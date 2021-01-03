Irayimman Thampi (1782-1856)

Life and times of a poet extraordinaire…
You can only understand the magic of Thampi’s works if you
spend a while and listen to lovely renditions of his poetry in the mellifluous
voices of KS Chitra and Sreevalsan Menon. As you let the lullaby Omanathinkal
Kidavo caress your mind and take you to your childhood with the memories of
your mother or an aunt humming that very song to put you to sleep, the notes of
Karuna Cheyvan enthu will make you recall one or more of those trips with your
family for a wedding or otherwise to Guruvayur. And as you linger longingly on
the memories of a liaison in your youth, you might recall the sensuous poem
Prananathan enikku Nalkiya, or perhaps, as you slip into a forlorn mood, you
might recall Thampi’s Arodu cholvene Azhalullathellam, a tune wallowing in
sadness, with a tear or two at the corner of your eye.
Some years ago, we talked about this great poet’s signature
poem, the lullaby written to herald the birth of Swati Thirunal. Though we had
a hurried glimpse of the poet and his times there, he surely merits a more detailed
writeup. Interestingly, this uncle of the Swati Thirunal was already thirty-one
years of age when the king was born, but outlived him for a decade.
It was in Kizhake madom within the Ammaveedu at Karamana
that he grew up, and his early tutorship after his father, was under Moothad Shankaran
Elayathu covering areas such as grammar, linguistics and Sanskrit literature.
One blessed with poetic skills, a poem written when Thampi was 14, pleased Karthika
Thirunal who playfully titled him Sastri Thampi and he was soon bestowed
with a position in the royal palace, which stretched through a long career
until his death while serving four kings and two queens who followed. Through
the period he served under Dharmaraja, Balarama Varma, Swathi Thirunal and
Uthram Thirunal as well as two queens, Gouri Parvathy Bai and Gouri Lakshmi
Bai, he excelled in creating a vast volume of Carnatic, semi-Carnatic, folk and
manipravalam poetry which now enriches the treasure trove of Malayalam
literature.
While he was not always credited as the primary creative
genius in the palace, he was always considered as the main part of that golden
era in Travancore when music and dance rose to a high position and spread to
the masses. We will get to a precis about his compositions a little later, most
of which will just look like a dreary long list to readers who are plain music
listeners, so I think it will be more appropriate to talk about how his life
intertwined with the various royal patrons, especially Swati Thirunal and how
their association resulted in Travancore becoming a destination for many great
musicians from afar, to the court of Travancore.
RV Poduval explains that devotional music was initially
formalized thus - Saivite hymns with the Tevaram and Tiruvachakam styles, and the
Vaishnavite hymns of Nalayiraparbandham and Tiruvaymoli in their specific
styles during the 6th-9th centuries. From this evolved th
Sopana sangeetham which we covered earlier. The combinations of Pan (Janaka
ragas) and Thiran created tunes which were popular then. In the 14th
and 15th centuries, the influence of Jayadeva’s Gita Govinda was
huge and many padams were introduced. This is the time when we see the
development of music around Krishnattam (another topic which we had covered
earlier). After this Ramanattam developed in Kottarakkara and this morphed into
the Kathakali we know today. Attakatha is the poetic composition used for these
classical dances, especially Kathakali.
Tunchath Ezhutatchan, from the 16th-17th
century is credited with ushering the modern usages of Malayalam by fusing
Manipravalam and Pattu variations into a single language pattern of the modern
Malayalam. It was supposedly following Ezhuthachhan that the outburst of the
dance drama Kathakali resulted in many poetic Attakatha creations, as we will
soon see.
Let us step back a bit and see how the music scene in
Travancore developed until the time of Swati Thirunal. Virakerala Varama of
Kottarakara modeled his musical compositions around the Ashtapati and following
him was Dharmaraja Karthika Thirunal who authored many Kathakali compositions
and who we saw was on the throne as Thampi was born. During this period the
Prince Aswati Thirunal was also considered a notable composer, so also the
great Unnayi Variyar. Iriyamman Thampi grew up with these legendary composers
and surely picked up a lot. One biographer mentions that he was quite close to
Vadivelu Nattuvanar of the Tanjore quartet and Palghat Parameswara Iyer during
the Swati Thirunal epoch.
