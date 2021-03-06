The story of Dungan Ayya

An American filmmaker in Madras 1935-1950
A few days back, after Dr Swati Mohan’s involvement with the
Perseverance landing on Mars, our President Biden congratulating her, said – what
an incredible honor this is - you Indian descent Americans have taken over the
country…you, my vice president, my speechwriter Vinay, I tell you what, thank
you, you guys are incredible… But this is not about them, I am going to take you back to a time
when an American ruled the directorial roost in erstwhile Madras, a bloke named Ellis R Dungan…
Madras however remained calm during the 1930’s and was still
far away from the eyes of the many storms. The presidency as it was called then
was facing an Anti-Brahmin movement after the terrible 1921 Moplah rebellion in
Malabar. Following the appointment of C Rajagopalachari in 1937 as the chief
minister, Congress gained strength and the public were wresting with the
unpopular imposition of Hindi. Nevertheless, Madras continued to bustle with
activity, as industry thrived, reforms were enacted, the railways were being
extended and literacy was improving. The All-India Radio had by now established
a station in Madras and commenced a radio service in 1938.
Cinemas became popular in the 1930s and 1940s well after the
first South Indian silent film, Keechaka Vadham, was released in 1916. The
first regional sound films were made in 1931 and the first Malayalam talkie
Balan was canned in 1938. There were film studios at Coimbatore, Salem, Madras
and Karaikudi. Most early films were made in Coimbatore and Salem but from the
1940s onwards, Madras began to emerge as the epicenter of film production.
The scene changed in 1934 when Madras got its first sound
studio when Srinivasa Cinetone was founded by Narayanan. The second sound
studio to come up in Madras was Vel Pictures, started by M. D. Rajan on Eldams
Road in the Dunmore bungalow, which belonged to the Raja of Pithapuram. The era of sound talkies had started. It all
took off with the arrival of an American, who actually strayed into the
veritable mix and stayed. In the end it is just a story of his discipline,
common sense and professionalism which he cultivated into the haphazard ways of
the south which were hitherto based on simply conducting and filming stage
dramas. This is his tale, his tribulations and a study of his gung-ho (unthinkingly
enthusiastic and eager), attitude at work, finding a solution to most problems
and innovating as he went along. Come to think of it, he was perhaps one of the
earliest practitioners of the Indian Jugad.
It was at this juncture, that the two youngsters met a very
interesting man who was at USC learning cinematography and somewhat well set in
Hollywood doing bit parts in South Asian themed movies. That was Munnay or
Manik Lal Tandon. Munnay introduced Mike and Ellis to other Hollywood producers
and directors, got them short job stints and collaborated with them in some
film projects, becoming thick friends, along the way. In 1934, as their course
was winding up, Munnay decided to return home to India. The Tandon family had
agreed to finance a studio for the ‘Hollywood returned’ son and the youngster wanted
to make proper Indian movies for export, showcasing the real India.
Munnay asked his two friends if they would be interested in
tagging along. They agreed having nothing better to do and so, the three
friends went around shopping for gadgets and stuff to do their filming in
India. Well-meaning friends asked the two boys to make sure they collected a
lot of diverse scenery and live footage from India, which they could later license
or supply for future Hollywood films. The two Yankees planned to make it out in
India for six months. Though Omalev returned quickly, Ellis Dungan perhaps
found his calling in India and went on to stay for all of fifteen years. There
are plenty of short articles about Duggan, and there is a nice documentary by
Kiran Bali too on the public domain, but I wanted the readers and those film
buffs out there to know a little bit more. This is Duggan’s story.
As I mentioned, Tandon had proceeded ahead and was supposed
to get the tracks set for the arrival of his friends. The Americans however had
to spend a few months in London and somewhere in Yugoslavia (where Mike was
originally from) before they could get a passage and the visas to Bombay.
Finally, they arrived in Feb 1935, and disembarked at the Bombay docks, only to
note that they had customs issues. Tandon was nowhere to be seen, but he had
sent a friend Sunny who helped them out, and the youngsters had to fork out an
astronomical $35 as customs duties for the photographic equipment they carried
(a hand-cranked camera and some lighting accessories). Left with just $15
between them, they roomed at the Victoria Terminus in Bombay, and got bitten by
mosquitoes for the very first time. As they wandered around Bombay taking in
the various sights, getting alarmed at blood on the streets only to be told
laughingly by Sonny that it was betel juice, and wondering about their bleak
future, Tandon’s wire arrived asking them to stay put. He too was broke and
bereft of any plans, but assured them that money was soon going to arrive, into
his coffers.
