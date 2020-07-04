Paddy’s bus – The Indiaman
The Overlanders and the Hippie trail
A forward from across the seas, of an incredible bus journey, popped up the other day on my phone, promptly delivered by our ever-efficient
news delivery man these days – the popular Whatsapp. More forwards came,
together with requests to check out and detail the story behind it. The Indiaman
was new to me and amusing, and so I got to work on it right away, having
nothing better to do at the start of our long weekend. Usually, we would be out,
traveling on this Independence Day weekend, but the virus had put paid to all
those plans. The story morphed to much more than the bus as it turned out and well,
I have to narrate it to you. So, my friends, hop on, strap on your seatbelts, and let’s go for a long ride!
Remember the ancient silk road which we talked about earlier?
The was the rough overland route (actually a network of routes) from
Constantinople to China. From Istanbul, one could also go west, taking a couple
of ferry hops, through Europe, and potentially reach the UK, crossing the Channel. In
the same fashion, one could hit the roads and go eastwards and traverse on to
Nepal, many popular cities in India, even as southerly as Kovalam and
Kanyakumari or through to the beaches of Thailand. The roads are still there
and that is the long route we are going to traverse today, learning along the
way about Paddy’s Indiaman, Albert, and the Hippie trail.
The ancient road had seen all kinds of traffic, starting
with the dromedaries and later the modern Camel, even horses and donkeys at
times. I had written about the incredibly resilient ship of the desert, the
Camel, a fascinating quadruped. For eons, they ferried man and goods within and
from Asia to China and back, pausing at caravanserais, to look through droopy
eyes and wryly taking in the new master which was driving them back and forth,
that being the man astride. The animal would watch them profit, would see them
happy, sad or often fighting for the spoils of trade. As journeys got repeated,
it would see changes along the way, new towns, cities and new chieftains, and
of course, more fights. Not that it cared!
Soon the Camel got superannuated, for the long trail lost
its popularity when man conquered the oceans. New long-distance sea lanes were
established and large floating objects manufactured by man, called ships, took
over the global trade. The Silk Road fell into disuse, barring short stretches
which were now demarcated by national borders and horses took over the shorter
distance travel. The only people who traversed it were merchants and many refugees,
such as the much-decried gypsies, perhaps Banjaras from Rajasthan who partly
curved south to establish the lands of the Kurds and those who moved on to
Europe to become the Romanies.
While it was the trunk road connecting India, China, Persia and the Western kingdoms of Asia, it also served to be the route taken by Alexander for his Persian and Asian overtures. Not only did he use it to conquer and establish his kingdoms, he also built settlements all the way through to India, settlements which endured and created strong Indo-Greek kinships. The Silk Road was instrumental in mingling thought, religion, cultures and produce. The silk trade continued to flourish until it was disrupted by the collapse of the Safavid Empire in the 1720s.
Hundreds of years passed, the caravanserais (caravan rest
houses) fell into disrepair and became ruins, the roads were by now hardly
transport worthy, though gloomily waiting for new travelers. And then the new
global wanderers came, a decade following the great war (WW II) and at the
start of the Vietnam War. While the first overland expedition was by a bunch of
British students who went from the blighty to Singapore in 1956, the first
commercial venture Indiaman was started by one Paddy Garrow-Fisher in 1957, well
before the Hippie trail became popular.
Strange, the choice of the name, for the Indiaman was
actually a term used to depict the many armed, three-masted ocean-going trade
ships and there were east Indiamen and west Indiamen, depending on the
direction it took from Europe! What Paddy started in Britain was not one of
these ocean goers, but an unarmed bus service (in his brochure, he does mention
that those ships were his inspiration). Let’s now get to know Paddy and hear
his tale.
Paddy, an ex RAF man had served in India and the Middle East,
had always been fascinated with India and married Mary, an Indian. After the
war, he could be seen traveling between Britain and India as an automobile spare
parts salesman (they say he went back and forth on his bike!). As his business
grew, he contemplated a larger vehicle plying between Britain and India and hit
upon the idea of towing a caravan, but then settled on a bus to lug along his
auto spares as well as some paying travelers.