Kunchan Nambiar, a great tullal (Ottanthullal) poet and satirist
well known to Malayalees was one of the early geniuses who drifted in search of
patronage from Palghat to Travancore in the early decades of the 18th
century, to serve under Marthanda Varma and later the Dharma Raja at
Travancore. After his retirement and demise in the 1770’s, there was a lull in
the poetry department. European influence was being felt, many versions of
Keralolpathi were being released in Malabar, so also works by Christian
missionaries. English was being taught and the concept of formal education was starting
to reach the masses - changing from the early gurukulam method which was
available only to the upper classes. All
of this was happening in Travancore as well, just as the young prince Swati Thirunal
came to the throne. But as well all know, Thampi shot to fame during the birth
of the prince, with his most popular composition, the lullaby Omana Thinkal
Kidavo, which we explored a few years ago.
Poduval sums up the brilliance of Thampi in simple words - Swathi
Thirunaļ Rama Varma Maharaja, the great musician and composer, was the father
of modern music in the state and whose reign may aptly be called the Augustan
age in Travancore. Not only were local musicians and composers encouraged and
patronized by His Highness; but talented singers from outside the state,
particularly from Tanjore and Palghat, were invited to his court and liberally
helped.
One of the greatest of Travancore musicians who adorned
his court was Irayimman Thampi whose compositions evince a rich musical
tradition and possess melody of priceless merit. There is a variety, richness
and depth in the sweet concord of his sounds. All the musical material that
could be assimilated by a genius into a mature art, he vitalized in his own
way, and he had no imitators in rhythmic and melodic organization. What gives a
remarkable impressiveness to his high standard is his delicate ornaments and
choice of rhythmic words indicative of a slow pace in singing and a noble
stream of melody. Though he did not possess much musical scholarship and
erudition, he was a past-master in the perfect fusion of untranslatable emotion
with every beauty of musical design and tone. His in short is a classic example
of what flawless musical form can be.
Even though a senior in age, the uncle Thampi and the nephew
Swati Thirunal formed a great bond throughout their life and collaborated
often, not only with music composition, but also with Thampi providing poetry
and music for the Mohiniyatam events and dances by the many court dancers. This
was the time when the Tanjavur Quartet arrived at Travancore, so also other
Carnatic exponents such as Sharadkala Govinda Marar, Maliyakkal Krishna Marar, Palghat
Parameswara Iyer, Meruswami and so on – a collection of geniuses who together
with an equally gifted and brilliant patron Swati Thirunal provided Thampi with
the impetus to excel, and excel he did, going on to create a large number of
excellent works, purportedly numbering to around 500. He was one of the Asthana
vidwans (scholar poets) had been awarded a virashringala, one of the highest
palace honors of that time.
That they had a special relationship unlike the others is
clear. Thampi was quite close to Swati Thirunal and could afford to take more
liberties than the other virtuosos in the royal court and we can see an example
in the incident where Thampi once used a short poem with dual meaning verse to
explain his predicament to his patron Swati Thirunal, in a subtle way, showing
his genius at wordplay.
mahIpatE bhAgavatOpamANam, mahA
purANam bhavanam madIyam ….
nOkkunnavaRkkokke
viraktiyuNTAm, arttha”n”aLillennoru bhEdamuNTu …
Meaning: Oh King! My house is very very old (purANam)
just like the Epic bhAgavata purANam; those who glance through it will have
immediate detachment (virakti), just like the feeling you get when you read the
Epic; but there is one small difference - my house has no artham (monetary
value) whereas the epic is deep in artham (meaning). The King immensely pleased
with this poem, approved the renovation of Tampi’s house!
We are also given to understand
that Swati Turunal would show his compositions first to Thampi and seek his
opinion about them, and we have also heard rumors of his personal friendship
and involvement in the affairs of the heart concerning Swati Thirunal, such as
the case of the song Prananathan Enikku Nalki composed by Thampi for Swati Thirunal.
Let’s now take a look at the
involvement of Thampi in the area of Attakatha’s. As some of you may be aware,
the first of the Attakathas, were the eight plays dealing with the Ramayana,
known as Ramanattam, composed by the prince of Kottorakkara around the
mid-sixteenth century. Though their texts are still available, only three of
them, Sita Swayamvaram, Bali Vadham and Thorana Yudham are enacted these days. The
next Attakatha composer was the Raja of Kottayam (Malabar) who wrote four
plays, Baka Vadham, Kirmira Vadham, Kalyana Saugandhikam and Kalakeya Vadham in
the late seventeenth century. Those were days when Kathakali had not attained a
set pattern even in the matter of dress and make-up of the actors. The
brilliant Nala Caritam composed by Unnayi Variyar was followed by the three
plays of Irayimman Thampi, namely Kichaka Vadham Uttara Swayamvaram, and
Dakshayagam, all deservedly popular for their fine music and literary merit.