Sunny explained to Dungan that the Tandon studio project had
collapsed and Tandon had no other go than to take the first project which was
offered, from distant Madras. Tandon had rushed Southbound, to take on the
direction of two Tamil films! One of them was Bhakta Nandanar starring
Sundarambal. Tandon had been busy selecting actors and setting things up, and
was making a trip to Calcutta for the filming, but he assured the two boys that
he would send them money and train tickets to Calcutta! After spending a while
mulling about the hopelessness of the situation, Dungan and Omalev decided to take
the plunge and help their friend Tandon out. Meanwhile, the stay in Bombay
introduced them to tropical life, rats, more mosquitoes and of course super
spicy Goan Vindhaloos.
At long last, some money and two 3rd class tickets
to Calcutta arrived. A clickety clackety ride in a jampacked train followed,
and the two guys were soon disembarking at the Howrah station in steamy Calcutta.
Tandon and his team met them, due apologies were tendered and the very next
day, they all started working on Bhakta Nandanar, it being an auspicious day!
That was how Dungan Ayya started with his first Tamil film for the Asanda film
company.
Sundarambal proved to be quite adept and her two burly uncles made sure she was guarded at all times, for ‘the days were bad’ and her stellar reputation had to be guarded! The film was completed in Calcutta, launched with great fanfare in Madras and proved to be a great hit. Tandon had also learned that some of the well-heeled at Madras wanted to set up film studios, so he decided to hang around Madras and encouraged his two American friends to do likewise. Madras was a bustling cosmopolitan metropolis even then, with 750,000 people.
Dungan’s stay and work at Madras is replete with many tales,
some funny, some hair-raising and some incredibly interesting. He was to see
and experience all kinds of new and alien method, like how Ramamurthi the
studio manager cleaned all 15,000 feet of exposed film by hand, inch by inch,
or how the sets became a big family lodge, with people taking eating and
napping as filming went on, or his entering a temple clad in a dhoti and sans
upper garments, dark makeup etc passing off as a local cinematographer (the
Pujari figured it out and a shudhhi kalasham had to be arranged to clean up the
pollution created by the low-class firangi!). Outdoor shooting was also
something he pioneered.
The Sati Leelavathi experience was to place Dungan among the
top echelon of directors in those days and as you can imagine, he went on to
direct some 17 movies and a number of documentaries. Now a clever guy might
jump up and shout – That was MGR’s first movie! Indeed, it was, and MGR debuted
under Duggan’s direction as Inspector Rangaiah! MGR, who according to Dungan,
did not initially understand the nuances of film acting, performed aggressively
as though he was on stage until Dungan convinced him to deliver his lines
naturally.
Tandon, his friend, was not one to lead a charmed life
though, and soon enough, the busy schedule caught up with Munnay, so also debilitating
multiple sclerosis. Illness forced Tandon to move back home to Kanpur and
before long, he was lost to the film world. Now there was just one person left
in that group of three friends, just Ellis Duggan, alone and lonesome in
Madras. Anyway, as we saw, Sati Leelavathi had attained cult status and Dungan became
an in-demand director.
Several new filmmaking techniques introduced by Dungan such
as the dancing girl as seen by the inebriated protagonist, the character’s
inner fear depicted by his twitching fingers and feet were all techniques which
not only helped the actors to emote, but also showcased Dungan's talent. He was
perhaps the first to introduce the concept of rehearsals before the shot and also
the method of using written scripts with
dialog on one side and the corresponding action on the other!
Dungan purchased an old Dodge which became
the first camera car, and we can see that he introduced rails for the movement
of cameras and nets to soften the lighting of the character or object. Just
imagine, a director who knew no Tamil, managing his team with simply gestures
and actions, assisted by a few bad translators, those were the days. Over time,
he did pick up a smattering of working Tamil! Dungan then directed Seemanthini
and took a trip to Burma, only to catch Malaria and amoebic dysentery, and get
bedridden for weeks.