Let’s go back in time for a moment and check how overland
travelers did it before Paddy’s bus. Flying by plane was only for the super
affluent and sea travel was expensive and time-consuming. There were people who
drove from London to Pakistan and it appears that lodges in Asian areas had
notice boards that announced travelers and their itinerary, soliciting for passengers
who were willing to share the cost.
And thus, the Indiaman legend was born. Many passengers belonging
to the countries down under living in Britain wanted to take a trip only up to
India (and sail on to Oz or NZ), but he found no dearth of passengers wanting
to go back to London. Adjusting his schedules, he set the plans in such a way
that his East-bound journeys started in Autumn and West-bound journeys in Spring.
Paddy was incidentally called mashe Paddy (Mashter - master – or teacher/leader
in Indian parlance). Since that first trip, all Indiaman drivers were called
mashe for master. While his wife Mary accompanied him on the first trip, later
Indiamen buses had Indian lady hostesses!
He would charge £167 for the round trip, a bargain price which included not only food and passable accommodation, but sightseeing along the way. He required passengers to be adventurous, willing and cooperative, inoculated and insured, and join only after getting their doctors clearance for the rigors the journey would entail. The Route was from London through to Paris, through the black forest to Munich, Salzburg and Vienna, Zagreb, Belgrade, Sofia, to pause for the fascinating sights, smells, tastes and sounds of Istanbul, thence to Ankara, Adana, Iskenderum, Beirut, Damascus, Amman, the holy lands at Dead Sea, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Baghdad, the sights of Persia at Tehran, Qum, Kerman, Quetta, Panjnad in Pakistan’s Punjab, Lahore, Amritsar, glorious Delhi, Agra and the Taj Mahal, Jaipur and its palaces and finally Bombay (on the Bombay run, otherwise through to Calcutta) where its passengers stepped off gingerly, with creaking knees and cramping bodies.
As times went by, the vehicle was upgraded to a Mandator
lorry chassis with an 11.6-liter engine and air brakes. Airconditioning was
added, so also automatic lubrication (previous trips required maintenance stops
for greasing) and tire inflating (Some deflation was required for desert sand,
and once crossed, reinflation for regular roads) equipment. Bottogas cooking equipment,
an Espresso unit for coffee and boiled water, etc. were available. A stainless-steel
sink was fitted, and ample storage space for the 20 passengers was a
prerequisite. Two or sometimes three buses operated in a convoy according to
some reports. The trip was usually expected to take 60 days. Peter Moss the Anglo-Indian
traveler did the second run, details the trip party in the video linked here
and wrote about it, in his book, (which I have not been able to source yet) -The
Indiaman: When the Going was good by Land and Sea. Who were the other passengers
who frequented these buses? As it appears, they were not just people from down
under or Americans and Brits, but also Indian and Pakistani immigrants.
