
Morarji Desai.
As David Devereux explains in his paper on Anglo American
relations with India in connection with the Sino Indian conflict - The brief
war was costly to both sides; China secured its frontier on its own terms, but
lost a major potential ally in India, and the war also further fractured its already
tense relations with the Soviet Union. India lost its credibility as leader of
the non-aligned movement. The reasoning for the Chinese focus on the strategic
Aksai Chin region in the west became apparent when China’s secret efforts at
developing atomic weapons in distant Sinkiang province were exposed after a
successful test there in 1964. The US continued to believe that Indian
defenses needed to be strengthened, and was convinced that delicate wooing
could persuade India to abandon nonalignment.
It was with this backdrop that a number of other schemes
were hatched by Galbraith and others in the think tank, aided by inputs passed through
Biju Patnaik and Morarji. November 1962 was a month of turmoil in New Delhi,
the Chinese incursions were preying on the psyche of Prime Minister Nehru as
well as his team and we see the following note of a radio station, in the
Ambassadors journal dated Nov 13th. The Indians are asking us for
help on presenting their side of the dispute to the world. The New China News
Agency is getting an enormous amount of stuff out through Hong Kong; the
Indians feel their side of the story is not being told. Perhaps we can give
them some help in monitoring the Chinese propaganda and they could then send
someone to Hong Kong to get out an answer. And we can get more of their
position on Voice of America. Maybe we should lease them some time on V.O.A. I
am not greatly impressed with the importance of this sort of thing, but
everyone else is.
American interests are better explained in an old
congressional hearing dating to Aug 1950 where the topic was ‘the Soviets have
India’s ear” and in a discussion about VOA, Robert Turnbull’s report got
tabled. Turnbull stated - Very few of India's 400,000 radio sets, one for
every 8 persons—are ever tuned in on the Voice of America. It is not because
listeners don't want to hear the American broadcasts. The fact is quite to the
contrary. Indians are anxious to hear both sides, but so far as radio
propaganda is concerned, the Soviet Union and its satellites have a virtual
monopoly on the Indian air waves. This situation exists simply because the
Voice of America has no transmitter near enough or with a sufficiently powerful
beam to be heard at favorable hours, whereas the powerful Russian stations can
be received with moderately priced sets virtually around the clock. The Voice
of America is heard best in India late at night when few persons are listening
in this early-rising country.
Also, the Voice of America's wavelength is so close to
that of All-India Radio, the Soviet stations and the big transmitter in Ceylon,
that it suffers constant interference aside from Soviet jamming. So, we are
letting the radio war go by default. If it is not possible to build a
transmitter sufficiently close, or to penetrate the wall of interference, the
next best proposition is to purchase time on Radio Ceylon, which is heard
clearly in this whole area. This is under consideration.
Robert Turnbull added - We suffer another disability in
this propaganda war that the Russians do not. Indians do not like to feel that
they are being propagandized. Therefore, American operations in this field are
suspect and sometimes have an effect opposite to the one intended. But somehow
the Russians get away with it. Probably that is due partly to innate leftist
tendencies in the Asians. Closely related to this is an underprivileged
people's resentment of American prosperity. Our demonstration of the benefits
of free enterprise must be handled with extreme tact.
But once it was done and the news got out, the uproar in the
news media as well as in political circles and the parliament was not only
acerbic, but persistent and vocal. There were some supporters, but much more
against and critical about the entire affair as well as the secretive decision
process. Interestingly, even Krishna Menon who had until his ouster been
Nehru’s biggest supporter and friend turned publicly against him over the
agreement, calling it ‘a piece of national humiliation’! Why so? Let’s try and
find out by looking at the so-called VOA deal (copies of the deal are still not
available and only extracts available in Brecher’s paper).
The timeline and rationale are explained by Nehru in his
August 13th reply to the parliament (fifth session – vol XIX). He
tells us - The need to strengthen All India Radio's external broadcasts' had
been repeatedly brought to Government's notice and this need became more urgent
after the Chinese aggression towards the end of 1962, more particularly in the
context of the vicious and venomous propaganda against the Government of India
by Chinese broadcasting services directed in various languages to bordering
areas of India and to various Indian regions, as well as the countries in South
East Asia and Africa. A decision was taken in November 1962 to explore the
possibility of obtaining high powered transmitters on reasonable terms from
countries where such transmitters were available.
The preliminary enquiries made in pursuance of the
decision to explore the possibility of acquiring a high-powered transmitter
showed that the only transmitter of this kind readily available was with the
Voice of America, who mentioned in March, 1963 the possibility of their
offering the transmitter on certain terms to the Ministry of information and
Broadcasting. As we felt strongly the need for a high-powered transmitter to
counteract the Chinese propaganda, the Government of India decided to ascertain
the terms and conditions on which such a transmitter could be acquired from the
Voice of America.