Back in Madras, Iru Sahodargal followed, shot at Bombay,
which became another hit film. Margaret his stepsister came visiting and this
was when Duggan traveled all around India, taking in the sights and sounds of
Delhi, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Himalayas, and Calcutta. His third movie
Ambikapathi was shot in Calcutta, which also became a blockbuster. Some years
later, he directed MS Subbalakshmi for Sakunthalai and had many a fascinating
story to recount as well as his deep admiration and respect for MS. That film
had 24 songs; can you believe it?
An interesting story is about Kalki Sadasivam, her husband,
whose daughter from his previous marriage and this girl (not sure if it was
Radha or Vijaya) used to bring along to the film sets the lion cub, which had
originally been purchased for a film scene from the Madras Zoo and thereafter
became a member of MS’s household. After the filming had been completed, the
Zoo would not take it back and so it became Dungan’s pet eventually, and was
housed at the Spencer’s hotel, where he stayed! In the beginning, the little
cub was like a small kitten, but as it grew, it started to chase people around
Spencer’s and eventually the police intervened. A local raja apparently came
to the rescue and took it to his summer estate at Bangalore. So much for MS’s
lion cub!
The interplay between MS and Dungan can take a whole
article, but they got along well. In fact, Dungan once had to provoke her and
puncture her ego to get her to provide a rousing performance! That was another hit
movie and one where he introduced scantily clad cabaret dancers from the Connemara
hotel to do a scene for which the press lambasted him. The dance of the angels,
in Sakunthalai was performed by Anglo Indian girls. The picturization
of the angels emerging from the lake was shot in reverse, i.e. making them
gracefully enter the waters and then reversing it so that it looked as though
they were emerging from the water, yet another innovation of that era!
By then the busy director hired an assistant, Bill Moylan
and moved out from Spencer’s to a house in Kilpauk. All this took place in the
years leading up to the WWII, and as you can imagine, things changed a lot as
the war clouds over Europe darkened and films which were being imported, got
rationed.
Moylan went to work for Delhi to make documentaries while
Duggan remained in Madras to do just the same at Madras. Film rationing was in
place and most production work was halted. Many a documentary such as the one
on Madras Guards was filmed by him, based on the Anglo-Indian regiment at
Madras, which became a training film for all British and American troops coming
to India. Interestingly, his assistant in those days was the very person I had
once written about, the eminent Markus Bartley, the cinematographer of Chemeen!
Dungan was also involved in shooting documentaries of
Gandhiji and his ashram, spinning yarn and the making of Khadi. And believe it
or not, he was on assignment to make a movie covering the Jewish community in
Cochin. The war dragged on, Madras went into panic mode when the Japanese planes
buzzed through and created some nuisance, another story which I had narrated
some months ago. The port was busy with ships coming in from Singapore and
Burma and returning, an American rest camp had been established in Madras, and
whatnot. Film production was at snail’s pace though Meera was on the floors and
the American troops and nurses often trooped into Newtone studios where it was
being shot by Dungan (MGR also had a bit part in it), just to hear MS sing!
Appears MS had by this time picked up a smattering of spoken English from
Dungan. Dungan enthusiastically narrates the fascinating trip taken by the team
to shoot Meera across India, Agra, the golden triangle, the fantastic person MS
was and so on.
Later he was invited to film the events following the
assassination of Gandhiji and to direct the film Ponmudi which became infamous
for the first onscreen embrace. Again, getting struck down with Malaria, he
recuperated in Yercaud, a place Alice took to. Time went by and by 1950, as
Dungan was working on his last film Mantri Kumari (Which featured MGR and a
script by M Karunanidhi) at Salem, Alice then working in the US consulate, made
her mind clear that she wanted to get back to the USA. She had enough of her
husband who was gone native and demanded that if Dungan wanted to save their
marriage, he should leave the film midway and travel back. He did so with a
heavy heart and so we see him back in Hollywood, circa 1950.
But then again, for some, life offers happy twists too, for
in Hollywood, a producer named Bill Berke wanted ‘The Jungle’, filmed in India
and decided to entrust Dungan with the task. Dungan gleefully took the trip
back to Salem with Sundaram (Modern Theatre studios) responsible for the Indian
parts and spent close to a year working on this project, but upon his return to
Hollywood found that Alice had packed up and gone, filing for divorce. Dungan
flew back to India, this time to work on Gunga Ram a TV series. Trips continued
on a regular basis, over the next 8 years, but there were mostly wildlife-related film shoots. Next was the Tarzan film in 1962.