A lovely report on the return trip from Bombay (March 22, 1961 to May 20th 1961) is provided by one W J Kinson in the Marconi Mariner. He states that it started at the Gateway of India with Paddy giving the passengers a pep talk, two days before the trip, and as they meet for the tour. They start with a tour of Bombay, in a 3 bus convoy with 53 passengers, Mary, Paddy’s wife is found adept with bargaining for fruits, etc., they see Ajanta, Ellora, then camp outdoors, sip a bit of whiskey, sleep and swim at the officer’s club in Jaipur, meet the Raja of Bundi, go on to Agra and see the sights at Fatehpur Sikri and the Taj, New Delhi where they even see Egypt’s Col Nasser giving a speech. They stop for a week as many people have caught dysentery, and then proceed on to Punjab, see the Golden temple, through Lahore and to Panjnad, Jacobabad, through the Bolan pass to Quetta, and to Baluchistan. After enduring a dust storm at Bam, they camp outdoors to sleep, cooking dinner over pans and primus stoves. Through to Mahan and Kerman, hit by hail storms, till they reach Yazd. During the run to Isfahan in Persia, Paddy’s bus has a broken spring and passengers are transferred to the other two. Off to Tehran, a 290-mile trip, food on the way is wonderful, they see the peacock throne (a mock-up I presume) and later on, have a row with the police at the border. Off to Tabriz, and into Turkey. Close to one month on the road already! Escorted by the military to Erzurum, and then to Trabzon on the Black sea coast. The next stop is Ankara, and from there on to glorious Istanbul! More breakdowns along the way, axles and spring snap, but there are repair shops. Sofia is next, and into Topola in Yugoslavia, they bypass Zagreb, and enter Graz in Austria, heading for Vienna. From there to Ulm in Germany and next is Paris, then the ferry ride to Britain and finally London, as the second month on the road draws to a close! A trip to remember…
The Indiaman operated throughout the 1960s and quickly many
others followed, starting with Swagman (dubbed the Asian greyhound), the Roel,
Penn and the silver (the slug) express tours and dozens more. Not to be left
behind, brave individuals modified their vehicles to travel on their own and
smaller groups modified their vans and some even used modified fire engines. Individual
travelers sometimes joined the tour from Istanbul, hearing about it from the notice
boards in the famous Lale restaurant (the Pudding shop) near the Blue mosque in
Istanbul.
Another of those famous buses which went back and forth was named
Albert. This bus made 15 trips between India and UK and some four trips between
London and Sydney, it had extras such as a reading and dining room at the lower
deck, sleeping bunks, fan heaters and upgraded interiors making it a luxury
coach. Albert went on successfully until the routes were blocked. Albert is
still around in Australia, but a showpiece.
So that was how the Hippie trail was started, and the world
started to take notice. The Hippie Trail quickly got into a full swing, a path
followed by many thousands in the mid 60’s through to the 1970s. Until the
issues started in Iran, the entire route was quite peaceful and no major issues
were reported. Many seeking illumination
and peace took these nirvana express buses on the Hippie trail pioneered by Paddy, upon
which would later travel many more luminaries. The hippies were those who
chucked away their jobs and stated that materialism was bullshit, they wanted
to discover or rediscover themselves, attain inner peace and Eastern
spirituality was the perfect answer. Indian gurus had already been roaming
around in Europe and America propounding Yoga and meditation. Aussies and New
Zealander hippies came to Bali in Indonesia and came to India from the other
direction.
Oh! They were some travelers, the roads would have muttered, unkempt, long-haired, confused and perpetually searching. Searching for what? They themselves had no idea. Some muttered that they were looking for nirvana, others wanted enlightenment, some just wanted to get away from a rat race, while a few were more enthusiastic about a catalyst which would show them the short cut to nirvana, drugs of all sorts. The Beatles had told them that India had the gurus who would show them the path, the returnees from Kathmandu had told them where the smokes were available.
The road which was once a trader’s domicile thus became the
Hippie trail. Vehicles of all types – beat-up cars, double-decker buses, omnibuses,
local relics, the popular VW van, American jalopies and what not now descended
on the silk route. Now it was the turn of the road to be confused, with an
array of badly maintained vehicles and a whole lot of confused people with
colorful attire - people with eager and bright eyes moving in the Easterly
direction and a lot of tired, disheveled, glassy-eyed characters returning back
west! Above all they had little money, going in or coming out, though they were
not averse to doing some work along the way, for their upkeep. As these
cross-country vehicles crammed the roads, following the buses, some going below
sea level into the dead sea area and then driving up to the high mountain
passes of the over 12,000-mile round-trip journey, many broke down and never
made it with their wrecks littering the route. The "Overlanders," as
they were called, cared not.
The caravanserais gave way to Hippie hotels along the entire
route where they met and exchanged new ideas, information about new gurus, new
beaches, new watering holes, new types of drugs, and most importantly contacts.
These new nomads traveled light and were sometimes hardly clothed, decent
attire being a thing of the past. Personal hygiene was not important, and they
looked unkempt with their long and shaggy hair, and bright ill-fitting clothes
purchased along the way, a dead giveaway.