We note from Brecher’s study that the people involved were:
Secretary of India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I & B),
Nawab Singh; his minister, G. Gopala Reddy; the Foreign Secretary, M.J. Desai;
Prime Minister Nehru; and some technical specialists, notably, the Chief
Engineer of All-India Radio. The chief U.S. negotiator on the VOA Agreement was
William H. Weatherbee (Counsellor for public affairs - US Embassy) while Loomis
represented the VOA.
|Nehru & Galbraith
So, we see that the officials discussed and signed an
agreement on July 9th. What exactly did it entail and why would it
snowball into a controversy? Why was Nehru suddenly defensive and expressing
that ‘he was responsible’? Did he not involve the rest of the 20 persons in the
think tank? If so, why?
As it transpired, the Weatherbee-Loomis response was that
the US could help only through an agreement involving shared time and the joint
operation of technical facilities. About a dozen sessions took place in June, by
the two teams of civil servants and technicians: on the U.S. side, Weatherbee,
a government lawyer, a VOA executive, and an engineer; on the Indian side,
Nawab Singh, the Secretary of the I & B Ministry, the Chief Engineer of
All-India Radio, and two other experts. The discussions were quite interesting.
The U.S. offered to build the transmitter, pay much of the cost, and share its
operation. India insisted that the U.S. sell it the transmitter for one rupee,
in return for which VOA would receive three hours of prime radio time daily to
relay its programs to Southeast Asia, but only in languages of that region. It
appears that the US agreed to most of the Indian terms and the final draft was
notated ‘I agree’ by Nehru.
The agreement can be summarized thus – The US would sell a
1000KW medium Wave transmitter and related equipment for Rs 1/- in exchange for
3 hours of radio time, to relay Voice of America programs to Southeast Asia in
Southeast Asian languages only, for which the US will pay India Rs 1/- per
annum, for five years, the duration of the agreement. The station was to be
built near Calcutta, and mentioning further that the contents of VOA programs
"will take into account the friendly relations which exist between the
Government of India and other countries and that a schedule of programs and texts
would be provided to Indian officials for any review”.
The new US ambassador Chester Bowles arrived after
Galbraith’s departure and tried to get the ball rolling again, in a meeting
with Morarji Desai, but realized that it was sinking, noting thus later in his
memoirs (Promises to Keep) - An indication of this paradoxical new
relationship was Nehru's agreement that the United States be permitted to set
up a Voice or America radio station on Indian soil which would carry both
Indian and American broadcasts to Southeast Asia. At the breakfast table on our
first day in New Delhi, I read in the newspaper that India had withdrawn from
this agreement. Although some pressure had been brought to bear by the
Communists, the most effective opposition came from individuals and newspaper
editors who were normally friendly to America, but who questioned the wisdom of
such a close tie to the United States. Perhaps the average nonaligned
Indian’s mind was on a little overdrive, I guess, in those days.
In September, Krushchev’s letters to Nehru were published –
The release added "India's professed policy of nonalignment, although
tenaciously defended by Nehru before Parliament, no longer seemed to have any
meaning, as India sought and received Western arms aid, scheduled joint air
exercises with the United States and Britain for November, and almost agreed to
set up a Voice of America transmitter near Calcutta."
The news was by then all over the press. As expected, some
were supportive, but the left leaners like the FPJ and a few others were
critical and seemed aghast at the deal made ‘with the devil’. As Nehru
vacillated, Menon sulked, the opposition made merry on the situation (Interestingly,
Menon would harp on this, years later as an example of mismanagement). Nehru
decided to disassociate himself from the case entirely, stating ‘The matter was
not processed in the normal way, and the Agreement was signed without the
Cabinet having considered it.... The Agreement should be revised radically’, he
declared. "If that cannot be done, we should do without it! In his
support, news reports also stated - "At the crucial decision-making stage
the main actors in the drama were a handful of top civil servants."
Gopala Reddy, the administrator and a Shantiniketan product
as some observed, and an ineffective minister as some others noted, was the
obvious scapegoat for Nehru’s error in the Voice of America fiasco earlier that
summer as Brecher noted in his book - Succession in India. But to be fair,
Nehru did not throw Reddy to the dogs." He rejected 'the demand that the
officials be punished, reiterating: “It is as 'much my fault as theirs”. But in
the end, the deal was scuttled, and the US also dropped the discussion. But the
VOA deal resulted in Nehru getting further weakened politically, and
Washington, red faced. Eventually, arrangements were made with BBC’s Singapore
station to relay AIR programs to SE Asia.
But this was not the end of US-India cooperation and later
projects were handled differently, such as the ISRO, TERLS, the satellite and
space program as well as the efforts of Vikram Sarabhai (see an earlier
article). The Charbatia project and a few others were put into place, but the
Bokaro steel plant aid request would not pass the US Congress and eventually
the Soviets took over the financing for the plant.
In the end, it amounted to a fleeting shift from
non-alignment towards closer ties with the West, this resulting in a blip on
the Indo-Soviet friendship. It was quickly corrected, and the ship quickly
righted to an even keel, but still facing stormy waters. Decision making in the
parliament after this event carefully considered press reactions, the public and
the opposition, to a certain extent.