Eventually Dungan settled in Wheeling West Virginia and
married Elaine Runner in 1964. Age was catching up and with his traveling now
to less distant parts, India soon drifted to a memory. Dungan kept himself busy
thereafter advising film-makers shooting films in India and making docudramas, historical
documentaries, building a strong reputation as a maker of industrial films and
documentaries. He lived at Wheeling West Virginia, from 1958 until his death. Elaine
and Dungan did make a short tourist visit to India in the early 70’s.
His last visit in 1994 was by invitation from Madras where the
entire film fraternity assembled to felicitate him. MS and Sadasivam were there, of course, so also the chief minister and many other dignitaries. The horde
that turned up amazed Dungan for he never knew he was so revered and popular. MS
Subbalakshmi honored Dungan by singing impromptu, a song from “Meera.” Later,
meeting CM Jayalalitha accompanied by Rochelle Shah, he said – “Madras is the only
place I know where a person can come back after 43 years and be welcomed
wholeheartedly”.
Randor Guy the film authority, the mystery buff and
historian whom I had referred to earlier (Alavander Case) was one among those
who interviewed him in 1994. Interestingly many chapters of Dungan
autobiography co-written with Barbara Smik, and summarized here, were actually penned
by Dungan at Randor Guys request! Unfortunately, that year was also a tragic
one for Dungan as Elaine passed away, leaving the old man alone. Rochelle Shah
and actress and writer, a close friend of Dungan from Madras, who visited him
in 1996 mentions how lonely he was and how he finally passed away in an old age
home, to be survived by Christopher, his stepson.
Highlighting some films to complete this epoch, I can
mention that Dungan worked in the field of Tamil films between 1936-50 making
B&W 35mm films. His first film Sati Leelavathi featured MGR on debut, and
he directed MGR again in a few other movies such as Iru sahodarangal, Jothi
malar, Meera, Manthri Kumari etc, whereas Sakunthalai and Meera featured MS. We
saw that he worked with Karunanidhi in Ponmudi and surprisingly, I saw a
mention that Kamal Hasan too did a bit part as a small boy in one of Dungan’s
films. And well, VN Janaki, MGR’s wife was also directed by Dungan in
Sakuntalai, she was a dancer in Dushyantha’s court! Just imagine, three Madras
CM’s - MGR, Karunanidhi, and Janaki had associated with Dungan!
Karan Bali made a nice documentary on Dungan which you can
view on youtube here. He summarizes Dungan’s contributions succinctly in a NY
times interview - “I definitely felt he played an important role in helping
to technically develop the then fledgling Tamil film industry and that had to
be acknowledged and documented,” says Mr. Bali. “For example, sequences like
visually showing Ambikapathy’s life flashing before his eyes as he is about to
be executed, or the transition of the young Meera to a grown-up Meera during
the song ‘Nandabala,’ or even using the day-for-night technique to make the sun
a moon in ‘Manthiri Kumari’ – all these were great technical achievements for
their time.” Mr. Dungan’s visual treatment, mobility of his camera, his
frequent use of outdoor locales, his proper blocking of scenes and his strong female
characters also made his films stand out, Mr. Bali said, even if the plots were
nothing new.
Born in 1909, Ellis Dungan passed away in 2001, and I doubt
if he ever forgot those days in Madras, ever. The epitaph on his tombstone
rightly ends with – May the film fraternity remember him for his creativity…
References
What is Tamil about Tamil cinema? - Stephen Putnam Hughes
And many thanks to Randor Guy (Madabhushi Rangadorai) and his inputs through various news articles – Guy is a walking, living encyclopedia!
An American in Madras – Documentary by Kiran Bali
There were many other foreigners in Madras such as Iranian
Dinshaw K. Tehrani (sound), American Arthur Bradburn (sound), and French Paul
Briquet (camera), but the one person I tried very hard to track down, but have
been unsuccessful so far is the German emigre who was associated with the 1949 Malayalam
film Velli Nakshatram – a person named Felix JH Beyse. If anybody has more
information on Beyse, please do comment/contact me.