The Turks, the Iranians, the Afghans, the Pakistanis, the
Nepalis and Indians took note and laid out a welcome for the new low-heeled
tourist, the Hippie, a.k.a the anticonformist beatnik ("Beat" came
from the New York underworld slang—the world of hustlers, drug addicts and
petty thieves and beat stood for beaten down, downtrodden masses). The hippies
wanted to sample everything without inhibitions, offering themselves in the
bargain for they had nothing else, they wanted to experience new foods, new
religions, new forms of intoxication, new forms of physical movements such as
the yoga asana, mental exercises such as meditation and new forms of schooling
which involved submission to an Asian Guru who told them at times, to do wild
and crazy things. But they did not grumble, protest or refuse. They experienced
the new mysticism too. There was one unique characteristic of this new tourist,
they loved to interact with the local populace along the way, they wanted to be
the Roman in Rome, and wow, how they interacted! They did it well, for all of
20 years!
For us in Kerala the sayip (Sahib) and madamma (Madame), forgotten after the British left, reappeared, but this time around, very inquisitive and affable, willing to do anything and sans any airs! Kovalam was where the Hippie scene soon became active, Ayurveda infused. Beyond the beach, a few who wanted to imbibe the local traditions could be seen here and there in Trivandrum, some even traveling by train and asking curious questions. New tourist hotels sprung up, catering to the foreigner’s needs (of all kinds). Magazines as well as newspapers featured them with marked regularity.
Dev Anand’s ‘Hare Rama hare Krishna’ was a movie which
showed us a bit of the wild scene in Kathmandu and well, the song Dum Maro Dum,
became a classic. It was actually based on the story of a Canadian Indian
Hippie girl Janice (Jasbir) Dev had met at a party. She did not want to do any
film and a frantic search in Bombay resulted in the discovery of our American
returned Zeenie baby. The song became a cult hit and batik was in! Ah! Those
were some days…
It started to affect us too, for in colleges listening to
the music from the west became hip and cool, LP records from Beatles, Joan Baez
and the Rolling stones started to spin on the gramophone spindles, replacing
Mukesh, Yesudas and Lata. The long-haired unkempt Buddhijeevi (wise man looks)
look hit the youth (local appi hippi) and the cross bodied handloom cloth bag,
scraggly beard and long hair was a dead giveaway of those characters who could at
will launch into quotes from Kafka, Camus and Marx. Dressing started to change,
it was at first narrow bottoms, then bell-bottoms giving way to elephant
bottoms and to match were those colorful long collared shirts.
But then again, we never heard about the Indiaman!
It was not to last, the hippie trail closed in early 1979 when Khomeini's Islamic revolution in Iran took place and later in the same year, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, Overland travel puttered to a stop. Soon it was the era of the Jumbo’s and the 747’s screamed through the skies laden with tourists, now rich enough to afford all that, to destinations like Goa and Thailand.
A wise man may wonder, why did these characters travel all the
way to India when you could get any of the drugs in London and when there were
a number of local Gurus? Yes, many did just that, but a large number took the
pilgrimage, the quest to India, something which had to be done in your midlife!
In American they have many such traditions, like their spring break trips,
perhaps this was for the middle age. My favorite authors who cover these
aspects beautifully are Herman Hesse and of course James Michener’s ‘Drifters’.
For us Easterners though, these long-haired, free-spirited wanderers were
ambassadors of a liberal society we knew little about and it was you, modern
nomads, who instilled the desire and hunger to travel and explore, in our own minds!
Thank you, my friends!
And one of these days, I will tell you another incredible story, that of an Indian who bicycled to Sweden, to reunite with his wife, a true story.
References
The hippie trail: A history - By Sharif Gemie, Brian Ireland
Indiaman - Journey of a lifetime
1 comments:
Excellent Maddy. Would have been nice to travel in one of the trips - and experience the culture and people first-hand. Thank you Madan
Post a Comment