Most of Thampi’s compositions
are in Sanskrit, but he also used Manipravalam judiciously which combined the
best of Malayalam and Sanskrit. Sometimes he used rare ragas such as Manji,
Jhingala and Kakubha. Because he had the same mudra i.e., Padmanabha used also
by Swati Thirunal, many of his compositions are sometimes mistaken to be Swati Thirunal’s,
such as Seve Syanandur esha and Bhogindrashayinam. Veena maestro Balachander was
one who felt that Thampi was the composer of many of the songs attributed to
Swati Thirunal, since Padmanabha was actually Thampi’s mudra. I will get to that
story another day, as to how it came about and how it resulted in a complex and
needless polemic which destroyed Balachander’s career and also sullied Swati Thirunal’s
legacy for a while.
Thampi’s everlasting
contribution was of course Omana Thinkal Kidavo, a lullaby created when Swati Thirunal
was born, just in time to ward off a British takeover of Travancore. Uncle
Irayimman Thampi, the learned poet of the family was entrusted the task of
creating a royal lullaby which he did in inimitable fashion, in the tradition
at that time, in Manipravalam (mixture of Sanskrit and Malayalam) the Malayalam
poetic fashion, rather than pure Sanskrit. Paravathi Bayi could hum this song
for her son, unfortunately, only for two years for she passed away in 1815. But
the song left its mark on the young boy who rose to become a musical prodigy.
The people of Kerala agree that
it is the most beautiful and melodious composition of the times to date and is
more a people’s lullaby rather than just the royal lullaby. As you hear it
today, it continues to strike the same tender chord in one’s mind and the
feelings are testimony to the clarity, purity and brilliance of the composition.
Avid listeners would have noted that the lullaby does not ever mention anything
about sleep! Unlike other poems which simply provide superlatives of the human,
this composition compares the young regent to various lovely aspects of nature
and goodness.
As one review extoled the piece
- Generations of children have been lulled asleep by its soothing notes.
Sung by generations over centuries the strains of this lullaby have been dyed
into the warp and woof of the Malayalee’s cultural repertoire. Evoking intense
nostalgia for a bygone phase of one’s life filled with tender affections and
motherly care, the lullaby also thrills one with a sense of dejavu.
Prananathan enikku nalki - is a padam
from the pen of Thampi, a work of love with ample doses of sensuous text. As
the story goes, Swati Thirunal and his consort had a lover’s tiff, following
which they did not talk to each other for some time. Sugandhavalli, the consort
finally decided to ask Irayimman Thampi for ideas to break the ice, and of
course the learned man who knew his nephew very well, provided her the poem to
explain her ecstasy and joy from the union between the two on an earlier
occasion. As the story continues, she danced to it and well, that broke not
only the ice, but brought them together again.
While many would place Omana
Thinkal on the highest pedestal, in my opinion Thampi’s most noteworthy gift to
us is the simple composition, the keerthanam - Karuna Cheyvan enthu thamasam
Krishna. Originally composed in Sriraga, it is nowadays sung in Yadukula
Khamboji. Legend has it that it was a favorite of Chembai Vaidyanatha
Bhagavathar and the story goes that he once suffered major problems with his
voice which no doctor could remedy. In despair, he prayed to Guruvayurappan,
the deity invoked in this song, after which he not only recovered his voice,
but recovered it with a new clarity and brilliance.
VRP Nayar tells us that Thampi
wrote this devotional song in praise of the Lord of Guruvayur at a time when
there were no quick means of transport to Guruvayur from Travancore (one had to
go by boat to a port near Vanchi or Chettuwa and then by cart), that sacred
shrine was physically and also mentally far from the poet’s place of residence,
that too at a time when the King Swathi Thirunal had not traveled beyond
Alappuzha!
Nayar adds - The term Raagamaalika
is quite common in the domain of classical Carnatic music: it is all about rendering
in different raagas the same text or its different sections. Thampi has gone
farthest in experimentation of ragamaalikas as well by setting different
sections of the same song not only in different ragas but also to suit
different taalas and has, indeed, met with commendable success as in the case
of the wrestling scene (mallayuddham) in Kichaka vadham.
From the presently available Thampi
collection we find some 33 kirtanas, 5 varnas, 22 padas all in the Carnatic
format, the three attakathas - Kichaka Vadham, Uttara Swayamvaram and Dakshayagam.
For his attakathas, Thampi used ragas mainly used only in Kerala such as Kakana
Kurinji, Indisa, Maradhanasi and Samatha malahari. He also worked with
Kanthara, Padi and gopika vasantham, all rare ragas. Also, among his
compositions can be found many lullabies or cradle/thottil songs. Thampi has to
his credit a kriti in Tamil ‘kanchamizhiyaala koncham un mele’ in
‘Devagaandhari’ raga set to Chempata taala. The famous ‘kummi’song,
‘Veeravirada kumara vibho,’ which remains an inevitable part of Thiruvathira to
this day, was penned for the women folk of the palace by Thampi.
He also did a Navarathri
Prabandha (on the festival of 1835), a musical work in four cantos describing
the Navarathri festival and associated processions. The description of the
procession of Saraswathi Devi being started from Padmanabhapuram and ending at
Navarathri Mandapam at East Fort in Trivandrum form the theme of the
prabandham. Each canto starts with a poem followed by songs in Panthuvarali,
Yadukulakambhoji, Nadanamakriya and Punnagavarali respectively.
According to SV Iyer, Thampi was
the only composer other than Swati Thirunal to compose Varnas in Travancore –
The ones on Amba Gauri as well as the varna on the Attingal goddess are
considered to be fine pieces. The rest are in praise of Swati Thirunal. It is
said that his passages on Ekalochanam in Uttara swayamvaram puts any dance artist’s
ability to severe test - by forcing him to look with one eye in one direction
and the other in another, showing anger in one and sorrow in the other, but at
the same time keeping both feelings subservient to love!! I can’t imagine the
Kathakali artist’s situation!
Ayyappa Panikkar sums it all up
very well - Thampi has an unerring ear, and for sheer verbal felicity, his
attakkathas have few rivals. He was a master of words and melody. The famous
dandaka (long stanza) in Keechakavadham reveals Tampi 's exquisite artistry
with words; it describes in graphic and dramatic terms the response of Draupadi
to the queen who had asked her to go to Keechaka's palace with his food.
Thampi was married to Kalipilla Tangachi,
the daughter of his maternal uncle and among their seven children, their
daughter Lakshmi Kutty Pillai Thankachi proved to be a gifted composer and
perhaps her father’s only disciple. Kutty Kunju Thankachi (1820–1914) as she
was popularly known, continued her father's artistic and poetic legacy. She composed
a number of beautiful compositions on various deities besides some Attakathas
and musical narratives like Thiruvathirapattu.
Sharat Sundar Rajeev who writes
often on Travancore matters tells us that Indira Bayi Thankachi, the last
Durbar Dancer to the Travancore royals was a member of this illustrious family.
Her father Narasimhan Thampi had started the first Swati Thirunal music school
even before the Swati academy of today was founded. ‘Chitramezhuthu’
Kizhakkaemadhom Padmanabhan Thampi was the son of Kutty Kunju Thankachi and
Kunjunni Thampan.
Perhaps time to heat to youtube
and listen to a few of his lovely compositions (see links below)
References
Music in Travancore – RV Poduval
Iriyamman Thampiyude Attakahtahkal
– Kerala Sahitya Academy
Iryiamman Thampi and his royal
lullaby – PP Narayanaswami
Malayalam Poetry— A
Kaleidoscopic View - G. Sreedharan
Iryiamman Thampi – Dr S
Venkitasubramonia Iyer (Glimpses of Indian Music)
Contributions of Travancore to
Carnatic music - S. Bhagyalekshmy
Iryiamman Thampi – VRP Nayar
Tracing the life of an artist of
yore – Sharat Sundar Rajeev (Hindu May 6th 2014)
This is the house where
Irayimman Thampi was born – Reshmi Radhakrishnan
Maddy's ramblings - Related articles
Maddy's Ramblings - Sopana Sangeetham
Maddy's Ramblings - From Krishnattam to Kathakali
Maddy's Ramblings - Omana Thingal Kidavo
Maddy's Ramblings - The King and the dancer
Some of Thampi's mellifluous compositions
Nandini singing Chentarsayaka (starts at 3:38)
Nandini singing Enthu njan ihacheyvu
KS Chitra Omana Thinkal – the definitive version
Sreevalsan Menon - Omana Thinkal Kidavo
KS Chitra - Karuna Cheyvan
Wishing all of you a better New year,
happier, healthier and less stressful…
1 comments:
After reading the write up I feel Thampi is in front of me.My admiration for your Herculean task.You drawn his personality in all his colours.I think Thampi is the father of melody in Malayalam.Just one song he made his mark.
Post a Comment